ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Sri Lanka, Live cricket score and updates: Rohit brings up 50 and 100-opening stand

Preview: A near flawless demolition of Pakistan achieved, India will eye another dominant performance to seal a semifinal berth when they take on Sr Lanka in the ICC Champions Trophy in London on Thursday.
Having pulverised Pakistan by 124 runs, India will start as overwhelming favourites against Sri Lanka, who looked in total disarray during their 96-run defeat at the hands of South Africa.
On paper, the two sides are a total mismatch.
While India ticked almost all the boxes in their victory against Pakistan, the Sri Lankans, in their opening fixture, looked as if they have only entered the tournament to add numbers.
The winners of the last edition have a formidable batting line-up, which is being backed very well by a potent bowling attack.
And therein lies the problem with Sri Lanka, which is a side that is going through a rebuilding phase for the longest time now.
To make matters worse, the form and fitness of regular captain Angelo Mathews is a cause for concern, while senior opener Upul Tharanga's two-match suspension has added insult to injury.
It's two years since both Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara quit ODIs post the 2015 World Cup but Sri Lanka have not been able to single out even a couple of players, who can show steely resolve.
The likes of Dinesh Chandimal or Chamara Kapugedara have been around for some time but both have been guilty of not realising their full potential till date.
No wonder Sangakkara, in his column for the ICC, has made it clear that Sri Lanka need to show aggression against India while conceding that it may not be easy for them.
Playing in his final first-class season, Sangakkara has been in sublime form for Surrey with four centuries in county cricket.
For India, playing Sri Lanka before facing South Africa (on 11 June) is an advantage as they can go into the final group league game with a free mind.
Rohit Sharma hitting a 91 on comeback is a reassurance while Shikhar Dhawan's positive approach will keep the 'Men in Blue' in good stead.
Skipper Virat Kohli has over the years been Sri Lanka's nemesis and the 81 not out against Pakistan, is just the tonic he needed before taking on the likes of Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep.
Yuvraj Singh was in vintage form at the Edgbaston and a placid Oval pitch will only help get a few more runs under his belt.
Hardik Pandya's power hitting at No 7 and his ability to chip in with quick wickets makes this Indian side more intimidating.
The only thing that Virat Kohli would want now is Mahendra Singh Dhoni getting some batting time before the big game against South Africa.
Kohli promoting Pandya ahead of Dhoni is an indication that the skipper is looking to use his former captain more as an accumulator — in Javed Miandad mould who would rotate strike, frustrate bowlers and launch a furious counter-attack after getting his eye in.
India's bowling unit has been sharp off late. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's controlled swing bowling, Umesh Yadav's fiery pace backed by Jasprit Bumrah's overs at the death has have troubled the oppositions.
Such has been the quality that bowlers of Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin's calibre are warming the benches since the first XI picked for the matches so far have not given any reason to complaint.
It is unlikely that Kohli would tinker with the winning combination although one feels for Ashwin, who is India's strike bowler in the red-ball format.
For Sri Lanka, this is a do-or-die match where a lot will depend on how well skipper Mathews plays and the kind of performance Malinga gives while bowling first up.
If the duo fails, one can be sure that Sri Lanka will meet Pakistan's fate against this current India side.
Teams (from):
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik
Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickewalla, Chamara Kapugedara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Sekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara.
With inputs from PTI
FIFTY for Rohit Dhawan, and boy has he rediscovered form in Indian colours! Brings the milestone up in style, pulling it towards the deep backward square-leg boundary, where Gunaratne palms it over the rope.
Sri Lanka team: Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.
Three changes in the Lankan team. Gunathikala replaces the suspended Tharanga at the top of the order. Mathews and Perera come in place of Kapugedera and Prasanna.
India team: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
The Indians go for an unchanged team this match.
Toss: Sri Lanka win the toss, and captain Angelo Mathews (who returns after injury), elects to field. Mathews announces three changes in the Sri Lankan team, with him and Thisara Perera returning the side.
Most partnership runs in ICC CT:
636* - SHIKHAR DHAWAN/ROHIT SHARMA*
635- Shiv Chanderpaul/Chris Gayle
After 22 overs,India 117/0 ( Rohit Sharma 66 , Shikhar Dhawan 43)
Perera somewhat quietens things after a couple of big overs, giving away just two off this over. Rohit now has the license to go all-out at the attack for a while now, while Dhawan will look to maintain caution for some more time, until he brings up his own milestone.
16:31 (IST)
After 21 overs,India 114/0 ( Rohit Sharma 65 , Shikhar Dhawan 42)
Couple of runs collected by Rohit at the start of the over, before he dances down the ground, and goes for a well-timed inside-out shot down the ground, his fifth boundary. Seven off the over, with the Indians beginning to accelerate now.
16:28 (IST)
After 20 overs,India 107/0 ( Rohit Sharma 58 , Shikhar Dhawan 42)
Perera into his third over, and this turns out to be a good one for the Indians. Rohit smacks two sixes, both towards the leg side. The first one brings up his 31st ODI fifty, and third consecutive, while the second one is as flat as it gets, just about clearing the backward square-leg boundary. 13 off the over. The partnership is also in excess of 100 at the moment.
After 19 overs,India 94/0 ( Rohit Sharma 45 , Shikhar Dhawan 42)
Gunathilaka continues and Rohit, Shikhar milk easy singles off the first three balls. Danushka bowls it into Dhawan on the fourth ball and he punches it straight to midwicket. The Delhi batsman bunts the fifth ball back to the bowler. He ends the over with a beautiful cover drive for a brace.
After 18 overs,India 89/0 ( Rohit Sharma 43 , Shikhar Dhawan 39)
Rohit guides Thisra's first delivery to third man for an easy single. Thisara follows up with a short of a length delivery and blocks it towards point. He wants a single, Rohit doesn't. Remember, Rohit was run out in the previous game. He has been vigilant today. Dhawan gets off the strike on the third ball with a nude to backward square leg. The fourth ball is a dot. Ball five: Thisara pings Rohit on the pads and goes up. But the umpire is unmoved, the height was the issue and Sri Lanka don't review. Rohit ends the over with a single to covers.
After 17 overs,India 86/0 ( Rohit Sharma 41 , Shikhar Dhawan 38)
Shout for lbw by Gunathilaka against Dhawan in the second delivery of his second over. Looked like it was missing leg on that occasion. Rohit sweeps the next delivery towards the fine-leg fence, where Malinga fails to stop the boundary despite a brave dive. Seven off the over. Drinks taken at the end of this over.
After 16 overs,India 79/0 ( Rohit Sharma 35 , Shikhar Dhawan 38)
Pradeep into his fifth over. Five singles off the over, with Dhawan collecting one in the penultimate delivery while lobbing the ball up in the air towards backward square-leg. He was surprised by the extra bounce on that occasion, and aborted his pull in the last second. Thankfully for him, no fielders were there in the catching arc. Rohit Sharma completes 1,000 ODI runs vs Sri Lanka with a single in the last delivery. 264 of them coming in a single innings alone back in November 2014.
After 15 overs,India 74/0 ( Rohit Sharma 32 , Shikhar Dhawan 36)
Spin introduced for the first time in this innings, with Gunathilaka being tossed the ball. Dhawan brings his bat down in a paddle sweep in the first ball, gets a bit of faint edge, and the ball runs off to the fine-eg fence. Two singles in the remainder of the over, with six coming off it.
After 14 overs,India 68/0 ( Rohit Sharma 31 , Shikhar Dhawan 31)
Rohit pushes the fourth delivery of the over towards the leg side, getting enough time to collect a couple of runs. Three singles in the remainder of the over, with five coming off it. Another good start by Dhawan and Rohit, with both batsmen batting on 31 at the end of the over.
After 13 overs,India 63/0 ( Rohit Sharma 28 , Shikhar Dhawan 29)
Thisara Perera introduced into the attack in the 12th over. Singles exchanged in the second and third deliveries of the over. Rohit pulls the final delivery of the over towards backward square-leg to collect a couple of runs, with four coming off this over.
Most 50-plus stands in ICC ODI tournaments for India:
9 - ROHIT SHARMA/SHIKHAR DHAWAN*
8 - Sourav Ganguly/Sachin Tendulkar
8 - Virender Sehwag/Sachin Tendulkar
The fans are certainly enjoying in the stands.
After 12 overs,India 59/0 ( Rohit Sharma 25 , Shikhar Dhawan 28)
Beautiful drive by Rohit in the second delivery of the over, though he gets only two runs as the ball slows down near the boundary rope. Five wides conceded in the fourth delivery, with the bouncer going high over the batsman's head as well as the keeper's gloves on that occasion. Eight off this over.
After 11 overs,India 51/0 ( Rohit Sharma 22 , Shikhar Dhawan 28)
The fifty-stand between Rohit and Dhawan is completed in the second delivery of the over. Just three from the over, with the opening duo progressing quietly at the moment.
After 10 overs,India 48/0 ( Rohit Sharma 20 , Shikhar Dhawan 28)
Pradeep continues from the other end. Rohit tries going for a paddle sweep in the fourth delivery, but has to set off for a quick single due to the presence of a short fine-leg. India end up collecting 48 runs in the first powerplay — they are known to be one of the slowest in this phase of the innings, in contrast to Sri Lanka, who are among the top scorers in the first 10 overs.
After 9 overs,India 46/0 ( Rohit Sharma 19 , Shikhar Dhawan 27)
Change of ends for Lakmal. Rohit pulls a length delivery along the middle stump towards the vacant backward square-leg region, with the ball landing just short of the boundary rope. Singles exchanged in the subsequent deliveries. Rohit punches the last delivery towards the deep point boundary, with 10 coming off this over.
After 8 overs,India 36/0 ( Rohit Sharma 10 , Shikhar Dhawan 26)
Nuwan Pradeep introduced into the attack in the eighth over of the innings. Rohit and Dhawan exchange a couple of risky singles at the start of the over, and Rohit might have been walking back too the pavilion had Pradeep thrown more accurately at the non-striker's end in the second delivery. Rohit cuts the last delivery towards third man, where the ball lands just short of the fielder.
After 7 overs,India 32/0 ( Rohit Sharma 8 , Shikhar Dhawan 24)
Three dots at the start of Malinga's third over, bowling a slower one in the second delivery. Dhawan cuts powerfully in the fourth delivery, but the cover fielder takes some momentum away from the ball with his dive, and saves a run for the Lankans. Two singles in the last two deliveries, with five coming off the over.
After 6 overs,India 27/0 ( Rohit Sharma 7 , Shikhar Dhawan 20)
Rohit sets off for a quick single in the first ball of the innings. Good use of the feet by Dhawan in the third delivery, punching it through extra-cover to get his third boundary. Gets a top-edge next delivery, finding the fine-leg boundary on this occasion. Big over for the Indians, with 10 coming off it.
After 5 overs,India 17/0 ( Rohit Sharma 6 , Shikhar Dhawan 11)
Rohit cuts the first delivery towards third man, but gets only a single on the occasion. Couple of deadly yorkers fired by Malinga in the next two deliveries, with the ball narrowly missing Dhawan's off-stump in the second delivery. Crisp drive towards the extra-cover boundary by Dhawan to end the over, with five coming off it.
After 4 overs,India 12/0 ( Rohit Sharma 5 , Shikhar Dhawan 7)
Dhawan punches the second delivery of the over towards point, but is prevented from getting a boundary thanks to sharp efforts by the fielder stationed there. The Sri Lankan fielding has been nippy so far, and that is one of the areas Sri Lanka have shown improvement in this game in so far. Maiden for Lakmal in his second over.
After 3 overs,India 12/0 ( Rohit Sharma 5 , Shikhar Dhawan 7)
A tidier over by Malinga, giving away just two singles in this one. We have Flintoff sitting in the stands, watching the game at the moment, and is shown on the giant screen at the venue.
After 2 overs,India 10/0 ( Rohit Sharma 4 , Shikhar Dhawan 6)
Lakmal bowling from the other end. Sharp fielding by the fielder at point after a punch by Dhawan. Short and wide in the second delivery, and the left-handed opener punches this one just wide of backward point. Dhawan responds with a peach of a delivery that beats Dhawan's defence completely. Six off the over, including a double in the fifth delivery of the over.
One of the hazards of playing an ODI in the first half of the English summer is the Duckworth Lewis Rain Rule. Weaker teams, like Sri Lanka in this case, would any day opt to insert the opposition and take their chances with the rain rule. It is possible that Pakistan may not have won yesterday but for batting second and getting the win through DL. Likewise good teams would now have to wary of the toss and the rains, rather than the strengths on the cricket field. Imagine if Australia's final league match too was washed out. They'd have just three points from three matches. In that case England would be joined by the winners of the New Zealand Vs Bangladesh match in the semifinal!
After 1 overs,India 4/0 ( Rohit Sharma 4 , Shikhar Dhawan 0)
Malinga starts off with a length delivery outside off, and Rohit has all the time in the world to punch it through cover point to get a boundary first ball. Five dots follow in the remainder of the over.
The national anthems sung, Rohit and Dhawan walk out to bat at the start of the India innings. Malinga to bowl the first over of the innings.
Time for the national anthems.
India team: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
The Indians go for an unchanged team this match.