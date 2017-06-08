ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Sri Lanka, Live cricket score and updates: Gunathilaka run-out for 74

Preview: A near flawless demolition of Pakistan achieved, India will eye another dominant performance to seal a semifinal berth when they take on Sr Lanka in the ICC Champions Trophy in London on Thursday.
Having pulverised Pakistan by 124 runs, India will start as overwhelming favourites against Sri Lanka, who looked in total disarray during their 96-run defeat at the hands of South Africa.
But India a few notches ahead of the cricketers from the island nation.
On paper, the two sides are a total mismatch.
While India ticked almost all the boxes in their victory against Pakistan, the Sri Lankans, in their opening fixture, looked as if they have only entered the tournament to add numbers.
The winners of the last edition have a formidable batting line-up, which is being backed very well by a potent bowling attack.
And therein lies the problem with Sri Lanka, which is a side that is going through a rebuilding phase for the longest time now.
To make matters worse, the form and fitness of regular captain Angelo Mathews is a cause for concern, while senior opener Upul Tharanga's two-match suspension has added insult to injury.
It's two years since both Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara quit ODIs post the 2015 World Cup but Sri Lanka have not been able to single out even a couple of players, who can show steely resolve.
The likes of Dinesh Chandimal or Chamara Kapugedara have been around for some time but both have been guilty of not realising their full potential till date.
No wonder Sangakkara, in his column for the ICC, has made it clear that Sri Lanka need to show aggression against India while conceding that it may not be easy for them.
Playing in his final first-class season, Sangakkara has been in sublime form for Surrey with four centuries in county cricket.
For India, playing Sri Lanka before facing South Africa (on 11 June) is an advantage as they can go into the final group league game with a free mind.
Rohit Sharma hitting a 91 on comeback is a reassurance while Shikhar Dhawan's positive approach will keep the 'Men in Blue' in good stead.
Skipper Virat Kohli has over the years been Sri Lanka's nemesis and the 81 not out against Pakistan, is just the tonic he needed before taking on the likes of Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep.
Yuvraj Singh was in vintage form at the Edgbaston and a placid Oval pitch will only help get a few more runs under his belt.
Hardik Pandya's power hitting at No 7 and his ability to chip in with quick wickets makes this Indian side more intimidating.
The only thing that Virat Kohli would want now is Mahendra Singh Dhoni getting some batting time before the big game against South Africa.
Kohli promoting Pandya ahead of Dhoni is an indication that the skipper is looking to use his former captain more as an accumulator — in Javed Miandad mould who would rotate strike, frustrate bowlers and launch a furious counter-attack after getting his eye in.
India's bowling unit has been sharp off late. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's controlled swing bowling, Umesh Yadav's fiery pace backed by Jasprit Bumrah's overs at the death has have troubled the oppositions.
Such has been the quality that bowlers of Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin's calibre are warming the benches since the first XI picked for the matches so far have not given any reason to complaint.
It is unlikely that Kohli would tinker with the winning combination although one feels for Ashwin, who is India's strike bowler in the red-ball format.
For Sri Lanka, this is a do-or-die match where a lot will depend on how well skipper Mathews plays and the kind of performance Malinga gives while bowling first up.
If the duo fails, one can be sure that Sri Lanka will meet Pakistan's fate against this current India side.
Teams (from):
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik
Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickewalla, Chamara Kapugedara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Sekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 09:17 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 09:18 pm
Highlights
OUT! And there is a silver lining for the Indians now! Gunathilaka is caught short of his crease at the striker's end, where Dhoni whips the bails off in a flash! it comes down to the captain himself to get the wicket. Good throw by Umesh as well, running in from deep square-leg. Unnecessary call for a second run on that occasion. SL 170/2
Gunathilaka run-out (Umesh/Dhoni) 76(72)
Fifty for Kusal Mendis, and he gets there in style, getting down on one knee and lofting it towards the midwicket boundary! His 10th ODI fifty already! Some consistency showed by the youngster!
OUT! Dickwella perishes early after getting a top-edge, getting caught by Jadeja near short third man. SL 11/1
Dickwella c Jadeja b Bhuvneshwar 7(18)
OUT! Dhoni perishes after he lofts one straight to long off. He got the elevation but not the connection. His 52-ball 63 knock comes to an end.
OUT! And that is the end of Dhawan's stay at the crease, and he has to depart for a superb 125. Slogs it down the ground, and holes out to long-on! India 261/4
Dhawan c Mendis b Malinga 125(128)
CENTURY for Shikhar Dhawan — his third in the Champions Trophy, and his 10th overall in ODIs! Gets to the milestone with a slash towards the backward point fence, and off comes the helmet, along with that quintessential pose!
OUT! Yuvraj's struggles at the crease comes to an end, as he thuds his bat down the ground to a full-pitched delivery, and ends up dragging it onto the top of his stumps. Yuvraj never looked set at the crease today. Ind 179/3
Yuvraj b Gunaratne 7(18)
OUT! After ABD, it is India captain Virat Kohli's to walk back for a duck! He was trying to guide that down third man, except he edged off the top of his bat to get caught behind! One massive blow for the Indians! India 139/2
Kohli c Dickwella b Pradeep 0(5)
OUT! Rohit was starting to get a little too ambitious, and ended up paying the price for it. Bouncer from Malinga, a little more in line with Rohit's frame, and the batsman perishes after pulling it, and sending it down third man's throat. India 138/1
Rohit c Perera b Malinga 78(79)
FIFTY up for Shikhar Dhawan! HIs 19th in ODIs. Gets to the milestone with a cracking drive down the ground, taking 69 deliveries to get there.
FIFTY for Rohit Dhawan, and boy has he rediscovered form in Indian colours! Brings the milestone up in style, pulling it towards the deep backward square-leg boundary, where Gunaratne palms it over the rope.
Sri Lanka team: Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.
Three changes in the Lankan team. Gunathikala replaces the suspended Tharanga at the top of the order. Mathews and Perera come in place of Kapugedera and Prasanna.
India team: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
The Indians go for an unchanged team this match.
Toss: Sri Lanka win the toss, and captain Angelo Mathews (who returns after injury), elects to field. Mathews announces three changes in the Sri Lankan team, with him and Thisara Perera returning the side.
21:17 (IST)
After 28 overs,Sri Lanka 171/2 ( Kusal Mendis 74 , Kusal Perera 1)
Kohli now gets his dibbly-dobbly medium-pace into the attack. Mendis greets him with a slog towards the leg side, which results in his 10th boundary. A risky call for a second run however, results in the dismissal of Gunathilaka — a much-needed breakthrough for the Indians! Nine runs and a wicket off this over.
21:17 (IST)
OUT! And there is a silver lining for the Indians now! Gunathilaka is caught short of his crease at the striker's end, where Dhoni whips the bails off in a flash! it comes down to the captain himself to get the wicket. Good throw by Umesh as well, running in from deep square-leg. Unnecessary call for a second run on that occasion. SL 170/2
21:15 (IST)
21:15 (IST)
21:12 (IST)
After 27 overs,Sri Lanka 162/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 73 , Kusal Mendis 69)
Kohli turns to part-timer Jadhav in desperation, and the latter concedes four runs in a tidy over. India are in dire need of wickets at the moment, and nothing seems to be working for them at the moment. At this rate, with a lineup that bats deep, the Lankans might even be considered favourites.
21:11 (IST)
21:05 (IST)
After 26 overs,Sri Lanka 158/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 71 , Kusal Mendis 67)
Gunathilaka miscues the third delivery of the over towards long-on, where Rohit nearly pulls off a stunner. Successive boundaries in the next three deliveries, with Mendis finding the rope on either side of the square in the first two balls, before pulling the last ball of the over towards backward square-leg. 15 off this over, with Kohli now desperate for a wicket.
21:03 (IST)
After 25 overs,Sri Lanka 143/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 69 , Kusal Mendis 54)
Bumrah into his sixth over. Gunathilaka pats it to Kohli at cover in the fourth delivery of the over, and the crowd thinks he held on to a catch on that occasion, putting up a loud cheer after being quiet for quite some time now. Good over for the Indians, with just two runs coming off it. The Sri Lankans have progressed wonderfully after the early dismissal, and are in firm control of the proceedings at the half-way mark in their innings.
21:00 (IST)
After 24 overs,Sri Lanka 141/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 68 , Kusal Mendis 53)
Jadeja's nightmarish run in this match gets worse, as he gets hammered for a six and two fours, and ends up conceding 16 runs in what turns out to be the most expensive over of the Sri Lankan innings so far. Mendis brings up his half-century with a six in this over.
20:58 (IST)
Fifty for Kusal Mendis, and he gets there in style, getting down on one knee and lofting it towards the midwicket boundary! His 10th ODI fifty already! Some consistency showed by the youngster!
20:56 (IST)
After 23 overs,Sri Lanka 125/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 60 , Kusal Mendis 46)
Bumrah oversteps in the final delivery of the over, though he responds with a terrific yorker in the free-hit. Five off the over, including three singles before the no-ball.
20:49 (IST)
After 22 overs,Sri Lanka 120/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 59 , Kusal Mendis 45)
Jadeja into his third over. Gunathilaka and Mendis collect three singles in the first three deliveries, before the latter gets down on one knee, and slogs towards the midwicket boundary. Seven off the over.
20:45 (IST)
After 21 overs,Sri Lanka 113/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 57 , Kusal Mendis 40)
Bumrah returns to the attack in the 21st over, with the Sri Lankans cruising at the moment. Three singles in the first three deliveries brings up the 100-stand for the second wicket. Astute display by these two so far, taking the attack to the Indians now. Five off this over.
20:42 (IST)
After 20 overs,Sri Lanka 108/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 54 , Kusal Mendis 39)
Jadeja bowls it short and Mendis nurdles it through square leg for a single. Danushka instantly rotates the strike with a single. Poor fielding comes back to haunt India. Mendis chips Jadeja towards long on and Yuvraj hares across to look for a catch but he runs far ahead and the ball bounces behind him and goes for a boundary. After playing two dots. FOUR! Mendis goes back and pulls a shortish delivery to the vacant midwicket region.
20:39 (IST)
After 19 overs,Sri Lanka 98/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 53 , Kusal Mendis 30)
Hardik bowls on a length and Danushka looks to flick but only manages a leading edge. SIX! Wow. Hardik bowls it short and Gunathilaka just pulls it over midwicket. He brings up his 4th ODI half century with that shot. But Hardik concedes only two runs off the remainder of the over.
20:34 (IST)
20:34 (IST)
20:31 (IST)
After 18 overs,Sri Lanka 90/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 46 , Kusal Mendis 29)
Jadeja introduced into the attack in the 18th over, with India skipper Kohli perhaps getting anxious for a breakthrough at the moment. Decent first over for the left-arm tweaker, with three singles coming off it.
20:29 (IST)
After 17 overs,Sri Lanka 87/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 44 , Kusal Mendis 28)
FOUR! Gunathilaka collecting runs freely at the moment. Edges through the vacant slips in the second delivery of the following over, and finds the third man boundary. Collects a double in the subsequent over. Good over for the Sri Lankans, with 11 coming off this over.
20:25 (IST)
After 16 overs,Sri Lanka 76/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 37 , Kusal Mendis 25)
Appeal for an lbw by Bumrah against Gunathilaka in the fifth delivery of the over, though height might have played a factor in the umpire turning it down. Gunathilaka then lofts the final delivery down the ground with a straight bat to move to 37.
20:21 (IST)
20:20 (IST)
After 15 overs,Sri Lanka 70/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 32 , Kusal Mendis 24)
Another close call in this over, with Mendis miscuing towards the off side. Fortunately for him, it landed well short of Dhawan at cover. DROPPED! Mendis drives down the ground, and Pandya gets his fingers on the ball for a moment, though he is not able to grab hold of it. Turns out to be a maiden, the first of this innings.
20:17 (IST)
After 14 overs,Sri Lanka 70/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 32 , Kusal Mendis 24)
Two leg-byes conceded by Bumrah at the start of the over. Couple of close moments for Gunathilaka in this over. First in the second delivery, in which he lobs the ball up in the air, and it lands anxiously close to Kohli at mid-off. Then he sets off for a quick single in two deliveries later, and might have been run-out had Kohli effected a direct hit. Four leg-byes in the last delivery of the over. These two batsmen looking solid right now.
20:13 (IST)
After 13 overs,Sri Lanka 62/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 31 , Kusal Mendis 23)
Hardik Pandya introduced into the attack from the Vauxhall End. He disappointed with the bat earlier in the Indian innings. Let's see if he can make a comeback with the ball or not. The 50-stand comes up with a single by Mendis in the fourth delivery of the over. This has been a good recovery by the Sri Lankans, and the two batsmen out there have paced their innings quite admirably.
20:12 (IST)
After 12 overs,Sri Lanka 59/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 29 , Kusal Mendis 22)
First bowling change of the innings, with Jasprit Bumrah getting introduced into the attack in the 12th over. Third boundary for Mendis in the third delivery of the over, going for the square-drive on the up. Couple of singles collected in the remainder of the over, with six coming off it.
20:06 (IST)
20:04 (IST)
After 11 overs,Sri Lanka 53/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 28 , Kusal Mendis 17)
Couple of singles at the start of the over. Mendis brings up the team 50 with a pull towards fine-leg to get his second boundary, and bring up the team 50. Nine off the over. The two have built a steady stand so far.
20:03 (IST)
20:01 (IST)
After 10 overs,Sri Lanka 44/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 27 , Kusal Mendis 9)
Gunathilaka lofts the second ball of the over down the ground to collect his third boundary. Six off the 10th over, with Sri Lanka just being four behind India's score at this stage, though they are at the disadvantage of having lost a wicket at this stage.
19:56 (IST)
After 9 overs,Sri Lanka 38/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 22 , Kusal Mendis 8)
Mendis gets a thick outside edge in the second delivery of this over, and it carries wide of the slip fielder, all the way to the third man boundary. Dots in the remainder of the over.
19:53 (IST)
After 8 overs,Sri Lanka 34/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 22 , Kusal Mendis 4)
Gunathilaka starts expressing himself in this over, using Umesh' pace to clear the fine-leg rope at the start of the over before timing his drive through extra-cover to perfection two deliveries later. That will ease some of the nerves in the Sri Lankan dressing room. Good over for the Lankans, with 12 coming off it.
19:50 (IST)
After 7 overs,Sri Lanka 22/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 10 , Kusal Mendis 4)
Five runs conceded by Bhuvneshwar in the seventh over, with Sri Lanka getting off to a sluggish start in their chase of the stiff 322-run target. India have managed to silence the dangerous Dickwella, and a couple of more wickets will put them in firm control.
19:43 (IST)
After 6 overs,Sri Lanka 17/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 8 , Kusal Mendis 1)
Sharp one from Umesh in the third delivery of his second over. Kusal Mendis, the new batsman, gets off the mark with a dab towards third man, collecting a single. Two singles scored in the over.
19:43 (IST)
19:42 (IST)
19:40 (IST)
After 5 overs,Sri Lanka 15/1 ( Danushka Gunathilaka 7 , Kusal Mendis 0)
Bhuvneshwar was stamping authority in this over with five dots, including a wicket, before Gunathilaka punches the final delivery of the over through extra-cover. The wicket was coming for the Indians, given the series of mishits. Dickwella was looking to push this towards the leg side, but top-edged it to Jadeja, who grabbed the opportunity near short third man.
19:37 (IST)
OUT! Dickwella perishes early after getting a top-edge, getting caught by Jadeja near short third man. SL 11/1
Dickwella c Jadeja b Bhuvneshwar 7(18)
19:34 (IST)
After 4 overs,Sri Lanka 11/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 7 , Danushka Gunathilaka 3)
Umesh concedes a wide in the second ball of the over, with the square-leg umpire making the call for height. Dickwella flicked the fourth ball of the over towards fine-leg , where the ball lands just short of Jadhav. Four off the over.
19:30 (IST)
After 3 overs,India 12/0 ( Rohit Sharma 5 , Shikhar Dhawan 7)
Appeal for lbw by Bhuvneshwar against Gunathilaka in the second ball of the over, though it was clearly pitched outside leg. Dickwella lobs the fifth ball of the over towards the leg side, with the ball landing beyond the midwicket fielder's reach. Three off the over.
19:26 (IST)
After 2 overs,Sri Lanka 4/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 3 , Danushka Gunathilaka 1)
Umesh operates from the other end. Gunathilaka gets off the mark by guiding the second delivery towards backward square-leg to collect a single. Good over by Umesh, with two runs coming off it.
19:23 (IST)
After 1 overs,Sri Lanka 2/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 2 , Danushka Gunathilaka 0)
Dickwella pushes the third delivery of the over towards the leg side, and collects a couple of runs to get his side off the mark. Near run-out in the third delivery, and Gunathilaka would have been run-out by a mile had Jadhav been more accurate in his throw. Two runs off this over.
19:22 (IST)
19:19 (IST)
Gunathilaka and Dickwella walk out to bat at the start of the Sri Lankan innings, and they have a stiff task at hand at the moment. Bhuvneshwar to bowl the first over.
19:17 (IST)
19:13 (IST)
Ayaz Memon reviews India's batting display and more at innings break...
18:59 (IST)
Sri Lanka have managed to contain the damages from a possible Dhoni storm at the end but Jadhav has given India a strong finish to push that total beyond 320. Still, they would be happy with the way they pulled things back in the middle overs. Given the start India got, a total of 350 wasn't impossible. Sri Lanka gave glimpses of their potential early on in that chase against South Africa but their batsmen will have to bat out of their skin to have any chance of overhauling India's score. Sri Lankan batsmen would do well to take a few notes from the manner in which Indian batsmen built their partnership. They were prepared to play a quiet period of play to avoid losing wickets in a bunch, something Sri Lanka couldn't manage against South Africa. Sri Lanka will also be a little jittery due to their slow over rate, a suspension for Matthews is the last thing they want.
18:55 (IST)