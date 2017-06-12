ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Live score, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Live cricket score and updates: Dickwella slams fifty

After 13 overs,Sri Lanka 74/1 ( NiroshanDickwella (W) 36 , KusalMendis 24)
Preview: It will be a do-or-die affair for both Pakistan and Sri Lanka when they lock horns in a Group B Champions Trophy tie at the Sophia Gardens on Monday.
Both the unfancied teams are on two points each after identical records of one win and a loss from their previous group matches.
Pakistan started their campaign on a disastrous note with a 124-run thrashing at the hands of arch-rivals India before punching above their weight to beat South Africa by 19 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis Method.
Sri Lanka also started off with a loss —against South Africa— but stunned India by seven wickets at The Oval in London to throw the group open.
However, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be wary of the rain that has disrupted most matches in this tournament.
If Monday's must win clash between the two sub-continent teams yields no result due to rain, then India and South Africa are likely to go through to the semi-finals.
Pakistan were granted a favour by the rain gods against the Proteas who had been restricted to a pedestrian 219/8 in 50 overs.
They managed 119/3 in 27 overs when the skies opened up and no further play was possible, prompting the officials to award the match to Pakistan.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, exceeded all expectations against India when they gunned down a formidable 322-run target, their joint-highest run chase in One-Day Internationals (ODI).
Danushka Gunathilaka , Kusal Mendis and skipper Angelo Mathews shone with the bat to keep the hopes of the 1996 World Cup winners alive.
On Monday, the Sri Lankans will go into the tie knowing that their batting depth is not just on paper but in real too.
The likes of Dinesh Chandimal, Thisara Perera and other good batsmen and did not have to bat against India and will be raring to get some runs under their belt ahead of the knockout stage.
Pakistan have depth in bowling even without Wahab Riaz who injured himself against India.
Fast bowler Junaid Khan replaced him, seamlessly returning figures of 2/53 against South Africa. Besides, young pacer Hasan Ali has been in top form along with the ever dangerous Mohammad Amir.
Imad Wasim is an all-rounder Pakistan would hope to deliver and the experience of Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and Azhar Ali would also be key.
Pakistan's batting chinks is a cause of worry.
All in all, Sri Lanka have the slight upper hand on Monday going by their form and confidence after that superb win against India. But on the given day Pakistan have the firepower to defeat their rivals.
With inputs from IANS
Jun, 12 2017 IST
Highlights
OUT! Pakistan get 2 wickets in 2 overs. Fahim Ashraf sends back Chandimal.
It was full outsied off from Fahim, Chandimal, with feet stuck in his crease, looked to drive on the up but is late on to it and gets thick inside edge onto the stumps. MAIDEN ODI wicket for Fahim.
OUT! Danushka Gunathilaka departs for 13! The pressure was building on him and he looked to release it through a drive straight to mid off. Shoaib Malik pouches it comfortably. Junaid Khan collects first wicket. Kusal Mendis is the new man in.
16:50 (IST)
It's been a slow start for the Sri Lankan skipper but he is the man in form and he can make up for this. He didn't have a slip in while Hafeez was bowling to Mathews but there is definitely a case for bringing back one out of the three main pacers for an over or two. He can continue to tie down the other end with one out of Hafeez and Imad.
16:47 (IST)
After 21 overs,Sri Lanka 102/3 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 51 , Angelo Mathews (C) 7)
Change of ends for Faheem Ashraf. Mathews fails to score a run off the first two balls before Mathews punches the third ball through covers for a single. Dickwella plays the ramp shot on the fourth ball and takes one. Mathews leaves the fifth ball alone and defends the sixth one.
16:42 (IST)
After 20 overs,Sri Lanka 100/3 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 50 , Angelo Mathews (C) 6)
Mohammad Hafeez introduced into the attack. An LBW appeal is turned down on the first ball. FIFTY! Dickwella works the second ball around for a single to get to the milestone. Fine innings from the southpaw and his captain congratulates him. Hafeez induces an outside edge off the third delivery but no first slip means he will get a brace for it. The last three balls go for a single.
16:38 (IST)
After 19 overs,Sri Lanka 96/3 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 49 , Angelo Mathews (C) 3)
This pitch has little bit in it for the bowlers. There is seam movement and a lottle bit of bounce too. Another tight over from Hasan, he changed the angle after three balls to Dickwella. Good lines from Hasan in that over. Goaded Mathews into a false shot as he went for a cut too close to his body but was beaten by pace. Four singles off it. Dickwella is on 49 now!
16:34 (IST)
Angelo Mathews' batting average of 43.90 against Pakistan in ODIs is the second highest among all the Sri Lankan batsmen. It's vital for the SL captain now to form a partnership with in-form Dickwella to get Sri Lanka's innings going.
16:33 (IST)
Sri Lanka's smooth sailing has been jolted by a beauty from Hassan Ali. And as it happens so often in cricket, one brings two as Chandimal playing his first game of the tournament drags one on from Ashraf. Angelo Mathews is in there much earlier than he would have like. He is the key wicket for Sri Lanka now. If he stays till the 40th over, Sri Lanka will breathe a lot easier.
16:32 (IST)
After 18 overs,Sri Lanka 93/3 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 47 , Angelo Mathews (C) 2)
Fahim and Hasan are bowling well in tandem, after some good running for a couple, Fahim brings one back in and it flies inches wide of Dickwella's inside edge. Fahim misses his lines off the next two balls to concede a couple of wides. Three singles off the next three balls make it 7 runs off the over.
16:28 (IST)
After 17 overs,Sri Lanka 86/3 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 43 , Angelo Mathews (C) 1)
Another decent over from Hasan. He beat Mathews with a beautiful outswinger. Though, it seems like he's still slightly on the shorter side. Sri Lanka batsmen must make sure that in trying to rebuild, they don't go into a shell. Just a single off the over.
16:26 (IST)
TWO in TWO overs!
First Hassan Ali :He jags one back in with some serious pace. That's a bit of a Hassan Ali trademark now - Parnell in the last game and Mendis here. And the debutant Faheem Ashraf sends back experienced campaigner Chandimal. Serious inroads from Pakistan who are definitely back in it now. Expecting a bowling change from Faheem's end with Mathews out to bat now.
16:25 (IST)
This was the 10th duck of Dinesh Chandimal's ODI career which is the joint second by any player among batsmen who have batted in top-7 since Chandimal's ODI debut.
16:24 (IST)
After 16 overs, Sri Lanka 85/3 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 42 , Angelo Mathews (C) 1)
Another over where Pakistan scalped a wicket. Fahim has Chandimal off the first ball. Was a poor shot from the Sri Lanka batsman. Mathews then looked to drive one off the next ball but got an inside edge. Two runs off the last two balls made it 2 runs and a wicket off the over. The match has turned its head now. Sri Lanka are 3 down with Mathews and Dickwella at the crease. They need a big partnership.
16:20 (IST)
OUT! Pakistan get 2 wickets in 2 overs. Fahim Ashraf sends back Chandimal.
It was full outsied off from Fahim, Chandimal, with feet stuck in his crease, looked to drive on the up but is late on to it and gets thick inside edge onto the stumps. MAIDEN ODI wicket for Fahim.
16:19 (IST)
After 15 overs,Sri Lanka 83/2 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 41 , Dinesh Chandimal 0)
A successful over for Pakistan. Hasan kept troubling Mendis with one that comes back in. He nearly had him off the fourth ball but got an inside edge onto his pads. Finally, off the fifth ball he had the chance to let out a roar as he cleaned up Mendis with a beauty. 2 runs and a wicket off the over.
16:16 (IST)
OUT! Hasan Ali provides the breakthrough, sends back Kusal Mendis. Good length delivery outside off, nips back in sharply. Mendis is beaten by the pace and movement. He looks to defend but the ball sneaks through bat and pad to rattle the timber. A much-needed breakthrough for Pakistan.
16:16 (IST)
Sri Lanka will be really happy with that start after being put into bat. Mendis has played some majestic shots already. The young lad has the temperament for the big stage and a big inning from him here will push him closer to the league of top Sri Lankan batsmen of the yore. He has the dangerous Dickwella at the other end who will always keep the scoring rate up. If Pakistan don't pick up a wicket soon, they could be looking at a stiff target. They may be looking for the ball to rough up and get a bit of reverse going to come back into this game.
16:16 (IST)
Sri Lanka's young guns continue to impress with the bat. They also have a lesson in there for Pakistani batters: play the ball with soft hands and rotate the strike. Pakistan will be concerned with this budding partnership between Dickwella and Mendis. Remember, they won the toss and elected to field first. Chasing and Pakistan don't go along too well, as it is. As Pakistan have done so often in the past year, they will be looking at young Hassan Ali to give them a breakthrough. He is bowling with his tail up!
16:09 (IST)
After 14 overs,Sri Lanka 81/1 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 40 , Kusal Mendis 27)
Ashraf comes back from the other end. His second over: 0, 1, 2, 1, 2, 1. The 50-run stand also comes up between Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella in the 14th over.
16:09 (IST)
Hasan Ali continues....
16:06 (IST)
After 13 overs,Sri Lanka 74/1 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 36 , Kusal Mendis 24)
Hasan Ali is into the attack and is greeted by a four on his first ball. Kusal Mendis drives it past the mid off fielder for a boundary.On the stumps, The second ball is turned for a single.The third ball is turned to third man by Dickwella. Hasan Ali tries a slower one now, but Dickwella reads it well and whips it to square leg. Single taken. Oh! This is a beauty. moves away a bit, and Mendis tentatively lunges forward to get beaten on the outside edge.
15:59 (IST)
After 12 overs,Sri Lanka 66/1 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 34 , Kusal Mendis 18)
Faheem Ashraf comes into the attack to bowl his first over in international cricket. I have just seen the most beautiful dab for a couple. Dickwella harks back and dabs the length ball so well that he gets a couple for it. The southpaw flicks the second ball to square leg for another two. The runs are coming easily for Sri Lanka right now. They score 6 runs off it.
15:55 (IST)
After 11 overs,Sri Lanka 60/1 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 28 , Kusal Mendis 18)
Kusal Mendis nudges the first delivery behind square for a single. Dickwella takes a brace off the second ball. FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished. Dickwella steers the fourth ball, which is short and wide, through third man for a boundary. The last two balls for a couple and a single.
15:53 (IST)
After 10 overs,Sri Lanka 50/1 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 19 , Kusal Mendis 17)
FOUR! Kusal flicks it the first ball through square leg. FOUR! Mendis pulls the third delivery, which is short, through square leg on the leg side. Second boundary of the over. The last three balls go for only two runs: one single and a wide. The first powerplay is over and Sri Lanka have managed to score 50 runs at the loss of one wicket. Given the early swinging conditions this has been a brilliant start.
15:45 (IST)
After 9 overs,Sri Lanka 40/1 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 19 , Kusal Mendis 8)
Imad Wasim comes into the bowling attack, he replaces Mohammad Amir. He was instrumental in Pakistan's win over South Africa. Can he continue that today? His first ball is on the stumps which Kusal nudges away for no run. Mendis nurdles the third ball behind square for no run again. Third ball is a tossed up delivery on middle, Sri Lanka's No 3 clips it in front of square on the leg side for a single. The fourth ball is a dot. Dickwella pushes the fifth ball towards covers and steals a single. Wasim has stuck to stump-to-stump line so far. The last ball too is an easy single to square leg.
15:42 (IST)
Kusal Mendis has scored 11 fifty-plus scores in his ODI career which is the second most by any player since his ODI debut. Sri Lanka will need another such knock from him today to post a decent total on the board.
15:40 (IST)
After 8 overs,Sri Lanka 37/1 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 18 , Kusal Mendis 6)
FOUR! Shot of the day. Junaid angles it on a length and around off, Mendis shows the the full face of the bat and drives it down the ground. The followthrough was so beautiful that I could watch it all day long. However, Junaid responds well and bowls three successive dots. The fifth ball is a single through midiwicket. Junaid bounces Dickwella and the southpaw pulls is straight to the square leg fielder.
15:36 (IST)
After 7 overs,Sri Lanka 32/1 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 18 , Kusal Mendis 1)
A single, couple and a three off Amir's 4th over.
15:35 (IST)
After 6 overs,Sri Lanka 26/1 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 13 , Kusal Mendis 0)
Wicket maiden from Junaid Khan. His bowling has been top notch today.
15:26 (IST)
OUT! Danushka Gunathilaka departs for 13! The pressure was building on him and he looked to release it through a drive straight to mid off. Shoaib Malik pouches it comfortably. Junaid Khan collects first wicket. Kusal Mendis is the new man in.
15:23 (IST)
After 5 overs,Sri Lanka 26/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 13 , Danushka Gunathilaka 13)
Amir bowls a tight over. Gunathilaka failed to pierce the gaps and could pinch only a run off the 5th over.
15:22 (IST)
After 4 overs,Sri Lanka 25/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 13 , Danushka Gunathilaka 12)
FOUR! This what happens when power and a poor delivery combine. Short and wide from Junaid and Gunathilaka creams it through covers. FOUR! Gunathilaka tries to loft the third ball over mid on but it goes through midwicket. Danushka takes a single off the fifth ball. FOUR! Outrageous! Dickwella shuffles across and scoops Junaid over the keeper's head for a boundary. 13 runs off the over. Blistering start this!
15:17 (IST)
After 3 overs,Sri Lanka 12/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 9 , Danushka Gunathilaka 3)
Dickwella drives the second ball through mid off for a couple. In the air..... but safe. Dickwella clips it high in the air but fortunately for him it falls in no man's land as Sri Lanka run three. Gunathilaka flicks the last ball beautifully through midwicket but Ashraf gives it a chase and saves a run for his team. Eight runs off the over.
15:10 (IST)
After 2 overs,Sri Lanka 4/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 4 , Danushka Gunathilaka 0)
Sri Lanka should play according to the conditions now. They can't play their natural aggressive game. The ball is swinging, Junaid beat Gunathilaka thrice on the outside edge before bowling a maiden.
15:06 (IST)
After 1 overs,Sri Lanka 4/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 4 , Danushka Gunathilaka 0)
Jeez, there is swing on offer at Cardiff. Amir moves the first ball away from Dickwella, which makes the southpaw cautious for three balls. But on the fifth delivery he drives it through covers. Foru off the first over.
15:03 (IST)
15:03 (IST)
Dhananjaya de Silva is playing today and he becomes the 15th player to play for Sri Lanka in ICC Champions Trophy 2017.
15:01 (IST)
Dickwella and Gunathilaka are the openers for Sri Lanka. Amir to bowl the first over. Here we go....
14:40 (IST)
Sri Lanka have won only one match out of 10 against Pakistan in ICC ODI tournaments. Moreover, in England, both have played three ODIs against each other and Pakistan have won all the three matches.
14:37 (IST)
Sri Lanka XI: Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep
Dhananjaya de Silva comes in place of injured Kusal Perera.
14:37 (IST)
Pakistan XI: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Fahim Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali
Fahim Ashraf to make his ODI debut today.
14:33 (IST)
TOSS: Pakistan win the toss and opt to field.
14:15 (IST)
12:13 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of ICC Champions Trophy Group B encounter between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Cardiff on Monday.
That the last semi-final spot will be decided in the last match of the group stage bodes well for the fans as well as the tournament itself.
Pakistan come into this game with their confidence rejuvenated after they stunned South Africa in a rain-affected match. Pakistan's bowling clicked in the last game, with Hasan Ali and Junaid Khan both complimenting Mohammad Amir well. But batting has been Pakistan's bane. Their hopes on Monday would rest on their bowlers rising to the occasion again.
For Sri Lanka, on the other hand, batting seems to be the stronger suit. Their bowlers have failed to either contain or take regular wickets. The match could very well be decided by who triumphs in the contest between Pakistan's bowling and Sri Lanka's batting.
Stay tuned for live scores and updates of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Monday.