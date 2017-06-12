ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Live score, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Live cricket score and updates: Azhar Ali dropped on 0

Live Score: After 3 overs,Pakistan 14/0 ( Azhar Ali 0 , FakharZaman 13)
Both the unfancied teams are on two points each after identical records of one win and a loss from their previous group matches.
Pakistan started their campaign on a disastrous note with a 124-run thrashing at the hands of arch-rivals India before punching above their weight to beat South Africa by 19 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis Method.
Sri Lanka also started off with a loss —against South Africa— but stunned India by seven wickets at The Oval in London to throw the group open.
However, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be wary of the rain that has disrupted most matches in this tournament.
If Monday's must win clash between the two sub-continent teams yields no result due to rain, then India and South Africa are likely to go through to the semi-finals.
Pakistan were granted a favour by the rain gods against the Proteas who had been restricted to a pedestrian 219/8 in 50 overs.
They managed 119/3 in 27 overs when the skies opened up and no further play was possible, prompting the officials to award the match to Pakistan.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, exceeded all expectations against India when they gunned down a formidable 322-run target, their joint-highest run chase in One-Day Internationals (ODI).
Danushka Gunathilaka , Kusal Mendis and skipper Angelo Mathews shone with the bat to keep the hopes of the 1996 World Cup winners alive.
On Monday, the Sri Lankans will go into the tie knowing that their batting depth is not just on paper but in real too.
The likes of Dinesh Chandimal, Thisara Perera and other good batsmen and did not have to bat against India and will be raring to get some runs under their belt ahead of the knockout stage.
Pakistan have depth in bowling even without Wahab Riaz who injured himself against India.
Fast bowler Junaid Khan replaced him, seamlessly returning figures of 2/53 against South Africa. Besides, young pacer Hasan Ali has been in top form along with the ever dangerous Mohammad Amir.
Imad Wasim is an all-rounder Pakistan would hope to deliver and the experience of Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and Azhar Ali would also be key.
Pakistan's batting chinks is a cause of worry.
All in all, Sri Lanka have the slight upper hand on Monday going by their form and confidence after that superb win against India. But on the given day Pakistan have the firepower to defeat their rivals.
With inputs from IANS
Highlights
OUT! Asela Gunaratne holes out to square leg off Hasan Ali's bowling. He departs for 27. Can Sri Lanka go past 260 now?
OUT! Hasan Ali breaks the partnership. He goes through Lakmal's defence with a full delivery. Lakmal walks back after contributing 26 vital runs. Lasith Malinga strides out at the centre.
OUT! Sri Lanka have lost their seventh wicket. Amir and Junaid have turned the match on its head! They have hunted in pair to put Pakistan on top in this virtual quarter-final clash. But one also has to credit Sarfraz Ahmed's captaincy; he kept a slip in the 35th over. Thisara edged it to Babar Azam at first slip, who reverse cupped it. How good is Babar as a slip fielder really? Suranga Lakmal saunters out in the middle.
OUT! Sri Lanka are falling apart and Dickwella, the set batsman chops on. He looked to drive it but only managed an inside which made a mess of the three sticks. Three wickets in three overs. Thisara Perera is the new man in.
OUT! Junaid Khan reaps fruits of his disciplined bowling. He was troubling Dickwella since the start of his innings but this time de Silva falls against him. Junaid lands it on a length and angles it away to get the faintest of edges off Dhananjaya as the batsman edges it to Sarfraz Ahmed. No need of the umpire here as the batsman started walking as soon as the Pakistan captain took his catch. Asela Gunaratne saunters out in the middle.
OUT! The drinks break does the trick for Pakistan. Amir bowls a back of a length delivery and Mathews tries to pull it without any conviction. He inside edges it and hears his stumps gets rattled. The captain departs for 39.
OUT! Pakistan get 2 wickets in 2 overs. Fahim Ashraf sends back Chandimal.
It was full outsied off from Fahim, Chandimal, with feet stuck in his crease, looked to drive on the up but is late on to it and gets thick inside edge onto the stumps. MAIDEN ODI wicket for Fahim.
OUT! Danushka Gunathilaka departs for 13! The pressure was building on him and he looked to release it through a drive straight to mid off. Shoaib Malik pouches it comfortably. Junaid Khan collects first wicket. Kusal Mendis is the new man in.
19:43 (IST)
After 5 overs,Pakistan 21/0 ( Azhar Ali 2 , Fakhar Zaman 18)
Azhar cuts the second ball to third man for a single. Malinga goes around the wicket to Zaman and bowls a length ball and the southpaw blocks it. Fakhar cuts the third ball to covers. Malinga slows up the fifth ball and Fakhar defends it towards the off side for a quick and risky single. Azhar blocks the sixth ball to the leg side.
19:41 (IST)
Early days for Azhar Ali but he is doing what Pakistani top order batters do almost every game: he is putting unnecessary pressure on himself that can very well produce a false shot. He is on 2 off 17, Fakhar is on 17 off 9 - a perfect depiction of outdated and modern day ODI batting. All he really needs to do is get a single and give Fakhar the strike!
19:38 (IST)
After 4 overs,Pakistan 19/0 ( Azhar Ali 1 , Fakhar Zaman 17)
Jaffa of a delivery! Lakmal lands a back of a length delivery first up and swings it away to whistle past Azhar's outside edge. Azhar defends the second ball. The third ball is on a length again and Azhar clips it to midwicket. Azhar bunts the fourth ball back to the bowler. Finally, Azhar gets off the mark off his 15th ball with a single to mid on. FOUR! Fakhar pulls this poor delivery to fine leg.
19:36 (IST)
After 3 overs,Pakistan 14/0 ( Azhar Ali 0 , Fakhar Zaman 13)
Zaman starts attacking from this over, getting three boundaries in four deliveries, targeting the off-side on each occasion. He is playing wonderfully once again, and seems to have carried his big-hitting form over from the match against South Africa. 12 off the over.
After 2 overs,Pakistan 2/0 ( Azhar Ali 0 , Fakhar Zaman 1)
Suranga Lakmal bowls from the other end, and starts off with a wide down Zaman's leg-side. The first run off the bat is scored in the second legal delivery of the over, with Zaman pushing off for a single after blocking it. Gunathilaka once again at it, this time running towards the ball, but failing to collect the ball cleanly to effect a run-out. Two off this over. Couple of close chances for the Lankans early in the innings.
After 1 overs,Pakistan 0/0 ( Azhar Ali 0 , Fakhar Zaman 0)
Azhar Ali starts off by leaving the first couple of deliveries, going down the channel outside off. DROPPED! Azhar cuts straight to Gunathilaka at backward point, where the fielder spills a regulation chance! Maiden for Malinga to start things off with.
The players are back at the field, with Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman opening the innings for Pakistan. Lasith Malinga to bowl the first over of the innings.
A mini-recovery from Sri Lanka. Last 3 wickets managed to put 69 runs on the board when at one stage it seemed like Pakistan can just run through their batting. They would have hoped to cross 250 with a late flourish but Gunaratne, the accomplished batsman in the middle just couldn't get going in the death overs. Sri Lanka will be well aware of some nerves in the Pakistan dressing room.
They have the runs on the board and even the most optimistic Pakistan supporter wouldn't put his money on their batting line up. Sri Lankan bowlers need to put these batsmen under pressure by not giving any freebies. A moment or two of brilliance in the field early on should get their adrenaline flowing. Still anything possible in this game.
The lowest total defended by Sri Lanka in ICC ODI tournaments is 228. They defended 228 against West Indies at Cape Town in 2003 World Cup.
19:08 (IST)
Pakistan should be very pleased with their effort to restrict Sri Lanka to 236. They chased 302 against England on this ground last year and will be looking to draw inspiration from that.
They cannot use the South Africa game chase template where they went in a shell and blocked everything that came their way. There are no demons in the pitch and if Fakhar Zaman can get them off to a brisk start then the other batters should look to focus on rotating the strike. Chase is on!
I felt Sarfraz was a little off the mark with his bowling changes. He allowed Mathews and Dickwella to get going against Hafeez, Imad and Faheem before brining on his pacers. But all is well that ends well!
Hasan Ali has taken 36 wickets from 19 ODIs which is the most by any Pakistani player from his first 19 ODIs.
Pakistan have bundled out Sri Lanka for 236. What an extraordinary collapse this has been. At one stage, Sri Lanka were 161/4 in the 31st over but Amir and Junaid combined to dismantle Sri Lanka's middle order. The last wicket to fall was of Nuwan Pradeep who lobbed an easy catch to Faheem Ashraf.
Hasan Ali has taken 36 wickets from 19 ODIs. Since his debut, only Rashid Khan has taken more wickets than him - 43 from 15 ODIs.
18:48 (IST)
OUT! Asela Gunaratne holes out to square leg off Hasan Ali's bowling. He departs for 27. Can Sri Lanka go past 260 now?
After 48 overs,Sri Lanka 232/8 ( Asela Gunaratne 27 , Lasith Malinga 6)
Mohammad Amir finishes his 10th over with a 6-run over. On the fourth ball, Amir bowled a bouncer to Asela and the white object hit flush on the his helmet. Fortunately, he looks fine.
After 47 overs,Sri Lanka 226/8 ( Asela Gunaratne 23 , Lasith Malinga 5)
Malinga dabs the second ball to third man for a single. Gunaratne plays a similar shot to bring Lakmal back on strike. Runt out chance missed! Lasith tapped the fourth ball to covers and set off for a single, but gave up immediately. But the fielders fails to score a direct hit at the striker's end and Malinga survives! FOUR! Outrageous from Gunaratne. Hasan bowls it on a length, Gunaratne goes across and just scoops it over the keeper's head.
18:39 (IST)
A customary drop from Pakistan gives Gunaratne a reprieve. Can he make them pay for that mistake? He can't go hammer and tongs for everything just yet. Perhaps see a few more overs and look to get 20 in the last two overs.
18:39 (IST)
After 46 overs,Sri Lanka 218/8 ( Asela Gunaratne 17 , Lasith Malinga 3)
DROPPED! Faheem Ashraf puts down Asela Gunaratne at short third man on the fourth ball. Other than that, it was a tidy over from Junaid, 4 off it. He finishes his quota of overs. His figures: 10-3-40-3
Sri Lanka will be pinning their hopes on a Gunaratne cameo to stretch this to around 250. Junaid Khan deserves a standing ovation - he gave away 12 runs in his last five overs. That's just when Sri Lanka were looking to get away.
18:34 (IST)
A useful inning from Lakmal this. He managed to break the shackles for his team and hit a few boundaries before getting completely deceived by a Hassan Ali slower off cutter that really gripped on the pitch. Sri Lanka need another partnership like the last one to see them through the full 50 overs. Malinga and Pradeep need to think survival from here and let Gunaratne attempt to take them as close to 250 as possible.
18:33 (IST)
After 45 overs,Sri Lanka 214/8 ( Asela Gunaratne 16 , Lasith Malinga 1)
Hasan Ali's 8th over: 1, Wide, 1, W, 0, 1, 0.
OUT! Hasan Ali breaks the partnership. He goes through Lakmal's defence with a full delivery. Lakmal walks back after contributing 26 vital runs. Lasith Malinga strides out at the centre.
After 44 overs,Sri Lanka 210/7 ( Asela Gunaratne 15 , Suranga Lakmal 25)
Amir comes back! Gunaratne clips the first ball through fine leg fore three before scoring a brace off the third ball. FOUR! Lakmal is taking the pressure off Gunaratne here. He lofts Amir over his head and takes a single off the fifth ball. 10 off the over.
18:23 (IST)
After 43 overs,Sri Lanka 200/7 ( Asela Gunaratne 12 , Suranga Lakmal 18)
Asela drives the first ball straight to covers. He looks to cut the second ball but it goes straight to backward point. He eases down the third ball for a single. 200-run mark comes up for Sri Lanka on the last ball after Lakmal collects a brace off it.
18:16 (IST)
After 42 overs,Sri Lanka 197/7 ( Asela Gunaratne 11 , Suranga Lakmal 16)
Hasan Ali starts the 42th over with a short ball which Lakmal tries to pull but misses. FOUR! Welcome boundary for Sri Lanka. Hasan bowls a 'hit me' delivery and Lakmal lunges forward to cream it through covers. Lakmal tries to flick the third ball but the ball hits him on his pads and they take a leg bye. Gunaratne punches the fifth ball through mid on for another run. FOUR! Brilliant over for Sri Lanka, 10 off it. Lakmal lofts Hasan over mid off for a boundary.
Sarfaraz has taken Amir and Junaid off. They bowled 8 overs between them in this spell giving away 28 runs and picking for wickets. Is Sarfaraz missing a trick here by not bowling both of them out? A partnership here will give Sri Lanka a sniff. Pakistan are really behind the over rate too. A few quick overs from Imad is helping the over rate, perhaps that's what Sarfaraz is after. Lakmal and Gunaratne meanwhile are struggling to put bat to ball or find any gaps in the field when they do.
18:14 (IST)
After 41 overs,Sri Lanka 187/7 ( Asela Gunaratne 10 , Suranga Lakmal 8)
Imad Wasim sustains the pressure from the other side by allowing only two runs off his 7th over.
18:12 (IST)
After 40 overs,Sri Lanka 185/7 ( Asela Gunaratne 9 , Suranga Lakmal 7)
Dot balls piling up. Five of them in this over and a single.
Can the Pakistan batsmen convert this bowling performance into a victory?
18:06 (IST)
After 39 overs,Sri Lanka 184/7 ( Asela Gunaratne 8 , Suranga Lakmal 7)
Imad Wasim reintroduced into the attack. Lakmal inside edges the first ball onto his pads. Wasim is bowling his over so fast, I think he wants to make Jadeja proud. Lakmal fails to get off the strike. Another maiden over, fourth of Sri Lanka's innings.
After 38 overs,Sri Lanka 184/7 ( Asela Gunaratne 8 , Suranga Lakmal 7)
Hasan Ali replaces Mohammad Amir into the attack. A slip is in place, Pakistan can afford that right now. Lakmal gives the strike to Asela on the first ball itself. Gunaratne defends one ball before returning the favour. Lakmal flicks the fifth ball through square leg for a comfortable single. Misfield in the deep! Gunaratne clips the sixth ball through square leg and the fielder hurries towards the ball and fluffs it. That allows Sri Lanka to take two runs.
18:00 (IST)
Another loose shot. Another wicket. Junaid and Amir have been relentless from Pakistan. Thisara tried to flay at one one away from his body but could only edge it to slip. Pakistan have caught well today barring a guffaw from captain Sarfaraz. Sri Lanka needs a quick reassessment of their target. They need to just bat these overs and take whatever they can get. A total of 240 will give their bowlers something to bowl at. In a pressure game like this, Pakistan is equally capable of self-destructing themselves if put under pressure.
18:00 (IST)
After 37 overs,Sri Lanka 179/7 ( Asela Gunaratne 5 , Suranga Lakmal 5)
Junaid Khan starts the over with two dots. But then Gunaratne and Lakmal keep themselves busy at the centre. They milk three singles and a brace.
Fast bowlers steaming in, fielders holding on to catches, runs drying up. Did we take a time machine back to the 90s? How good has Junaid Khan been. He has literally given no margin to the batsmen bowling slightly short of length and consistently moving it away from the batsman off the pitch.
17:56 (IST)
After 36 overs,Sri Lanka 174/7 ( Asela Gunaratne 4 , Suranga Lakmal 1)
Gunaratne, Sri Lanka's designated finisher, now has to bat out 15 overs and steer Sri Lanka over 220. Can he do that? Amir and Junaid have put the Islanders in defensive mode. The first two balls are dots. FIVE WIDES! Amir errs in his line and strays down the leg side and despite a dive to his left, Sarfraz fails to stop the white object. Gunaratne and Lakmal rotate the strike on fourth and fifth ball respectively. 7 runs off the over. Sri Lanka are surviving!
After 35 overs,Sri Lanka 167/7 ( Asela Gunaratne 3 , )
Scoring has hardly mattered in the last four overs as Sri Lanka are gifting their wickets to Pakistan. 2 runs and a wicket off Junaid's eighth over.
17:52 (IST)
OUT! Sri Lanka have lost their seventh wicket. Amir and Junaid have turned the match on its head! They have hunted in pair to put Pakistan on top in this virtual quarter-final clash. But one also has to credit Sarfraz Ahmed's captaincy; he kept a slip in the 35th over. Thisara edged it to Babar Azam at first slip, who reverse cupped it. How good is Babar as a slip fielder really? Suranga Lakmal saunters out in the middle.
After 34 overs,Sri Lanka 165/6 ( Asela Gunaratne 2 , Thisara Perera 0)
Sri Lanka have given up a set platform. After Mathews and Dhananjaya, Amir dismisses Dickwella. The next two balls go for 3 runs. Ball five: Amir angles it on a length, from around the wicket, and nips it away ever so slightly. Gunaratne edges it and Sarfraz dives to his right to catch it. But hold on, he is not claiming it and the umpires decide to take it upstairs. NOT OUT is the verdict because after pouching it the Pakistan keeper failed to hold onto it and spilled it. Nonetheless this has been an excellent over from Mohammad Amir.
Is there a better sight in cricket than a Pakistani pacer - a genuine pacer - steaming in and the crowd chanting his name? This is the dil of Pakistan cricket.
17:43 (IST)
OUT! Sri Lanka are falling apart and Dickwella, the set batsman chops on. He looked to drive it but only managed an inside which made a mess of the three sticks. Three wickets in three overs. Thisara Perera is the new man in.
Pakistan picks back to back wickets again. That's the hallmark of a good batting unit, they come hard at the new batsman. Dickwella feels the pressure to get the scoreboard moving and just like his captain tries to manufacture a shot. This is already a minor collapse. Thisara and Gunaratne are both naturally aggressive players but they will be in two minds here against this rampaging Pakistani duo.
17:40 (IST)
After 33 overs,Sri Lanka 162/5 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 73 , Asela Gunaratne 0)
Junaid continues. His first ball is a back of a length and outside off and de Silva blocks it. The second ball is a wicket! Pakistan strike twice in quick succession. Third maiden for Junaid Khan.
If there is one bowler who deserved a wicket here it was Junaid Khan. He squared him up from a back of length delivery. These wickets have also stemmed the flow of runs 19 runs for 2 wickets from the last five overs now. Well done Pakistan!
17:38 (IST)
Mathews goes. Big wicket. Sarfaraz sensed the game was drifting away and brought back his strike bowlers from both ends to have a burst. Mathews would be disappointed with that shot. He was trying to shovel a ball from outside off stump by shuffling across. Dhananjaya doesn't last long too, caught behind off a beauty. Sri Lanka need a few overs of consolidation here. Pakistan is clearly going for wickets now with Junaid getting both movement and bounce.
17:37 (IST)
Mohammad Amir finally took a wicket in ICC Champions Trophy after delivering 140 balls (23.2 overs). Pakistan have an upper edge now in the match with Mathews' wicket but Sri Lanka can make a comeback if Dickwella scores a big century.
17:37 (IST)
OUT! Junaid Khan reaps fruits of his disciplined bowling. He was troubling Dickwella since the start of his innings but this time de Silva falls against him. Junaid lands it on a length and angles it away to get the faintest of edges off Dhananjaya as the batsman edges it to Sarfraz Ahmed. No need of the umpire here as the batsman started walking as soon as the Pakistan captain took his catch. Asela Gunaratne saunters out in the middle.
After 32 overs,Sri Lanka 162/4 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 73 , Dhananjaya de Silva 1)
Mathews was looking solid at the crease but Amir got rid of him to bring Pakistan back into the game. Dhananjaya de Silva is the new man in. Remember he was drafted into the squad because of an injury to Kusal Perera. Dickwella is still playing at the centre and it will be interesting to see his approach. Amir takes one wicket and concedes only one run off 6th over.
17:31 (IST)
Pakistan's chance to make a comeback? Sarfraz has a slip in for Amir who is bowling with the crowd right behind him. Hopefully we won't see Faheem and the spinners bowling in tandem now? Pakistan must look for wickets!