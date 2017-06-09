You are here:
  3. ICC Champions Trophy 2017, New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live cricket score and updates: Shakib, Mahmudullah hit fifties

Jun, 09 2017 IST

  • 22:57 (IST)

    After 34 overs,Bangladesh 163/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 65 , Mahmudullah 61)

    Santner comes back into the attack. He outthinks Mahmudullah on the first three balls. But Mahmudullah drives it through covers for a single. Shakib too returns the favour on the fifth ball. Mahmudullah cuts the sixth ball to point for another run. 

  • Strange decision by Williamson to bring himself on to bowl. Mitchell Santner was delivering quite a few dot balls and rarely allowed a cheap run. Now, the skipper finds himself searching wickets. But he cannot overbowl any of his three main pacers. They have a combined 10 overs left. By trying to compensate for Neesham and Anderson in advance, Williamson may have let Bangladesh get into a winning position. This is worrisome for the Kiwis.
     
     

  • 22:53 (IST)

    After 33 overs,Bangladesh 160/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 64 , Mahmudullah 59)

    Trent Boult continues. And Bangladesh avoid taking any risks against him. Happy with two singles. 

  • 22:49 (IST)

    After 32 overs,Bangladesh 158/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 63 , Mahmudullah 58)

    Williamson continues. Shakib hits the first ball back towards the bowler. He takes a single off the second ball. SIX! Mahmudullah dances down the track and smacks Kane over long on. He quickly brings Shakib on strike, who slams the fifth ball down the ground for a boundary. Shakib retains the strike. Bangladesh need 108 runs off 108 balls. Is it possible? Yes, I would go onto say that the match is now Bangladesh's to lose.

  • This is the first time in ICC Champions Trophy that a pair (Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah) has added 100-plus runs for the fifth wicket after their team lost first four wickets adding less than 50 runs.
     
     

  • 22:41 (IST)

    After 31 overs,Bangladesh 145/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 57 , Mahmudullah 51)

    Trent Boult comes back for a burst. Shakib and Mahmudullah are experienced enough to realise that he has been brought into the attack for a wicket. So they just milk four singles and a double. FIFTY comes up for Mahmudullah off the last ball, it is his 18th half century and what a time to bring it. 

  • 22:37 (IST)

    After 30 overs,Bangladesh 139/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 55 , Mahmudullah 47)

    Kane Williamson introduces himself into the attack. We saw this happen yesterday with India when Kohli came into the attack. Is the game drifting away from New Zealand? Maybe. Maybe not. But they certainly need to break this stand. 6 runs off Williamson's 1st over. 

  • This is the third century partnership between Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah which is the joint second most by any Bangladesh pair in ODIs. 

  • 22:31 (IST)

    After 29 overs,Bangladesh 133/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 50 , Mahmudullah 46)

    Milne tests Mahmudullah with constant change in pace and lengths. The result of which Mahmudullah faces four dots. Two singles are taken off the last ball which makes this an eventful over. First of all, Shakib Al Hasan brought up his 35th ODI half century and the 100-run stand too came up between off 107 balls between these two. 

  • This is not in dangerous territory yet for New Zealand but Williamson must have been disappointed by Neesham and Anderson’s obsession with bowling short. That plan allowed Bangladesh to fetch some easy runs, so the Kiwis want a wicket now. The choice, it seems, is simple. Williamson goes to the man who has taken the most wickets for his side in this competition – Adam Milne.
     
     

  • 22:28 (IST)

    After 28 overs,Bangladesh 130/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 49 , Mahmudullah 45)

    Santner in an attempt to try something extra and errs to leak extra runs. He conceded five singles and bowled a legside wide which went for for a boundary. Eleven runs off it. 

  • 22:26 (IST)

    After 27 overs,Bangladesh 120/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 47 , Mahmudullah 42)

    Milne comes back and bowls an expensive over. He first gives away two singles and a couple off his first three balls. Then Mahmudullah drives it through covers for a boundary. A single is taken off the last ball. 9 runs off it. 

  • 22:17 (IST)

    After 26 overs,Bangladesh 111/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 46 , Mahmudullah 34)

    Another tidy over by Santner. Only 2 off it. 

  • 22:15 (IST)

    After 25 overs,Bangladesh 109/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 45 , Mahmudullah 33)

    For some reason, New Zealand are bowling far too many short balls. The other day at Cardiff England bowled those lovely back of a length cross seamers and defeated New Zealand, the Kiwis are trying to replicate that, albeit unsuccessfully. FOUR! Shakib pulls the shortish ball through midwicket. The southpaw takes a single on the third ball. Mahmudullah is trying to be overdo things, last over he tried to scoop Santner, now he attempted a ramp shot. It is important for Bangladesh to not lose a wicket now. 

  • 22:12 (IST)

    After 24 overs,Bangladesh 104/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 40 , Mahmudullah 33)

    Shakib tucks one to square leg and takes a single on the first ball. However, Mahmudullah fails to rotate the strike in the remainder of the over. 

  • Australia will be eliminated now if their tomorrow's match against England gets washed out because we will have a result now in the ongoing match between New Zealand and Bangladesh as 20 overs have been bowled already. 
     
     

  • 22:09 (IST)

    After 23 overs,Bangladesh 103/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 39 , Mahmudullah 33)

    Shakib cuts the first ball over point for a single. Anderson bounces Mahmudullah again and he pulls it to fine leg for a boundary. The third and fourth ball are singles too. Mahmudullah cuts the fifth ball through point for another run. Intelligent batting, they rotate the strike after the boundary. The last ball too goes for a run. 

  • 22:05 (IST)

    After 22 overs,Bangladesh 94/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 36 , Mahmudullah 27)

    With Shakib settled and Mahmudullah looking confident, Bangladesh have halted New Zealand's charge. Four runs come off Santner's over. 

  • Luke Ronchi becomes the third New Zealand wicket-keeper to take 100 catches in ODIs after Brendon McCullum and Adam Parore. 

     

  •  A much needed resistance from these two experience Bangladesh cricketers. Something to cheer for the Bangladesh supporters in the stands. The wicket seems to have eased down and pacers are not getting the same amount sideways movement, which Southee and Boult were extracting earlier. Still long way to go for Bangladesh but asking rate is manageable. Both Shakib and Mahmudullah have to stay at the crease as long as possible, to make this match interesting.

  • Batting has become easier now as the ball gets older. New Zealand's early advantage means that the focus should be on limiting runs and creating pressure through dot balls. It was a surprise to see that James Neesham was handed the ball ahead of Corey Anderson. As New Zealand try to quell any hopes of a Bangladeshi comeback, now Mitchell Santner and Anderson will try to restrict their accomplished batsmen.
     
     

  • 22:01 (IST)

    After 21 overs,Bangladesh 90/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 34 , Mahmudullah 25)

    As expected, Neesham is taken off the attack and Anderson is introduced. He concedes a single and two braces off his first over. 

  • 21:58 (IST)

    After 20 overs,Bangladesh 85/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 30 , Mahmudullah 24)

    Spin for the first time in Bangladesh's innings. Bangladesh are watchful in Santner's first over and are happy with three runs. 

  • 21:56 (IST)

    After 19 overs,Bangladesh 82/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 28 , Mahmudullah 23)

    SIX! Mahmudullah comes down the ground and pulls Neesham over square leg.  FOUR! And again. This time he swivels across and pulls it behind square. 13 runs off the over.  Bangladesh are targeting Neesham. 

  • 21:55 (IST)

    After 18 overs,Bangladesh 69/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 27 , Mahmudullah 12)

    Milne gave only one run in his first four balls but Shakib drives the fifth ball past mid off for a boundary. He retains the strike on the sixth ball. 

  • 21:51 (IST)

    After 17 overs,Bangladesh 63/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 22 , Mahmudullah 11)

    Neesham's 2nd over: 0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2.

  • 21:44 (IST)

    After 16 overs,New Zealand 87/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 26 , Ross Taylor 11)

    Mahmudullah starts Milne's over with a single to third man. Shakib again defends two balls before pulling the fourth to the midwicket fence. He follows it up with a single. 6 off the over. 

  • 21:41 (IST)

    After 15 overs,Bangladesh 53/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 14 , Mahmudullah 9)

    Back after drinks. What would be Bangladesh's approach? Shakib is someone who likes to be aggressive even in difficult situations. With the lesser bowlers coming on now, can expect him to change gears. Bangladesh milk singles off the first two balls. Shakib doesn't score a single run off the next three balls but finishes the over with a boundary to covers. 

  • Bangladesh's top-four batsmen added only 25 runs today which is the lowest by them since January, 2012. Last time their top-four added less than 25 runs in an innings was in 2011 against Pakistan at Dhaka when they added only 18 runs. 
     
     

  • 21:32 (IST)

    After 14 overs,Bangladesh 47/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 9 , Mahmudullah 8)

    Milne continues. Starts with three dots ball to Shakib and on the fourth Shakib attempts a risky single which almost runs him out. Mahmudullah takes a brace off the sixth ball. Time for drinks. 

  • 21:30 (IST)

    After 13 overs,Bangladesh 44/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 8 , Mahmudullah 6)

    This is great commitment from Tim Southee. His captain wants him to have a last go and he is going to deliver. FOUR! Shakib punches it through the off side on the second ball. he takes a single on the fourth. FOUR! Mahmudullah finishes the over with a boundary to midwicket. 

  • If the relentless pressure exerted by Southee and Boult was not enough, Milne has dished out another blow to Bangladesh. His ultra-quick deliveries are going to zip off this juicy track and a confused Mushfiqur Rahim has been sent packing. First, there was the swing and seam movement which was best exploited by Southee. Now, there’s still assistance from the surface for the bowlers. Bangladesh could be shot out for an incredibly low score today.
     
     

  • 21:24 (IST)

    After 12 overs,Bangladesh 35/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 3 , Mahmudullah 2)

    A ball after being pulled away for a boundary, Milne bounces back to castle Mushfiqur Rahim. It could be early curtains for Bangladesh today.

  • New Zealand bowled 48 dot balls in first 10 overs. Tim Southee bowled 28 dot balls out of his first six overs while Trent Boult bowled 24 dot balls from his first five overs today.
     
     

  • 21:22 (IST)

    OUT! Mushfiqur Rahim was on the back foot since he arrived at the crease resulting to which Milne bowls a quick full delivery on the sticks and it goes through the batsman's defence. Bangladesh lose their fourth wicket. Mahmudullah is the new man in. 

  • 21:14 (IST)

    After 10 overs,Bangladesh 24/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 8 , Shakib Al Hasan 2)

    DROPPED! A genuine edge of Rahim goes to Ross Taylor at first slip but he puts it down and the ball rolls away for a boundary. Bangladesh have scored at a run rate of 2.4 in the powerplay overs. What essentially was a 266 chase has now become a 300-310 chase. 

  • 21:11 (IST)

    After 9 overs,Bangladesh 20/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 4 , Shakib Al Hasan 2)

    Southee to bowl his fourth over. Bangladesh are not attempting any risky shots against him, 2 runs off it.

  • 21:07 (IST)

    After 8 overs,Bangladesh 18/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 3 , Shakib Al Hasan 1)

    Boult's fourth over: 0, Wide, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1.

  • 21:00 (IST)

    After 7 overs,Bangladesh 15/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 2 , Shakib Al Hasan 0)

    Dot balls stacking up. Five of them in this over. But they don't matter currently, survival does. One single off the over. 

  • 20:54 (IST)

    After 6 overs,Bangladesh 14/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 1 , Shakib Al Hasan 0)

    It has been six overs and Bangladesh are yet to comprehend the conditions. Another wicket and it could be early curtains for them. A big partnership is what they require right now. Can these two provide that?

  • 20:52 (IST)

    After 5 overs,Bangladesh 12/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 0 , Shakib Al Hasan 0)

    It is easier said than done that Bangladesh need to see out Tim Southee's opening spell. He has already taken three wickets. His third over was a maiden. 

  • Currently Bangladesh batsmen do not have any clue of the movement the New Zealand new ball bowlers are getting. The wickets of Sabbir, Soumya and most importantly Tamim have completely pushed them on the backfoot. Both Southee and Boult are all over Bangladesh now. It is time for the Shakib-Mushfiqur pair to play out the next 10-12 overs. The sideways movement is expected to die down after this initial period. 

  • Tim Southee has now taken 38 wickets in ICC ODI tournaments which is the fourth most by any New Zealand player.
     
     

  • 20:49 (IST)

    OUT! Southee is ripping apart Bangaldesh's top order here. He traps Sarkar LBW, who doesn't even bother to have discussion with Rahim regarding DRS. And he was quite right. Shakib Al Hasan arrives at the centre. 

  • New Zealand’s 2015 World Cup campaign was built on their bowlers’s brilliance in the initial overs. Early wickets became a familiar scene for the Kiwis. Southee’s bowling at the moment seems to be a throwback to those happy days. His ball left an uncertain Sabbir Rahman hanging, but not before it took a thin edge. Huge inroads have been made by the Kiwis already. It must not be enjoyable to bat out there right now.
     
     

  • 20:46 (IST)

    After 4 overs,Bangladesh 12/2 ( Soumya Sarkar 3 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 0)

    Edged! Boult angles a length ball which rises and Sarkar gloves it. Guptill dives ahead from second slip and catches. Though he is not claiming it. The umpire go upstairs and suggest the onfield decision is not out. The replays suggest the same as it shows that he had grassed it. One run off the over. 

  • 20:38 (IST)

    After 2 overs,Bangladesh 9/1 ( Soumya Sarkar 1 , Sabbir Rahman 8)

    Another outstanding over from Tim Southee. Sabbir Rahman was counter attacking him but lost his wicket in the process. With two wickets already lost and the ball swinging around, the onus to weather the early challenge will now be on Mushfiqur Rahim. 

  • 20:34 (IST)

    OUT! When its swinging, Southee becomes threatening and there is a reason why. He steams in and lands it on a length and gets it to move away just a wee bit, enough to induce an edge off Sabbir and dismiss him. Bangladesh are two down already. Mushfiqur Rahim walks in at No 4. 

  • 20:32 (IST)

    After 2 overs,Bangladesh 9/1 ( Soumya Sarkar 1 , Sabbir Rahman 8)

    Beauty first up from Trent Boult! He pitches it on off and swings it away from Sarkar, unplayable delivery really. Sarkar instantly gets off the strike on th second ball. Rahman defends Boult carefully on the next two balls. Another jaffa from the Kiwi. Bowls a back of a length delivery and nips it back in, it takes Sabbir's inside edge and hits him on the stomach. It is swinging. 

  • Tim Southee has spoken about his struggles with swinging the white ball they use in limited overs cricket nowadays. But he gets only his second delivery to move a bit and he has the big scalp of in-form Tamim Iqbal. After the manner in which New Zealand finished the first innings, this is a major boost.
     
     

Match updates: Trent Boult comes back for a burst. Shakib and Mahmudullah are experienced enough to realise that he has been brought into the attack for a wicket. So they just milk four singles and a double. FIFTY comes up for Mahmudullah off the last ball, it is his 18th half century and what a time to bring it.

After 32 overs,Bangladesh 158/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 63 , Mahmudullah 58)

Preview: After they both lost their matches to hosts England and their respective matches against Australia ended in rain-induced no results, Bangladesh and New Zealand head into their final Group A clash of the ICC Champions Trophy on Friday, desperately needing a win, knowing that also may not fetch them a semi-final berth.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

Both Bangladesh and New Zealand have a point apiece and need to win their Friday's fixture in Wales to make it to the last-four stage besides hoping for England to beat Australia in their final group match at Edgbaston on Sunday.

England have already booked their place in the semi-finals of the eight-team tournament and if they lose to the Kangaroos that will effectively end any hopes of Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Going into Friday's encounter, Bangladesh will once again bank on the in-form Tamim Iqbal, who started the tournament with a century against England before making 95 against Australia.

Bangladesh will however, have the psychological edge over the Kiwis, having beaten them by five wickets in a warm-up match in Dublin.

Cardiff could also turn once again lucky for Bangladesh, who had previously upset a powerful Australia way back in 2005.

On the other hand, New Zealand will have their hopes pinned on their skipper Kane Williamson, who struck a brilliant hundred against Australia before following up with 87 against England.

In case Williamson fails, the other Kiwi batsmen will have to shoulder the responsibility and not repeat their pathetic show against England, which saw them losing their last eight wickets for 65 runs.

Williamson, who was docked 40 percent of his match fee for slow over rate offences, will also need to be careful in his on-field discussions with the team, if he doesn't want to be banned for a match.

Teams:
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicketkeeper), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Sunzamul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi (Wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

With inputs from IANS

Published Date: Jun 09, 2017 10:41 pm | Updated Date: Jun 09, 2017 10:49 pm

FP SportsJun, 09 2017 22:49:54 IST

