ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Mustafizur Rahman hopes famed off-cutters work against India

Birmingham: Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who tormented India's famed batting line-up two years ago, is eyeing an encore in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final clash provided his off-cutters start working in English conditions.

Two years ago during India's tour of Bangladesh, Rahman rose to the limelight by bagging five-wicket hauls in two consecutive matches against the world champions. India and Bangladesh will square off in the Champions Trophy semi-final on Thursday.

But Rahman, who has picked up just one wicket from three games, is worried about the fact that his famed off-cutters are not working in England like they do in sub-continental conditions.

"There is no end to improving. My cutters are more effective back home. It is not working that well here, but I am still trying," Rahman was quoted as saying by Bangladesh's Daily Star newspaper.

"We have reached the semi-finals...With a semi-final against India in the offing, everyone is in high spirits. I hope that something good will happen," he said.

"I always try to execute what I am thinking about and I try to give my best."

Rahman is optimistic about a good result against India but said the Tigers need to produce a collective effort for that to happen.

"We always believe in ourselves. If everyone has a good day, then I hope something good will happen," he said.

