ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India trash Pakistan by 124 runs in a rain-reduced encounter

by FP Sports Jun, 05 2017 IST
The Indian team lines up for the National Anthem before the all-important clash against the neighbours Pakistan. Reuters
The Pakistan team line up for their national anthem, hoping to overcome India's challenge. Reuters
The two-time double centurion Rohit Sharma found the going tough early on against an accurate and astute Mohammad Amir. Reuters
After the initial caution, India's Shikhar Dhawan took on the Pakistani bowlers one by one. Reuters
India's skipper Virat Kohli was a little slow to begin with after the fall of Shikhar Dhawan's wicket. Reuters
Rohit Sharma missed out on a well-deserved century after he got caught up in a mix-up with captain Kohli. Reuters
India's innings received a much needed acceleration after Yuvraj Singh rolled back a few years with his quick-fire fifty. Reuters
Virat Kohli too joined in the fun, taking 38 off 12 balls after he was dropped by Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan. Reuters
As expected, Pakistan faltered from the start in the chase, losing Ahmed Shehzad to Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the score at 33. Reuters
Azhar Ali was the only Pakistani batsman who gave some fight, although he too scored at a dismal strike-rate.Reuters
The Indian cricket team was in celebration all through the innings as Pakistan's wicket kept falling, one after the other. Reuters
In the end, India defeated Pakistan handsomely by 124 runs, continuing their stranglehold over their neighbours in the ICC Tournaments. Reuters
