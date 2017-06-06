ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs New Zealand, Live cricket score and updates: Root bowled by Anderson on 64

Latest update: 35th over — Buttler collects a single at the start of the over. Stokes, gets a thick bottom edge in the third ball of the over that carries to third man, where it lands at a safe distance from the fielder. Times his straight drive to perfection in the following delivery to get his fourth boundary, and get within striking distance of his half-century. Nine off the over.
Preview: New Zealand will look to revive their Champions Trophy campaign by beating England in Cardiff on Tuesday after a frustrating start to the one-day international tournament.
Kane Williamson, the New Zealand captain, lived up to his billing as one of the world's best batsmen with a superb hundred in their Group A opener against Australia at Edgbaston on Friday.
A late collapse meant New Zealand's total of 291 was less than it might have been but, even so, Australia had slumped to 53 for three before rain ended the match before the 20 overs required in the second innings to constitute a result had been bowled.
The upshot was that Australia and New Zealand received just a point apiece, while England took two after defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets in their opener at the Oval.
Tuesday's match is now all the more important to New Zealand's bid to get out of the four-strong group and reach the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world's top eight ODI teams.
But New Zealand opener Martin Guptill said the side would draw strength from their showing against Australia — the team that beat them in the 2015 World Cup final.
"Absolutely," Guptill told reporters in Cardiff on Monday.
"We did some very good things in that last game, and it was unfortunate the rain came when it did."
New Zealand's aggressive approach to white-ball cricket has had a huge influence on England.
Guptill was involved when New Zealand hammered England by eight wickets in a World Cup group match two years ago.
But he said Eoin Morgan's men were now a much improved one-day outfit.
"It's very much a new-look England side over the last couple of years, and it's worked very well for them," said Guptill.
"We play our way, and they play their way, which is a similar brand, and it works for both teams."
'Master-class'
Heavy rain in Cardiff on Monday left New Zealand contemplating the prospect of another washout but Guptill said: "We can't control the weather. We've just got to deal with it."
He added: "We can't let that dictate the way we play. We still have to go out and do our things to be aggressive and take it to the opposition. If we take a step back, then we've already lost the game before stepping out there."
Tuesday's match features two of cricket's brightest batting talents in Williamson and England's Joe Root.
Just as Williamson made a hundred against Australia, so too did Root against Bangladesh.
"They can both be destructive without hitting those massively big shots — they kill teams softly," said Guptill. "They know the game inside and out, and their own games.
"They know where there are areas to hit, where they can to certain bowlers. So it's a master-class when they get going.
"If either one gets in, you know it could be a long day for whoever is in the field."
Tuesday's fixture takes place amid heightened concerns over security following recent terror attacks in Manchester and London.
But Guptill said the Blackcaps were reassured by the International Cricket Council's arrangements to protect teams.
"The ICC have assured us that our safety is their number one priority, and they keep giving us updates daily about what's happening and what their plans are for us," Guptill explained.
"So we feel very safe at the moment. On behalf of the Black Caps, I'd like to let people know our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families through this tough time."
Published Date: Jun 06, 2017 05:40 pm | Updated Date: Jun 06, 2017 05:50 pm
Jun, 06 2017 IST
Highlights
BOWLED EM! Root was started to get frustrated by the drought of boundaries as well as strike, and ends up dragging a back-of-length delivery from Anderson onto his stumps. ENG 188/4
Root b Anderson 64(65)
22nd ODI half-century it is for the young and fabulous Joe Root. This has been a quality innings from him so far, having hit three fours and two sixes in the 52 deliveries he has faced so far, and he will hope to go the distance today in order to get the tournament hosts to a challenging total.
OUT! Anderson gets rid of the dangerous Eoin Morgan with a slow, wide delivery. Morgan comes down the track and looks to whack it towards the off-side, but ends up getting a faint nick to get caught behind. ENG 134/3
Morgan c Ronchi b Anderson 13(12)
OUT! After getting hit for a four and a six off Root and Hales respectively, Milne has the last laugh as he foxes the latter with a leg-cutter that Hales gets an inside-edge onto his stumps off. ENG 118/2
Hales b Milne 56(62)
FIFTY for Alex Hales! He gets there with a single in the 21st over! Has been a consistent recent run for him, with this being his fifth half-century in eight games, as well as his 10th overall in ODIs. Takes 60 balls to get to the mark.
OUT! Roy shuffled far to his right, and is once again dismissed for a low score, as a full delivery from Milne rattles his leg-stump. He has been having a bad recent run, and his lates outing only makes it worse. England 37/1
Roy b Milne 13(23)
England XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Would this moment be the turning point for New Zealand? Can they restrict England under 320?
After 35 overs,England 198/4 ( Ben Stokes 45 , Jos Buttler (W) 2)
Buttler collects a single at the start of the over. Stokes, gets a thick bottom edge in the third ball of the over that carries to third man, where it lands at a safe distance from the fielder. Times his straight drive to perfection in the following delivery to get his fourth boundary, and get within striking distance of his half-century. Nine off the over.
17:46 (IST)
After 34 overs,England 189/4 ( Ben Stokes 37 , Jos Buttler (W) 1)
Stokes lofts the first ball of Anderson's seventh over his head to collect his second six. Not the biggest of hits, but timed well enough by Stokes to clear the fence. That brings up the 50-stand for the fourth wicket! The partnership however, doesn't last for long after, as Root chops the third delivery onto his stumps to depart for 64. Eight runs and a wicket off this over.
The Black Caps are starting to drag the momentum in their favour. Danger's far from over, with an equally dangerous Jos Buttler joining Ben Stokes at the centre.
17:42 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Root was started to get frustrated by the drought of boundaries as well as strike, and ends up dragging a back-of-length delivery from Anderson onto his stumps. ENG 188/4
Root b Anderson 64(65)
After 33 overs,England 181/3 ( Joe Root 64 , Ben Stokes 30)
Southee starts the over off with a wide. Run-out chance in the second ball of the over after an excellent piece of fielding by Neil Broom at point. Root was in danger at the non-striker's end for a moment, though Broom's throw was slightly off the mark.
Williamson brings Southee back, recognising that New Zealand need a wicket. These two batsmen are setting themselves up for an aggressive outlay half an hour from now. Things seem to be meandering along nicely for England but nobody could accuse the Kiwis of not trying different options. It is just a case of sticking to their plans at the moment and hoping that a mistake can be forced.
Just under 20 overs to go and England have built themselves a solid platform. This doesn’t look like it’s quite as good a batting deck as some of the other surfaces we have seen in this tournament, but England will still have their sights on a total above 300 and with the strength they have in their batting lineup, you wouldn’t bet against them managing it.
After 32 overs,England 176/3 ( Joe Root 63 , Ben Stokes 27)
Stokes crunches the second ball of the over — a floater from Neesham — and picks the gap between cover and extra-cover with ease. The fact that it was a half-volley only made it easier for Stokes. Eight off the over.
After 31 overs,England 168/3 ( Joe Root 62 , Ben Stokes 20)
Southee back into the attack in the 31st over. Root pulls the second ball of the over towards the square-leg boundary, where the ball lands short of the fielder stationed near the boundary rope. Just two singles off the over.
After 30 overs,England 166/3 ( Joe Root 61 , Ben Stokes 19)
Neesham back into the attack in the 30th over. Appeal for a run-out after a deflection off the bowler's hand onto the non-striker's stumps in the third ball of the over. Replays however, show Root's bat safely inside the crease. Stokes then slaps the following delivery, a short one along off, down the ground, nearly knocking Root out in the process, while getting his second boundary.
After 29 overs,England 162/3 ( Joe Root 61 , Ben Stokes 15)
Couple of doubles collected by Root at the start of the over, clipping both towards the leg side while placing them well enough to allow himself enough time for a second. Forces Anderson to bowl round the wicket, which works better for the Kiwi all-rounder. Six off the over.
After 28 overs,England 156/3 ( Joe Root 56 , Ben Stokes 14)
Boult brought back into the attack in the 28th over. Slower ball from Boult in the third ball of the over, which Stokes pats down the ground in a well-timed straight drive. Collects a double off the last ball of the over, with six coming off it.
After 27 overs,England 150/3 ( Joe Root 56 , Ben Stokes 8)
No sooner has Stokes arrived at the crease that he gets his first six — swinging his bat towards the midwicket fence in the fifth delivery of Anderson's fifth over. Takes a single to bring up the team 150 as well as retain strike for the next over. Stokes is beginning to express himself this early. Let's see what tactic Williamson comes up with now.
17:08 (IST)
After 26 overs,England 142/3 ( Joe Root 55 , Ben Stokes 1)
Santner returns to the attack in the 26th over. Root gets to his 22nd ODI fifty, and his 2nd 50-plus score of the ongoing tournament. Root then guides the penultimate delivery towards the third man boundary with a reverse paddle, where Taylor tries to push the ball back into the playing area, but is in contact with the ball when his foot touches the padded cushion. Seven off the over.
This is the seventh fifty-plus score for Joe Root in 2017 in ODI cricket which is the joint most by any player.
17:03 (IST)
22nd ODI half-century it is for the young and fabulous Joe Root. This has been a quality innings from him so far, having hit three fours and two sixes in the 52 deliveries he has faced so far, and he will hope to go the distance today in order to get the tournament hosts to a challenging total.
Bit of a bonus wicket that for New Zealand, Eoin Morgan will be frustrated to have got an edge on that wide one from Corey Anderson. The England captain had backed away from that delivery and it looked like Anderson reacted by firing the ball wider and drawing the edge from Morgan. Enter Ben Stokes for the first time with the bat in this tournament.
After 25 overs,England 135/3 ( Joe Root 49 , Ben Stokes 0)
Anderson snuffs Morgan out with a slow, wide delivery in the third ball of the over that the England captain can only get a faint edge off, getting caught behind in the process. Ben Stokes walks out to the crease, and is yet to get off the mark after facing three deliveries.
OUT! Anderson gets rid of the dangerous Eoin Morgan with a slow, wide delivery. Morgan comes down the track and looks to whack it towards the off-side, but ends up getting a faint nick to get caught behind. ENG 134/3
Morgan c Ronchi b Anderson 13(12)
After 24 overs,England 133/2 ( Joe Root 48 , Eoin Morgan (C) 13)
Morgan pats the fourth ball of the over down the ground to get a couple of runs, and helps himself to his second boundary with a hook off a short ball from Boult in the next delivery, picking the longer boundary at long-leg. Eight off Boult's fifth over.
After 23 overs,England 125/2 ( Joe Root 48 , Eoin Morgan (C) 5)
Raw pace from both ends at the moment, with Milne continuing from the other end. Just two singles off this over. Meanwhile, Root is now a couple of runs away from getting to his 22nd half-century.
After 22 overs,England 123/2 ( Joe Root 47 , Eoin Morgan (C) 4)
Boult returns to the attack in the 22nd over, with NZ skipper Williamson sniffing another wicket at the moment. Captain Eoin Morgan walks out to the centre, and he gets off the mark with an inside-out shot towards deep extra cover in the penultimate delivery of the over. Five off the over. England still are going at a decent rate at the moment.
Important breakthrough that for New Zealand, but another good knock from Alex Hales at the top of the order. No real respite for the Kiwis though, Eoin Morgan is the next man in and he has an excellent record batting for England at this ground. England eyeing a big score at the moment, can Kane Williamson formulate a plan to stop them?
After 21 overs,England 118/2 ( Joe Root 46 , Eoin Morgan (C) 0)
FOUR! Punched through the off side by Root at the start of the over, hammering it away towards the backward point boundary. Hales brings up his half-century with a single in the third delivery, before slogging one down the ground for a big one! Hales then is foxed by a leg-cutter in the last ball, which he plays onto his stumps off an inside edge. 14 runs and a wicket off this over.
OUT! After getting hit for a four and a six off Root and Hales respectively, Milne has the last laugh as he foxes the latter with a leg-cutter that Hales gets an inside-edge onto his stumps off. ENG 118/2
Hales b Milne 56(62)
FIFTY for Alex Hales! He gets there with a single in the 21st over! Has been a consistent recent run for him, with this being his fifth half-century in eight games, as well as his 10th overall in ODIs. Takes 60 balls to get to the mark.
After 20 overs,England 104/1 ( Alex Hales 49 , Joe Root 40)
Neesham introduced into the attack in the 20th over. Thick outside edge in the first ball of the over, and the ball runs away through the vacant slip region, towards the third-man boundary for the team 100 to come up. Hales goes for a wild swing in the last ball of the over, and is beaten neck-and-crop. Five off the over.
Meanwhile, Root has raced to 40, and is almost level with Hales at the moment. The latter has slowed down a tad in the last couple of overs.
After 19 overs,England 99/1 ( Alex Hales 49 , Joe Root 35)
Milne into the second over of his second spell, and gives away just two singles off the over. Root and Hales are getting the occasional boundary, and their approach seems to be that of saving their wickets for the slog overs.
16:28 (IST)
After 18 overs,England 97/1 ( Alex Hales 48 , Joe Root 34)
Root once again comes down the ground to smash Santner over long-on, getting his second six. The Test skipper then goes for a sweep in the penultimate delivery to get his first boundary. 10 off the over.
After 17 overs,England 87/1 ( Alex Hales 48 , Joe Root 24)
New Zealand need a wicket and they go back to Adam Milne. He bowls a fullish ball on stumps first up, Hales defends it. A similar delivery and a same approach follows on the second ball. Hales is aware that the Black Caps are looking to break this stand and he blocks the third delivery too. Milne steams in and bounces Hales, who ducks to allow Ronchi to do his job. Ball five: Hales is beaten because of the pace as he inside edges his flick onto his pads. WIDE! Milne bowls a bumper again and Hales leaves it alone. But the umpire calls it a wide. Bowl that, Mr Milne. Hales pulls the last delivery through midwicket for a brace.
Meanwhile, the fifty partnership between Hales and Root is up! The two look solid at the moment.
England looking relatively untroubled at the first drinks break, Hales and Root seem to have settled well against New Zealand’s bowlers – they have an excellent record batting together and this is certainly a partnership that Kane Williamson will need to break soon if the Black Caps want to get a foothold in this game.
16:14 (IST)
After 16 overs,England 84/1 ( Alex Hales 46 , Joe Root 24)
Six runs off Santner's third over of the innings, with Hales needing a boundary to get to his 10th ODI fifty at the end of the over. The other milestone approaching is that of the fifty-partnership. Drinks taken at the end of the over, and the two batsmen are looking pretty much set at the moment.
After 15 overs,England 78/1 ( Alex Hales 44 , Joe Root 20)
Bit of a misfield by Williamson in the first ball of the over, allowing Williamson to grab a single in the process. Five off the over, including a wide in the fourth delivery.
After 14 overs,England 73/1 ( Alex Hales 42 , Joe Root 18)
Root decides he's had enough of the patience game, and dances down the pitch to loft Santner down the ground, clearing the long-on boundary. That should be a worrying sign for the Black Caps. Root is a man in form at the moment, and can take the game away from the opposition unless he gets nipped early in his innings.
After 13 overs,England 64/1 ( Alex Hales 40 , Joe Root 11)
Anderson into his second over, and Hales and Root continue to deal in singles in this over, choosing to keep the scoreboard ticking at a steady pace. Hales, meanwhile, is 10 away from his half-century.
After 12 overs,England 60/1 ( Alex Hales 38 , Joe Root 9)
Spin finally introduced in the 12th over, with Williamson tossing the ball to Mitchell Santner. Just four singles scored off it, with Hales and Root starting to cement a decent stand now.
Joe Root has been dismissed by Mitchell Santner three times in ODIs before today. His average against Mitchell Santner in ODIs before today was 8.67.
After 11 overs,England 56/1 ( Alex Hales 36 , Joe Root 7)
Corey Anderson introduced at the start of the second powerplay. Leading edge off Hales' bat in the second ball of the over, though it lands beyond the cover fielder's reach. Some tight running in the fourth ball after Hales guides it towards fine-leg, hurriedly returning for a second run. Six off the over.
Jason Roy’s lean run continues. He’s got the full support of his captain Eoin Morgan although you sense that Trevor Bayliss is perhaps keener to replace him in the side. With an in form Jonny Bairstow and the exciting Sam Billings waiting in the wings, how long can Roy keep his place at the top of the order?