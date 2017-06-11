ICC Champions Trophy 2017: South Africa 'Chokeslam' themselves, say amused Twitterati after batting collapse

India are on course to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals after demolishing a woeful South Africa for 191 in a do-or-die clash at The Oval on Sunday.

Virat Kohli's side will have to win their last Group B fixture to avoid an embarrassing exit and they rose to the challenge after electing to bowl first against the Proteas.

South Africa, who also face elimination if they lose, found it impossible to take charge against India's accurate bowling and only Quinton de Kock (53) produced an innings of substance.

India were aided by the shambolic South Africans, whose captain AB De Villiers failed for the third time in the tournament after being run out for 16.

In total, South Africa had three run outs as they lost their last eight wickets for 51 runs.

A win for the holders India will have them join Group A qualifiers England and Bangladesh in the semi-finals.

The remaining last-four place will be decided on Monday when Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in what would be another virtual quarter-final.

South Africa's extraordinary collapse was the cause for some amusement on Twitter, with the word 'chokers' being used pretty liberally. Here is a collection of tweets:

Dreadful from South Africa: eight for 51 in 17 overs of utter mayhem. India will need 192 to reach the semis. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) June 11, 2017

Extraordinarily pusillanimous batting by SA. No heart or head.Maybe there's something in pitch but India have to bat diabolically to lose — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 11, 2017

Captain Kohli leading from the front, right from good team selection, smart bowling changes and was live wire in the field too.

This is as complete a bowling performance as any you will see from India. And very well led, you must say, by @imVkohli — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 11, 2017

Australians waiting for South Africa at the Airport. #INDvSApic.twitter.com/frGArHpaHe — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) June 11, 2017

* All good batsmen in this world bows down to Mahendra Bahubali * #INDvSApic.twitter.com/s9iANYkpCS — Hun??? ? (@nickhunterr) June 11, 2017

The needless run-outs paved way for the much needed jokes:

The David Miller run out brought back memories of the "Wasim bhai aap yahan kahan" moment from Inzamam #Ct17pic.twitter.com/aDPQtmBAHs — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 11, 2017

India is fielding like the South Africa of 90s South Africa is batting like the India of 90s#INDvSA — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 11, 2017

Do you know what South Africa's favorite wrestling finishing move is? Hint: 'CHOKESLAM'#INDvSApic.twitter.com/kepNk2yJaY — SIR .. (@SirJohnRoe) June 11, 2017

Can't leave Sir Ravindra Jadeja out, can you?

If you haven't heard a stadium in the middle of London sing, "Oh... Ravi Jadeja" you haven't lived... #INDvSA#CT17pic.twitter.com/xqwfwzras5 — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) June 11, 2017 The ICC couldn't resist and they too had some fun

The ICC too showcased their funny side

For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here