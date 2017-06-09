ICC Champions Trophy 2017, New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live cricket score and updates: Black Caps finish on 265/8

Match updates: Rubel bowls yorkers at will and continues to put brakes on New Zealand's scoring. Bangladesh should try and restrict Kiwis under 270 after this over which allowed only 3 runs.
After 49 overs,New Zealand 257/8 ( Mitchell Santner 11 , Tim Southee 5)
Preview: After they both lost their matches to hosts England and their respective matches against Australia ended in rain-induced no results, Bangladesh and New Zealand head into their final Group A clash of the ICC Champions Trophy on Friday, desperately needing a win, knowing that also may not fetch them a semi-final berth.
Both Bangladesh and New Zealand have a point apiece and need to win their Friday's fixture in Wales to make it to the last-four stage besides hoping for England to beat Australia in their final group match at Edgbaston on Sunday.
England have already booked their place in the semi-finals of the eight-team tournament and if they lose to the Kangaroos that will effectively end any hopes of Bangladesh and New Zealand.
Going into Friday's encounter, Bangladesh will once again bank on the in-form Tamim Iqbal, who started the tournament with a century against England before making 95 against Australia.
Bangladesh will however, have the psychological edge over the Kiwis, having beaten them by five wickets in a warm-up match in Dublin.
Cardiff could also turn once again lucky for Bangladesh, who had previously upset a powerful Australia way back in 2005.
On the other hand, New Zealand will have their hopes pinned on their skipper Kane Williamson, who struck a brilliant hundred against Australia before following up with 87 against England.
In case Williamson fails, the other Kiwi batsmen will have to shoulder the responsibility and not repeat their pathetic show against England, which saw them losing their last eight wickets for 65 runs.
Williamson, who was docked 40 percent of his match fee for slow over rate offences, will also need to be careful in his on-field discussions with the team, if he doesn't want to be banned for a match.
Teams:
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicketkeeper), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Sunzamul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi (Wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.
With inputs from IANS
OUT! Mustafizur delivers an unplayable yorker to Milne and he totally fails to comprehend it.. He perishes for 7
OUT! Mosaddek has possibly changed the course of the match for Bangladesh. He traps Corey Anderson LBW for a golden duck. He has struck twice within three balls. Mitchell Santner is the No 8 batsman.
OUT! Broom in an attempt to accelerate loses his wicket. He top edges his attempted heave to short third man. Corey Anderson is the new man in.
OUT! Taskin strikes! Taylor premeditates and goes for a scoop. Seeing that, Taskin slows down his pace and Ross miscues it to Mustafizur at short fine leg. James Neesham saunters out in the middle.
OUT! Would you believe it? Kane Williamson has run himself out! New Zealand's best batsman walks back for 57. Taylor tickled it to short fine leg and Williamson started running despite Taylor's refusal. The fielder hurled a throw to Shakib who gathered it and disturbed the bails. Neil Broom saunters out in the middle.
OUT! Guptill was struggling after the powerplay and Rubel cashes in on it. He angles in a length delivery, which nips back sharply and surprises Guptill. The ball raps him on his pads and Bangladesh start appealing. The finger goes up in a jiffy. Guptill has a word with Williamson and opts against a review. Ross Taylor is the new man in.
OUT! Taskin Ahmed's bouncer and extra pace does the trick. He hits the deck hard and Ronchi looks to pull it away but the ball gets too big on him and he hits it straight to Mustafizur Rahman at mid on. Kane Williamson, New Zealand's best batsman, walks in at No 3.
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mashrafe Mortaza, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh have decided to drop their extra batsman strategy and have dropped Imrul Kayes in place of Taskin Ahmed. Mossaddek in for Mehedi is the other change.
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
The form of Neil Broom was New Zealand's only worry. But they have decided to give him another chance.
TOSS: New Zealand have won toss and elected to bat first.
The news is in. The umpires have finished the inspection and the toss is at 1530 IST and the match will start at 1600 IST. No overs have been deducted.
Bangladesh have successfully chased down a target of 250-plus only once in ICC tournaments. Overall, they have done it only eight times.
Oh, New Zealand. Just 62 runs arrived in the final 10 overs. The Kiwis’s batting at the death has been a concern and it has once again hurt them. If you are looking for a silver lining, for the first time a New Zealand batsmen below number four scored more than 18 runs in this tournament. In fact, there were two of them – Neil Broom and James Neesham. But when the time to accelerate came, they fell by the wayside like their teammates. The result is a target of 266, which is below par one suspects. But the Kiwis pace attack may have something to say about that.
Mosaddek Hossain's bowling figures of 3 for 13 today is the best by a Bangladeshi bowler in ICC Champions Trophy. The previous best was 3 for 18 by Shakib Al Hasan against Zimbabwe at Jaipur in 2006.
New Zealand end on 265/8 after electing to bat first. A lot of Bangladesh supporters applaud as the Bangladesh fielders walk off the field. A collective bowling performance and astute captaincy has provided an excellent chance to defeat the Kiwis.
After 49 overs,New Zealand 257/8 ( Mitchell Santner 11 , Tim Southee 5)
Mosaddek Hossain has bowled so well that Mustafizur Rahman only got 9 overs. Their death bowling has been top notch. FOUR! The first boundary in nearly 6 overs as Southee flicks one to square leg. A wicket and 7 runs off it.
OUT! Mustafizur delivers an unplayable yorker to Milne and he totally fails to comprehend it.. He perishes for 7
After 48 overs,New Zealand 250/7 ( Mitchell Santner 11 , Adam Milne 5)
Rubel bowls yorkers at will and continues to put brakes on New Zealand's scoring. Bangladesh should try and restrict Kiwis under 270 after this over which allowed only 3 runs.
After 47 overs,New Zealand 247/7 ( Mitchell Santner 9 , Adam Milne 4)
Mortaza finishes his quota of 10 overs as New Zealand continue to struggle to find the fence. 7 runs off the 10th over. Mortaza's figures: 10-1-45-0.
An excellent phase of play for Bangladesh. From 201 for 3, New Zealand have collapsed to 240 for 7. Mosaddek's off-spin has done the trick. Three useful breakthroughs for him in quick time. Especially the wickets of Anderson and a set Neesham can be crucial in the context of the match. Bangladesh now can hope to restrict the Kiwis below 270.
After 46 overs,New Zealand 240/7 ( Mitchell Santner 7 , )
The Kiwis are not just able to find those odd boundaries. They score a three and two singles off the first five balls. OUT! New Zealand are collapsing for the third time in this Champions Trophy. Neesham comes down the track to go over long off but misses the ball completely. Mustfiqur stumps him.
After 45 overs,New Zealand 235/6 ( Jimmy Neesham 22 , Mitchell Santner 3)
Mortaza comes into the attack and keeps the pressure on New Zealand by bowling a disciplined over. Only 4 runs off it.
After 44 overs,New Zealand 231/6 ( Jimmy Neesham 20 , Mitchell Santner 1)
The gamble to introduce Mosaddek has worked wonders for Bangladesh. His two wickets in one over could be the match changing moment.
Double blow for New Zealand. Neil Broom tried to accelerate but could only edge it in the air. Corey Anderson’s departure must hurt the Kiwis more as his poor form continues. Before this match, the left-hander’s ODI average since the 2015 World Cup was 14.69. It is obvious why James Neesham bats ahead of him now. Thankfully for New Zealand, Neesham has begun well. But it will take quite something from here to reach a score in the excess of 270.
OUT! Mosaddek has possibly changed the course of the match for Bangladesh. He traps Corey Anderson LBW for a golden duck. He has struck twice within three balls. Mitchell Santner is the No 8 batsman.
19:13 (IST)
OUT! Broom in an attempt to accelerate loses his wicket. He top edges his attempted heave to short third man. Corey Anderson is the new man in.
19:11 (IST)
After 43 overs,New Zealand 228/4 ( Neil Broom 36 , Jimmy Neesham 18)
New Zealand pinch two singles off the first two balls. FOUR! Rubel bounces Neesham and the southpaw pulls it through midwicket. FOUR! Back to back boundaries! This time Neesham drives it down the ground. The Kiwis end Rubel's 8th over just like they had begun it like: with two ones.
After 42 overs,New Zealand 216/4 ( Neil Broom 34 , Jimmy Neesham 8)
Interesting and a risky move! Mosaddek Hossain comes into the attack. However, he bowls a tidy over. Only five singles off it.
After 41 overs,New Zealand 211/4 ( Neil Broom 32 , Jimmy Neesham 5)
Rubel starts his seventh over with two dots. But then Broom takes a couple and single off the next balls. FOUR! A welcome boundary for New Zealand as Neesham guides one past the keeper. He retains the strike on the sixth ball.
19:01 (IST)
After 40 overs,New Zealand 203/4 ( Neil Broom 29 , Jimmy Neesham 0)
Mustafizur bowling at it his best. Concedes only 1 run off the bat in his 8th over and bowls a wide. 2 runs from the over.
After 39 overs,New Zealand 201/4 ( Neil Broom 28 , Jimmy Neesham 0)
Taskin brings Bangladesh back into the game by getting rid of Ross Taylor. The news batsman will take his time to settle and Broom too will have to play cautiously now. Interesting passage of play to follow.
18:53 (IST)
OUT! Taskin strikes! Taylor premeditates and goes for a scoop. Seeing that, Taskin slows down his pace and Ross miscues it to Mustafizur at short fine leg. James Neesham saunters out in the middle.
18:50 (IST)
After 38 overs,New Zealand 198/3 ( Ross Taylor 61 , Neil Broom 27)
Mustafizur has bowling his cutters and bowls a decent over, 6 runs off it.
18:46 (IST)
18:45 (IST)
After 37 overs,New Zealand 192/3 ( Ross Taylor 58 , Neil Broom 25)
Taskin bowls an expensive over, 11 off it. His first ball went for a FOUR through point. Broom immediately takes a single on the second ball. FOUR! Taylor is now changing gears, he lofts Taskin down the ground. The over ends with two singles.
18:40 (IST)
After 36 overs,New Zealand 181/3 ( Ross Taylor 53 , Neil Broom 19)
Mustafizur comes back and his first over goes like this: 0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0.
18:37 (IST)
Ross Taylor gets to his fifty off 67 balls and it has been a very similar effort to what he has produced in this tournament. The former New Zealand skipper started his campaign with a 58-ball 46, which was followed by a 59-ball 39 against England. Taylor has attempted to play himself in, hoping to accumulate runs quickly later. He could not kick on against Australia and England. Today, with Williamson having departed, the Kiwis will need him to make good of the platform he has constructed.
After 35 overs,New Zealand 178/3 ( Ross Taylor 51 , Neil Broom 18)
FIFTY! Ross Taylor brings up his 37th ODI fifty in an important match. New Zealand's middle order was looking very bleak before this match but the senior batsman has brought some control in the middle overs for the Kiwis. Four singles come off Taskin's 6th over.
18:29 (IST)
After 34 overs,New Zealand 174/3 ( Ross Taylor 49 , Neil Broom 16)
FOUR! Broom uses his wrists and cuts the first ball very late through point for. New Zealand collect four singles off the next five balls.
18:27 (IST)
18:23 (IST)
After 33 overs,New Zealand 166/3 ( Ross Taylor 47 , Neil Broom 10)
Broom has just arrived at the crease and Mortaza is not allowing him any respite. Fore three successive balls, Neil fails to score off Mashrafe and he also induced a leading edge. However, the Black Caps collect atwo runs off it.
18:18 (IST)
After 32 overs,New Zealand 164/3 ( Ross Taylor 46 , Neil Broom 9)
Shakib starts off with a leg side wide. Then the batsmen milk three consecutive singles. Taylor drives the fourth ball towards covers for no run. The fifth ball is punched down to long on by Ross for another run. Broom goes on his back foot and cuts the sixth delivery through point and collects a comfortable two.
18:17 (IST)
18:17 (IST)
After 31 overs,New Zealand 158/3 ( Ross Taylor 44 , Neil Broom 5)
Broom plays out Mortaza's first three balls. FOUR! Whattay shot! Broom drives it on the up and gets off the mark. He immediately takes a single on the fifth ball which is followed by a dot.
18:13 (IST)
After 30 overs,New Zealand 152/3 ( Ross Taylor 44 , )
Bangladesh piling on the dot balls. Three consecutive dots. FOUR! But it ends! Shakib bowls a leg side and Taylor shifts a bit to sweep it over fine leg. The left arm spinner slows it up on the fifth ball and Taylor attempts an unsuccessful sweep. New Zealand lose their third wicket.
18:12 (IST)
OUT! Would you believe it? Kane Williamson has run himself out! New Zealand's best batsman walks back for 57. Taylor tickled it to short fine leg and Williamson started running despite Taylor's refusal. The fielder hurled a throw to Shakib who gathered it and disturbed the bails. Neil Broom saunters out in the middle.
18:07 (IST)
After 29 overs,New Zealand 148/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 57 , Ross Taylor 40)
Mashrafe comes back for his second spell and begins with two dots. Taylor comes across and drives the third ball, which is full, to mid on and takes a single. The Bangladesh captain changes his pace on the fourth delivery and Williamson watchfully blocks it. Mortaza lands the fifth ball on a length and the Kiwi batsman taps it to midwicket. Williamson, unlike his character, goes for a big shot on the final delivery and almost loses his wicket.
18:04 (IST)
After 28 overs,New Zealand 147/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 57 , Ross Taylor 39)
Shakib tosses it around off, Taylor uses his feet and drives it through mid of. Single taken. Williamson sweeps the second ball in front of square for another run. Smart cricket all around! Taylor charges down the track and Shakib follows him, but the senior Kiwi adjusts well and pads the ball away. Taylor fails to play the next two balls properly and Williamson has a word with him, perhaps to calm him down. Taylor pushes the sixth ball to cover point for a single.
18:01 (IST)
After 27 overs,New Zealand 144/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 56 , Ross Taylor 37)
Rubel starts his over with a length ball around middle, Kane pushes it towards mid off for a single. The second ball is nurdled away to deep midwicket by Taylor for another single. Williamson shuffles across and nudges the third delivery to the leg side for a couple. The fourth ball goes for a single. Runs coming in easily now. Taylor clips towards midwicket for a quick single. Busy over this which ends with a dot.
18:00 (IST)
After 26 overs,New Zealand 144/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 56 , Ross Taylor 37)
Shakib in for his sixth over. The ace spinner is not giving anything away. Very tidy this from him. Keeps the Kiwi batsmen down to four runs in that over again.
17:58 (IST)
17:58 (IST)
17:58 (IST)
After 25 overs,New Zealand 134/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 50 , Ross Taylor 33)
Rubel comes back into the attack. Williamson gets to his fifty with a single off the fourth ball. This is his 31st ODI fifty and the second of the tournament so far. Taylor spanks a shortish ball in front of square for a boundary. New Zealand going steady after 25 overs.
17:53 (IST)
After 24 overs,New Zealand 126/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 48 , Ross Taylor 27)
Shakib continues. Another tidy over. Brings about a miscue from Williamson off the third ball. Four runs from that over.
17:51 (IST)
After 23 overs,New Zealand 122/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 45 , Ross Taylor 26)
Mustafizur to Williamson. The second ball is overpitched and Williamson takes full toll. A straight drive for a boundary. Fizz bowls in the 120-130 kmph range in that over. Ross Taylor m,iscues off the last ball. Williamson and Taylor bring up fifty-run partnership in that over. Six runs from that over.
17:45 (IST)
After 22 overs,New Zealand 116/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 40 , Ross Taylor 25)
Shakib bowls his fourth over. Starts with one sliding down the pads. Then just shortens the length a bit. Four singles in that over.
17:41 (IST)
After 21 overs,New Zealand 112/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 38 , Ross Taylor 23)
Fizz continues. The first ball is on the pads. The third ball is an off-cutter. A quiet phase of the match this. Another cutter on the last ball. Three runs from that over.
17:38 (IST)
After 20 overs,New Zealand 109/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 37 , Ross Taylor 21)
Shakib continues. A tidy over. Starts with a shortish delivery, and then bowls a quicker one and then there is an arm ball. No risks taken by the Kiwis. They have made steady progress in the first 20 overs.
17:35 (IST)
After 19 overs,New Zealand 105/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 35 , Ross Taylor 19)
Mustafizur in for his third over. Starts off with a wide. And that brings up the hundred fore the Kiwis. The next ball is full outside off and gets the treatment as Wiliamson brings out a sublime cover drive. That is what the spectators come to see and you can see Williamson bat for hours on end and not get tired. Very easy on the eye! Fizz angling the ball away from the right-hander. Six runs off that over.