You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera ruled out, Dhananjaya de Silva named as replacement

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera ruled out, Dhananjaya de Silva named as replacement

SportsAFPJun, 10 2017 22:00:55 IST

Cardiff: Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva will replace injured team-mate Kusal Perera at the Champions Trophy tournament in England and Wales, the International Cricket Council announced on Saturday.

Perera suffered a hamstring injury in Sri Lanka's seven-wicket victory over defending champions India at the Oval on Thursday.

In the process, he became the second Sri Lanka player after Chamara Kapugedera to withdraw from the tournament, featuring the world's top eight one-day international teams.

De Silva, a 25-year-old right-handed top-order batsman and an off-spinner, has represented Sri Lanka in 16 ODIs in which he has scored 334 runs and taken four wickets.

His last ODI was against South Africa at Centurion earlier this year and de Silva was added to Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad following the approval of the ICC's event technical committee.

Sri Lanka will play Group B rivals Pakistan in Cardiff on Monday, with the match now a virtual quarter-final for both teams.

For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here


Published Date: Jun 10, 2017 10:00 pm | Updated Date: Jun 10, 2017 10:00 pm

Also See








Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 11IND Vs SA
2Jun 12SL Vs PAK
3Jun 14A1 Vs B2
4Jun 15A2 Vs B1
5Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores