ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs New Zealand, Live cricket score and updates: Hales, Root steady hosts

Latest update: New Zealand have won the toss and elected to field.
Preview: New Zealand will look to revive their Champions Trophy campaign by beating England in Cardiff on Tuesday after a frustrating start to the one-day international tournament.
Kane Williamson, the New Zealand captain, lived up to his billing as one of the world's best batsmen with a superb hundred in their Group A opener against Australia at Edgbaston on Friday.
A late collapse meant New Zealand's total of 291 was less than it might have been but, even so, Australia had slumped to 53 for three before rain ended the match before the 20 overs required in the second innings to constitute a result had been bowled.
The upshot was that Australia and New Zealand received just a point apiece, while England took two after defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets in their opener at the Oval.
Tuesday's match is now all the more important to New Zealand's bid to get out of the four-strong group and reach the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world's top eight ODI teams.
But New Zealand opener Martin Guptill said the side would draw strength from their showing against Australia — the team that beat them in the 2015 World Cup final.
"Absolutely," Guptill told reporters in Cardiff on Monday.
"We did some very good things in that last game, and it was unfortunate the rain came when it did."
New Zealand's aggressive approach to white-ball cricket has had a huge influence on England.
Guptill was involved when New Zealand hammered England by eight wickets in a World Cup group match two years ago.
But he said Eoin Morgan's men were now a much improved one-day outfit.
"It's very much a new-look England side over the last couple of years, and it's worked very well for them," said Guptill.
"We play our way, and they play their way, which is a similar brand, and it works for both teams."
'Master-class'
Heavy rain in Cardiff on Monday left New Zealand contemplating the prospect of another washout but Guptill said: "We can't control the weather. We've just got to deal with it."
He added: "We can't let that dictate the way we play. We still have to go out and do our things to be aggressive and take it to the opposition. If we take a step back, then we've already lost the game before stepping out there."
Tuesday's match features two of cricket's brightest batting talents in Williamson and England's Joe Root.
Just as Williamson made a hundred against Australia, so too did Root against Bangladesh.
"They can both be destructive without hitting those massively big shots — they kill teams softly," said Guptill. "They know the game inside and out, and their own games.
"They know where there are areas to hit, where they can to certain bowlers. So it's a master-class when they get going.
"If either one gets in, you know it could be a long day for whoever is in the field."
Tuesday's fixture takes place amid heightened concerns over security following recent terror attacks in Manchester and London.
But Guptill said the Blackcaps were reassured by the International Cricket Council's arrangements to protect teams.
"The ICC have assured us that our safety is their number one priority, and they keep giving us updates daily about what's happening and what their plans are for us," Guptill explained.
"So we feel very safe at the moment. On behalf of the Black Caps, I'd like to let people know our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families through this tough time."
With inputs from AFP
Published Date: Jun 06, 2017 04:00 pm | Updated Date: Jun 06, 2017 04:00 pm
Jun, 06 2017 IST
Highlights
OUT! Roy shuffled far to his right, and is once again dismissed for a low score, as a full delivery from Milne rattles his leg-stump. He has been having a bad recent run, and his lates outing only makes it worse. England 37/1
Roy b Milne 13(23)
England XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
16:22 (IST)
After 17 overs,England 87/1 ( Alex Hales 48 , Joe Root 24)
New Zealand need a wicket and they go back to Adam Milne. He bowls a fullish ball on stumps first up, Hales defends it. A similar delivery and a same approach follows on the second ball. Hales is aware that the Black Caps are looking to break this stand and he blocks the third delivery too. Milne steams in and bounces Hales, who ducks to allow Ronchi to do his job. Ball five: Hales is beaten because of the pace as he inside edges his flick onto his pads. WIDE! Milne bowls a bumper again and Hales leaves it alone. But the umpire calls it a wide. Bowl that, Mr Milne. Hales pulls the last delivery through midwicket for a brace.
Meanwhile, the fifty partnership between Hales and Root is up! The two look solid at the moment.
16:16 (IST)
England looking relatively untroubled at the first drinks break, Hales and Root seem to have settled well against New Zealand’s bowlers – they have an excellent record batting together and this is certainly a partnership that Kane Williamson will need to break soon if the Black Caps want to get a foothold in this game.
16:14 (IST)
After 16 overs,England 84/1 ( Alex Hales 46 , Joe Root 24)
Six runs off Santner's third over of the innings, with Hales needing a boundary to get to his 10th ODI fifty at the end of the over. The other milestone approaching is that of the fifty-partnership. Drinks taken at the end of the over, and the two batsmen are looking pretty much set at the moment.
16:10 (IST)
After 15 overs,England 78/1 ( Alex Hales 44 , Joe Root 20)
Bit of a misfield by Williamson in the first ball of the over, allowing Williamson to grab a single in the process. Five off the over, including a wide in the fourth delivery.
16:08 (IST)
After 14 overs,England 73/1 ( Alex Hales 42 , Joe Root 18)
Root decides he's had enough of the patience game, and dances down the pitch to loft Santner down the ground, clearing the long-on boundary. That should be a worrying sign for the Black Caps. Root is a man in form at the moment, and can take the game away from the opposition unless he gets nipped early in his innings.
16:05 (IST)
After 13 overs,England 64/1 ( Alex Hales 40 , Joe Root 11)
Anderson into his second over, and Hales and Root continue to deal in singles in this over, choosing to keep the scoreboard ticking at a steady pace. Hales, meanwhile, is 10 away from his half-century.
16:05 (IST)
16:03 (IST)
15:59 (IST)
After 12 overs,England 60/1 ( Alex Hales 38 , Joe Root 9)
Spin finally introduced in the 12th over, with Williamson tossing the ball to Mitchell Santner. Just four singles scored off it, with Hales and Root starting to cement a decent stand now.
15:58 (IST)
Joe Root has been dismissed by Mitchell Santner three times in ODIs before today. His average against Mitchell Santner in ODIs before today was 8.67.
15:54 (IST)
After 11 overs,England 56/1 ( Alex Hales 36 , Joe Root 7)
Corey Anderson introduced at the start of the second powerplay. Leading edge off Hales' bat in the second ball of the over, though it lands beyond the cover fielder's reach. Some tight running in the fourth ball after Hales guides it towards fine-leg, hurriedly returning for a second run. Six off the over.
15:52 (IST)
Jason Roy’s lean run continues. He’s got the full support of his captain Eoin Morgan although you sense that Trevor Bayliss is perhaps keener to replace him in the side. With an in form Jonny Bairstow and the exciting Sam Billings waiting in the wings, how long can Roy keep his place at the top of the order?
15:49 (IST)
After 10 overs,England 50/1 ( Alex Hales 32 , Joe Root 5)
Milne into his second over. Hales pulls a short delivery towards deep midwicket in the second delivery of the over, but thanks to some sharp fielding in the deep, the Black Caps are able to save a run on this occasion. Hales, though, gets the boundary nevertheless in the last ball of the over, whipping it elegantly towards the same region to bring up the team 50. Nine off the over.
15:49 (IST)
15:48 (IST)
First bowling change brings New Zealand a breakthrough. Jason Roy found himself in a strange place and Adam Milne just hit the stumps behind him. New Zealand will be pleased as, even though the odd ball has swung, there has not been much to worry the batsmen. Milne brings pace on a track which seems to be covered by the drier kind of grass. The ball may occasionally stop on the batsmen, so it will be interesting to see to what extent the Kiwi pacers will vary their pace.
15:45 (IST)
After 9 overs,England 41/1 ( Alex Hales 25 , Joe Root 3)
Root, the new batsman at the crease and the centurion in England's previous game, gets off the mark with a double off a square-drive, while retaining strike at the end of the over with a single.
15:42 (IST)
15:41 (IST)
15:40 (IST)
After 8 overs,England 37/1 ( Alex Hales 24 , )
Milne introduced into the attack in the eighth over. Roy, who was rather subdued at the other end for a while, gets his second boundary with a straight drive past mid-off. Milne, though, gets the breakthrough in the last ball with a full delivery that rattles Roy's leg-stump after the batsman shuffles far to his right. Root is the new batsman at the crease.
15:39 (IST)
OUT! Roy shuffled far to his right, and is once again dismissed for a low score, as a full delivery from Milne rattles his leg-stump. He has been having a bad recent run, and his lates outing only makes it worse. England 37/1
Roy b Milne 13(23)
15:34 (IST)
After 7 overs,England 31/0 ( Jason Roy 8 , Alex Hales 23)
Hales decides the only way he's going to get a boundary now is if he goes aerial, and he makes room for himself for a lofted inside-out shot towards deep point. A minute's silence is observed after the fourth delivery in memory of the victims in Saturday's London terror attack. Four runs are all that are gathered in this over.
15:33 (IST)
15:29 (IST)
After 6 overs,England 27/0 ( Jason Roy 8 , Alex Hales 19)
Three runs grabbed by Hales in the last ball of the sixth over, pushing it towards the off-side, but once again being denied a boundary thanks to a sluggish outfield. Four off the over.
15:26 (IST)
Trent Boult is still figuring out the best angle to probe here. He has already tried both sides but, after the failed experiment round the wicket, the left-arm seamer is likely to stick to where he started. Unlike Southee, Boult did enjoy his time in England back in 2015. Six wickets in two matches could have been more if not for an injury. NZ's leading bowler will hope to figure out the best angle for exploiting these blustery conditions soon, since the first five overs have not brought any rewards for the Kiwis.
15:24 (IST)
After 5 overs,England 23/0 ( Jason Roy 7 , Alex Hales 16)
Good, tight over by Southee to keep things tight in the fifth over of the innings, bowling a full toss in the third delivery, while bowling a couple of short ones on a couple of other occasions. Appeals for an lbw with a delivery that angles into Hales' pad, a decent shout, but the umpire turns it down. Would've missed leg anyway. Just one off this over.
15:18 (IST)
After 4 overs,England 22/0 ( Jason Roy 6 , Alex Hales 16)
Hales picks a back-of-length delivery along off in the fourth delivery of Boult's second over, hitting towards the short square-leg boundary to hammer the first six of the innings. The left-arm seamer responds with a couple of sharp bouncers. Good over for England, with eight coming off it.
15:14 (IST)
After 3 overs,England 14/0 ( Jason Roy 6 , Alex Hales 8)
Hales goes for an on-drive in the first ball of Southee's second over, picking the gap between mid-on and midwicket. The ball though, slows down before it can reach the boundary rope, saving the Black Caps just one run on that occasion.
15:12 (IST)
Seems weird but England pitches have hardly offered any swing. New Zealand should cash in on these early conditions to take early wickets.
15:10 (IST)
Tim Southee will be encouraged by the early help he's getting from the conditions. He took a personal best of 7 for 33 at Wellington as England were crushed in their 2015 World Cup meeting. Southee has not been the same bowler since, taking only 28 wickets from the following 29 games. He had a forgettable ODI series the last time NZ toured England, taking just four wickets in as many matches at an average of 52.50.
15:10 (IST)
After 2 overs,England 9/0 ( Jason Roy 4 , Alex Hales 5)
Trent Boult from the other end. Hales gets off the mark with a boundary as well, timing his square-drive off a back-of-length delivery outside off in the second ball of the over. Both batsmen showing the intent against New Zealand's new-ball pair.
15:06 (IST)
After 1 overs,England 4/0 ( Jason Roy 4 , Alex Hales 0)
Tim Southee starts off with a couple of sharp deliveries outside off, beating Roy's outside edge by a whisker in the second delivery. Roy though, gets the first runs on the board with a cracking cover drive in the fourth delivery, finding himself unable to resist the temptation after being offered the width.
15:06 (IST)
Jason Roy has scored only 51 runs in his last seven ODI innings at an average of 7.28 and a strike rate of 55.43. It's vital for him to score some runs today.
15:03 (IST)
Roy and Hales, England's regular openers, walk out to the centre at the start of the England innings after the national anthems are sung. Tim Southee will bowl the first over of the innings. With bright sunshine out at the Sophia Gardens, we do expect a riveting contest between these two sides (and a full game that too, in light of the recent events).
15:03 (IST)
14:49 (IST)
The average score batting first at Cardiff in the last three ODIs is 310. In the last three ODIs at this venue, teams have posted 300-plus runs in each match while batting first. How much England will score today?
14:45 (IST)
Will Joe Root continue his brilliant form against New Zealand?
14:43 (IST)
As expected, New Zealand have chosen to field. An unchanged side for conditions which the Kiwis should enjoy. Strong winds and grass on the pitch, with some moisture early on. Something for the Kiwi pacers to exploit.
Santner will be the only spinner, unlike the two chosen by England. Short boundaries down the wicket would have convinced Williamson to stick with a seamer-heavy approach. It is also good to see that the skipper is backing his batsmen to not undergo another collapse like the previous game.
14:43 (IST)
The Kiwis will rely on Tim Southee to provide early inroads.
14:41 (IST)
Adil Rashid is playing today. He has taken 51 wickets in middle overs (11-40) in ODIs since 2015 which is the second most by any bowler.
14:39 (IST)
14:37 (IST)
England XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball
14:36 (IST)
Eoin Morgan, England captain: We would have also liked to bowl first. We have one forced change. Woakes misses out and Rashid comes in. He has been very consistent, getting injured in the first game was not great. Jake Ball will take the new ball today. Stokes is getting close to full fitness and he's been in the best shape as of today.
14:35 (IST)
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
14:35 (IST)
New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson: We will bowl. Looks like a good surface, there's a bit of weather around and we would like to exploit the conditions. No changes in our team. This is a short tournament and every ball would be important.
14:32 (IST)
TOSS: New Zealand have won the toss and elected to field.
11:34 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy Group A encounter between pre-tournament favourites England and New Zealand at Cardiff on Tuesday.
England started their campaign in the tournament opener against Bangladesh, comfortably chasing down the target of 305 set by a spirited Bangladesh. Going into the game, England seem to hold the upper hand based on recent form and probable line-ups.
New Zealand, on the other hand, come into the game with just a point, having seen their match against Australia being washed out on Friday. However, they can take heart from their performance against Australia, where they looked comfortably placed for victory against their neighbours.
With the game between Australia and Bangladesh also being washed out, today's game has become much more important for both the teams.
Stay tuned for live scores and updates on this do-or-die encounter between England and New Zealand.