ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Sri Lanka, Live cricket score and updates: Dickwella, Gunathilaka open for Lankans

Preview: A near flawless demolition of Pakistan achieved, India will eye another dominant performance to seal a semifinal berth when they take on Sr Lanka in the ICC Champions Trophy in London on Thursday.
Having pulverised Pakistan by 124 runs, India will start as overwhelming favourites against Sri Lanka, who looked in total disarray during their 96-run defeat at the hands of South Africa.
On paper, the two sides are a total mismatch.
On paper, the two sides are a total mismatch.
While India ticked almost all the boxes in their victory against Pakistan, the Sri Lankans, in their opening fixture, looked as if they have only entered the tournament to add numbers.
The winners of the last edition have a formidable batting line-up, which is being backed very well by a potent bowling attack.
And therein lies the problem with Sri Lanka, which is a side that is going through a rebuilding phase for the longest time now.
To make matters worse, the form and fitness of regular captain Angelo Mathews is a cause for concern, while senior opener Upul Tharanga's two-match suspension has added insult to injury.
It's two years since both Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara quit ODIs post the 2015 World Cup but Sri Lanka have not been able to single out even a couple of players, who can show steely resolve.
The likes of Dinesh Chandimal or Chamara Kapugedara have been around for some time but both have been guilty of not realising their full potential till date.
No wonder Sangakkara, in his column for the ICC, has made it clear that Sri Lanka need to show aggression against India while conceding that it may not be easy for them.
Playing in his final first-class season, Sangakkara has been in sublime form for Surrey with four centuries in county cricket.
For India, playing Sri Lanka before facing South Africa (on 11 June) is an advantage as they can go into the final group league game with a free mind.
Rohit Sharma hitting a 91 on comeback is a reassurance while Shikhar Dhawan's positive approach will keep the 'Men in Blue' in good stead.
Skipper Virat Kohli has over the years been Sri Lanka's nemesis and the 81 not out against Pakistan, is just the tonic he needed before taking on the likes of Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep.
Yuvraj Singh was in vintage form at the Edgbaston and a placid Oval pitch will only help get a few more runs under his belt.
Hardik Pandya's power hitting at No 7 and his ability to chip in with quick wickets makes this Indian side more intimidating.
The only thing that Virat Kohli would want now is Mahendra Singh Dhoni getting some batting time before the big game against South Africa.
Kohli promoting Pandya ahead of Dhoni is an indication that the skipper is looking to use his former captain more as an accumulator — in Javed Miandad mould who would rotate strike, frustrate bowlers and launch a furious counter-attack after getting his eye in.
India's bowling unit has been sharp off late. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's controlled swing bowling, Umesh Yadav's fiery pace backed by Jasprit Bumrah's overs at the death has have troubled the oppositions.
Such has been the quality that bowlers of Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin's calibre are warming the benches since the first XI picked for the matches so far have not given any reason to complaint.
It is unlikely that Kohli would tinker with the winning combination although one feels for Ashwin, who is India's strike bowler in the red-ball format.
For Sri Lanka, this is a do-or-die match where a lot will depend on how well skipper Mathews plays and the kind of performance Malinga gives while bowling first up.
If the duo fails, one can be sure that Sri Lanka will meet Pakistan's fate against this current India side.
Teams (from):
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik
Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickewalla, Chamara Kapugedara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Sekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara.
Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 07:24 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 07:25 pm
OUT! Dhoni perishes after he lofts one straight to long off. He got the elevation but not the connection. His 52-ball 63 knock comes to an end.
OUT! And that is the end of Dhawan's stay at the crease, and he has to depart for a superb 125. Slogs it down the ground, and holes out to long-on! India 261/4
Dhawan c Mendis b Malinga 125(128)
CENTURY for Shikhar Dhawan — his third in the Champions Trophy, and his 10th overall in ODIs! Gets to the milestone with a slash towards the backward point fence, and off comes the helmet, along with that quintessential pose!
OUT! Yuvraj's struggles at the crease comes to an end, as he thuds his bat down the ground to a full-pitched delivery, and ends up dragging it onto the top of his stumps. Yuvraj never looked set at the crease today. Ind 179/3
Yuvraj b Gunaratne 7(18)
OUT! After ABD, it is India captain Virat Kohli's to walk back for a duck! He was trying to guide that down third man, except he edged off the top of his bat to get caught behind! One massive blow for the Indians! India 139/2
Kohli c Dickwella b Pradeep 0(5)
OUT! Rohit was starting to get a little too ambitious, and ended up paying the price for it. Bouncer from Malinga, a little more in line with Rohit's frame, and the batsman perishes after pulling it, and sending it down third man's throat. India 138/1
Rohit c Perera b Malinga 78(79)
FIFTY up for Shikhar Dhawan! HIs 19th in ODIs. Gets to the milestone with a cracking drive down the ground, taking 69 deliveries to get there.
FIFTY up for Shikhar Dhawan! HIs 19th in ODIs. Gets to the milestone with a cracking drive down the ground, taking 69 deliveries to get there.
FIFTY for Rohit Dhawan, and boy has he rediscovered form in Indian colours! Brings the milestone up in style, pulling it towards the deep backward square-leg boundary, where Gunaratne palms it over the rope.
Sri Lanka team: Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.
Three changes in the Lankan team. Gunathikala replaces the suspended Tharanga at the top of the order. Mathews and Perera come in place of Kapugedera and Prasanna.
India team: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
The Indians go for an unchanged team this match.
Toss: Sri Lanka win the toss, and captain Angelo Mathews (who returns after injury), elects to field. Mathews announces three changes in the Sri Lankan team, with him and Thisara Perera returning the side.
After 4 overs,Sri Lanka 11/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 7 , Danushka Gunathilaka 3)
Umesh concedes a wide in the second ball of the over, with the square-leg umpire making the call for height. Dickwella flicked the fourth ball of the over towards fine-leg , where the ball lands just short of Jadhav. Four off the over.
After 3 overs,India 12/0 ( Rohit Sharma 5 , Shikhar Dhawan 7)
Appeal for lbw by Bhuvneshwar against Gunathilaka in the second ball of the over, though it was clearly pitched outside leg. Dickwella lobs the fifth ball of the over towards the leg side, with the ball landing beyond the midwicket fielder's reach. Three off the over.
After 2 overs,Sri Lanka 4/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 3 , Danushka Gunathilaka 1)
Umesh operates from the other end. Gunathilaka gets off the mark by guiding the second delivery towards backward square-leg to collect a single. Good over by Umesh, with two runs coming off it.
After 1 overs,Sri Lanka 2/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 2 , Danushka Gunathilaka 0)
Dickwella pushes the third delivery of the over towards the leg side, and collects a couple of runs to get his side off the mark. Near run-out in the third delivery, and Gunathilaka would have been run-out by a mile had Jadhav been more accurate in his throw. Two runs off this over.
Gunathilaka and Dickwella walk out to bat at the start of the Sri Lankan innings, and they have a stiff task at hand at the moment. Bhuvneshwar to bowl the first over.
Ayaz Memon reviews India's batting display and more at innings break...
Sri Lanka have managed to contain the damages from a possible Dhoni storm at the end but Jadhav has given India a strong finish to push that total beyond 320. Still, they would be happy with the way they pulled things back in the middle overs. Given the start India got, a total of 350 wasn't impossible. Sri Lanka gave glimpses of their potential early on in that chase against South Africa but their batsmen will have to bat out of their skin to have any chance of overhauling India's score. Sri Lankan batsmen would do well to take a few notes from the manner in which Indian batsmen built their partnership. They were prepared to play a quiet period of play to avoid losing wickets in a bunch, something Sri Lanka couldn't manage against South Africa. Sri Lanka will also be a little jittery due to their slow over rate, a suspension for Matthews is the last thing they want.
After 50 overs,India 321/6 ( Kedar Jadhav 25 , Ravindra Jadeja 0)
Jadhav pulls a full toss to midwicket for a single. Dhoni falls on the second ball. SIX! Whattay a shot! Kedar Jadhav shuffles across and sweeps Thisara over square leg. He misses the fourth ball. FOUR! Jadhav playing a handy cameo here. Once again walks across and sweeps it in front of square on the leg side. Now Mathews deploys a deep square leg. Will the result change? No they don't. FOUR! Jadhav goes across and pulls it behind square leg. Top top finish this from Kedar Jadhav.
18:45 (IST)
OUT! Dhoni perishes after he lofts one straight to long off. He got the elevation but not the connection. His 52-ball 63 knock comes to an end.
After 49 overs,India 306/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 63 , Kedar Jadhav 10)
Malinga begins his over with a slower delivery, Kedar edges it towards covers for a single. Terrific running! Dhoni nudges it softly through midwicket and comes back for a brace. He defends the third ball to midwicket. Ball four: Malinga bowls it short, Dhoni makes room and punches it towards mid off. Single taken. Jadhav uses his feet against the fifth ball and clips it to midwicket to bring Dhoni back on strike. FOUR! Malinga spoils what was an excellent over with a short and wide delivery which Dhoni cuts away for a boundary.
After 48 overs,India 297/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 56 , Kedar Jadhav 8)
Thisara starts with a yorker outside off, Dhoni leaves it alone. On the second ball, Thisara bangs it short and Dhoni mistimes it back tto the bowler. FIFTY! Dhoni brings up his 62nd half century with a single to long off. Jadhav plays a dot before Kedar gives the strike back to Dhoni. SIX! A poor delivery, a full toss, and Dhoni just smashes it over midwicket.
After 47 overs,India 289/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 49 , Kedar Jadhav 7)
Pradeep into his final over. Jadhav and Dhoni exchange singles in the first half of the over. Wide conceded in the fourth delivery of the over. Jadhav pats the fifth delivery down the ground for a couple of runs, and ends the over with a boundary. Nine off the over. Dhoni on 49 at the moment.
After 46 overs,India 280/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 48 , Kedar Jadhav 0)
A over that began quietly has given Sri Lanka some respite. After Hardik smashed a maximum, the bowler came back to to dismiss the dangerous batsman. 10 runs off the over.
After 45 overs,India 270/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 45 , Hardik Pandya 3)
Dhawan perishes at the start of the over, holing out to long-on after hitting a slower one from Malinga from the bottom of the bat. Dhoni keeps the show going after his departure, guiding the next delivery down fine-leg. Hardik Pandya, the new batsman at the crease, gets off the mark with a double in the first delivery that he faces. Nine off the over, along with the wicket, and Dhoni retains the strike for the 46th with a single off the last ball.
OUT! And that is the end of Dhawan's stay at the crease, and he has to depart for a superb 125. Slogs it down the ground, and holes out to long-on! India 261/4
Dhawan c Mendis b Malinga 125(128)
After 44 overs,India 261/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 125 , MS Dhoni (W) 39)
Lakmal back into the attack in the 43rd over, and starts off with a wide, conceding another two deliveries later. Dhoni cuts the third delivery towards the extra-cover boundary, with the ball scurrying away like a rocket. 10 off the eigth-ball over.
After 43 overs,India 251/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 123 , MS Dhoni (W) 33)
Malinga returns to the attack in this over. Attempts a slog sweep first ball, and gets a top-edge. Gunathilaka jumps near the square-leg boundary, but doesn't time his dive well, with the ball running away for a four. Singles exchanged in the next two deliveries, with both Dhawan and Dhoni looking for a big hit on those occasion. Dhawan brings up the team 250 with a double in the fourth delivery. Nice comeback by Malinga towards the end of the over, finishing it with two dots.
After 42 overs,India 243/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 116 , MS Dhoni (W) 32)
SIX! Dhawan pulls a short ball outside leg, and clears the fine-leg boundary with ease to bring up the 50-stand with Dhoni. MSD then cracks back-to-back boundaries with utter domination to inflict heap further misery on the Lankans. Nice comeback by Pradeep in the last ball of the over, beating Dhoni's inside-edge with an inswinging full-toss. 16 off that over.
After 41 overs,India 227/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 109 , MS Dhoni (W) 23)
Dhawan collects a double in the second ball of the over, before driving the next delivery down the ground to get his 14th boundary. Nine off the over, and the two batsmen will look to tee off in order to get the Indians to a formidable total.
After 40 overs,India 218/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 102 , MS Dhoni (W) 22)
Pradeep back into the attack for his eighth over. Dhoni pulls a short ball in the second delivery, with the ball landing just short of the rope for a four. Dhawan then brings up his third century in the Champions Trophy with a late square-cut, ranking alongside Sourav Ganguly, Chris Gayle and Herschelle Gibbs. He brings up his century in 112 deliveries. 11 off the 40th over, and we reach the conclusion of the second powerplay.
CENTURY for Shikhar Dhawan — his third in the Champions Trophy, and his 10th overall in ODIs! Gets to the milestone with a slash towards the backward point fence, and off comes the helmet, along with that quintessential pose!
After 39 overs,India 207/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 97 , MS Dhoni (W) 16)
Dhawan drives towards sweeper cover to collect a couple of runs in the fourth ball of the over, before pulling the fifth delivery towards the backward square-leg fence to move to 97. The noise among the Indian fans rising steadily right now.
After 38 overs,India 200/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 91 , MS Dhoni (W) 15)
Gunaratne concedes three singles in his third over, with the team 200 coming up in the last ball of this over. While Dhoni takes his time to settle at the crease, Dhawan enters the nervous 90s.
After 37 overs,India 197/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 90 , MS Dhoni (W) 13)
Mathews brings spin back into play, with Gunathilaka returning to the attack. Having smashed a six earlier in the innings, Dhoni helps himself to his first boundary with a short-arm pull in the fourth delivery of the over, guiding it towards the long-leg boundary. Six off the over.
After 36 overs,India 191/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 89 , MS Dhoni (W) 8)
Gunaratne continues to bowl tight, and keep the batsmen on their toes, as Dhawan and Dhoni get three singles in this over. Dhawan, meanwhile, is approaching a milestone of his own at the moment.
After 35 overs,India 188/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 87 , MS Dhoni (W) 7)
Lakmal returns to the attack in this over. Dhoni gets off the mark in this over and how! Cuts the short, wide delivery over the deep backward point fielder's head. Nine off the over.
After 34 overs,India 179/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 85 , MS Dhoni (W) 0)
Gunaratne introduced into the attack in the 34th over, and he strikes straightaway by getting rid of Yuvraj, who thuds his bat against a full delivery, and ends up dragging it onto the top of his stumps. MS Dhoni walks out to bat, and survives an lbw scare in the fifth ball of the over after the Sri Lankans lose a review while trying to overturn the umpire's decision of not out.
17:29 (IST)
OUT! Yuvraj's struggles at the crease comes to an end, as he thuds his bat down the ground to a full-pitched delivery, and ends up dragging it onto the top of his stumps. Yuvraj never looked set at the crease today. Ind 179/3
Yuvraj b Gunaratne 7(18)
After 33 overs,India 178/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 84 , Yuvraj Singh 7)
Gunathilaka into his seventh over, and he gets four singles off it, with Dhawan collecting one off the last ball of the over to retain the strike. The umpires call for drinks at the end of this over, with the Dhawan-Yuvraj partnership climbing to 39 at the end of this over.
After 32 overs,India 174/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 82 , Yuvraj Singh 5)
Perera into his seventh over, and concedes four singles off it. Dhawan and Yuvraj are perhaps looking to rotate the strike between themselves right now. They will look to accelerate maybe towards the closing stages of the second powerplay.
After 31 overs,India 170/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 80 , Yuvraj Singh 3)
Big appeal by Gunathilaka for lbw against Yuvraj in the third ball of the over, though it is turned down by umpire Tucker. Might have been turned down due to height. Gunathilaka possible saves a boundary in the following delivery after Yuvraj drives powerfull down the ground. Just a single off the over.
After 30 overs,India 169/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 79 , Yuvraj Singh 3)
Perera returns to the attack. Dhawan shows some of his moves in the second delivery of the over while trying to make his mind up about taking a single. Three singles off the over, with Dhawan taking charge of the innings after the two quick dismissals.
After 29 overs,India 166/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 77 , Yuvraj Singh 2)
Gunathilaka returns to the attack in the 29th over. Dhawan is offered width outside off, and he obliges with a cracking drive through the covers, making it a hat-trick of boundaries for him. Six off the over, including two singles.