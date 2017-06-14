ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli lauds Yuvraj Singh ahead of latter's 300th ODI appearance

Birmingham: India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday lauded senior pro Yuvraj Singh for becoming the fifth Indian cricketer to complete 300 ODIs for the 'Men in Blue' when he takes field in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Thursday.

"His contribution to Indian cricket has been outstanding. He has been a total match-winner for India, won us so many big tournaments and big series, and this is just a testimony to the kind of talent he possesses," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference.

"You obviously need to have all those things in place to be able to play 300 games for India, and I congratulate him."

Kohli wished that Yuvraj will have a special performance in the semi-final.

"I wish him all the very best, and hopefully he can play a lot more for us and get in those match-winning performances all over again, and I hope tomorrow is a special one for him.

Meanwhile, Kohli announced an unchanged team for the Indians for the upcoming clash against Bangladesh, with Ravichandran Ashwin retaining his place in the team after an economical outing with the ball in the eight wicket win over South Africa.

Bangladesh's spot in the semi-finals was confirmed after England defeated Australia in the last group match of Group A. Bangladesh won and lost a game each, with their match against Australia getting rained out.

