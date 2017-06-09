ICC Champions Trophy 2017, New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live cricket score and updates: Williamson slams 31st fifty

Match updates: Rubel starts his over with a length ball around middle, Kane pushes it towards mid off for a single. The second ball is nurdled away to deep midwicket by Taylor for another single. Williamson shuffles across and nudges the third delivery to the leg side for a couple. The fourth ball goes for a single. Runs coming in easily now. Taylor clips towards midwicket for a quick single. Busy over this which ends with a dot.
Preview: After they both lost their matches to hosts England and their respective matches against Australia ended in rain-induced no results, Bangladesh and New Zealand head into their final Group A clash of the ICC Champions Trophy on Friday, desperately needing a win, knowing that also may not fetch them a semi-final berth.
Both Bangladesh and New Zealand have a point apiece and need to win their Friday's fixture in Wales to make it to the last-four stage besides hoping for England to beat Australia in their final group match at Edgbaston on Sunday.
England have already booked their place in the semi-finals of the eight-team tournament and if they lose to the Kangaroos that will effectively end any hopes of Bangladesh and New Zealand.
Going into Friday's encounter, Bangladesh will once again bank on the in-form Tamim Iqbal, who started the tournament with a century against England before making 95 against Australia.
Bangladesh will however, have the psychological edge over the Kiwis, having beaten them by five wickets in a warm-up match in Dublin.
Cardiff could also turn once again lucky for Bangladesh, who had previously upset a powerful Australia way back in 2005.
On the other hand, New Zealand will have their hopes pinned on their skipper Kane Williamson, who struck a brilliant hundred against Australia before following up with 87 against England.
In case Williamson fails, the other Kiwi batsmen will have to shoulder the responsibility and not repeat their pathetic show against England, which saw them losing their last eight wickets for 65 runs.
Williamson, who was docked 40 percent of his match fee for slow over rate offences, will also need to be careful in his on-field discussions with the team, if he doesn't want to be banned for a match.
Teams:
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicketkeeper), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Sunzamul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi (Wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.
Highlights
OUT! Guptill was struggling after the powerplay and Rubel cashes in on it. He angles in a length delivery, which nips back sharply and surprises Guptill. The ball raps him on his pads and Bangladesh start appealing. The finger goes up in a jiffy. Guptill has a word with Williamson and opts against a review. Ross Taylor is the new man in.
OUT! Taskin Ahmed's bouncer and extra pace does the trick. He hits the deck hard and Ronchi looks to pull it away but the ball gets too big on him and he hits it straight to Mustafizur Rahman at mid on. Kane Williamson, New Zealand's best batsman, walks in at No 3.
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mashrafe Mortaza, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh have decided to drop their extra batsman strategy and have dropped Imrul Kayes in place of Taskin Ahmed. Mossaddek in for Mehedi is the other change.
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
The form of Neil Broom was New Zealand's only worry. But they have decided to give him another chance.
TOSS: New Zealand have won toss and elected to bat first.
The news is in. The umpires have finished the inspection and the toss is at 1530 IST and the match will start at 1600 IST. No overs have been deducted.
18:07 (IST)
After 29 overs,New Zealand 148/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 57 , Ross Taylor 40)
Mashrafe comes back for his second spell and begins with two dots. Taylor comes across and drives the third ball, which is full, to mid on and takes a single. The Bangladesh captain changes his pace on the fourth delivery and Williamson watchfully blocks it. Mortaza lands the fifth ball on a length and the Kiwi batsman taps it to midwicket. Williamson, unlike his character, goes for a big shot on the final delivery and almost loses his wicket.
18:04 (IST)
After 28 overs,New Zealand 147/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 57 , Ross Taylor 39)
Shakib tosses it around off, Taylor uses his feet and drives it through mid of. Single taken. Williamson sweeps the second ball in front of square for another run. Smart cricket all around! Taylor charges down the track and Shakib follows him, but the senior Kiwi adjusts well and pads the ball away. Taylor fails to play the next two balls properly and Williamson has a word with him, perhaps to calm him down. Taylor pushes the sixth ball to cover point for a single.
18:01 (IST)
Rubel starts his over with a length ball around middle, Kane pushes it towards mid off for a single. The second ball is nurdled away to deep midwicket by Taylor for another single. Williamson shuffles across and nudges the third delivery to the leg side for a couple. The fourth ball goes for a single. Runs coming in easily now. Taylor clips towards midwicket for a quick single. Busy over this which ends with a dot.
18:00 (IST)
Shakib in for his sixth over. The ace spinner is not giving anything away. Very tidy this from him. Keeps the Kiwi batsmen down to four runs in that over again.
17:58 (IST)
Kane Williamson becomes the first player to score four consecutive fifty-plus scores in ICC Champions Trophy.
Kane Williamson becomes the first captain to score three consecutive fifty-plus scores in ICC Champions Trophy.
Kane Williamson now holds the record of scoring most runs in a single edition of ICC Champions Trophy for New Zealand. The previous record holder was Roger Twose who scored 203 runs in ICC Champions Trophy 2000.
17:58 (IST)
Another fifty partnership for Williamson and Taylor. In their five previous associations, the duo had added at least 95 runs. One would not put it past them to outdo that score today as they seek to put the Kiwis ahead in this must-win clash. Now that the ball is a bit older, there is not so much zip off the surface. In fact, this New Zealand innings is progressing like the ones in previous matches. We know that those ended in collapses. A change in fortunes is imperative here.
17:58 (IST)
After 25 overs,New Zealand 134/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 50 , Ross Taylor 33)
Rubel comes back into the attack. Williamson gets to his fifty with a single off the fourth ball. This is his 31st ODI fifty and the second of the tournament so far. Taylor spanks a shortish ball in front of square for a boundary. New Zealand going steady after 25 overs.
17:53 (IST)
After 24 overs,New Zealand 126/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 48 , Ross Taylor 27)
Shakib continues. Another tidy over. Brings about a miscue from Williamson off the third ball. Four runs from that over.
17:51 (IST)
After 23 overs,New Zealand 122/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 45 , Ross Taylor 26)
Mustafizur to Williamson. The second ball is overpitched and Williamson takes full toll. A straight drive for a boundary. Fizz bowls in the 120-130 kmph range in that over. Ross Taylor m,iscues off the last ball. Williamson and Taylor bring up fifty-run partnership in that over. Six runs from that over.
17:45 (IST)
After 22 overs,New Zealand 116/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 40 , Ross Taylor 25)
Shakib bowls his fourth over. Starts with one sliding down the pads. Then just shortens the length a bit. Four singles in that over.
17:41 (IST)
After 21 overs,New Zealand 112/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 38 , Ross Taylor 23)
Fizz continues. The first ball is on the pads. The third ball is an off-cutter. A quiet phase of the match this. Another cutter on the last ball. Three runs from that over.
17:38 (IST)
After 20 overs,New Zealand 109/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 37 , Ross Taylor 21)
Shakib continues. A tidy over. Starts with a shortish delivery, and then bowls a quicker one and then there is an arm ball. No risks taken by the Kiwis. They have made steady progress in the first 20 overs.
17:35 (IST)
After 19 overs,New Zealand 105/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 35 , Ross Taylor 19)
Mustafizur in for his third over. Starts off with a wide. And that brings up the hundred fore the Kiwis. The next ball is full outside off and gets the treatment as Wiliamson brings out a sublime cover drive. That is what the spectators come to see and you can see Williamson bat for hours on end and not get tired. Very easy on the eye! Fizz angling the ball away from the right-hander. Six runs off that over.
17:32 (IST)
After 18 overs,New Zealand 100/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 30 , Ross Taylor 19)
Shakib continues. The first ball is turned round the corner and the ball races away to the boundary. A hysterical appeal from Shakib, almost to the level of being comical. More so, when you consider that the ball came right off the face of the bat. A couple of singles off the next two balls. Taylor rapped on the pads on the fourth ball. Another huge appeal. But the batsman was way down the track. Very difficult to give those out. Eight runs from that over.
17:27 (IST)
After 17 overs,New Zealand 91/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 28 , Ross Taylor 13)
Rubel continues for his 4th over. He is bowling on the good channel. Three singles off the first four balls. The fifth ball is in the corridor of uncertainty. Left alone by Taylor. A single to third man off the last ball. There has been some time since the last boundary. It came in the 14th over, to be precise.
17:22 (IST)
After 16 overs,New Zealand 87/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 26 , Ross Taylor 11)
We are back after drinks and Bangladesh bring their trump card, the left-arm orthodox bowler, Shakib Al Hasan into the attack. Ross Taylor jumps down on the first ball and pushes the ball for a single. Not a lot of turn for Shakib. A bit of a stutter from the Kiwis on the fourth ball while running between the wickets, but no harm done. Six runs from the over. Pretty easily done by the Kiwis.
17:14 (IST)
After 15 overs,New Zealand 81/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 22 , Ross Taylor 9)
That possibly could be Taskin's last over. Will be interesting to see if Mortaza introduces himself into the attack. Anyways coming to Rubel's 3rd over, he gives away two singles off the first two balls. Williamson dead-bats the third ball and fourth ball. Williamson tries to clip the fifth delivery but inside edges it onto his thigh pad. BEATEN! Williamson looks to defend the last ball but Rubel's angle is such that it goes past the New Zealand's captain bat.
17:12 (IST)
Well, there's another decent start gone waste for Guptill. The ball came into his pads but the batsman swung on the wrong line. He was caught plumb in front of the stumps. New Zealand is the only side in this competition to have at least reached 60 in the first Powerplay but there's not a lot of value for it if the batsmen produced middling scores. Ross Taylor is at the crease now and he scored an unbeaten 60 when he last played Bangladesh, in May. On that occasion, it was the Kiwis who ended up on the losing side. The pressure is certainly on at the moment.
17:12 (IST)
Taskin and Rubel have brought Bangladesh back in the game. They have bowled at the right areas and are being rewarded with wickets. On these tracks, hitting the right channel as a bowler is very important, which sometime the sub continental teams fail to do, due to inexperience. Meanwhile, Williamson once again is looking in good touch. Bangladesh need to get his wicket quickly to create an impact in the match.
17:10 (IST)
After 14 overs,New Zealand 79/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 21 , Ross Taylor 8)
The ball is doing just a bit and the Bangladesh pacers put on a quality display of fast bowling. To befuddle a batsman like Williamson is no mean task but that is what Taskin and Rubel have managed to do. What is more noticeable is Mortaza's aggressive captaincy. He has positioned slips and a leg gully in the 14th over. Great stuff! Williamson takes a single on the second ball. And after bowling three decent deliveries to Taylor, Taskin spoils the over by putting in extra effort. He first attempts a yorker which ends up being a full toss and Taylor slams it past mid on for a boundary. The second was a fullish delivery Ross straight drives past the bowler.
17:08 (IST)
After 13 overs,New Zealand 70/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 20 , Ross Taylor 0)
Williamson guides Rubel's first delivery through third man for a couple. He tries to play a similar shot on the second ball but it goes to the wide slip. FOUR! That will take some pressure off the Black caps as he flicks it to the cow corner fence. Williamson pinches a single to point. OUT! Guptill departs for 33. Rubel greets Taylor with a wide but the umpire spreads his arms to signal a wide. The last ball is a dot.
17:03 (IST)
OUT! Guptill was struggling after the powerplay and Rubel cashes in on it. He angles in a length delivery, which nips back sharply and surprises Guptill. The ball raps him on his pads and Bangladesh start appealing. The finger goes up in a jiffy. Guptill has a word with Williamson and opts against a review. Ross Taylor is the new man in.
16:58 (IST)
After 12 overs,New Zealand 62/1 ( Martin Guptill 33 , Kane Williamson (C) 13)
Bangladesh have somewhat managed to pull things back after Ronchi's dismissal. New Zealand are aware of their brittle middle order and both Williamson and Gupill are playing cautiously. Having said that, I simply can't take anything away from Taskin and Rubel. Both of them have been on their marks and challenging Williamson. Taskin bowls five dots and allows only one single off it.
16:58 (IST)
Bangladesh have somewhat managed to pull things back after Ronchi's dismissal. New Zealand are aware of their brittle middle order and both Williamson and Gupill are playing cautiously. Taskin bowls five dots and allows only one single off it.
16:54 (IST)
After 11 overs,New Zealand 61/1 ( Martin Guptill 33 , Kane Williamson (C) 12)
Rubel comes into the attack and bowls a top over. The only run that he conceded came off an edge which went past the first slip
16:50 (IST)
After 10 overs,New Zealand 60/1 ( Martin Guptill 33 , Kane Williamson (C) 11)
Guptill pushes the first ball to mid off. Guptill takes a sharp single on the second ball. Williamson bunts the third ball towards the bowler. FOUR! He is so easy on eyes, says Ian Bishop on air. You bet he is! He caresses the full delivery beautifully through covers. Taskin bowls a dot before conceding a single off the lsat ball.
16:44 (IST)
After 9 overs,New Zealand 54/1 ( Martin Guptill 32 , Kane Williamson (C) 6)
FOUR! Williamson rocks back and square drives it past point. I would pay for every single day to watch Williamson bat. There are the likes of Kohli, Smith or Root, but when Williamson is in the mood there is hardly anyone better to witness. On the fourth ball, Kane steers it to third man for a single. Guptill instantly rotates the strike on the fifth ball. Quality ball! Mortaza's length ball whistles past Guptill's outside edge.
16:43 (IST)
This was New Zealand’s best opening stand in this tournament but not good enough. While Guptill has been picking up quick runs with equanimity, Ronchi gets done by Taskin Ahmed’s pace. He has once again paid the price for his overly eager approach. Although it may not seem so, these gloomy conditions are not in any way hampering the batsmen. So Ronchi will be disappointed. Now, it’s the turn of Kane Williamson to bat on what looks like another 300-plus pitch.
16:40 (IST)
After 8 overs,New Zealand 48/1 ( Martin Guptill 31 , Kane Williamson (C) 1)
Taskin provides the first breakthrough. Guptill takes a single on the second ball. Now, now Mortaza has deployed a leg gully for Williamson. A quiet over if you consider the context of the match. 2 off it.
16:35 (IST)
OUT! Taskin Ahmed's bouncer and extra pace does the trick. He hits the deck hard and Ronchi looks to pull it away but the ball gets too big on him and he hits it straight to Mustafizur Rahman at mid on. Kane Williamson, New Zealand's best batsman, walks in at No 3.
16:32 (IST)
After 7 overs,New Zealand 46/0 ( Martin Guptill 30 , Luke Ronchi (W) 16)
It's raining boundaries at Cardiff. FOUR! Gutpill punches it nonchalantly through covers. Couple of balls later, he taps it to covers to steal a quick single. In the air.... but safe. Ronchi comes down the track and mistimes his drive over covers. Luckily for him, it falls in no man's land and he collcts a couple. The last two balls concede a dot and single respectively.
16:31 (IST)
I am not having a good feeling about the body language and tactics of Bangladesh in this do or die match. Their bowlers have got the perfect conditions to bowl but unfortunately they are not making the most out of it. Fizz has been inconsistent with his line and length and the Kiwi openers have taken advantage of that. Mortaza has bowled decently so far but his tactics of keep just one slip in the initial overs, has been quite surprising. Even, after couple of lusty blows by Guptill, the lone slip has been removed. Too defensive, one must say.
16:29 (IST)
After 6 overs,New Zealand 38/0 ( Martin Guptill 25 , Luke Ronchi (W) 13)
First bowling change. Taskin comes into the attack and his first ball whizzes past Guptil's blade. Bangladesh would want similar deliveries from him. Guptill gets off the strike on the second ball. The third ball is a dot. FOUR! Taskin overpitches and Ronchi creams it through covers. He dabs the fifth ball to third man and asks his partner to come across. First bouncer of the match and Guptill leaves it alone.
16:25 (IST)
After 5 overs,New Zealand 31/0 ( Martin Guptill 24 , Luke Ronchi (W) 7)
SIX! Get out of my way, says Guptill as he smacks a fullish Mortaza delivery over mid off for a huge maximum. He hit that so cleanly that the umpires had to change the ball. Nasser Hussain reckons on air that it must have gone into the River Taff. FOUR! Back of a length from Mortaz and Guptill stands tall to punch it through covers. A tinge of worry on Mortaza's face as he walks back to take his stride. Bangladesh have instantly opted for a defensive field. The slip has been taken off. Only 1 run off the final four balls.
16:24 (IST)
16:18 (IST)
After 4 overs,New Zealand 20/0 ( Martin Guptill 13 , Luke Ronchi (W) 7)
Ronchi and Guptill pinch singles on the first two balls. Close, very close! Mustafizur angles it away from Ronchi and he gets beaten on the outside edge. Luke drives the fourth ball straight to cover-point. Ball five is on a length and around leg, Ronchi goes on his front foot and clips it through square leg for a couple. FOUR! Poor delivery, Rahman goes short and wide, a freebie really, and Ronchi slashes it over covers.
16:15 (IST)
After 3 overs,New Zealand 12/0 ( Martin Guptill 12 , Luke Ronchi (W) 0)
An experienced makes up for the expensive 2nd over by bowling a madein to Martin Guptill.
16:15 (IST)
Martin Guptill is one of the two openers whose average is higher than 50 and strike rate is above 100 in ODIs post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 among openers who have played at least five innings since then. Will he fire today?
16:11 (IST)
After 2 overs,New Zealand 12/0 ( Martin Guptill 12 , Luke Ronchi (W) 0)
Mustafizur to bowl from the other end. FOUR! Rahman angles in a length ball, outside off and Guptill slices it through point. FOUR! Consecutive boundaries. This time the Kiwi opener drives it through covers. He flicks the third delivery through midwicket and collects three. Expensive start for the young pacer. However, he responds well and ends the over by bowling three successive ball Ronchi.
16:11 (IST)
Luke Ronchi was restored to the role of an opener during the tri-series in Ireland, held before the Champions Trophy. In both the matches against Bangladesh, he was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman. The best Ronchi could manage was a run-a-ball 27. So, his duel with Mustafizur could be an early highlight today.
16:10 (IST)
A bit of a surprise that Tom Latham did not get a look in today. New Zealand has played five ODI matches against Bangladesh in the last six months, winning four of them. The left-handed batsmen had a fruitful time in those games as he got a hundred and two fifties. But New Zealand seem minded to stick with their exuberant opening pair of Martin Guptill and Luke Ronchi. There will be much focus on Guptill today after he wasted two good starts in the previous matches. He is yet to match the high standards of limited overs batting that he set on previous visits to England.
16:06 (IST)
After 1 overs,New Zealand 1/0 ( Martin Guptill 1 , Luke Ronchi (W) 0)
Mortaza errs in his line and slides it down the legside. But the umpire thought it hit something on its way to Rahim. His second delivery is on a length and around off, Guptill blocks it. The third and four balls were full and on off, Guptill defends it. Mortaza induces an edge off Guptill but it goes past the first slip for a single. Ronchi drives the last ball to mid off.
16:00 (IST)
The national anthems have been sung. The Bangladesh players gather in a huddle before dispersing to take the field. Martin Guptill and Luke Ronchi open for New Zealand. Captain Mashrafe Mortaza will begin the proceedings for his team. The battle for survival for both these teams is about to begin......
15:52 (IST)
Williamson will need some support from Taylor, while Bangladesh will also bank on Shakib, the bowler.
15:48 (IST)
Despite the rain that has delayed this match, Kane Williamson is happy to bat first on what he reckons is a dry pitch. It must play on his mind that the side batting first at this venue has scored over 300 in each of the last four ODIs. Only once was it chased down successfully.
An unchanged team today, even though the middle order has been a major cause for worry. If the pitch is going slow down later, the Kiwis will enjoy bowling here. Thankfully the forecast for the rest of the day is clear.
15:44 (IST)
Kane's luck at the toss has been amazing. He will hope that it will continue in the match too.
15:41 (IST)
Can these two continue their good run of form in a do-or-die clash?
15:40 (IST)