ICC Champions Trophy 2017, New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live cricket score and updates: Shakib, Mahmudullah hit fifties

Match updates: Trent Boult comes back for a burst. Shakib and Mahmudullah are experienced enough to realise that he has been brought into the attack for a wicket. So they just milk four singles and a double. FIFTY comes up for Mahmudullah off the last ball, it is his 18th half century and what a time to bring it.
After 32 overs,Bangladesh 158/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 63 , Mahmudullah 58)
Preview: After they both lost their matches to hosts England and their respective matches against Australia ended in rain-induced no results, Bangladesh and New Zealand head into their final Group A clash of the ICC Champions Trophy on Friday, desperately needing a win, knowing that also may not fetch them a semi-final berth.
Both Bangladesh and New Zealand have a point apiece and need to win their Friday's fixture in Wales to make it to the last-four stage besides hoping for England to beat Australia in their final group match at Edgbaston on Sunday.
England have already booked their place in the semi-finals of the eight-team tournament and if they lose to the Kangaroos that will effectively end any hopes of Bangladesh and New Zealand.
Going into Friday's encounter, Bangladesh will once again bank on the in-form Tamim Iqbal, who started the tournament with a century against England before making 95 against Australia.
Bangladesh will however, have the psychological edge over the Kiwis, having beaten them by five wickets in a warm-up match in Dublin.
Cardiff could also turn once again lucky for Bangladesh, who had previously upset a powerful Australia way back in 2005.
On the other hand, New Zealand will have their hopes pinned on their skipper Kane Williamson, who struck a brilliant hundred against Australia before following up with 87 against England.
In case Williamson fails, the other Kiwi batsmen will have to shoulder the responsibility and not repeat their pathetic show against England, which saw them losing their last eight wickets for 65 runs.
Williamson, who was docked 40 percent of his match fee for slow over rate offences, will also need to be careful in his on-field discussions with the team, if he doesn't want to be banned for a match.
Teams:
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicketkeeper), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Sunzamul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi (Wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.
With inputs from IANS
For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here
Published Date: Jun 09, 2017 10:41 pm | Updated Date: Jun 09, 2017 10:49 pm
Jun, 09 2017 IST
Highlights
OUT! Mushfiqur Rahim was on the back foot since he arrived at the crease resulting to which Milne bowls a quick full delivery on the sticks and it goes through the batsman's defence. Bangladesh lose their fourth wicket. Mahmudullah is the new man in.
OUT! Southee is ripping apart Bangaldesh's top order here. He traps Sarkar LBW, who doesn't even bother to have discussion with Rahim regarding DRS. And he was quite right. Shakib Al Hasan arrives at the centre.
OUT! When its swinging, Southee becomes threatening and there is a reason why. He steams in and lands it on a length and gets it to move away just a wee bit, enough to induce an edge off Sabbir and dismiss him. Bangladesh are two down already. Mushfiqur Rahim walks in at No 4.
OUT! BIG WICKET! Southee angles in a length ball and shapes it back in as Tamim fails to clip it. The ball pings him in front and umpire raises the finger. Tamim reviews unsuccessfully. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Tamim carried Bangladesh's batting in the first two matches of Champions Trophy. Someone else will have to step up today. Sabbir Rahman walks in at No 4.
OUT! Mustafizur delivers an unplayable yorker to Milne and he totally fails to comprehend it.. He perishes for 7
OUT! Mosaddek has possibly changed the course of the match for Bangladesh. He traps Corey Anderson LBW for a golden duck. He has struck twice within three balls. Mitchell Santner is the No 8 batsman.
OUT! Broom in an attempt to accelerate loses his wicket. He top edges his attempted heave to short third man. Corey Anderson is the new man in.
OUT! Taskin strikes! Taylor premeditates and goes for a scoop. Seeing that, Taskin slows down his pace and Ross miscues it to Mustafizur at short fine leg. James Neesham saunters out in the middle.
OUT! Would you believe it? Kane Williamson has run himself out! New Zealand's best batsman walks back for 57. Taylor tickled it to short fine leg and Williamson started running despite Taylor's refusal. The fielder hurled a throw to Shakib who gathered it and disturbed the bails. Neil Broom saunters out in the middle.
OUT! Guptill was struggling after the powerplay and Rubel cashes in on it. He angles in a length delivery, which nips back sharply and surprises Guptill. The ball raps him on his pads and Bangladesh start appealing. The finger goes up in a jiffy. Guptill has a word with Williamson and opts against a review. Ross Taylor is the new man in.
OUT! Taskin Ahmed's bouncer and extra pace does the trick. He hits the deck hard and Ronchi looks to pull it away but the ball gets too big on him and he hits it straight to Mustafizur Rahman at mid on. Kane Williamson, New Zealand's best batsman, walks in at No 3.
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mashrafe Mortaza, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh have decided to drop their extra batsman strategy and have dropped Imrul Kayes in place of Taskin Ahmed. Mossaddek in for Mehedi is the other change.
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
The form of Neil Broom was New Zealand's only worry. But they have decided to give him another chance.
TOSS: New Zealand have won toss and elected to bat first.
The news is in. The umpires have finished the inspection and the toss is at 1530 IST and the match will start at 1600 IST. No overs have been deducted.
22:57 (IST)
After 34 overs,Bangladesh 163/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 65 , Mahmudullah 61)
Santner comes back into the attack. He outthinks Mahmudullah on the first three balls. But Mahmudullah drives it through covers for a single. Shakib too returns the favour on the fifth ball. Mahmudullah cuts the sixth ball to point for another run.
22:54 (IST)
22:53 (IST)
After 33 overs,Bangladesh 160/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 64 , Mahmudullah 59)
Trent Boult continues. And Bangladesh avoid taking any risks against him. Happy with two singles.
22:49 (IST)
After 32 overs,Bangladesh 158/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 63 , Mahmudullah 58)
Williamson continues. Shakib hits the first ball back towards the bowler. He takes a single off the second ball. SIX! Mahmudullah dances down the track and smacks Kane over long on. He quickly brings Shakib on strike, who slams the fifth ball down the ground for a boundary. Shakib retains the strike. Bangladesh need 108 runs off 108 balls. Is it possible? Yes, I would go onto say that the match is now Bangladesh's to lose.
22:42 (IST)
22:41 (IST)
After 31 overs,Bangladesh 145/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 57 , Mahmudullah 51)
Trent Boult comes back for a burst. Shakib and Mahmudullah are experienced enough to realise that he has been brought into the attack for a wicket. So they just milk four singles and a double. FIFTY comes up for Mahmudullah off the last ball, it is his 18th half century and what a time to bring it.
22:37 (IST)
After 30 overs,Bangladesh 139/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 55 , Mahmudullah 47)
Kane Williamson introduces himself into the attack. We saw this happen yesterday with India when Kohli came into the attack. Is the game drifting away from New Zealand? Maybe. Maybe not. But they certainly need to break this stand. 6 runs off Williamson's 1st over.
22:35 (IST)
22:31 (IST)
After 29 overs,Bangladesh 133/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 50 , Mahmudullah 46)
Milne tests Mahmudullah with constant change in pace and lengths. The result of which Mahmudullah faces four dots. Two singles are taken off the last ball which makes this an eventful over. First of all, Shakib Al Hasan brought up his 35th ODI half century and the 100-run stand too came up between off 107 balls between these two.
22:29 (IST)
22:28 (IST)
After 28 overs,Bangladesh 130/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 49 , Mahmudullah 45)
Santner in an attempt to try something extra and errs to leak extra runs. He conceded five singles and bowled a legside wide which went for for a boundary. Eleven runs off it.
22:26 (IST)
After 27 overs,Bangladesh 120/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 47 , Mahmudullah 42)
Milne comes back and bowls an expensive over. He first gives away two singles and a couple off his first three balls. Then Mahmudullah drives it through covers for a boundary. A single is taken off the last ball. 9 runs off it.
22:17 (IST)
After 26 overs,Bangladesh 111/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 46 , Mahmudullah 34)
Another tidy over by Santner. Only 2 off it.
22:15 (IST)
After 25 overs,Bangladesh 109/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 45 , Mahmudullah 33)
For some reason, New Zealand are bowling far too many short balls. The other day at Cardiff England bowled those lovely back of a length cross seamers and defeated New Zealand, the Kiwis are trying to replicate that, albeit unsuccessfully. FOUR! Shakib pulls the shortish ball through midwicket. The southpaw takes a single on the third ball. Mahmudullah is trying to be overdo things, last over he tried to scoop Santner, now he attempted a ramp shot. It is important for Bangladesh to not lose a wicket now.
22:12 (IST)
After 24 overs,Bangladesh 104/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 40 , Mahmudullah 33)
Shakib tucks one to square leg and takes a single on the first ball. However, Mahmudullah fails to rotate the strike in the remainder of the over.
22:11 (IST)
22:09 (IST)
After 23 overs,Bangladesh 103/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 39 , Mahmudullah 33)
Shakib cuts the first ball over point for a single. Anderson bounces Mahmudullah again and he pulls it to fine leg for a boundary. The third and fourth ball are singles too. Mahmudullah cuts the fifth ball through point for another run. Intelligent batting, they rotate the strike after the boundary. The last ball too goes for a run.
22:05 (IST)
After 22 overs,Bangladesh 94/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 36 , Mahmudullah 27)
With Shakib settled and Mahmudullah looking confident, Bangladesh have halted New Zealand's charge. Four runs come off Santner's over.
22:03 (IST)
Luke Ronchi becomes the third New Zealand wicket-keeper to take 100 catches in ODIs after Brendon McCullum and Adam Parore.
22:03 (IST)
A much needed resistance from these two experience Bangladesh cricketers. Something to cheer for the Bangladesh supporters in the stands. The wicket seems to have eased down and pacers are not getting the same amount sideways movement, which Southee and Boult were extracting earlier. Still long way to go for Bangladesh but asking rate is manageable. Both Shakib and Mahmudullah have to stay at the crease as long as possible, to make this match interesting.
22:02 (IST)
22:01 (IST)
After 21 overs,Bangladesh 90/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 34 , Mahmudullah 25)
As expected, Neesham is taken off the attack and Anderson is introduced. He concedes a single and two braces off his first over.
21:58 (IST)
After 20 overs,Bangladesh 85/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 30 , Mahmudullah 24)
Spin for the first time in Bangladesh's innings. Bangladesh are watchful in Santner's first over and are happy with three runs.
21:56 (IST)
After 19 overs,Bangladesh 82/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 28 , Mahmudullah 23)
SIX! Mahmudullah comes down the ground and pulls Neesham over square leg. FOUR! And again. This time he swivels across and pulls it behind square. 13 runs off the over. Bangladesh are targeting Neesham.
21:55 (IST)
After 18 overs,Bangladesh 69/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 27 , Mahmudullah 12)
Milne gave only one run in his first four balls but Shakib drives the fifth ball past mid off for a boundary. He retains the strike on the sixth ball.
21:51 (IST)
After 17 overs,Bangladesh 63/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 22 , Mahmudullah 11)
Neesham's 2nd over: 0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2.
21:44 (IST)
After 16 overs,New Zealand 87/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 26 , Ross Taylor 11)
Mahmudullah starts Milne's over with a single to third man. Shakib again defends two balls before pulling the fourth to the midwicket fence. He follows it up with a single. 6 off the over.
21:41 (IST)
After 15 overs,Bangladesh 53/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 14 , Mahmudullah 9)
Back after drinks. What would be Bangladesh's approach? Shakib is someone who likes to be aggressive even in difficult situations. With the lesser bowlers coming on now, can expect him to change gears. Bangladesh milk singles off the first two balls. Shakib doesn't score a single run off the next three balls but finishes the over with a boundary to covers.
21:38 (IST)
21:32 (IST)
After 14 overs,Bangladesh 47/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 9 , Mahmudullah 8)
Milne continues. Starts with three dots ball to Shakib and on the fourth Shakib attempts a risky single which almost runs him out. Mahmudullah takes a brace off the sixth ball. Time for drinks.
21:30 (IST)
After 13 overs,Bangladesh 44/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 8 , Mahmudullah 6)
This is great commitment from Tim Southee. His captain wants him to have a last go and he is going to deliver. FOUR! Shakib punches it through the off side on the second ball. he takes a single on the fourth. FOUR! Mahmudullah finishes the over with a boundary to midwicket.
21:25 (IST)
21:24 (IST)
After 12 overs,Bangladesh 35/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 3 , Mahmudullah 2)
A ball after being pulled away for a boundary, Milne bounces back to castle Mushfiqur Rahim. It could be early curtains for Bangladesh today.
21:23 (IST)
21:22 (IST)
OUT! Mushfiqur Rahim was on the back foot since he arrived at the crease resulting to which Milne bowls a quick full delivery on the sticks and it goes through the batsman's defence. Bangladesh lose their fourth wicket. Mahmudullah is the new man in.
21:14 (IST)
After 10 overs,Bangladesh 24/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 8 , Shakib Al Hasan 2)
DROPPED! A genuine edge of Rahim goes to Ross Taylor at first slip but he puts it down and the ball rolls away for a boundary. Bangladesh have scored at a run rate of 2.4 in the powerplay overs. What essentially was a 266 chase has now become a 300-310 chase.
21:11 (IST)
After 9 overs,Bangladesh 20/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 4 , Shakib Al Hasan 2)
Southee to bowl his fourth over. Bangladesh are not attempting any risky shots against him, 2 runs off it.
21:07 (IST)
After 8 overs,Bangladesh 18/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 3 , Shakib Al Hasan 1)
Boult's fourth over: 0, Wide, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1.
21:00 (IST)
After 7 overs,Bangladesh 15/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 2 , Shakib Al Hasan 0)
Dot balls stacking up. Five of them in this over. But they don't matter currently, survival does. One single off the over.
20:54 (IST)
After 6 overs,Bangladesh 14/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 1 , Shakib Al Hasan 0)
It has been six overs and Bangladesh are yet to comprehend the conditions. Another wicket and it could be early curtains for them. A big partnership is what they require right now. Can these two provide that?
20:52 (IST)
After 5 overs,Bangladesh 12/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 0 , Shakib Al Hasan 0)
It is easier said than done that Bangladesh need to see out Tim Southee's opening spell. He has already taken three wickets. His third over was a maiden.
20:50 (IST)
Currently Bangladesh batsmen do not have any clue of the movement the New Zealand new ball bowlers are getting. The wickets of Sabbir, Soumya and most importantly Tamim have completely pushed them on the backfoot. Both Southee and Boult are all over Bangladesh now. It is time for the Shakib-Mushfiqur pair to play out the next 10-12 overs. The sideways movement is expected to die down after this initial period.
20:50 (IST)
20:49 (IST)
OUT! Southee is ripping apart Bangaldesh's top order here. He traps Sarkar LBW, who doesn't even bother to have discussion with Rahim regarding DRS. And he was quite right. Shakib Al Hasan arrives at the centre.
20:47 (IST)
20:46 (IST)
After 4 overs,Bangladesh 12/2 ( Soumya Sarkar 3 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 0)
Edged! Boult angles a length ball which rises and Sarkar gloves it. Guptill dives ahead from second slip and catches. Though he is not claiming it. The umpire go upstairs and suggest the onfield decision is not out. The replays suggest the same as it shows that he had grassed it. One run off the over.
20:38 (IST)
After 2 overs,Bangladesh 9/1 ( Soumya Sarkar 1 , Sabbir Rahman 8)
Another outstanding over from Tim Southee. Sabbir Rahman was counter attacking him but lost his wicket in the process. With two wickets already lost and the ball swinging around, the onus to weather the early challenge will now be on Mushfiqur Rahim.
20:34 (IST)
OUT! When its swinging, Southee becomes threatening and there is a reason why. He steams in and lands it on a length and gets it to move away just a wee bit, enough to induce an edge off Sabbir and dismiss him. Bangladesh are two down already. Mushfiqur Rahim walks in at No 4.
20:32 (IST)
After 2 overs,Bangladesh 9/1 ( Soumya Sarkar 1 , Sabbir Rahman 8)
Beauty first up from Trent Boult! He pitches it on off and swings it away from Sarkar, unplayable delivery really. Sarkar instantly gets off the strike on th second ball. Rahman defends Boult carefully on the next two balls. Another jaffa from the Kiwi. Bowls a back of a length delivery and nips it back in, it takes Sabbir's inside edge and hits him on the stomach. It is swinging.
20:28 (IST)