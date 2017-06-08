ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Sri Lanka, Live cricket score and updates: SL elect to field; Mathews, Perera in

Preview: A near flawless demolition of Pakistan achieved, India will eye another dominant performance to seal a semifinal berth when they take on Sr Lanka in the ICC Champions Trophy in London on Thursday.
Having pulverised Pakistan by 124 runs, India will start as overwhelming favourites against Sri Lanka, who looked in total disarray during their 96-run defeat at the hands of South Africa.
uts India a few notches ahead of the cricketers from the island nation.
On paper, the two sides are a total mismatch.
While India ticked almost all the boxes in their victory against Pakistan, the Sri Lankans, in their opening fixture, looked as if they have only entered the tournament to add numbers.
The winners of the last edition have a formidable batting line-up, which is being backed very well by a potent bowling attack.
And therein lies the problem with Sri Lanka, which is a side that is going through a rebuilding phase for the longest time now.
To make matters worse, the form and fitness of regular captain Angelo Mathews is a cause for concern, while senior opener Upul Tharanga's two-match suspension has added insult to injury.
It's two years since both Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara quit ODIs post the 2015 World Cup but Sri Lanka have not been able to single out even a couple of players, who can show steely resolve.
The likes of Dinesh Chandimal or Chamara Kapugedara have been around for some time but both have been guilty of not realising their full potential till date.
No wonder Sangakkara, in his column for the ICC, has made it clear that Sri Lanka need to show aggression against India while conceding that it may not be easy for them.
Playing in his final first-class season, Sangakkara has been in sublime form for Surrey with four centuries in county cricket.
For India, playing Sri Lanka before facing South Africa (on 11 June) is an advantage as they can go into the final group league game with a free mind.
Rohit Sharma hitting a 91 on comeback is a reassurance while Shikhar Dhawan's positive approach will keep the 'Men in Blue' in good stead.
Skipper Virat Kohli has over the years been Sri Lanka's nemesis and the 81 not out against Pakistan, is just the tonic he needed before taking on the likes of Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep.
Yuvraj Singh was in vintage form at the Edgbaston and a placid Oval pitch will only help get a few more runs under his belt.
Hardik Pandya's power hitting at No 7 and his ability to chip in with quick wickets makes this Indian side more intimidating.
The only thing that Virat Kohli would want now is Mahendra Singh Dhoni getting some batting time before the big game against South Africa.
Kohli promoting Pandya ahead of Dhoni is an indication that the skipper is looking to use his former captain more as an accumulator — in Javed Miandad mould who would rotate strike, frustrate bowlers and launch a furious counter-attack after getting his eye in.
India's bowling unit has been sharp off late. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's controlled swing bowling, Umesh Yadav's fiery pace backed by Jasprit Bumrah's overs at the death has have troubled the oppositions.
Such has been the quality that bowlers of Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin's calibre are warming the benches since the first XI picked for the matches so far have not given any reason to complaint.
It is unlikely that Kohli would tinker with the winning combination although one feels for Ashwin, who is India's strike bowler in the red-ball format.
For Sri Lanka, this is a do-or-die match where a lot will depend on how well skipper Mathews plays and the kind of performance Malinga gives while bowling first up.
If the duo fails, one can be sure that Sri Lanka will meet Pakistan's fate against this current India side.
Teams (from):
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik
Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickewalla, Chamara Kapugedara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Sekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara.
With inputs from PTI
For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here
Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 02:59 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 02:59 pm
Jun, 08 2017 IST
Highlights
Sri Lanka team: Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.
Three changes in the Lankan team. Gunathikala replaces the suspended Tharanga at the top of the order. Mathews and Perera come in place of Kapugedera and Prasanna.
India team: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
The Indians go for an unchanged team this match.
Toss: Sri Lanka win the toss, and captain Angelo Mathews (who returns after injury), elects to field. Mathews announces three changes in the Sri Lankan team, with him and Thisara Perera returning the side.
15:07 (IST)
One of the hazards of playing an ODI in the first half of the English summer is the Duckworth Lewis Rain Rule. Weaker teams, like Sri Lanka in this case, would any day opt to insert the opposition and take their chances with the rain rule. It is possible that Pakistan may not have won yesterday but for batting second and getting the win through DL. Likewise good teams would now have to wary of the toss and the rains, rather than the strengths on the cricket field. Imagine if Australia's final league match too was washed out. They'd have just three points from three matches. In that case England would be joined by the winners of the New Zealand Vs Bangladesh match in the semifinal!
15:06 (IST)
After 1 overs,India 4/0 ( Rohit Sharma 4 , Shikhar Dhawan 0)
Malinga starts off with a length delivery outside off, and Rohit has all the time in the world to punch it through cover point to get a boundary first ball. Five dots follow in the remainder of the over.
15:01 (IST)
The national anthems sung, Rohit and Dhawan walk out to bat at the start of the India innings. Malinga to bowl the first over of the innings.
15:01 (IST)
15:00 (IST)
14:59 (IST)
14:54 (IST)
Time for the national anthems.
14:48 (IST)
14:40 (IST)
Sri Lanka team: Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.
Three changes in the Lankan team. Gunathikala replaces the suspended Tharanga at the top of the order. Mathews and Perera come in place of Kapugedera and Prasanna.
14:38 (IST)
14:35 (IST)
India team: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
The Indians go for an unchanged team this match.
14:33 (IST)
Toss: Sri Lanka win the toss, and captain Angelo Mathews (who returns after injury), elects to field. Mathews announces three changes in the Sri Lankan team, with him and Thisara Perera returning the side.
14:24 (IST)
Should MS Dhoni bat at No 4 against Sri Lanka?
14:01 (IST)
Lasith Malinga has achieved great deal of success in Sri Lankan colours over the years, but has always found the going tough against India. Can he change it today?
13:56 (IST)
India are on a fine run in the Champions Trophy. They will be looking to further improve it against Sri Lanka later today
13:54 (IST)
A peep into the changing rooms ahead of the big game
13:47 (IST)
Virat Kohli and Co seemed in good spirits as they arrived at the venue earlier today
13:46 (IST)
Sri Lankan team has arrived at the Oval ahead of the game
13:02 (IST)
13:02 (IST)
13:01 (IST)
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Angelo Mathews says Sri Lanka happy to walk in as underdogs against India
Sri Lanka aren't quite the favourites heading into this game, something that skipper Angelo Mathews agrees with in this report
http://www.firstpost.com
12:36 (IST)
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India start as firm favourites against Sri Lanka despite Angelo Mathews' return
India start as firm favourites on Thursday despite Mathews' return. However, Mathews and Co could take inspiration from Pakistan's strong comeback against South Africa and cause an upset.
http://www.firstpost.com
12:31 (IST)
Watch cricket experts Ayaz Memon and Rohan Gavaskar preview the India vs Sri Lanka match to be held at the Oval later today.
10:18 (IST)
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group B encounter between defending champions India and Sri Lanka at The Oval on Thursday.
India, the defending champions who won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England, walk into the game in red-hot form. They started the tournament with convincing performances from both batsmen and bowlers in the two warm-up matches, defeating New Zealand and Bangladesh without sweating a lot. In their first Group B match against arch-rivals Pakistan, India further enhanced their reputation as tournament favourites when they defeated Pakistan by a huge margin of 124 runs in a rain-reduced match.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka are still a team in transition, with the Lankans still having difficulties in finding able replacements for Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. Already having a thin batting line-up, Sri Lanka further received a blow when their stand-in captain Upul Tharanga was handed a two-match suspension owing to slow over rates. Considering the recent form of both the teams, it would require an exceptional performance from Sri Lanka to win over the Indian team.
Stay tune for live scores and updates about the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 clash between India and Sri Lanka.