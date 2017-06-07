ICC Champions Trophy 2017: New Zealand charged for slow over rate vs England, Kane Williamson fined 40% match fees

London: New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their defeat by England in their Group A Champions Trophy encounter at Cardiff on Tuesday.

The Kiwis were ruled two overs short of the target when time allowances were considered by match referee Andy Pycroft.

Captain Kane Williamson accepted a fine of 40 percent of his match fee, while his players received a fine of 20 percent.

"If there is a second minor over-rate offence committed by New Zealand during the event with Williamson as captain, he will be suspended for one match," the ICC said in a statement.

New Zealand suffered an 87 run defeat by hosts England, who became the first country to reach the semi-finals, and have yet to win in this year's tournament.

They can still reach the semis if they beat Bangladesh in their final game and Australia lose to England.

For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here