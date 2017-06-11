ICC Champions Trophy 2017: South Africa 'Chokeslam' themselves, say amused Twitterati after batting collapse

You are here:
SportsFP SportsJun, 11 2017 20:39:42 IST

India are on course to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals after demolishing a woeful South Africa for 191 in a do-or-die clash at The Oval on Sunday.

Virat Kohli's side will have to win their last Group B fixture to avoid an embarrassing exit and they rose to the challenge after electing to bowl first against the Proteas.

South Africa, who also face elimination if they lose, found it impossible to take charge against India's accurate bowling and only Quinton de Kock (53) produced an innings of substance.

India were aided by the shambolic South Africans, whose captain AB De Villiers failed for the third time in the tournament after being run out for 16.

In total, South Africa had three run outs as they lost their last eight wickets for 51 runs.

A win for the holders India will have them join Group A qualifiers England and Bangladesh in the semi-finals.

The remaining last-four place will be decided on Monday when Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in what would be another virtual quarter-final.

South Africa's extraordinary collapse was the cause for some amusement on Twitter, with the word 'chokers' being used pretty liberally. Here is a collection of tweets:

Captain Kohli leading from the front, right from good team selection, smart bowling changes and was live wire in the field too.

 

The needless run-outs paved way for the much needed jokes:

 

 

 

 

Can't leave Sir Ravindra Jadeja out, can you?

 

The ICC too showcased their funny side

For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here


Published Date: Jun 11, 2017 08:36 pm | Updated Date: Jun 11, 2017 08:39 pm

