ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Sri Lanka, Live cricket score and updates: Lankans closing in on win

Preview: A near flawless demolition of Pakistan achieved, India will eye another dominant performance to seal a semifinal berth when they take on Sr Lanka in the ICC Champions Trophy in London on Thursday.
Having pulverised Pakistan by 124 runs, India will start as overwhelming favourites against Sri Lanka, who looked in total disarray during their 96-run defeat at the hands of South Africa.
uts India a few notches ahead of the cricketers from the island nation.
On paper, the two sides are a total mismatch.
While India ticked almost all the boxes in their victory against Pakistan, the Sri Lankans, in their opening fixture, looked as if they have only entered the tournament to add numbers.
The winners of the last edition have a formidable batting line-up, which is being backed very well by a potent bowling attack.
And therein lies the problem with Sri Lanka, which is a side that is going through a rebuilding phase for the longest time now.
To make matters worse, the form and fitness of regular captain Angelo Mathews is a cause for concern, while senior opener Upul Tharanga's two-match suspension has added insult to injury.
It's two years since both Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara quit ODIs post the 2015 World Cup but Sri Lanka have not been able to single out even a couple of players, who can show steely resolve.
The likes of Dinesh Chandimal or Chamara Kapugedara have been around for some time but both have been guilty of not realising their full potential till date.
No wonder Sangakkara, in his column for the ICC, has made it clear that Sri Lanka need to show aggression against India while conceding that it may not be easy for them.
Playing in his final first-class season, Sangakkara has been in sublime form for Surrey with four centuries in county cricket.
For India, playing Sri Lanka before facing South Africa (on 11 June) is an advantage as they can go into the final group league game with a free mind.
Rohit Sharma hitting a 91 on comeback is a reassurance while Shikhar Dhawan's positive approach will keep the 'Men in Blue' in good stead.
Skipper Virat Kohli has over the years been Sri Lanka's nemesis and the 81 not out against Pakistan, is just the tonic he needed before taking on the likes of Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep.
Yuvraj Singh was in vintage form at the Edgbaston and a placid Oval pitch will only help get a few more runs under his belt.
Hardik Pandya's power hitting at No 7 and his ability to chip in with quick wickets makes this Indian side more intimidating.
The only thing that Virat Kohli would want now is Mahendra Singh Dhoni getting some batting time before the big game against South Africa.
Kohli promoting Pandya ahead of Dhoni is an indication that the skipper is looking to use his former captain more as an accumulator — in Javed Miandad mould who would rotate strike, frustrate bowlers and launch a furious counter-attack after getting his eye in.
India's bowling unit has been sharp off late. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's controlled swing bowling, Umesh Yadav's fiery pace backed by Jasprit Bumrah's overs at the death has have troubled the oppositions.
Such has been the quality that bowlers of Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin's calibre are warming the benches since the first XI picked for the matches so far have not given any reason to complaint.
It is unlikely that Kohli would tinker with the winning combination although one feels for Ashwin, who is India's strike bowler in the red-ball format.
For Sri Lanka, this is a do-or-die match where a lot will depend on how well skipper Mathews plays and the kind of performance Malinga gives while bowling first up.
If the duo fails, one can be sure that Sri Lanka will meet Pakistan's fate against this current India side.
Teams (from):
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik
Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickewalla, Chamara Kapugedara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Sekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara.
With inputs from PTI
For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here
Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 10:32 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 10:32 pm
Jun, 08 2017 IST
Highlights
Kusal Perera decides to retire hurt on 47 off 44 balls at the end of the 43rd over. He was in visible discomfort in the last couple of overs. Asela Gunaratne walks out to bat now. SL 271/3 after 43 overs
OUT! Quick collect and throw by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and we have the fall of the third Sri Lankan wicket. It was a risky call for a single, and we have Kusal Mendis walking back to the pavilion 11 short of what would have been his 2nd ODI century! India suddenly back in the hunt! SL 196/3
Mendis run-out (Bhuvneshwar) 89(93)
OUT! And there is a silver lining for the Indians now! Gunathilaka is caught short of his crease at the striker's end, where Dhoni whips the bails off in a flash! it comes down to the captain himself to get the wicket. Good throw by Umesh as well, running in from deep square-leg. Unnecessary call for a second run on that occasion. SL 170/2
Gunathilaka run-out (Umesh/Dhoni) 76(72)
Fifty for Kusal Mendis, and he gets there in style, getting down on one knee and lofting it towards the midwicket boundary! His 10th ODI fifty already! Some consistency showed by the youngster!
OUT! Dickwella perishes early after getting a top-edge, getting caught by Jadeja near short third man. SL 11/1
Dickwella c Jadeja b Bhuvneshwar 7(18)
OUT! Dhoni perishes after he lofts one straight to long off. He got the elevation but not the connection. His 52-ball 63 knock comes to an end.
OUT! And that is the end of Dhawan's stay at the crease, and he has to depart for a superb 125. Slogs it down the ground, and holes out to long-on! India 261/4
Dhawan c Mendis b Malinga 125(128)
CENTURY for Shikhar Dhawan — his third in the Champions Trophy, and his 10th overall in ODIs! Gets to the milestone with a slash towards the backward point fence, and off comes the helmet, along with that quintessential pose!
OUT! Yuvraj's struggles at the crease comes to an end, as he thuds his bat down the ground to a full-pitched delivery, and ends up dragging it onto the top of his stumps. Yuvraj never looked set at the crease today. Ind 179/3
Yuvraj b Gunaratne 7(18)
OUT! After ABD, it is India captain Virat Kohli's to walk back for a duck! He was trying to guide that down third man, except he edged off the top of his bat to get caught behind! One massive blow for the Indians! India 139/2
Kohli c Dickwella b Pradeep 0(5)
OUT! Rohit was starting to get a little too ambitious, and ended up paying the price for it. Bouncer from Malinga, a little more in line with Rohit's frame, and the batsman perishes after pulling it, and sending it down third man's throat. India 138/1
Rohit c Perera b Malinga 78(79)
FIFTY up for Shikhar Dhawan! HIs 19th in ODIs. Gets to the milestone with a cracking drive down the ground, taking 69 deliveries to get there.
FIFTY up for Shikhar Dhawan! HIs 19th in ODIs. Gets to the milestone with a cracking drive down the ground, taking 69 deliveries to get there.
FIFTY for Rohit Dhawan, and boy has he rediscovered form in Indian colours! Brings the milestone up in style, pulling it towards the deep backward square-leg boundary, where Gunaratne palms it over the rope.
Sri Lanka team: Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.
Three changes in the Lankan team. Gunathikala replaces the suspended Tharanga at the top of the order. Mathews and Perera come in place of Kapugedera and Prasanna.
India team: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
The Indians go for an unchanged team this match.
Toss: Sri Lanka win the toss, and captain Angelo Mathews (who returns after injury), elects to field. Mathews announces three changes in the Sri Lankan team, with him and Thisara Perera returning the side.
22:41 (IST)
After 47 overs,Sri Lanka 309/3 ( Angelo Mathews (C) 45 , Asela Gunaratne 28)
FOUR! Sri Lanka putting the pressure on Indian bowlers on the first ball itself. Mathews square drives the first ball through point for a boundary. Good fielding on the second ball keeps Mathews on strike. Mathews nurdles the third ball through midwicket for a couple. A single is taken on the fifth ball. And Angelo defends the sixth ball to midwicket. Sri Lanka need 13 runs in 18 balls
22:41 (IST)
Sri Lanka is really turning it on here with some outrageous stroke play. Their coach had said in the tournament build-up that they would like to see good batting wickets to allow their strong batting line up to express themselves and they have done exactly that here today. Once they get a solid platform, this team is capable of taking on any target. They need less than a run a ball from here with two batsmen who don't look in any trouble at all and India still need to bowl an over from Pandya or Jadeja here. This is a walk in the park for Sri lanka from here.
22:37 (IST)
After 46 overs,Sri Lanka 301/3 ( Angelo Mathews (C) 38 , Asela Gunaratne 27)
Bumrah comes back. Sri Lanka don't need to take any risks against India's best death bowler. He starts with a length ball, Mathews pats it towards point for a run. SIX! Unbelievable shot. Well, Asela has different plans. Bumrah bowls it full and outside off, Gunaratne shuffles across and sweeps it over square leg. That almost went out of the ground. Top, top shot. Bumrah responds with a dipping yorker and Asela misses it. On the fourth ball, Bumrah bowls it full and outside off, Asela opens the face of the bat and guides it to third man to pick up a brace. The fifth ball is an action replay of the previous delivery. Bumrah ends the yorker with a quality yorker and Asela fails to score any run off it.
22:31 (IST)
After 45 overs,Sri Lanka 290/3 ( Angelo Mathews (C) 37 , Asela Gunaratne 17)
Gunaratne pulls the third delivery of the over towards the square-leg boundary, and ends up finding the boundary at backward square-leg. Couple of sharp yorkers by Bhuvneshwar in the next two deliveries. FOUR! Gunaratne finishes the over with a square drive, picking the full delivery to perfection.
Sri Lanka need 32 off 30 with 6 wickets in hand.
22:27 (IST)
After 44 overs,Sri Lanka 279/3 ( Angelo Mathews (C) 36 , Asela Gunaratne 7)
Umesh Yadav into his ninth over. SIX! That's how Gunaratne gets off the mark, pulling a short ball from Umesh towards long-leg! Mathews gets himself on strike with a single off the last delivery.
Sri Lanka need 43 off 36 with 6 wickets in hand.
22:24 (IST)
22:23 (IST)
Kusal Perera decides to retire hurt on 47 off 44 balls at the end of the 43rd over. He was in visible discomfort in the last couple of overs. Asela Gunaratne walks out to bat now. SL 271/3 after 43 overs
22:22 (IST)
After 43 overs,Sri Lanka 271/3 ( Angelo Mathews (C) 35 , )
Bhuvneshwar back into the attack in the 43rd over. Powerfully struck by Perera in the first ball towards deep midwicket, where substitute fielder Rahane stops the ball from crossing over. Wide conceded in the third delivery of the over. The two batsmen ensure they rotate the strike between themselves in this over, even if the boundaries don't come by, with six coming off the over.
Sri Lanka need 51 off 42 with 7 wickets in hand.
22:15 (IST)
After 42 overs,Sri Lanka 265/3 ( Kusal Perera 44 , Angelo Mathews (C) 33)
Yadav into his eighth over. Mathews connects brilliantly in the second ball of the over, and goes inside out to find the long-off boundary. The SL captain then flicks the fourth delivery towards the backward square-leg boundary to get his second boundary of the over, with 10 coming off it. This is turning out to be a match-winning partnership for the Indians right now.
Sri Lanka need 57 off 48 with 7 wickets in hand.
22:08 (IST)
After 41 overs,Sri Lanka 255/3 ( Kusal Perera 43 , Angelo Mathews (C) 24)
Bumrah into his eighth over, and he has been the pick of the Indian bowlers so far. Anxious moment for Perera at the striker's end after a throw from Jadeja at backward point, which misses the stumps. 250 comes up for SL with a single in the third delivery. Mathews chips a slower ball high up in the air towards the leg side in the fifth delivery, but the ball lands beyond his Indian counterpart Kohli's reach at midwicket. Misfield by Jadhav at deep midwicket in the last delivery results in a boundary.
Sri Lanka need 67 off 54 with 7 wickets in hand.
22:04 (IST)
After 40 overs,Sri Lanka 247/3 ( Kusal Perera 37 , Angelo Mathews (C) 22)
Perera would have been run-out in the first delivery had Jadhav effected a direct hit at the non-striker's end. Mathews swings his bat confidently next ball, and finds the cow-corner boundary. Slaps a short ball from Umesh third ball, getting only a single this time. FOUR! Fine work by Perera, tucking a back-of-length delivery towards the long-leg fence to bring up the 50-stand. Meanwhile, the win-predictor is in Sri Lanka's favour for the first time this innings. 10 off the over. End of the second powerplay.
Sri Lanka need 75 off 60 with 7 wickets in hand.
22:04 (IST)
22:00 (IST)
After 39 overs,Sri Lanka 237/3 ( Kusal Perera 32 , Angelo Mathews (C) 17)
Bumrah into the attack in the 39th over. Outside edge off Mathews' bat carries to third man for a single. Singles exchanged in the next two deliveries as well, with Bumrah restricting the batsmen in terms of their shots for now. Double collected in the last ball of the over, with five coming off it.
Sri Lanka need 85 off 66 with 7 wickets in hand.
21:55 (IST)
After 38 overs,Sri Lanka 232/3 ( Kusal Perera 29 , Angelo Mathews (C) 15)
Umesh returns to the attack in this over. Mathews guides the fourth delivery of the over towards deep point, where commitment by Dhawan sees him save a run for the Indians. Five off the over.
21:52 (IST)
21:51 (IST)
After 37 overs,Sri Lanka 227/3 ( Kusal Perera 29 , Angelo Mathews (C) 10)
Pandya into his seventh over. Mathews shuffles to his right, and tucks the back-of-length delivery towards backwad square-leg in the first delivery. Direct hit by midwicket fielder Jadhav at the non-striker's stump, though the SL skipper eventually got his bat inside the crease after taking his eyes off for a second, completing the single. Perera ends the over with a boundary, making room and going inside-out to hammer towards long-off. 11 off the over.
21:47 (IST)
After 36 overs,Sri Lanka 216/3 ( Kusal Perera 24 , Angelo Mathews (C) 4)
Jadeja into his sixth over. Perera reverse-sweeps the first ball of the over towards third-man, getting his second boundary in the process. Looks for another sweep in the following delivery, though he gets a top-edge that carries over the keeper's head and lands safely beyond any fielder's reach. Ideal over for the Lankans, with 10 coming off it.
21:42 (IST)
After 35 overs,Sri Lanka 206/3 ( Kusal Perera 16 , Angelo Mathews (C) 2)
Pandya returns to the attack. Perera tries going for a second run in the first delivery, but is firmly sent back by his captain. Thick inside-edge by Mathews in the second delivery, and manages to collect a quick single. Rotation of strike seems to be the name of the game for now. Tidy one by Pandya, giving away three singles in this over. Drinks taken at the end of this over.
21:39 (IST)
After 34 overs,Sri Lanka 203/3 ( Kusal Perera 14 , Angelo Mathews (C) 1)
Jadeja back into the attack for his second spell, having endured a nightmarish run so far in the innings, conceding 36 off his first four overs. Perera is offered width in the fourth ball, chips it between point and cover, with the ball running away to the boundary, bringing up the 200 for the Lankans. Seven off the over.
21:35 (IST)
After 33 overs,Sri Lanka 196/3 ( Kusal Perera 9 , Angelo Mathews (C) 0)
Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack in the 33rd over. Couple of easy singles exchanged in the first two deliveries. Perera then sets off for a risky single in the third delievry, and a superb collect-and-throw by Bhuvneshwar in the fourth delivery results in the dismissal of Mendis, who is well short of his crease at the striker's end. Two new batsmen at the crease, and the going suddenly looks tough for the Lankans. Just two off this over. Skipper Angelo Mathews walks out to bat ahead of Dinesh Chandimal
21:32 (IST)
OUT! Quick collect and throw by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and we have the fall of the third Sri Lankan wicket. It was a risky call for a single, and we have Kusal Mendis walking back to the pavilion 11 short of what would have been his 2nd ODI century! India suddenly back in the hunt! SL 196/3
Mendis run-out (Bhuvneshwar) 89(93)
21:28 (IST)
After 32 overs,Sri Lanka 194/2 ( Kusal Mendis 88 , Kusal Perera 8)
Mendis chips the first delivery of Kohli's third over towards extra-cover, where the fielder nearly pulls off a tough chance. Four singles collected in the remainder of the over. Mendis, meanwhile, is approaching his second ODI century at the moment.
21:25 (IST)
After 31 overs,Sri Lanka 190/2 ( Kusal Mendis 86 , Kusal Perera 6)
The two Kusals rotate the strike in the first three deliveries. Jadhav concedes a wide in the fourth delivery, straying down Perera's leg-stump. Tough catching chance for the keeper after Perera gets an outside edge that deflects off the keeper's gloves. Six off the over.
21:25 (IST)
21:24 (IST)
After 30 overs,Sri Lanka 184/2 ( Kusal Mendis 83 , Kusal Perera 4)
Kohli into his second over. Mendis pats the first ball of the over down the ground, with the ball being airborne close to Kohli, eventually running down to allow him a single. Four singles and a leg-bye in this over. End of the 30th over, and the Sri Lankans are progressing at a decent pace at the moment, with the required run-rate in their control, and eight wickets at their disposal.
21:23 (IST)
21:20 (IST)
After 29 overs,Sri Lanka 179/2 ( Kusal Mendis 80 , Kusal Perera 3)
Jadhav continues to operate from the other end, and a loose delivery in the third ball of the over gets cut towards sweeper cover, with Mendis collecting his 11th boundary in the process. Kusal Perera, the new batsman at the crease, gets a couple of runs in this over.
21:17 (IST)
After 28 overs,Sri Lanka 171/2 ( Kusal Mendis 74 , Kusal Perera 1)
Kohli now gets his dibbly-dobbly medium-pace into the attack. Mendis greets him with a slog towards the leg side, which results in his 10th boundary. A risky call for a second run however, results in the dismissal of Gunathilaka — a much-needed breakthrough for the Indians! Nine runs and a wicket off this over.
21:17 (IST)
21:17 (IST)
21:16 (IST)
OUT! And there is a silver lining for the Indians now! Gunathilaka is caught short of his crease at the striker's end, where Dhoni whips the bails off in a flash! it comes down to the captain himself to get the wicket. Good throw by Umesh as well, running in from deep square-leg. Unnecessary call for a second run on that occasion. SL 170/2
Gunathilaka run-out (Umesh/Dhoni) 76(72)
21:15 (IST)
21:15 (IST)
21:12 (IST)
After 27 overs,Sri Lanka 162/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 73 , Kusal Mendis 69)
Kohli turns to part-timer Jadhav in desperation, and the latter concedes four runs in a tidy over. India are in dire need of wickets at the moment, and nothing seems to be working for them at the moment. At this rate, with a lineup that bats deep, the Lankans might even be considered favourites.
21:11 (IST)
21:05 (IST)
After 26 overs,Sri Lanka 158/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 71 , Kusal Mendis 67)
Gunathilaka miscues the third delivery of the over towards long-on, where Rohit nearly pulls off a stunner. Successive boundaries in the next three deliveries, with Mendis finding the rope on either side of the square in the first two balls, before pulling the last ball of the over towards backward square-leg. 15 off this over, with Kohli now desperate for a wicket.
21:03 (IST)
After 25 overs,Sri Lanka 143/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 69 , Kusal Mendis 54)
Bumrah into his sixth over. Gunathilaka pats it to Kohli at cover in the fourth delivery of the over, and the crowd thinks he held on to a catch on that occasion, putting up a loud cheer after being quiet for quite some time now. Good over for the Indians, with just two runs coming off it. The Sri Lankans have progressed wonderfully after the early dismissal, and are in firm control of the proceedings at the half-way mark in their innings.
21:00 (IST)
21:00 (IST)
After 24 overs,Sri Lanka 141/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 68 , Kusal Mendis 53)
Jadeja's nightmarish run in this match gets worse, as he gets hammered for a six and two fours, and ends up conceding 16 runs in what turns out to be the most expensive over of the Sri Lankan innings so far. Mendis brings up his half-century with a six in this over.
20:58 (IST)
Fifty for Kusal Mendis, and he gets there in style, getting down on one knee and lofting it towards the midwicket boundary! His 10th ODI fifty already! Some consistency showed by the youngster!
20:56 (IST)
After 23 overs,Sri Lanka 125/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 60 , Kusal Mendis 46)
Bumrah oversteps in the final delivery of the over, though he responds with a terrific yorker in the free-hit. Five off the over, including three singles before the no-ball.
20:49 (IST)
After 22 overs,Sri Lanka 120/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 59 , Kusal Mendis 45)
Jadeja into his third over. Gunathilaka and Mendis collect three singles in the first three deliveries, before the latter gets down on one knee, and slogs towards the midwicket boundary. Seven off the over.
20:45 (IST)
After 21 overs,Sri Lanka 113/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 57 , Kusal Mendis 40)
Bumrah returns to the attack in the 21st over, with the Sri Lankans cruising at the moment. Three singles in the first three deliveries brings up the 100-stand for the second wicket. Astute display by these two so far, taking the attack to the Indians now. Five off this over.
20:42 (IST)
After 20 overs,Sri Lanka 108/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 54 , Kusal Mendis 39)
Jadeja bowls it short and Mendis nurdles it through square leg for a single. Danushka instantly rotates the strike with a single. Poor fielding comes back to haunt India. Mendis chips Jadeja towards long on and Yuvraj hares across to look for a catch but he runs far ahead and the ball bounces behind him and goes for a boundary. After playing two dots. FOUR! Mendis goes back and pulls a shortish delivery to the vacant midwicket region.
20:39 (IST)
After 19 overs,Sri Lanka 98/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 53 , Kusal Mendis 30)
Hardik bowls on a length and Danushka looks to flick but only manages a leading edge. SIX! Wow. Hardik bowls it short and Gunathilaka just pulls it over midwicket. He brings up his 4th ODI half century with that shot. But Hardik concedes only two runs off the remainder of the over.
20:34 (IST)
20:34 (IST)
20:31 (IST)
After 18 overs,Sri Lanka 90/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 46 , Kusal Mendis 29)
Jadeja introduced into the attack in the 18th over, with India skipper Kohli perhaps getting anxious for a breakthrough at the moment. Decent first over for the left-arm tweaker, with three singles coming off it.
20:29 (IST)
After 17 overs,Sri Lanka 87/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 44 , Kusal Mendis 28)
FOUR! Gunathilaka collecting runs freely at the moment. Edges through the vacant slips in the second delivery of the following over, and finds the third man boundary. Collects a double in the subsequent over. Good over for the Sri Lankans, with 11 coming off this over.
20:25 (IST)
After 16 overs,Sri Lanka 76/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 37 , Kusal Mendis 25)
Appeal for an lbw by Bumrah against Gunathilaka in the fifth delivery of the over, though height might have played a factor in the umpire turning it down. Gunathilaka then lofts the final delivery down the ground with a straight bat to move to 37.