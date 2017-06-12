ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Live score, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, cricket score and updates: Pak lose seventh wicket

After 12 overs,Pakistan 78/1 ( Azhar Ali 18 , BabarAzam 4)
Preview: Zaman starts attacking from this over, getting three boundaries in four deliveries, targeting the off-side on each occasion. He is playing wonderfully once again, and seems to have carried his big-hitting form over from the match against South Africa. 12 off the over.
Both the unfancied teams are on two points each after identical records of one win and a loss from their previous group matches.
Pakistan started their campaign on a disastrous note with a 124-run thrashing at the hands of arch-rivals India before punching above their weight to beat South Africa by 19 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis Method.
Sri Lanka also started off with a loss —against South Africa— but stunned India by seven wickets at The Oval in London to throw the group open.
However, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be wary of the rain that has disrupted most matches in this tournament.
If Monday's must win clash between the two sub-continent teams yields no result due to rain, then India and South Africa are likely to go through to the semi-finals.
Pakistan were granted a favour by the rain gods against the Proteas who had been restricted to a pedestrian 219/8 in 50 overs.
They managed 119/3 in 27 overs when the skies opened up and no further play was possible, prompting the officials to award the match to Pakistan.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, exceeded all expectations against India when they gunned down a formidable 322-run target, their joint-highest run chase in One-Day Internationals (ODI).
Danushka Gunathilaka , Kusal Mendis and skipper Angelo Mathews shone with the bat to keep the hopes of the 1996 World Cup winners alive.
On Monday, the Sri Lankans will go into the tie knowing that their batting depth is not just on paper but in real too.
The likes of Dinesh Chandimal, Thisara Perera and other good batsmen and did not have to bat against India and will be raring to get some runs under their belt ahead of the knockout stage.
Pakistan have depth in bowling even without Wahab Riaz who injured himself against India.
Fast bowler Junaid Khan replaced him, seamlessly returning figures of 2/53 against South Africa. Besides, young pacer Hasan Ali has been in top form along with the ever dangerous Mohammad Amir.
Imad Wasim is an all-rounder Pakistan would hope to deliver and the experience of Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and Azhar Ali would also be key.
Pakistan's batting chinks is a cause of worry.
All in all, Sri Lanka have the slight upper hand on Monday going by their form and confidence after that superb win against India. But on the given day Pakistan have the firepower to defeat their rivals.
Published Date: Jun 12, 2017
22:15 (IST)
After 35 overs,Pakistan 175/7 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 29 , Mohammad Amir 5)
Pakistan need 64 runs off 96 balls. While Sri Lanka need 3 wickets. Phew Pakistan and their nature of making games interesting. It is hard to be a Pakistan fan! Four dots and two singles come in this over.
22:14 (IST)
There is a difference between quit and shut. Sri Lanka did not quit when Pakistani openers were batting well and they are now on their way to play against England in the semi-final. Meanwhile, Lasith Malinga has taken 68 wickets in ICC tournaments (World Cup and Champions Trophy) which is the second most by any bowler. Things can change but only time will tell. The battle is now between Sarfraz Ahmed and Sri Lanka.
22:13 (IST)
After 34 overs,Pakistan 173/7 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 28 , Mohammad Amir 4)
Pradeep reintroduced into the attack. His first ball is a good length delivery which angles away and Sarfraz misses his glance and gets rapped on the pads. Sri Lankan players start appealing but the umpire turns it down. Mathews doesn't take the review and rightly so because it was going over the leg stump. Sarfraz takes a single of the third ball to the leg side. Amir drives the fourth ball through covers for a brace. The last ball too is a single. Decent over for Pakistan, 5 off it.
22:10 (IST)
After 33 overs,Pakistan 168/7 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 27 , Mohammad Amir 1)
Constant bowling changes! Now Gunaratne comes back into the attack. Pakistan into a survival mode now. The run rate is not a problem right now. The number of wickets is. 1 run off the over.
22:10 (IST)
A decent partnership comes to an end for Sri Lanka courtesy Parera's fingertips and Ashraf's laziness. Sarfaraz and Ashraf were been trying their best to gift Sri Lanka a wicket with some needless hoicks over the top and some mindless running between the wickets. Sri Lankan fielders have missed quite a few chances in the field today else they could have had a few more wicket here. Pakistan isn't keen on staying out there and absorb all the pressure, they are riding their luck and hoping to chase this down on a wing and a prayer.
22:09 (IST)
Sloppy cricket from Faheem Ashraf, much like most of his other teammates who have batted today. You can feel Sarfaraz is under immense pressure by looking at his running. The panic button is on and some of this cricket is straight out of South Africa's book for a knock-out game. Sarfaraz is now batting with the tail and it's a matter of time, basically.
22:08 (IST)
After 32 overs,Pakistan 167/7 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 26 , Mohammad Amir 1)
Thisara Perera sustaining the pressure on Pakistan. A double and single off his 7th over.
22:06 (IST)
After 31 overs,Pakistan 164/7 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 23 , Mohammad Amir 1)
Time for some off spin, says Angelo Mathews. In comes Danushka Gunathilaka for his first over of the match. Amir takes a single off the first ball. Ahmed defends two deliveries before bringing Sarfraz back on strike on the fourth. The last two balls are dots. 2 runs off the over.
22:03 (IST)
After 30 overs,Pakistan 162/7 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 22 , Mohammad Amir 0)
4 runs and a wicket off the over.
22:01 (IST)
OUT! This over was not looking threatening at all. But Pakistan thought, why not? Sarfraz drives Thisara down the ground and Thisara gets his hands to it and the ball hits the stumps. Faheem Ashraf is backing up too far and fails to plonk his bat in time. He is run out for 15. Sarfraz shakes his head in disbelief.
21:53 (IST)
After 29 overs,Pakistan 158/6 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 21 , Fahim Ashraf 12)
Gunaratne comes back and starts with three dots. The fourth ball Sarfraz nudges it to midiwicket and sets off for a crazy run. He was miles out of his crease but the fielder fails to hit the stumps at the non striker's end. Even Mickey Arthurt cannot believe what is happening at the centre.
21:46 (IST)
After 28 overs,Pakistan 157/6 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 20 , Fahim Ashraf 12)
FOUR! Another short ball and Faheem pulls it to fine leg once again. He is not shying away from playing the big shots. Ashraf pushes the second ball through covers for another single. Sarfraz cuts the third ball behind point to pick up a couple. He hands Faheem the strike back on the fourth ball. Ball six is a short ball and hits Faheem on the elbow as he looked to defend. The white object goes over the keeper for a boundary. 12 off the over. Pakistan need 80 runs off 132 balls.
21:41 (IST)
Mathews is keeping his best bowlers, he isn't thinking 50 overs, his mind is set on 10 wickets and rightly so. He is telling the Pakistanis that his bowlers are coming after that and every Pakistani batsman bar Fakhar Zaman has looked tentative so far. The short delivery is working well for Sri Lanka. Pakistan batsmen are in two minds thinking whether to leave or play them. None of the Pakistani batsmen roll their wrists while playing the pull shot but are still going for them even with men back at the boundary. This is either going to come off spectacularly or fail embarrassingly.
21:39 (IST)
After 27 overs,Pakistan 145/6 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 17 , Fahim Ashraf 7)
Pakistan need 100 off 144 balls with 4 wickets in hand. Malinga continues and begins with a short ball, Ahmed pulls it to square leg for a single. The next two balls are yorkers before he mixes it up with a bouncer to befuddle Faheem, who has a wild swing at it only to miss. SIX! Faheem knew it was coming, he anticipated the short ball and pulled it over the fine leg fence. He goes back over the wicket. Ball six: a back of a length delivery which Faheem dabs to third man for a single.
21:35 (IST)
After 26 overs,Pakistan 137/6 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 16 , Fahim Ashraf 0)
The second ball goes for a single. FOUR! Imad creams it through covers to get off the mark with a boundary and falls on the next ball. 5 runs off the over.
21:35 (IST)
Lasith Malinga just dismissed Shoaib Malik and now only their skipper Sarfraz Ahmed can save them. This was Lasith Malinga's 25th wicket in ICC Champions Trophy which is the second most by any bowler. Pakistan's unpredictability in ICC tournaments is the most predictable thing one can say. And Pakistan lost another as I write this. Imad Wasim also gone. It's tough to be a fan of Pakistan team at the moment.
21:34 (IST)
Advantage Sri Lanka. Imad Wasim talked about wanting to be an all-rounder in the lead up to this game but not today. Pakistan have only themselves to blame for some very ordinary batting. The pressure is clearly getting to them and I will go on a limb to say that this game is Sri Lanka's to lose now.
21:33 (IST)
OUT! A loose shot from Imad Wasim. Pradeep lands it on a length and outside off, Imad could've left it alone but he tried to dab it to third man and in the process edged it to Dickwella. Pakistan lose their 6th wicket and now they will need a captain's innings to win this match.
21:32 (IST)
After 25 overs,Pakistan 132/5 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 15 , Imad Wasim 0)
Just the wicket Pakistan needed! Malinga got rid of Malik and Sri Lanka are well on top now. Only four runs off the over.
21:30 (IST)
21:27 (IST)
OUT! Malinga doesn't bowl a wicket taking delivery but the lead up to the wicket has fetched him this. He bangs it short around leg and Malik looks to pull it but only manages a faint edge to Dickwella. Malinga is jumping in joy, the Sri Lankan players gather around him to celebrate. Boy, are they excited!
21:25 (IST)
After 24 overs,Pakistan 128/4 ( Shoaib Malik 10 , Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 13)
Suranga Lakmal's 7th over: 0, 0, 1, 3, 0, 0.
21:21 (IST)
After 23 overs,Pakistan 124/4 ( Shoaib Malik 9 , Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 10)
Maiden from Lasith Malinga. An over which almost got them a wicket. Malinga deceived Malik so well Malik almost spooned a catch to midwicket.
21:16 (IST)
After 22 overs,Pakistan 124/4 ( Shoaib Malik 9 , Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 10)
Pakistan start the over with two singles before taking any unnecessary and brave single. Sarfraz pushes it to mid on and sets off. The fielder fails to hit the bull's eye. Why are Pakistan playing like this? Risking a wicket for just a run! Anyways they end the over with two singles. 5 off the over.
21:14 (IST)
After 21 overs,Pakistan 119/4 ( Shoaib Malik 7 , Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 7)
Angelo Mathews is aware that one more wicket could really put Pakistan under pressure and he brings Lasith Malinga into the attack. The Lankan pacer starts with a short ball ad Sarfraz pulls it to fine leg for a single. Malinga bowls a slow dipping yorker and Malik jams it out to midwicket. One run taken. FOUR! A half-volley and Sarfraz drives it through covers. Risky, risky! Sarfraz pushes it to covers and calls Malik across. They both hesitate at first before going for it. Had the throw been a direct hit at the non striker's end, Sarfraz was a goner! The last thing Pakistan want is a run out right now.
21:12 (IST)
Like the old adage goes, when you are feeling you are being outplayed by a batting team, just add two wickets to the scoreboard and think whether they still seem as dominant. Sri Lanka have done just that courtesy some tentative batting from Pakistan and some nifty bowling changes from Angelo Mathews. The last catch from Mendis will lift them too after they let a few slip by early on.
21:04 (IST)
After 20 overs,Pakistan 111/4 ( Shoaib Malik 6 , Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 1)
A fantastic over from Lakmal. Just a single and a wicket off the 20th over.
21:04 (IST)
They peppered Azhar with so many short balls and got him finally. Sarfaraz and Malik have to see Pakistan through here. They did at this ground against England last year but that was a dead rubber, this is a knockout game in an ICC event. A little bit more pressure, one would imagine.
21:02 (IST)
OUT! Sri Lanka are back in the game and the bowling change works. He angles it on a length and Azhar edges it to Kusal Mendis at first slip, who judges it brilliantly and catches it. Azhar falls for 34.
20:58 (IST)
After 19 overs,Pakistan 110/3 ( Azhar Ali 34 , Shoaib Malik 6)
Pakistan score three runs off his 5th over and concedes an extra in the form of a wide.
20:56 (IST)
After 18 overs,Pakistan 106/3 ( Azhar Ali 32 , Shoaib Malik 5)
Pradeep starts the over with a dot but Azhar upper cuts the second ball over the keeper for a boundary. He immediately gets off the strike with a run to midwicket. Malik drives the fourth ball to mid on and takes a sharp single. Azhar pats the fifth ball through point for another run. Seven off the 19th over.
20:52 (IST)
Shoaib Malik is playing his 250th ODI. He is the 10th Pakistani player to achieve the milestone. Pakistan are in trouble here after losing Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez in quick succession. Shoaib Malik has started well with a boundary off the first ball and he has to play well today if Pakistan don't want to mess up this chase.
20:51 (IST)
Pakistan had to be Pakistan I guess. Two unnecessary wickets. Azam was playing a super skills competition - that is how precise he was in picking the fielder at mid-wicket. Hafeez averages 41 against Sri Lanka in 33 games but he too fell to an extremely ordinary shot. On to Shoaib Malik now, playing his 250th game for Pakistan. This game is not over and Sri Lanka are definitely in it.
20:51 (IST)
Pakistan will need Shoaib Malik to play a big innings given the situation they are in. Can the experienced campaigner provide that?
20:50 (IST)
After 17 overs, Pakistan 99/3 ( Azhar Ali 26 , Shoaib Malik 4)
Sri Lanka building the pressure now. Two wickets in two overs. Perera choked the scoring off first four balls and that led to Hafeez' wicket off the fifth. Shoaib Malik got off the mark in style with a thumping four through cover-point. Sri Lanka need to build sustained pressure now.
20:48 (IST)
20:45 (IST)
OUT! Well, well! Pakistan lose another one. Perera removes Hafeez.
It's a good length delivery on middle and leg, stops a tad on Hafeez who is early into his flick and gets a leading edge to mid-wicket where the fielder makes no mistake.
Shoaib Malik is the new batsman.
20:44 (IST)
This is a good period of play for Sri Lanka. Pradeep has been the bowler Mathews has always turned to for a break through in this tournament and he has answered his team's call once again. Sri Lanka must continue to think wickets here. It isn't impossible to defend 236 in 50 overs but it's highly unlikely after the start from Fakhar. One more good partnership will be enough for Pakistan.
20:41 (IST)
Perera continues....
20:41 (IST)
After 16 overs,Pakistan 94/2 ( Azhar Ali 25 , Mohammad Hafeez 1)
Pradeep has been a tad expensive but has got both the wickets. He got Babar in that over. Pradeep concentrated on bowling short in that over and Babar departed off a back of a length delivery. 4 runs and a wicket in that over. Sri Lanka need another wicket as soon as possible.
20:38 (IST)
OUT! Pradeep provides the breakthrough. Babar is back in the hut. It's a back of a length delivery on off, Babar goes back and looks to flick, but he hits it uppishly straight to the mid-wicket fielder. A soft dismissal.
Mohammad Hafeez strides out to the middle.
20:35 (IST)
Pradeep continues....
20:32 (IST)
After 15 overs,Pakistan 90/1 ( Azhar Ali 23 , Babar Azam 10)
Thisara Perera allows only three runs off his third over. Time for drinks.
20:31 (IST)
After 14 overs,Pakistan 87/1 ( Azhar Ali 21 , Babar Azam 9)
Pradeep continues. Azhar pulls the second delivery to midwicket for a single. Sloppy fielding on ball four. Babar tries to slash the fourth ball but it takes the inside edge and goes to third man. The third man collects it and hurls a throw to the keeper who mindlessly throws it towards the non striker's end. With no one to back up, Malinga had to chase the ball. Pakistan ran three on a ball where only one run should've been scored. Pakistan end the over with a run and a brace. 7 runs off it.
20:26 (IST)
After 13 overs,Pakistan 80/1 ( Azhar Ali 19 , Babar Azam 4)
Thisara Perera comes back! Azhar punches the second ball towards midwicket to bring Babar on strike. He strays down the line on the next ball and concedes a wide. However he bowls four successive dots to end the over.
20:20 (IST)
Fakhar Zaman's fifty from 34 balls today is the second fastest fifty by a Pakistani batsman in ICC Champions Trophy. Shahid Afridi holds the record of hitting fastest fifty in ICC Champions Trophy. He hit it in 18 balls against Netherlands at Colombo (SSC) in 2002.
20:20 (IST)
After 12 overs,Pakistan 78/1 ( Azhar Ali 18 , Babar Azam 4)
Nuwan Pradeep had bowled four dots and taken a wicket but he spoils his over with a short and wide delivery which Babar cuts to the point fence.
20:17 (IST)
India and Bangladesh will now play against each other in the second semi-final as Pakistan failed to chase down 237 runs today in 10 overs.
20:17 (IST)
OUT! Nuwan Pradeep draws first blood. Fakhar was looking dangerous but Sri Lanka have managed to dismiss him. Pradeep bowls a bouncer and Zaman hooks it albeit straight to Asela Gunaratne at fine leg. But the rookie player has done his job; he scored a 50 off 35 balls. Babar Azam, Pakistan's No 3, arrives at the centre.
20:14 (IST)
After 11 overs,Pakistan 74/0 ( Azhar Ali 18 , Fakhar Zaman 50)
Mathews decide that enough is enough, I am not giving any pace to the batsmen and brings Asela Gunaratne into the attack. The result, you ask? Four consecutive singles, a boundary to third man on the fifth. FIFTY! Fakhar Zaman taps the sixth ball to point to score his maiden ODI half-century.