England vs Pakistan, Live score, Champions Trophy 2017: Raees takes maiden ODI wicket

Preview: Having swept aside all opposition in the group stage, hosts England are expected to face a strong pace attack when they take on Pakistan in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament in Cardiff on Wednesday.
Pakistan managed to bundle out a formidable Sri Lankan batting line-up for 236 runs in their last Group B match after deciding to bowl first at the Cardiff Wales Stadium here on Monday.
The Pakistan bowling attack comprising pacers Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali and their lone spinner Imad Wasim will look to test the strong England batting line-up as well.
Junaid Khan and Mohammad Amir were in excellent form in the previous match against Sri Lanka and will aim to recreate some of that magic against the hosts.
Some of the deliveries by the duo against Sri Lanka were almost unplayable and a similar performance at the same venue on Wednesday could prove to be ominious for England.
If Pakistan do manage to upstage the hosts, it will be their first appearance in the final of a 50-over International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament since losing to Australia in the title clash of the 1999 World Cup.
The last time they qualified for a 50-over ICC tournament was at the 2011 World Cup when they lost a thriller to arch-rivals India in Mohali.
However, Pakistan's power-packed line-up of fast bowlers is offset to some extent by the lack of too much firepower in their batting.
Most of the Pakistan batsmen have struggled during the group matches. Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and opener Fakhar Zaman are the only Pakistan batsmen who have shown some kind of form in this tournament.
Sarfaraz struck an unbeaten 61 runs in the must-win last group game against Sri Lanka, which Pakistan won by three wickets to qualify for the last-four stage.
England, on the other hand, were the dominant team in Group A. They dominated teams like Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand in home conditions for an all-win record in the group stage and will look to maintain their winning streak.
England's batting line-up, boasting the likes of Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morga, Ben Stokes and Jos Butler, has looked to be in an impressive form but is expected to face a stern test against the Pakistan bowling attack.
Joe Root also sits among the top run scorers in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy scoring 212 runs in three matches with the highest score of an unbeaten 133 against Bangladesh.
The bowling department for England has also looked good, trying to provide an equal balance to the side under the likes of pacers Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, Ben Stokes and their spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali who have consistently delivered for their side.
England lead the head-to-head battle with a 6-4 record against Pakistan in ICC tournaments. The last time Pakistan defeated England in an ICC event was in 1996.
Squads:
England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk), Moeen Ali, Steven Finn, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, David Willey
Pakistan: Sarfraz Khan (c and wk), Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammed Amir, Mohammed Hafeez, Shadab Khan and Shoaib Malik.
Highlights
OUT! Rumman Raees scalps his maiden ODI wicket. He bowls it full and outside off and Hales drives it straight to Babar Azam at covers. He falls for 13. Joe Root is the new man in.
Pakistan team: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Rumman Raees, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.
Two changes in the Pakistan lineup — Mohammad Amir missing out due to a back spasm and is replaced by Rumman Raees; Shadab Khan returns in place of Fahim Ashraf.
England team: Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball.
Just one change in the England lineup — Jonny Bairstow replaces Jason Roy as Alex Hales' opening partner.
TOSS:Pakistan win the toss, and captain Sarfraz Ahmed elects to field first. His English counterpart Eoin Morgan says he dosn't mind batting first either.
15:50 (IST)
After 11 overs,England 58/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 32 , Joe Root 13)
England doing it in singles now. They pinch six singles all over the ground. Imad Wasim is bowling the stump-to-stump line and now allowing them to free their arms.
15:49 (IST)
After 10 overs,England 52/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 29 , Joe Root 10)
A busy over for England. Root and Bairstow collect 5 singles and a brace. But on the fourth ball, Bairstow pulled one fiercely and Azhar jumped in the air to catch it but the ball pops out of his hands at the last minute. Super effort though.
15:45 (IST)
After 9 overs,England 45/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 26 , Joe Root 6)
Bairstow eases Imad's third ball through mid on for a single. Root bunts the fourth delivery back to Wasim. A stifled LBW appeal on the fifth ball as Root looks to pull it on the back foot, but the umpire is unmoved. Wasim too realises that it was going down the leg side. Another delivery on the stump and Root's inside edge off his punch hits him on the boot.
15:44 (IST)
Rumman Raees has been impressive so far. He knows there is no swing - he isn't the biggest swinger of the ball as it is - and he has kept a tight line on good length. That Alex Hales dismissal should allow him to settle down a little more.
Raees is known for his silent celebration style in the PSL and he didn't quite give Hales the treatment here.
15:43 (IST)
Rumman Raees didn't have to wait much longer! Important scalp for Pakistan, Hales has been in great touch. Joe Root in now looking to chase down the leaders in the battle for leading run scorer in the tournament.
15:42 (IST)
After 8 overs, England 44/1 (Bairstow 25, Root 6)
Ball three: Raees bowls a back of a length ball and Bairstow cuts it to third man for a couple. Bairstow clips it through midwicket for a single. FOUR! Raees bowls the leg stump line and Root whips it through midwicket for a boundary.
15:39 (IST)
After 7 overs, England 37/1 (Bairstow 22, Root 2)
Time for some spin. Imad Wasim comes into the attack. Four dots, a single and brace off it.
15:38 (IST)
After 6 overs, England 34/1 (Bairstow 21, Root 0)
FOUR! Bairstow strides forward and drives it through mid off. Bairstow gets off the strike off the fourth ball. OUT! Raees gets his maiden ODI wicket. Root leaves the sixth ball.
15:34 (IST)
OUT! Rumman Raees scalps his maiden ODI wicket. He bowls it full and outside off and Hales drives it straight to Babar Azam at covers. He falls for 13. Joe Root is the new man in.
15:31 (IST)
After 5 overs, England 29/0 (Bairstow 16, Hales 13)
A single off the first five balls off Junaid's 5th over. FOUR! Junaid opts to end the over with a slower ball and Hales slams it through the right of the mid off fielder.
15:30 (IST)
After 4 overs, England 24/0 (Bairstow 15, Hales 9)
Rumman Raees concedes three runs off the first five balls. Raees traps Hales LBW and the umpire raises the finger. However, Hales reviews it. It is pitching outside leg, Mickey Arthur cannot believe Pakistan's luck! Both openers have managed to survive due to DRS.
15:27 (IST)
England having the rub of the DRS green at the moment, Hales reprieved this time. Rumman Raees will have to wait a bit longer for his first ODI wicket. Long way to go, but feels slightly like Pakistan really needed at least one of those early wickets if they're going to win this match.
15:27 (IST)
If only Marais Erasmus had raised his finger to that Bairstow LBW shout in the first over!
Early signs that there is nothing in the pitch - both bowlers not getting any swing and Sarfaraz was overheard on the stump mic saying he can take out a slip. Just the one slip in now. Junaid Khan needs to find his length quickly, he is a touch short and Bairstow does not seem troubled.
15:26 (IST)
Alex Hales has just completed 1000 runs in England in ODIs in his 31st innings in the country. He is the joint fourth slowest to achieve the feat.
15:21 (IST)
After 3 overs, England 20/0 (Bairstow 14, Hales 6)
Junaid continues. Hales cuts the first ball towards point but Shadab dives to his left to make a good stop. Single taken. Bairstow nudges the second ball through fine leg for a brace. FOUR! Bairstow shuffles across and flicks it over square leg for a boundary. FOUR! Consecutive boundaries. Bairstow short-arm jabs it through midwicket and collects a brace off the fifth delivery. He offers front foot defense on the sixth ball.
15:13 (IST)
After 2 overs, England 7/0 (Hales 5, Bairstow 2)
Rumman Raees to bowl from the other end. Bairstow punches the first ball to mid off for a single. Hales finds the fielders on the second and third balls before pinching a single off the fourth. The last two balls are dots.
15:12 (IST)
Early let off for England, Bairstow lucky not to get given LBW there. Even worse luck for Pakistan that they lose their only review in the first over. Could that be crucial?
15:10 (IST)
After 1 over, England 5/0 (Hales 4, Bairstow 1)
Bairstow takes the strike and Junaid starts with a yorker and Bairstow digs it out. HUGE LBW appeal! Junaid angles in a length ball and Bairstow plays the wrong line to get rapped on the pads. The umpire however turns it down. Sarfraz has a talk with the bowler and takes the review. No bat involved. Pitching in line. Two reds. Oh, it is umpire's call on clipping. Bairstow survives and the whole of England breathes a sigh of relief. Bairstow tucks the third ball behind square for a single. Hales doesn't score a single run off the next two balls. FOUR! Beautiful! Hales drives the sixth ball down the ground to score the first boundary of the innings. Eventful over, this. 5 off it.
15:05 (IST)
England have posted 300-plus scores ten times out of 12 while batting first in England in ODIs post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015. That tells us that this England team is fearless and can comeback from any stage of the match and their last match against Australia was the prime of example it as they won the match after losing first three wickets very early while chasing. It will be vital for Pakistan to take wickets consistently today to stop England batsmen scoring freely.
15:01 (IST)
The national anthems have been sung. The players are on the field. Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales are England's openers. Junaid Khan takes the first new ball. Time to roll......
14:56 (IST)
As expected Jonny Bairstow starts instead of Jason Roy for England and he’ll be thrown in to action straight away with Pakistan choosing to bowl first. He’s been ever-reliable when called upon for England recently, can he adjust to a new role at the top of the order? It will be interesting to see as well how the fact that this is a used pitch affects both sides.
14:46 (IST)
It's a battle between overwhelming favourites England and underdogs Pakistan. The numbers also support the statement as Pakistan have won only two matches out of their last 14 ODIs against England. However, this will be the first time both teams will play against each other in ICC Champions Trophy. Moreover, Pakistan's pace spearhead Mohammad Amir is not playing today. Will it put more pressure on Pakistan in a big game like this? Let's see.
14:45 (IST)
A huge blow for Pakistan as Amir is ruled out by a back spasm. More than his performance, it's the mental effect that it might end up having on the rest of the team that is more problematic.
The Islamabad United duo of Rumman Raees and Shadab Khan come in to the team. What better stage for them to perform than this. Khan's inclusion reflects Pakistan's intent to go for wickets. He is an attacking leggie who didn't play the last game on this ground because of short boundaries. Raees can be tricky to get away with as the batsmen press on and try to accelerate. Sarfaraz will be hoping Junaid Khan steps up for him today once again.
A lot of talk about Pakistan's decision to bowl first but that's Sarfaraz's captaincy template. But it's a knockout game and any runs on the board will add extra pressure. Time for Pakistan to draw inspiration from last year's successful 300-run chase against England on this ground!
14:36 (IST)
Pakistan team: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Rumman Raees, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.
Two changes in the Pakistan lineup — Mohammad Amir missing out due to a back spasm and is replaced by Rumman Raees; Shadab Khan returns in place of Fahim Ashraf.
14:35 (IST)
England team: Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball.
Just one change in the England lineup — Jonny Bairstow replaces Jason Roy as Alex Hales' opening partner.
14:34 (IST)
TOSS:Pakistan win the toss, and captain Sarfraz Ahmed elects to field first. His English counterpart Eoin Morgan says he dosn't mind batting first either.
14:29 (IST)
"Not a very high-scoring pitch. 250-260 is the par score here" — says Sourav Ganguly ahead of the toss about the Cardiff pitch.
14:29 (IST)
14:20 (IST)
14:12 (IST)
14:11 (IST)
14:07 (IST)
Meanwhile, Pakistani journalists at Ground Zero are making a big announcement — that of Mohammad Amir suffering from a back spasm, which could potentially rule him out of the upcoming match.
14:06 (IST)
14:05 (IST)
13:44 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of semifinal 1 of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 between England and Pakistan. England have been in top form being the only team to have won all three matches so far. Pakistan on the other hand have bounced back impressively after the loss to India in the opening match. With a place in the final at stake, it promises to be a cracking encounter. So stick around for all Live updates from the match