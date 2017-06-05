ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch Australia vs Bangladesh, coverage on TV and live streaming

London: Australia will hope for a much improved performance from their bowlers as they face Bangladesh in a Group A clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval on Monday.

Both teams come into the game after listless performance in their previous encounters. While Australian bowlers were taken to task by the New Zealand batsmen, England's batting fire-power ensured that Bangladesh's total of 305 was not enough.

Bangladesh's batsmen made an impressive start to their campaign against England and Australia would be wary of taking the Tigers lightly. With the Champions Trophy now moving towards the business end, both teams would be desperate to get the all important two points.

Here's all you need to know about catching Monday's action live:

When will the Australia vs Bangladesh match be played?

Australia will play Bangladesh at The Oval on 5 June.

How do I watch the Australia vs Bangladesh clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 6 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out Firstpost's Australia vs Bangladesh live blog, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis. For full scorecard, ball-by-ball commentary and over-by-over updates, follow our live blog here.

