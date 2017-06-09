ICC Champions Trophy 2017, New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live cricket score and updates: Tigers draw first blood

Match updates: Taskin provides the first breakthrough. Guptill takes a single on the second ball. Now, now Mortaza has deployed a leg gully for Williamson. A quiet over if you consider the context of the match. 2 off it.
After 11 overs,New Zealand 61/1 ( Martin Guptill 33 , Kane Williamson (C) 12)
Preview: After they both lost their matches to hosts England and their respective matches against Australia ended in rain-induced no results, Bangladesh and New Zealand head into their final Group A clash of the ICC Champions Trophy on Friday, desperately needing a win, knowing that also may not fetch them a semi-final berth.
Both Bangladesh and New Zealand have a point apiece and need to win their Friday's fixture in Wales to make it to the last-four stage besides hoping for England to beat Australia in their final group match at Edgbaston on Sunday.
England have already booked their place in the semi-finals of the eight-team tournament and if they lose to the Kangaroos that will effectively end any hopes of Bangladesh and New Zealand.
Going into Friday's encounter, Bangladesh will once again bank on the in-form Tamim Iqbal, who started the tournament with a century against England before making 95 against Australia.
Bangladesh will however, have the psychological edge over the Kiwis, having beaten them by five wickets in a warm-up match in Dublin.
Cardiff could also turn once again lucky for Bangladesh, who had previously upset a powerful Australia way back in 2005.
On the other hand, New Zealand will have their hopes pinned on their skipper Kane Williamson, who struck a brilliant hundred against Australia before following up with 87 against England.
In case Williamson fails, the other Kiwi batsmen will have to shoulder the responsibility and not repeat their pathetic show against England, which saw them losing their last eight wickets for 65 runs.
Williamson, who was docked 40 percent of his match fee for slow over rate offences, will also need to be careful in his on-field discussions with the team, if he doesn't want to be banned for a match.
Teams:
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicketkeeper), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Sunzamul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi (Wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.
With inputs from IANS
For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here
Published Date: Jun 09, 2017 04:35 pm | Updated Date: Jun 09, 2017 04:54 pm
Jun, 09 2017 IST
Highlights
OUT! Taskin Ahmed's bouncer and extra pace does the trick. He hits the deck hard and Ronchi looks to pull it away but the ball gets too big on him and he hits it straight to Mustafizur Rahman at mid on. Kane Williamson, New Zealand's best batsman, walks in at No 3.
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mashrafe Mortaza, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh have decided to drop their extra batsman strategy and have dropped Imrul Kayes in place of Taskin Ahmed. Mossaddek in for Mehedi is the other change.
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
The form of Neil Broom was New Zealand's only worry. But they have decided to give him another chance.
TOSS: New Zealand have won toss and elected to bat first.
The news is in. The umpires have finished the inspection and the toss is at 1530 IST and the match will start at 1600 IST. No overs have been deducted.
16:54 (IST)
After 11 overs,New Zealand 61/1 ( Martin Guptill 33 , Kane Williamson (C) 12)
Rubel comes into the attack and bowls a top over. The only run that he conceded came off an edge which went past the first slip
16:50 (IST)
After 10 overs,New Zealand 60/1 ( Martin Guptill 33 , Kane Williamson (C) 11)
Guptill pushes the first ball to mid off. Guptill takes a sharp single on the second ball. Williamson bunts the third ball towards the bowler. FOUR! He is so easy on eyes, says Ian Bishop on air. You bet he is! He caresses the full delivery beautifully through covers. Taskin bowls a dot before conceding a single off the lsat ball.
16:44 (IST)
After 9 overs,New Zealand 54/1 ( Martin Guptill 32 , Kane Williamson (C) 6)
FOUR! Williamson rocks back and square drives it past point. I would pay for every single day to watch Williamson bat. There are the likes of Kohli, Smith or Root, but when Williamson is in the mood there is hardly anyone better to witness. On the fourth ball, Kane steers it to third man for a single. Guptill instantly rotates the strike on the fifth ball. Quality ball! Mortaza's length ball whistles past Guptill's outside edge.
16:43 (IST)
16:43 (IST)
This was New Zealand’s best opening stand in this tournament but not good enough. While Guptill has been picking up quick runs with equanimity, Ronchi gets done by Taskin Ahmed’s pace. He has once again paid the price for his overly eager approach. Although it may not seem so, these gloomy conditions are not in any way hampering the batsmen. So Ronchi will be disappointed. Now, it’s the turn of Kane Williamson to bat on what looks like another 300-plus pitch.
16:40 (IST)
After 8 overs,New Zealand 48/1 ( Martin Guptill 31 , Kane Williamson (C) 1)
Taskin provides the first breakthrough. Guptill takes a single on the second ball. Now, now Mortaza has deployed a leg gully for Williamson. A quiet over if you consider the context of the match. 2 off it.
16:35 (IST)
OUT! Taskin Ahmed's bouncer and extra pace does the trick. He hits the deck hard and Ronchi looks to pull it away but the ball gets too big on him and he hits it straight to Mustafizur Rahman at mid on. Kane Williamson, New Zealand's best batsman, walks in at No 3.
16:32 (IST)
After 7 overs,New Zealand 46/0 ( Martin Guptill 30 , Luke Ronchi (W) 16)
It's raining boundaries at Cardiff. FOUR! Gutpill punches it nonchalantly through covers. Couple of balls later, he taps it to covers to steal a quick single. In the air.... but safe. Ronchi comes down the track and mistimes his drive over covers. Luckily for him, it falls in no man's land and he collcts a couple. The last two balls concede a dot and single respectively.
16:31 (IST)
I am not having a good feeling about the body language and tactics of Bangladesh in this do or die match. Their bowlers have got the perfect conditions to bowl but unfortunately they are not making the most out of it. Fizz has been inconsistent with his line and length and the Kiwi openers have taken advantage of that. Mortaza has bowled decently so far but his tactics of keep just one slip in the initial overs, has been quite surprising. Even, after couple of lusty blows by Guptill, the lone slip has been removed. Too defensive, one must say.
16:29 (IST)
After 6 overs,New Zealand 38/0 ( Martin Guptill 25 , Luke Ronchi (W) 13)
First bowling change. Taskin comes into the attack and his first ball whizzes past Guptil's blade. Bangladesh would want similar deliveries from him. Guptill gets off the strike on the second ball. The third ball is a dot. FOUR! Taskin overpitches and Ronchi creams it through covers. He dabs the fifth ball to third man and asks his partner to come across. First bouncer of the match and Guptill leaves it alone.
16:25 (IST)
After 5 overs,New Zealand 31/0 ( Martin Guptill 24 , Luke Ronchi (W) 7)
SIX! Get out of my way, says Guptill as he smacks a fullish Mortaza delivery over mid off for a huge maximum. He hit that so cleanly that the umpires had to change the ball. Nasser Hussain reckons on air that it must have gone into the River Taff. FOUR! Back of a length from Mortaz and Guptill stands tall to punch it through covers. A tinge of worry on Mortaza's face as he walks back to take his stride. Bangladesh have instantly opted for a defensive field. The slip has been taken off. Only 1 run off the final four balls.
16:24 (IST)
16:18 (IST)
After 4 overs,New Zealand 20/0 ( Martin Guptill 13 , Luke Ronchi (W) 7)
Ronchi and Guptill pinch singles on the first two balls. Close, very close! Mustafizur angles it away from Ronchi and he gets beaten on the outside edge. Luke drives the fourth ball straight to cover-point. Ball five is on a length and around leg, Ronchi goes on his front foot and clips it through square leg for a couple. FOUR! Poor delivery, Rahman goes short and wide, a freebie really, and Ronchi slashes it over covers.
16:15 (IST)
After 3 overs,New Zealand 12/0 ( Martin Guptill 12 , Luke Ronchi (W) 0)
An experienced makes up for the expensive 2nd over by bowling a madein to Martin Guptill.
16:15 (IST)
Martin Guptill is one of the two openers whose average is higher than 50 and strike rate is above 100 in ODIs post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 among openers who have played at least five innings since then. Will he fire today?
16:11 (IST)
After 2 overs,New Zealand 12/0 ( Martin Guptill 12 , Luke Ronchi (W) 0)
Mustafizur to bowl from the other end. FOUR! Rahman angles in a length ball, outside off and Guptill slices it through point. FOUR! Consecutive boundaries. This time the Kiwi opener drives it through covers. He flicks the third delivery through midwicket and collects three. Expensive start for the young pacer. However, he responds well and ends the over by bowling three successive ball Ronchi.
16:11 (IST)
Luke Ronchi was restored to the role of an opener during the tri-series in Ireland, held before the Champions Trophy. In both the matches against Bangladesh, he was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman. The best Ronchi could manage was a run-a-ball 27. So, his duel with Mustafizur could be an early highlight today.
16:10 (IST)
A bit of a surprise that Tom Latham did not get a look in today. New Zealand has played five ODI matches against Bangladesh in the last six months, winning four of them. The left-handed batsmen had a fruitful time in those games as he got a hundred and two fifties. But New Zealand seem minded to stick with their exuberant opening pair of Martin Guptill and Luke Ronchi. There will be much focus on Guptill today after he wasted two good starts in the previous matches. He is yet to match the high standards of limited overs batting that he set on previous visits to England.
16:06 (IST)
After 1 overs,New Zealand 1/0 ( Martin Guptill 1 , Luke Ronchi (W) 0)
Mortaza errs in his line and slides it down the legside. But the umpire thought it hit something on its way to Rahim. His second delivery is on a length and around off, Guptill blocks it. The third and four balls were full and on off, Guptill defends it. Mortaza induces an edge off Guptill but it goes past the first slip for a single. Ronchi drives the last ball to mid off.
16:00 (IST)
The national anthems have been sung. The Bangladesh players gather in a huddle before dispersing to take the field. Martin Guptill and Luke Ronchi open for New Zealand. Captain Mashrafe Mortaza will begin the proceedings for his team. The battle for survival for both these teams is about to begin......
15:52 (IST)
Williamson will need some support from Taylor, while Bangladesh will also bank on Shakib, the bowler.
15:48 (IST)
Despite the rain that has delayed this match, Kane Williamson is happy to bat first on what he reckons is a dry pitch. It must play on his mind that the side batting first at this venue has scored over 300 in each of the last four ODIs. Only once was it chased down successfully.
An unchanged team today, even though the middle order has been a major cause for worry. If the pitch is going slow down later, the Kiwis will enjoy bowling here. Thankfully the forecast for the rest of the day is clear.
15:44 (IST)
Kane's luck at the toss has been amazing. He will hope that it will continue in the match too.
15:41 (IST)
Can these two continue their good run of form in a do-or-die clash?
15:40 (IST)
15:40 (IST)
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mashrafe Mortaza, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh have decided to drop their extra batsman strategy and have dropped Imrul Kayes in place of Taskin Ahmed. Mossaddek in for Mehedi is the other change.
15:36 (IST)
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
The form of Neil Broom was New Zealand's only worry. But they have decided to give him another chance.
15:35 (IST)
Bangladesh have won only one ODI against New Zealand out of 17 matches outside their home.
15:32 (IST)
TOSS: New Zealand have won toss and elected to bat first.
15:30 (IST)
It seems there is a fair bit of grass cover on the wicket. Both captains would like to bowl first. Bangladesh might go for four pacers, which means Taskin Ahmed can come into the side.
15:25 (IST)
The sun is out at Cardiff and we are going to have the toss at 11.00 am local time (3.30 pm, IST). Match to start at 11.30 am (4.00PM, IST). There will be no over deduction.
15:25 (IST)
15:24 (IST)
The news is in. The umpires have finished the inspection and the toss is at 1530 IST and the match will start at 1600 IST. No overs have been deducted.
14:59 (IST)
14:45 (IST)
It has been a damp start for this important fixture. Match not starting on time due to wet conditions. We had some rain in Cardiff last night and It has been a cloudy morning so far. There will be a pitch inspection at 10.45 local time.
14:43 (IST)
14:40 (IST)
Toss delayed by wet outfield. Umpires to reinspect ground at 3.15pm (IST)
14:22 (IST)
14:20 (IST)
14:19 (IST)
10:50 (IST)
Hello and Welcome to the Live coverage of ICC Champions Trophy Group A encounter between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Cardiff on Friday.
New Zealand walk into their last group match after their 87-run loss against England, with their confidence seriously dented. While they had a good confidence boosting rain-curtailed face-off with Australia, against England it became clear that this team is over dependent on Kane Williamson. Due to the uncharacteristic nature of England pitches in this tournament, their new-ball pair of Trent Boult and Tim Southee have been rendered toothless.
Bangladesh too, have performed in patches, leaving all the batting to Tamim Iqbal, and too a certain extent, Mushfiqur Rahim. On the bowling front, Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman's indifferent showing so far has shown its effect on the others.
Going into the match, New Zealand go in with the their nose ahead although Bangladesh too have the firepower to spring a surprise. The team who wins the game will stay in contention for a semi-final spot and would progress further depending on the result of England vs Australia game.
So stay tuned for live scores and updates about the ICC Champions Trophy clash between New Zealand and Bangladesh.