ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Handling pressure will decide India-Pakistan clash, says Jhulan Goswami

Kolkata: Star woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami feels that the side which handle pressure better will win the high-voltage match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the men's Champions Trophy in Birmingham on Sunday.

"It's difficult to predict the outcome of an India- Pakistan match but it all will boil down to who holds the nerves better and does well in a high pressure situation. Hope it doesn't rain," Jhulan told reporters at a Cricket Association of Bengal felicitation function in Kolkata on Saturday.

"It's happening after a long time. We all have been waiting for this day. Hope it turns out to be an exciting match. No other cricket match in the world generates this much of interest," said Jhulan who will head for United Kingdom shortly for the Women's World Cup starting later this month.

She will leave for Mumbai on 5 June for the Indian women's team camp there for the Women's World Cup.

Asked about India's chances in the 24 June - 23 July Women's World Cup, she said, "We all will try to do well and be strong mentally. It's difficult to tell now where will we finish. It happens once in every four years. It will depend how you perform on that given day."

"England is a challenging place to play cricket. Weather plays an important role there. We are leaving June 11, much ahead of time and we will play two warm-up matches. Hopefully we will not face any difficulty in acclimatising ourselves. The teams which cope well there will have the advantage."

Jhulan recently became the leading wicket-taker in women's ODIs and she said the cooperation and motivation she had got from her near and dear ones have helped her achieve success.

"My family, friends and coach stood by me in my ups and downs, tolerated me. Play with honesty and you will do well, that's the key to success," said the pacer, who has previously captained the national side.

Paying rich tribute to former BCCI and CAB President Jagmohan Dalmiya, she said it's only because of him that cricket has become a "brand" now.

"His contribution to cricket is not unknown to us. We all will remain grateful to him forever."

