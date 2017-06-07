ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Group A: How Bangladesh, New Zealand and Australia can qualify for semis

The second round of Group A matches in the 2017 edition of the Champions Trophy came to a close on Tuesday evening, with England booking their berth in the knockout stage. A dominant display against New Zealand — following the win over Bangladesh in the opening fixture of the tournament — sees the hosts move onto four points, which is enough to qualify for the semi-finals. What it also means is that the Three Lions can afford to try out a few new combinations in their final group stage match, against Australia on Saturday.

Elsewhere in Group A, however, there's one more semi-final berth up for grabs and it is possible for any of the other three teams to join England in the next round. Here's a look at what the three teams need to do to make it to the semis:

TEAMS MAT WON LOST TIED N/R PTS NET RR England 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.069 Australia 2 0 0 0 2 2 0.00 Bangladesh 2 0 1 0 1 1 -0.407 New Zealand 2 0 1 0 1 1 -1.74

Australia

To say that the 2006 and 2009 champions have had a damp squib of a tournament so far would be an understatement. Australia are sitting on two points with a net run rate of exactly zero, since both their matches — against New Zealand on 2 June and Bangladesh on 5 June — were washed out. To ensure that they secure a semi-final berth, Australia's task is to defeat England. A victory over the in-form hosts will render the result of Friday's New Zealand-Bangladesh clash moot.

And should Australia fall victim to a third consecutive washout, it's not the end of the world, because the winner of the Bangladesh-New Zealand fixture — who will also finish with three points — will need to overhaul a negative NRR to qualify ahead of the Aussies.

New Zealand

While the match against Bangladesh is undoubtedly a must-win fixture, the fate of the Kiwis is not in their own hands. Should Australia beat England, as stated earlier, the result of New Zealand's game will be moot. However, and since the Australia-England match takes place the day after New Zealand's game, the Kiwis will need to beat Bangladesh by around 90 runs, or if chasing, wrap up the game with 12 or so overs in hand, to give themselves the best chance of qualification (in the event of rain washing out Australia's match).

If the fixture is washed out, New Zealand will be eliminated. In this scenario, even a washout in the Australia-England game will be of no use to the Kiwis, who are a point behind the Aussies at this stage.

Bangladesh

Similarly, should the Tigers overhaul New Zealand, it will still be insufficient to enable them progress to the semis unless Australia lose to England. With a relatively healthier NRR than that of New Zealand, Bangladesh will not have to win by a thumping margin to ensure qualification in case of a washout in the Australia-England fixture.

As stated above, if both the New Zealand-Bangladesh and Australia-England matches are washed out, Australia will progress to the next round.

For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here