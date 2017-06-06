ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs New Zealand, Live cricket score and updates: Williamson dismissed on 87

Latest update: 40th over — Boult bowls the last over of the second powerplay, and concedes just four singles off it to keep things tight. England have lost a plenty of wickets in this powerplay, and need some serious powerhitting at the moment in order to get England to a competitive total.
Preview: New Zealand will look to revive their Champions Trophy campaign by beating England in Cardiff on Tuesday after a frustrating start to the one-day international tournament.
Kane Williamson, the New Zealand captain, lived up to his billing as one of the world's best batsmen with a superb hundred in their Group A opener against Australia at Edgbaston on Friday.
A late collapse meant New Zealand's total of 291 was less than it might have been but, even so, Australia had slumped to 53 for three before rain ended the match before the 20 overs required in the second innings to constitute a result had been bowled.
The upshot was that Australia and New Zealand received just a point apiece, while England took two after defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets in their opener at the Oval.
Tuesday's match is now all the more important to New Zealand's bid to get out of the four-strong group and reach the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world's top eight ODI teams.
But New Zealand opener Martin Guptill said the side would draw strength from their showing against Australia — the team that beat them in the 2015 World Cup final.
"Absolutely," Guptill told reporters in Cardiff on Monday.
"We did some very good things in that last game, and it was unfortunate the rain came when it did."
New Zealand's aggressive approach to white-ball cricket has had a huge influence on England.
Guptill was involved when New Zealand hammered England by eight wickets in a World Cup group match two years ago.
But he said Eoin Morgan's men were now a much improved one-day outfit.
"It's very much a new-look England side over the last couple of years, and it's worked very well for them," said Guptill.
"We play our way, and they play their way, which is a similar brand, and it works for both teams."
'Master-class'
Heavy rain in Cardiff on Monday left New Zealand contemplating the prospect of another washout but Guptill said: "We can't control the weather. We've just got to deal with it."
He added: "We can't let that dictate the way we play. We still have to go out and do our things to be aggressive and take it to the opposition. If we take a step back, then we've already lost the game before stepping out there."
Tuesday's match features two of cricket's brightest batting talents in Williamson and England's Joe Root.
Just as Williamson made a hundred against Australia, so too did Root against Bangladesh.
"They can both be destructive without hitting those massively big shots — they kill teams softly," said Guptill. "They know the game inside and out, and their own games.
"They know where there are areas to hit, where they can to certain bowlers. So it's a master-class when they get going.
"If either one gets in, you know it could be a long day for whoever is in the field."
Tuesday's fixture takes place amid heightened concerns over security following recent terror attacks in Manchester and London.
But Guptill said the Blackcaps were reassured by the International Cricket Council's arrangements to protect teams.
"The ICC have assured us that our safety is their number one priority, and they keep giving us updates daily about what's happening and what their plans are for us," Guptill explained.
"So we feel very safe at the moment. On behalf of the Black Caps, I'd like to let people know our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families through this tough time."
Published Date: Jun 06, 2017 10:03 pm | Updated Date: Jun 06, 2017 10:03 pm
Jun, 06 2017 IST
Highlights
OUT! Taylor flicks it straight to Joe Root at midwicket. New Zealand lose two wickets in quick succession. The pressure was building and someone had to go for the shots. The settled batsman, Taylor, did but lost his wicket in the process. James Neesham is the new man in.
OUT! Wood gets the huge wicket of Williamson! Morgan's decision to turn back to his premier pacers has reaped its dividends! Williamson walks back disappointed, missing out on a second consecutive century by 13 runs. Another cross-seamer from Wood kicks up unexpectedly, catching Williamson by surprise as well as his glove, before getting deflected onto Buttler's gloves. Drinks taken after the dismissal. New Zealand 158/3
Williamson c Buttler b Wood 87(98)
A well-deserved half-century for Kane Williamson, his second-consecutive 50-plus score in the ongoing tournament. He is in brilliant form at the moment, and is keeping the Black Caps chase intact right now.
OUT! Morgan had entrusted Stokes with the task of getting the breakthrough, and he does exactly that as Guptill edges to the slips to depart for 27. New Zealand 63/2
Guptill c Root b Stokes 27(33)
OUT! Ronchi departs early, as Jake Ball gets one to nip back into the batsman, beat his inside-edge, and knock his middle-stump over! Having got a blazing half-century in the previous game, Ronchi will be disappointed to fail in this innings. NZ 1/1
Ronchi b Ball 0(1)
OUT! Southee gets two-in-two, cramping last batsman Jake Ball for room, with the latter lobbing the ball over to square-leg, where Boult takes a fine catch. Buttler remains stranded on 61 at one end. England bowled out for 310!
Ball c Boult b Southee 0(1)
OUT! Golden duck for Mark Wood as he gets a leading edge straight into Taylor's hands at cover while attempting to pull a back-of-length delivery from Southee. England 310/9
Wood c Taylor b Southee 0(1)
OUT! The Buttler-Plunkett partnership falls short of the 50-run mark by just one run with the later miscuing in the last ball of the 49th over to get caught by Southee near long-on. Good work by Southee, who was staring at the sun while positioning himself for the catch, and ended up collecting it cleanly. England 309/8
Plunkett c Southee b Milne 15(10)
FIFTY for Jos Buttler! Having struggled for a bit early in this innings, Buttler has caught up with a flurry of boundaries, and gets to the milestone in the 41st delivery that he faces with a flat-batted pull over the long-off boundary!
OUT! Santner traps Rashid lbw in the last ball of the 44th over, with the ball skidding on after pitching along the off-stump. Rashid goes for the review. the first of the innings, and three reds in the review mean he is on his way back after a 12-run cameo from 10 balls. England 260/7
Rashid lbw Santner 12(10)
OUT! Brilliant catch by Boult at backward square-leg, following a pull by Moeen Ali off Anderson. Boult timed his agile dive to the left to perfection. Third wicket for Anderson, who has had a positive outing with the ball so far. England 230/6
Moeen c Boult b Anderson 12(11)
OUT! Stokes tried a fancy ramp shot off a short ball from Boult, but ends up offering Milne a simple catch at third man! Misses his half-century by just two runs. Massive wicket for New Zealand this! England 210/5
Stokes c Milne b Boult 48(53)
BOWLED EM! Root was started to get frustrated by the drought of boundaries as well as strike, and ends up dragging a back-of-length delivery from Anderson onto his stumps. ENG 188/4
Root b Anderson 64(65)
22nd ODI half-century it is for the young and fabulous Joe Root. This has been a quality innings from him so far, having hit three fours and two sixes in the 52 deliveries he has faced so far, and he will hope to go the distance today in order to get the tournament hosts to a challenging total.
OUT! Anderson gets rid of the dangerous Eoin Morgan with a slow, wide delivery. Morgan comes down the track and looks to whack it towards the off-side, but ends up getting a faint nick to get caught behind. ENG 134/3
Morgan c Ronchi b Anderson 13(12)
OUT! After getting hit for a four and a six off Root and Hales respectively, Milne has the last laugh as he foxes the latter with a leg-cutter that Hales gets an inside-edge onto his stumps off. ENG 118/2
Hales b Milne 56(62)
FIFTY for Alex Hales! He gets there with a single in the 21st over! Has been a consistent recent run for him, with this being his fifth half-century in eight games, as well as his 10th overall in ODIs. Takes 60 balls to get to the mark.
OUT! Roy shuffled far to his right, and is once again dismissed for a low score, as a full delivery from Milne rattles his leg-stump. He has been having a bad recent run, and his lates outing only makes it worse. England 37/1
Roy b Milne 13(23)
England XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
After 34 overs,New Zealand 171/4 ( Neil Broom 6 , Jimmy Neesham 1)
Ball begins the over by keeping it short, Taylor cuts it away to third man for a single. Another shortish delivery, Broom blocks it. Broom looks to nudge one away but inside edges it onto his pads and the ball falls back on the pitch. They take a quick single. OUT! Taylor falls for 39. New Zealand end the over with three runs; a single and couple.
OUT! Taylor flicks it straight to Joe Root at midwicket. New Zealand lose two wickets in quick succession. The pressure was building and someone had to go for the shots. The settled batsman, Taylor, did but lost his wicket in the process. James Neesham is the new man in.
After 33 overs,New Zealand 166/3 ( Ross Taylor 38 , Neil Broom 3)
Plunkett, who was off the field for a bit a while ago, returns to the attack. Taylor tries slashing the second delivery towards the leg side, but nearly gets caught at backward point after an agile leap by Roy. Five singles off the over.
After 32 overs,New Zealand 161/3 ( Ross Taylor 35 , Neil Broom 1)
Ball continues from the other end. Taylor nearly chops the first ball onto his stumps in the first ball, walking away with a single instead of the slow walk back to the pavilion. Just three singles off the over, with the English pacers bringing the pressure back on the Black Caps batsmen.
After 31 overs,New Zealand 158/3 ( Ross Taylor 33 , Neil Broom 0)
Wood into his eighth over, and he gets the huge wicket of Williamson in the second ball of the over. The ball kicks up unexpectedly, and Williamson is rendered clueless against the uneven bounce as he gloves it to the keeper. Neil Broom walks out to the crease, and is yet to get off the mark at the end of the over. Excellent over by Wood, with two runs and the wicket of Williamson coming off it.
22:07 (IST)
OUT! Wood gets the huge wicket of Williamson! Morgan's decision to turn back to his premier pacers has reaped its dividends! Williamson walks back disappointed, missing out on a second consecutive century by 13 runs. Another cross-seamer from Wood kicks up unexpectedly, catching Williamson by surprise as well as his glove, before getting deflected onto Buttler's gloves. Drinks taken after the dismissal. New Zealand 158/3
Williamson c Buttler b Wood 87(98)
After 30 overs,New Zealand 156/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 85 , Ross Taylor 33)
Jake Ball reintroduced into the attack in the 30th over, with three singles coming off the over. Morgan has turned to his pace options, now that the medium-pace and spin ones aren't quite working for England.
After 29 overs,New Zealand 153/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 83 , Ross Taylor 32)
Another tidy over by Wood, with just two runs coming off it. The situation for England captain Morgan at the moment is an alarming one. Should Williamson and Taylor stick around for a few more overs, the vine could get too thick for them to cut down.
After 28 overs,New Zealand 151/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 82 , Ross Taylor 31)
Rashid continues from the other end, with Williamson and Taylor choosing to keep it calm in this over, and keep the scoreboard ticking with four singles. The team 150 comes up in this over.
After 27 overs,New Zealand 147/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 80 , Ross Taylor 29)
Wood returns to the attack in the 27th over. Williamson chips the first ball down the ground to get an easy boundary, with his timing being every batsman's dream. Wood, though, comes close to getting the breakthrough on a couple of occasions. The first was in the third delivery, in which Williamson loft drives just short of sweeper cover. Taylor then chips a short ball — more like a length delivery that kicked up — towards the off-side, with the ball landing just short of the fielder at cover. Four runs off the over.
After 26 overs,New Zealand 140/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 74 , Ross Taylor 28)
Taylor comes down the track in the third ball of Rashid's fifth over, and hammers it away to long-on. Two singles follow, with six coming off the over. The Black Caps are progressing nicely at the moment, with the partnership between Williamson and Taylor worth 77 at the end of the over.
After 25 overs,New Zealand 134/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 73 , Ross Taylor 23)
Stokes starts off with a leg-bye and a wide in his sixth over. Williamson despatches a loose delivery from Stokes towards the backward square-leg boundary, while hitting the last ball towards sweeper cover for his second boundary of the over. Appeal for lbw by Stokes in the fifth delivery, but the umpire turns it down, with the ball appearing to go down leg. 11 from the over.
After 24 overs,New Zealand 123/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 65 , Ross Taylor 22)
Classy on-drive by Williamson in the first ball of the 24th, piercing the gap between short midwicket as well as mid-on. Williamson tries slogging the penultimate delivery towards long-on, but doesn't get enough power to get a boundary, and returns for a second run. Nine off the over.
After 23 overs,New Zealand 114/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 57 , Ross Taylor 21)
Williamson pulls towards the backward square-leg region, though the ball lands agonisingly close to the fielder in the deep before rolling away to the fence. Boundary for Taylor in the third delivery, with the fielder at backward point failing to prevent the boundary from touching the rope. 11 off the over, with Stokes being a tad expensive this over. Let's see if he can make up for it with a wicket.
Meanwhile, the fifty-stand comes up with a single in the fifth ball of the over. The two have built a steady stand without taking too many risks.
After 22 overs,New Zealand 103/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 51 , Ross Taylor 16)
Taylor has had enough of the patience game, and he jogs down the ground and lofts towards cow-corner in the third delivery to get his first boundary. Appeal for n lbw in the following delivery turned down, with Morgan deciding against going for the review. Six off the over.
After 21 overs,New Zealand 97/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 50 , Ross Taylor 11)
Stokes returns to the attack in the 21st over, and gets a change of ends. Williamson gets to his half-century in the second ball of the over with a single. Four runs off the over, including a wide called for height.
Players with 50-plus scores in most consecutive innings in ICC Champions Trophy:
A well-deserved half-century for Kane Williamson, his second-consecutive 50-plus score in the ongoing tournament. He is in brilliant form at the moment, and is keeping the Black Caps chase intact right now.
After 20 overs,New Zealand 93/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 49 , Ross Taylor 9)
Rashid into his second over. The Star Sports statisticians reveal that Williamson has averaged the lowest against leg-spinners post the 2015 World Cup. Which perhaps makes him a crucial figure in the English bowling attack at the moment.
After 19 overs,New Zealand 88/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 46 , Ross Taylor 7)
Williamson looks to duck a short ball from Plunkett, but gets a deflection off the back of his bat that travels all the way to the fine-leg boundary. Two doubles in the last two deliveries of the over, with 10 coming off it. Williamson closing in on a half-century right now.
After 18 overs,New Zealand 78/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 36 , Ross Taylor 7)
Rashid introduced into the attack in the 18th over, with Morgan opting for spin for the first time in the innings. Singles off the first three deliveries of the over, before Taylor goes for a lap shot in the fourth delivery to get a couple of runs.
After 17 overs,New Zealand 73/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 34 , Ross Taylor 4)
Plunkett into his fourth over. Taylor flicks the second ball of the over towards the leg side, and gets enough time to return for a second. Two singles in the last two deliveries of the over.
Ross Taylor has an average of 93.75 against England in his last five ODI innings. But even he may find it tough to adjust to a pitch which seems to have become chipper. Perhaps, some of it has got to do with the rain we had during the interval. It is definitely a more difficult pitch to bat on than it was when England had its turn. Moreover, the required rate is over seven and if rain arrives again Messrs Duckworth and Lewis will come into play. It is not looking great at the moment for the Kiwis.
After 16 overs,New Zealand 69/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 33 , Ross Taylor 1)
Stokes into his third over, and gives away five runs off it, including a wide in the fourth ball of the over in which an attempted slower ball outside off.
After 15 overs,New Zealand 64/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 30 , Ross Taylor 0)
Eventful over by Plunkett. Williamson gets pined on the side of his helmet in the second ball of the over, suffering a painful blow on his temple in the process. He is tended to the physios as the umpires call for drinks. The ball kicks up unexpectedly in the fourth ball of the over, with Taylor gloving it to the off-side and wearing a shocked expression on his face at the extra bounce. Just one off the over.
This was the fourth time Martin Guptill was dismissed by Ben Stokes in ODIs. Martin Guptill's average against Ben Stokes is now 7.25 in ODIs.
OUCH! Williamson cops a nasty blow on his left temple while looking to dive a short ball from Plunkett. As he is tended to by the physio, the umpire decides to call for drinks.
After 14 overs,New Zealand 63/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 29 , Ross Taylor 0)
Stokes into his second over. Guptill pulls a loose delivery from Stokes towards the cow-corner boundary to get the fourth boundary of his innings. Stokes however, proves just how useful he is, as Guptill gets a leading edge while looking for a cover drive. Ross Taylor joins Williamson at the centre right now.
OUT! Morgan had entrusted Stokes with the task of getting the breakthrough, and he does exactly that as Guptill edges to the slips to depart for 27. New Zealand 63/2
Guptill c Root b Stokes 27(33)
After 13 overs,New Zealand 58/1 ( Martin Guptill 23 , Kane Williamson (C) 28)
Williamson deals in doubles in the first three deliveries of the over, bringing up the 50-partnership along the way. Four byes conceded by Plunkett in the fifth ball, with a vicious bouncer going waste as Buttler the glovesman fails to stop the ball from travelling over his head. 11 off the over.
After 12 overs,New Zealand 47/1 ( Martin Guptill 23 , Kane Williamson (C) 21)
Now England captain Morgan turns to Stokes in a bid to break the budding second-wicket stand. Concedes just three runs off it. Both Guptill and Williamson are in the 20s at the moment, and are building their innings at a decent pace.
After 11 overs,New Zealand 44/1 ( Martin Guptill 22 , Kane Williamson (C) 19)
Plunkett introduced into the attack in the 11th over of the innings, and gives away just four runs off it. Meanwhile, the partnership between Guptill and Williamson has blossomed quite well, and the two have a crucial job at hand if they are to keep the Black Caps in the chase.
After 10 overs,New Zealand 40/1 ( Martin Guptill 19 , Kane Williamson (C) 18)
Williamson chips the fourth ball of the 10th over towards mid-on, with the ball airborne for sometime, though landing safely beyond the fielder's reach. Good comeback by Wood in this over, with just one run coming off it. New Zealand's run-rate has improved marginally in the last couple of overs.
After 9 overs,New Zealand 39/1 ( Martin Guptill 18 , Kane Williamson (C) 18)
FOUR! Guptill slashes the first ball of the ninth over towards the off-side, with the boundaries starting to come along New Zealand's way more often now. Williamson times his push down the ground to perfection, with Moeen losing the chase against the ball towards the long-on boundary rope. Nine off the over.
After 8 overs,New Zealand 30/1 ( Martin Guptill 13 , Kane Williamson (C) 14)
The eighth over sees Williamson take on Wood to help himself to his first boundary. Flicks a length delivery towards the leg side, with the ball being too wide for the fielder at midwicket to catch. Wood, though, looked disappointed.