ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs New Zealand, Live cricket score and updates: Hosts bowled out for 310

Preview: New Zealand will look to revive their Champions Trophy campaign by beating England in Cardiff on Tuesday after a frustrating start to the one-day international tournament.
Kane Williamson, the New Zealand captain, lived up to his billing as one of the world's best batsmen with a superb hundred in their Group A opener against Australia at Edgbaston on Friday.
A late collapse meant New Zealand's total of 291 was less than it might have been but, even so, Australia had slumped to 53 for three before rain ended the match before the 20 overs required in the second innings to constitute a result had been bowled.
The upshot was that Australia and New Zealand received just a point apiece, while England took two after defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets in their opener at the Oval.
Tuesday's match is now all the more important to New Zealand's bid to get out of the four-strong group and reach the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world's top eight ODI teams.
But New Zealand opener Martin Guptill said the side would draw strength from their showing against Australia — the team that beat them in the 2015 World Cup final.
"Absolutely," Guptill told reporters in Cardiff on Monday.
"We did some very good things in that last game, and it was unfortunate the rain came when it did."
New Zealand's aggressive approach to white-ball cricket has had a huge influence on England.
Guptill was involved when New Zealand hammered England by eight wickets in a World Cup group match two years ago.
But he said Eoin Morgan's men were now a much improved one-day outfit.
"It's very much a new-look England side over the last couple of years, and it's worked very well for them," said Guptill.
"We play our way, and they play their way, which is a similar brand, and it works for both teams."
'Master-class'
Heavy rain in Cardiff on Monday left New Zealand contemplating the prospect of another washout but Guptill said: "We can't control the weather. We've just got to deal with it."
He added: "We can't let that dictate the way we play. We still have to go out and do our things to be aggressive and take it to the opposition. If we take a step back, then we've already lost the game before stepping out there."
Tuesday's match features two of cricket's brightest batting talents in Williamson and England's Joe Root.
Just as Williamson made a hundred against Australia, so too did Root against Bangladesh.
"They can both be destructive without hitting those massively big shots — they kill teams softly," said Guptill. "They know the game inside and out, and their own games.
"They know where there are areas to hit, where they can to certain bowlers. So it's a master-class when they get going.
"If either one gets in, you know it could be a long day for whoever is in the field."
Tuesday's fixture takes place amid heightened concerns over security following recent terror attacks in Manchester and London.
But Guptill said the Blackcaps were reassured by the International Cricket Council's arrangements to protect teams.
"The ICC have assured us that our safety is their number one priority, and they keep giving us updates daily about what's happening and what their plans are for us," Guptill explained.
"So we feel very safe at the moment. On behalf of the Black Caps, I'd like to let people know our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families through this tough time."
Published Date: Jun 06, 2017 07:00 pm | Updated Date: Jun 06, 2017 07:00 pm
Highlights
FIFTY for Jos Buttler! Having struggled for a bit early in this innings, Buttler has caught up with a flurry of boundaries, and gets to the milestone in the 41st delivery that he faces with a flat-batted pull over the long-off boundary!
22nd ODI half-century it is for the young and fabulous Joe Root. This has been a quality innings from him so far, having hit three fours and two sixes in the 52 deliveries he has faced so far, and he will hope to go the distance today in order to get the tournament hosts to a challenging total.
FIFTY for Alex Hales! He gets there with a single in the 21st over! Has been a consistent recent run for him, with this being his fifth half-century in eight games, as well as his 10th overall in ODIs. Takes 60 balls to get to the mark.
England XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Fascinating first half of this ODI, England threatened at times to post a really mammoth total, but New Zealand regularly picked up wickets to keep pegging them back. However just as the Black Caps looked like they might polish England off for a below par total, Buttler stepped up to take England past 300 and leave this match intriguingly poised.
After 49.3 overs,England 310/10 ( Jos Buttler (W) 61 , )
Superb final over by Southee, polishing the tail off while preventing Buttler from causing any further damage after allowing them to cross the 300-run mark. Gets rid of Wood and Ball off successive deliveries as England fold up for 310 with three balls to spare.
After 49 overs,England 309/8 ( Jos Buttler (W) 60 , )
Southee to bowl the penultimate over of the innings. Plunkett connects well in his pull in the first ball fo the over, comfortably clearing the long-leg boundary. He's not mug with the bat, and he is proving exactly that with his cameo. The six also brings up the team 300, decent progress for the side after the number of wickets that they had lost in the middle stages. Two wides, as well as some excellent running to grab doubles off the next three deliveries only makes the situation better for the hosts. Plunkett departs in the last ball of the over after miscuing his pull, off a slower ball, to get caught by Southee near long-on. 15 and a wicket in the penultimate over.
18:51 (IST)
After 48 overs,England 294/7 ( Jos Buttler (W) 53 , Liam Plunkett 9)
Boult finishes his quota with a tight over, giving away just three singles off it while keeping the batsmen guessing with variations in length in this over. The danger for them right now is Buttler, who is well-settled right now having brought up his half-century, and will look to guide England past 320.
After 47 overs,England 291/7 ( Jos Buttler (W) 52 , Liam Plunkett 7)
Mile into his ninth over (interesting rotation of bowlers by Williamson). Plunkett pulls the first ball towards fine-leg, with the ball landing well short of the fielder. Buttler is pinged on the ribs in the following delivery after missing a back-of-length delivery from Milne. Buttler brings up his half-century in just 41 deliveries by smacking the last ball of the over towards the long-off boundary.
18:46 (IST)
FIFTY for Jos Buttler! Having struggled for a bit early in this innings, Buttler has caught up with a flurry of boundaries, and gets to the milestone in the 41st delivery that he faces with a flat-batted pull over the long-off boundary!
After 46 overs,England 278/7 ( Jos Buttler (W) 46 , Liam Plunkett 1)
Boult brought back into the attack with five overs left in the innings. Buttler guides the second ball towards the off-side to collect a couple of runs, keeping the scoreboard ticking. SIX! Incredible strike by Buttler! Scoops a short ball from Boult over the keeper's head, with the ball landing alongside the cameraperson well beyond the sightscreen. Didn't we witness a few of those shots in the recent IPL as well, in which Buttler was playing his services for Mumbai Indians? 10 off the over.
After 45 overs,England 268/7 ( Jos Buttler (W) 36 , Liam Plunkett 1)
Southee into his ninth over. The Kiwis opt to use the first of their two reviews in this over in the second ball of the over. Turns out to be a waste of a review as ball was nowhere near Buttler's bat while the latter tried to pull a short delivery. Buttler smacks the fifth ball towards the midwicket boundary, and beats the fielder in the deep to get his second boundary. Eight off the over, including a wide.
After 44 overs,England 260/7 ( Jos Buttler (W) 30 , )
Santner into his eighth over. Deft touch by Rashid in the third delivery to guide a back-of-length delivery towards the third man fence, with the ball beating Neil Broom to the boundary rope. Rashid further boosts the run-rate by collecting three off the next delivery, pushing this one towards sweeper cover. Santner removes Rashid in the end by trapping him with plumb lbw in the last ball of the over. 10 runs and a wicket off that one.
OUT! Santner traps Rashid lbw in the last ball of the 44th over, with the ball skidding on after pitching along the off-stump. Rashid goes for the review. the first of the innings, and three reds in the review mean he is on his way back after a 12-run cameo from 10 balls. England 260/7
Rashid lbw Santner 12(10)
England bring up their 250 with seven overs left in their innings. They could do with a trademark blast from Jos Buttler here to get them up to a big total. Adil Rashid has started well and looks like if he can stick around he might be very useful indeed for Morgan’s men.
18:26 (IST)
After 43 overs,England 250/6 ( Jos Buttler (W) 28 , Adil Rashid 4)
Southee returns to the attack in the 43rd over, with the rain starting to get heavier in this over. Buttler gets his first boundary in 24 deliveries with a top-edge that carries over the keeper and runs away to the long-stop fence. Turns out the boundary by Buttler should have actually been called legbyes, as the ball pinged off his helmet. Single off the last ball by Rashid brings up the team 250.
After 42 overs,England 240/6 ( Jos Buttler (W) 20 , Adil Rashid 2)
Santner returns to the attack in the 42nd over of the innings. Buttler cuts the first ball through cover to collect a double. Misfield by Guptill near extra-cover allows Buttler to steal a quick single in the fourth ball. Four runs off the over.
After 41 overs,England 236/6 ( Jos Buttler (W) 17 , Adil Rashid 2)
Moeen shows his brute hitting power in the second ball of the over with a clean pull towards the midwicket boundary, getting his first six. Moeen tries pulling the next ball towards the backward square-leg region, but is sent back to the pavilion after a sharp catch by Boult inside the circle. Adil Rashid arrives at the crease, and the first ball that he faces runs away for four byes. 15 off the over including a wicket.
After 40 overs,England 222/5 ( Jos Buttler (W) 17 , Moeen Ali 4)
Boult bowls the last over of the second powerplay, and concedes just four singles off it to keep things tight. England have lost a plenty of wickets in this powerplay, and need some serious powerhitting at the moment in order to get England to a competitive total.
After 39 overs,England 217/5 ( Jos Buttler (W) 15 , Moeen Ali 2)
Anderson returns to the attack in the 39th over. Moeen, in the meantime, is the new batsman at the crease alongside Buttler. Couple of inside-edges in this over, with the batsmen looking somewhat unsteady at the moment. Five runs off the over.
That’s a very soft end to Ben Stokes’ innings and he’s quite rightly furious with himself. He was looking extremely well set but appeared to almost forget there was a third man for New Zealand and rather obligingly just ramped the ball to Adam Milne who was fielding there. England’s greatest threat to a big total appears to be themselves at the moment.
18:05 (IST)
Boult returns to the attack, and delivers for the Black Caps by getting the huge wicket of Stokes, who uppercuts straight to Milne at third man. Just three runs and a wicket off the over. England suddenly in trouble, with the departure of Stokes — two runs short of his half-century that too — potentially translating to them falling short of 20-30 runs in the slog overs.
18:04 (IST)
After 37 overs,England 209/4 ( Ben Stokes 48 , Jos Buttler (W) 9)
Milne continues form the other end. Bowls a sharp bouncer in the third ball of the over, which is called a wide for height. Buttler gets doubles in the last two deliveries of the over, pushing the ball towards deep midwicket and third man. Seven off the over.
After 36 overs,England 202/4 ( Ben Stokes 47 , Jos Buttler (W) 4)
Santner brought back into the attack. Four singles scored in the over, with the team 200 coming up in this over. England are staring at the prospect of getting to 270-280 at this rate, which might not prove to be enough given New Zealand's powerful batting lineup.
Would this moment be the turning point for New Zealand? Can they restrict England under 320?
After 35 overs,England 198/4 ( Ben Stokes 45 , Jos Buttler (W) 2)
Buttler collects a single at the start of the over. Stokes, gets a thick bottom edge in the third ball of the over that carries to third man, where it lands at a safe distance from the fielder. Times his straight drive to perfection in the following delivery to get his fourth boundary, and get within striking distance of his half-century. Nine off the over.
After 34 overs,England 189/4 ( Ben Stokes 37 , Jos Buttler (W) 1)
Stokes lofts the first ball of Anderson's seventh over his head to collect his second six. Not the biggest of hits, but timed well enough by Stokes to clear the fence. That brings up the 50-stand for the fourth wicket! The partnership however, doesn't last for long after, as Root chops the third delivery onto his stumps to depart for 64. Eight runs and a wicket off this over.
The Black Caps are starting to drag the momentum in their favour. Danger's far from over, with an equally dangerous Jos Buttler joining Ben Stokes at the centre.
After 33 overs,England 181/3 ( Joe Root 64 , Ben Stokes 30)
Southee starts the over off with a wide. Run-out chance in the second ball of the over after an excellent piece of fielding by Neil Broom at point. Root was in danger at the non-striker's end for a moment, though Broom's throw was slightly off the mark.
Williamson brings Southee back, recognising that New Zealand need a wicket. These two batsmen are setting themselves up for an aggressive outlay half an hour from now. Things seem to be meandering along nicely for England but nobody could accuse the Kiwis of not trying different options. It is just a case of sticking to their plans at the moment and hoping that a mistake can be forced.
Just under 20 overs to go and England have built themselves a solid platform. This doesn’t look like it’s quite as good a batting deck as some of the other surfaces we have seen in this tournament, but England will still have their sights on a total above 300 and with the strength they have in their batting lineup, you wouldn’t bet against them managing it.
17:34 (IST)
After 32 overs,England 176/3 ( Joe Root 63 , Ben Stokes 27)
Stokes crunches the second ball of the over — a floater from Neesham — and picks the gap between cover and extra-cover with ease. The fact that it was a half-volley only made it easier for Stokes. Eight off the over.
After 31 overs,England 168/3 ( Joe Root 62 , Ben Stokes 20)
Southee back into the attack in the 31st over. Root pulls the second ball of the over towards the square-leg boundary, where the ball lands short of the fielder stationed near the boundary rope. Just two singles off the over.
After 30 overs,England 166/3 ( Joe Root 61 , Ben Stokes 19)
Neesham back into the attack in the 30th over. Appeal for a run-out after a deflection off the bowler's hand onto the non-striker's stumps in the third ball of the over. Replays however, show Root's bat safely inside the crease. Stokes then slaps the following delivery, a short one along off, down the ground, nearly knocking Root out in the process, while getting his second boundary.
After 29 overs,England 162/3 ( Joe Root 61 , Ben Stokes 15)
Couple of doubles collected by Root at the start of the over, clipping both towards the leg side while placing them well enough to allow himself enough time for a second. Forces Anderson to bowl round the wicket, which works better for the Kiwi all-rounder. Six off the over.
After 28 overs,England 156/3 ( Joe Root 56 , Ben Stokes 14)
Boult brought back into the attack in the 28th over. Slower ball from Boult in the third ball of the over, which Stokes pats down the ground in a well-timed straight drive. Collects a double off the last ball of the over, with six coming off it.