ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Sri Lanka, Live cricket score and updates: Dhawan, Dhoni complete 50-stand

Preview: A near flawless demolition of Pakistan achieved, India will eye another dominant performance to seal a semifinal berth when they take on Sr Lanka in the ICC Champions Trophy in London on Thursday.
Having pulverised Pakistan by 124 runs, India will start as overwhelming favourites against Sri Lanka, who looked in total disarray during their 96-run defeat at the hands of South Africa.
On paper, the two sides are a total mismatch.
On paper, the two sides are a total mismatch.
While India ticked almost all the boxes in their victory against Pakistan, the Sri Lankans, in their opening fixture, looked as if they have only entered the tournament to add numbers.
The winners of the last edition have a formidable batting line-up, which is being backed very well by a potent bowling attack.
And therein lies the problem with Sri Lanka, which is a side that is going through a rebuilding phase for the longest time now.
To make matters worse, the form and fitness of regular captain Angelo Mathews is a cause for concern, while senior opener Upul Tharanga's two-match suspension has added insult to injury.
It's two years since both Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara quit ODIs post the 2015 World Cup but Sri Lanka have not been able to single out even a couple of players, who can show steely resolve.
The likes of Dinesh Chandimal or Chamara Kapugedara have been around for some time but both have been guilty of not realising their full potential till date.
No wonder Sangakkara, in his column for the ICC, has made it clear that Sri Lanka need to show aggression against India while conceding that it may not be easy for them.
Playing in his final first-class season, Sangakkara has been in sublime form for Surrey with four centuries in county cricket.
For India, playing Sri Lanka before facing South Africa (on 11 June) is an advantage as they can go into the final group league game with a free mind.
Rohit Sharma hitting a 91 on comeback is a reassurance while Shikhar Dhawan's positive approach will keep the 'Men in Blue' in good stead.
Skipper Virat Kohli has over the years been Sri Lanka's nemesis and the 81 not out against Pakistan, is just the tonic he needed before taking on the likes of Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep.
Yuvraj Singh was in vintage form at the Edgbaston and a placid Oval pitch will only help get a few more runs under his belt.
Hardik Pandya's power hitting at No 7 and his ability to chip in with quick wickets makes this Indian side more intimidating.
The only thing that Virat Kohli would want now is Mahendra Singh Dhoni getting some batting time before the big game against South Africa.
Kohli promoting Pandya ahead of Dhoni is an indication that the skipper is looking to use his former captain more as an accumulator — in Javed Miandad mould who would rotate strike, frustrate bowlers and launch a furious counter-attack after getting his eye in.
India's bowling unit has been sharp off late. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's controlled swing bowling, Umesh Yadav's fiery pace backed by Jasprit Bumrah's overs at the death has have troubled the oppositions.
Such has been the quality that bowlers of Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin's calibre are warming the benches since the first XI picked for the matches so far have not given any reason to complaint.
It is unlikely that Kohli would tinker with the winning combination although one feels for Ashwin, who is India's strike bowler in the red-ball format.
For Sri Lanka, this is a do-or-die match where a lot will depend on how well skipper Mathews plays and the kind of performance Malinga gives while bowling first up.
If the duo fails, one can be sure that Sri Lanka will meet Pakistan's fate against this current India side.
Teams (from):
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik
Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickewalla, Chamara Kapugedara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Sekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara.
Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 06:07 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 06:08 pm
Jun, 08 2017 IST
Highlights
CENTURY for Shikhar Dhawan — his third in the Champions Trophy, and his 10th overall in ODIs! Gets to the milestone with a slash towards the backward point fence, and off comes the helmet, along with that quintessential pose!
OUT! Yuvraj's struggles at the crease comes to an end, as he thuds his bat down the ground to a full-pitched delivery, and ends up dragging it onto the top of his stumps. Yuvraj never looked set at the crease today. Ind 179/3
Yuvraj b Gunaratne 7(18)
OUT! After ABD, it is India captain Virat Kohli's to walk back for a duck! He was trying to guide that down third man, except he edged off the top of his bat to get caught behind! One massive blow for the Indians! India 139/2
Kohli c Dickwella b Pradeep 0(5)
OUT! Rohit was starting to get a little too ambitious, and ended up paying the price for it. Bouncer from Malinga, a little more in line with Rohit's frame, and the batsman perishes after pulling it, and sending it down third man's throat. India 138/1
Rohit c Perera b Malinga 78(79)
FIFTY up for Shikhar Dhawan! HIs 19th in ODIs. Gets to the milestone with a cracking drive down the ground, taking 69 deliveries to get there.
FIFTY for Rohit Dhawan, and boy has he rediscovered form in Indian colours! Brings the milestone up in style, pulling it towards the deep backward square-leg boundary, where Gunaratne palms it over the rope.
Sri Lanka team: Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.
Three changes in the Lankan team. Gunathikala replaces the suspended Tharanga at the top of the order. Mathews and Perera come in place of Kapugedera and Prasanna.
India team: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
The Indians go for an unchanged team this match.
Toss: Sri Lanka win the toss, and captain Angelo Mathews (who returns after injury), elects to field. Mathews announces three changes in the Sri Lankan team, with him and Thisara Perera returning the side.
After 43 overs,India 251/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 123 , MS Dhoni (W) 33)
Malinga returns to the attack in this over. Attempts a slog sweep first ball, and gets a top-edge. Gunathilaka jumps near the square-leg boundary, but doesn't time his dive well, with the ball running away for a four. Singles exchanged in the next two deliveries, with both Dhawan and Dhoni looking for a big hit on those occasion. Dhawan brings up the team 250 with a double in the fourth delivery. Nice comeback by Malinga towards the end of the over, finishing it with two dots.
After 42 overs,India 243/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 116 , MS Dhoni (W) 32)
SIX! Dhawan pulls a short ball outside leg, and clears the fine-leg boundary with ease to bring up the 50-stand with Dhoni. MSD then cracks back-to-back boundaries with utter domination to inflict heap further misery on the Lankans. Nice comeback by Pradeep in the last ball of the over, beating Dhoni's inside-edge with an inswinging full-toss. 16 off that over.
After 41 overs,India 227/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 109 , MS Dhoni (W) 23)
Dhawan collects a double in the second ball of the over, before driving the next delivery down the ground to get his 14th boundary. Nine off the over, and the two batsmen will look to tee off in order to get the Indians to a formidable total.
18:01 (IST)
After 40 overs,India 218/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 102 , MS Dhoni (W) 22)
Pradeep back into the attack for his eighth over. Dhoni pulls a short ball in the second delivery, with the ball landing just short of the rope for a four. Dhawan then brings up his third century in the Champions Trophy with a late square-cut, ranking alongside Sourav Ganguly, Chris Gayle and Herschelle Gibbs. He brings up his century in 112 deliveries. 11 off the 40th over, and we reach the conclusion of the second powerplay.
CENTURY for Shikhar Dhawan — his third in the Champions Trophy, and his 10th overall in ODIs! Gets to the milestone with a slash towards the backward point fence, and off comes the helmet, along with that quintessential pose!
After 39 overs,India 207/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 97 , MS Dhoni (W) 16)
Dhawan drives towards sweeper cover to collect a couple of runs in the fourth ball of the over, before pulling the fifth delivery towards the backward square-leg fence to move to 97. The noise among the Indian fans rising steadily right now.
After 38 overs,India 200/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 91 , MS Dhoni (W) 15)
Gunaratne concedes three singles in his third over, with the team 200 coming up in the last ball of this over. While Dhoni takes his time to settle at the crease, Dhawan enters the nervous 90s.
After 37 overs,India 197/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 90 , MS Dhoni (W) 13)
Mathews brings spin back into play, with Gunathilaka returning to the attack. Having smashed a six earlier in the innings, Dhoni helps himself to his first boundary with a short-arm pull in the fourth delivery of the over, guiding it towards the long-leg boundary. Six off the over.
After 36 overs,India 191/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 89 , MS Dhoni (W) 8)
Gunaratne continues to bowl tight, and keep the batsmen on their toes, as Dhawan and Dhoni get three singles in this over. Dhawan, meanwhile, is approaching a milestone of his own at the moment.
After 35 overs,India 188/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 87 , MS Dhoni (W) 7)
Lakmal returns to the attack in this over. Dhoni gets off the mark in this over and how! Cuts the short, wide delivery over the deep backward point fielder's head. Nine off the over.
After 34 overs,India 179/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 85 , MS Dhoni (W) 0)
Gunaratne introduced into the attack in the 34th over, and he strikes straightaway by getting rid of Yuvraj, who thuds his bat against a full delivery, and ends up dragging it onto the top of his stumps. MS Dhoni walks out to bat, and survives an lbw scare in the fifth ball of the over after the Sri Lankans lose a review while trying to overturn the umpire's decision of not out.
17:29 (IST)
OUT! Yuvraj's struggles at the crease comes to an end, as he thuds his bat down the ground to a full-pitched delivery, and ends up dragging it onto the top of his stumps. Yuvraj never looked set at the crease today. Ind 179/3
Yuvraj b Gunaratne 7(18)
After 33 overs,India 178/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 84 , Yuvraj Singh 7)
Gunathilaka into his seventh over, and he gets four singles off it, with Dhawan collecting one off the last ball of the over to retain the strike. The umpires call for drinks at the end of this over, with the Dhawan-Yuvraj partnership climbing to 39 at the end of this over.
After 32 overs,India 174/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 82 , Yuvraj Singh 5)
Perera into his seventh over, and concedes four singles off it. Dhawan and Yuvraj are perhaps looking to rotate the strike between themselves right now. They will look to accelerate maybe towards the closing stages of the second powerplay.
After 31 overs,India 170/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 80 , Yuvraj Singh 3)
Big appeal by Gunathilaka for lbw against Yuvraj in the third ball of the over, though it is turned down by umpire Tucker. Might have been turned down due to height. Gunathilaka possible saves a boundary in the following delivery after Yuvraj drives powerfull down the ground. Just a single off the over.
After 30 overs,India 169/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 79 , Yuvraj Singh 3)
Perera returns to the attack. Dhawan shows some of his moves in the second delivery of the over while trying to make his mind up about taking a single. Three singles off the over, with Dhawan taking charge of the innings after the two quick dismissals.
After 29 overs,India 166/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 77 , Yuvraj Singh 2)
Gunathilaka returns to the attack in the 29th over. Dhawan is offered width outside off, and he obliges with a cracking drive through the covers, making it a hat-trick of boundaries for him. Six off the over, including two singles.
After 28 overs,India 160/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 72 , Yuvraj Singh 1)
Dhawan collects a couple of runs at the start of the over to bring up the 150 for India. Crunches back-to-back boundaries in the last two deliveries of the over to move into the 70s in this over. The placement by Dhawan on those two occasions was precise. 12 off this over.
After 27 overs,India 148/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 61 , Yuvraj Singh 0)
Dhawan smashes the second ball of the over towards the midwicket boundary to lift some of the pressure after the quick wickets in the last two overs. Dhawan then crunches the fifth ball through the covers to get his second boundary of the over, with none of the fielders moving a muscle. Nine off the over.
After 26 overs,India 139/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 52 , Yuvraj Singh 0)
Superb over by Pradeep, and the fact that he gets rid of Kohli for a duck gives the Sri Lankans some hope in his contest. Bowls a length delivery along the off-stump, and Kohli is cramped for room while looking for a nudge towards third man. Yuvraj Singh walks out to bat earlier than expected.
OUT! After ABD, it is India captain Virat Kohli's to walk back for a duck! He was trying to guide that down third man, except he edged off the top of his bat to get caught behind! One massive blow for the Indians! India 139/2
Kohli c Dickwella b Pradeep 0(5)
After 25 overs,India 138/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 51 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)
Dhawan crunches a drive down the ground at the start of Malinga's sixth over to bring up his 19th ODI fifty. Top-edge off Rohit's bat three balls later, and he gets his third six as the ball clears the fine-leg fence. Malinga, though, has his revenge in the following delivery as Rohit pulls straight down fine-leg's throat. Malinga somewhat improves his poor record against Rohit with that wicket. 11 off the over along with the dismissal.
OUT! Rohit was starting to get a little too ambitious, and ended up paying the price for it. Bouncer from Malinga, a little more in line with Rohit's frame, and the batsman perishes after pulling it, and sending it down third man's throat. India 138/1
Rohit c Perera b Malinga 78(79)
FIFTY up for Shikhar Dhawan! HIs 19th in ODIs. Gets to the milestone with a cracking drive down the ground, taking 69 deliveries to get there.
After 24 overs,India 127/0 ( Rohit Sharma 72 , Shikhar Dhawan 46)
Half appeal by Perera for an lbw in the third ball of his fifth over. Realised halfway it was pitched outside Dhawan's leg-stump, and pulled out of his appeal. Three runs off this over, with the umbrellas coming out at the Oval right now as it begins to drizzle.
After 24 overs,India 127/0 ( Rohit Sharma 72 , Shikhar Dhawan 46)
After 23 overs,India 124/0 ( Rohit Sharma 71 , Shikhar Dhawan 45)
Malinga returns to the attack in the 23rd over, and packs the off-side while bowling to Dhawan. Starts off with a wide outside off. Rohit picks the gap between mid-off and extra-cover in the fourth delivery of the over to get his sixth boundary. Singles off the last two deliveries of the over, with eight coming off it.
Most partnership runs in ICC CT:
636* - SHIKHAR DHAWAN/ROHIT SHARMA*
635- Shiv Chanderpaul/Chris Gayle
After 22 overs,India 117/0 ( Rohit Sharma 66 , Shikhar Dhawan 43)
Perera somewhat quietens things after a couple of big overs, giving away just two off this over. Rohit now has the license to go all-out at the attack for a while now, while Dhawan will look to maintain caution for some more time, until he brings up his own milestone.
After 21 overs,India 114/0 ( Rohit Sharma 65 , Shikhar Dhawan 42)
Couple of runs collected by Rohit at the start of the over, before he dances down the ground, and goes for a well-timed inside-out shot down the ground, his fifth boundary. Seven off the over, with the Indians beginning to accelerate now.
After 20 overs,India 107/0 ( Rohit Sharma 58 , Shikhar Dhawan 42)
Perera into his third over, and this turns out to be a good one for the Indians. Rohit smacks two sixes, both towards the leg side. The first one brings up his 31st ODI fifty, and third consecutive, while the second one is as flat as it gets, just about clearing the backward square-leg boundary. 13 off the over. The partnership is also in excess of 100 at the moment.
FIFTY for Rohit Dhawan, and boy has he rediscovered form in Indian colours! Brings the milestone up in style, pulling it towards the deep backward square-leg boundary, where Gunaratne palms it over the rope.
After 19 overs,India 94/0 ( Rohit Sharma 45 , Shikhar Dhawan 42)
Gunathilaka continues and Rohit, Shikhar milk easy singles off the first three balls. Danushka bowls it into Dhawan on the fourth ball and he punches it straight to midwicket. The Delhi batsman bunts the fifth ball back to the bowler. He ends the over with a beautiful cover drive for a brace.