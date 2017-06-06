ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs New Zealand, Live cricket score and updates: Guptill, Williamson complete 50-stand

Latest update: 40th over — Boult bowls the last over of the second powerplay, and concedes just four singles off it to keep things tight. England have lost a plenty of wickets in this powerplay, and need some serious powerhitting at the moment in order to get England to a competitive total.
Preview: New Zealand will look to revive their Champions Trophy campaign by beating England in Cardiff on Tuesday after a frustrating start to the one-day international tournament.
Kane Williamson, the New Zealand captain, lived up to his billing as one of the world's best batsmen with a superb hundred in their Group A opener against Australia at Edgbaston on Friday.
A late collapse meant New Zealand's total of 291 was less than it might have been but, even so, Australia had slumped to 53 for three before rain ended the match before the 20 overs required in the second innings to constitute a result had been bowled.
The upshot was that Australia and New Zealand received just a point apiece, while England took two after defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets in their opener at the Oval.
Tuesday's match is now all the more important to New Zealand's bid to get out of the four-strong group and reach the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world's top eight ODI teams.
But New Zealand opener Martin Guptill said the side would draw strength from their showing against Australia — the team that beat them in the 2015 World Cup final.
"Absolutely," Guptill told reporters in Cardiff on Monday.
"We did some very good things in that last game, and it was unfortunate the rain came when it did."
New Zealand's aggressive approach to white-ball cricket has had a huge influence on England.
Guptill was involved when New Zealand hammered England by eight wickets in a World Cup group match two years ago.
But he said Eoin Morgan's men were now a much improved one-day outfit.
"It's very much a new-look England side over the last couple of years, and it's worked very well for them," said Guptill.
"We play our way, and they play their way, which is a similar brand, and it works for both teams."
'Master-class'
Heavy rain in Cardiff on Monday left New Zealand contemplating the prospect of another washout but Guptill said: "We can't control the weather. We've just got to deal with it."
He added: "We can't let that dictate the way we play. We still have to go out and do our things to be aggressive and take it to the opposition. If we take a step back, then we've already lost the game before stepping out there."
Tuesday's match features two of cricket's brightest batting talents in Williamson and England's Joe Root.
Just as Williamson made a hundred against Australia, so too did Root against Bangladesh.
"They can both be destructive without hitting those massively big shots — they kill teams softly," said Guptill. "They know the game inside and out, and their own games.
"They know where there are areas to hit, where they can to certain bowlers. So it's a master-class when they get going.
"If either one gets in, you know it could be a long day for whoever is in the field."
Tuesday's fixture takes place amid heightened concerns over security following recent terror attacks in Manchester and London.
But Guptill said the Blackcaps were reassured by the International Cricket Council's arrangements to protect teams.
"The ICC have assured us that our safety is their number one priority, and they keep giving us updates daily about what's happening and what their plans are for us," Guptill explained.
"So we feel very safe at the moment. On behalf of the Black Caps, I'd like to let people know our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families through this tough time."
Published Date: Jun 06, 2017 08:38 pm | Updated Date: Jun 06, 2017 08:39 pm
Jun, 06 2017 IST
Highlights
OUT! Morgan had entrusted Stokes with the task of getting the breakthrough, and he does exactly that as Guptill edges to the slips to depart for 27. New Zealand 63/2
Guptill c Root b Stokes 27(33)
OUT! Ronchi departs early, as Jake Ball gets one to nip back into the batsman, beat his inside-edge, and knock his middle-stump over! Having got a blazing half-century in the previous game, Ronchi will be disappointed to fail in this innings. NZ 1/1
Ronchi b Ball 0(1)
OUT! Southee gets two-in-two, cramping last batsman Jake Ball for room, with the latter lobbing the ball over to square-leg, where Boult takes a fine catch. Buttler remains stranded on 61 at one end. England bowled out for 310!
Ball c Boult b Southee 0(1)
OUT! Golden duck for Mark Wood as he gets a leading edge straight into Taylor's hands at cover while attempting to pull a back-of-length delivery from Southee. England 310/9
Wood c Taylor b Southee 0(1)
OUT! The Buttler-Plunkett partnership falls short of the 50-run mark by just one run with the later miscuing in the last ball of the 49th over to get caught by Southee near long-on. Good work by Southee, who was staring at the sun while positioning himself for the catch, and ended up collecting it cleanly. England 309/8
Plunkett c Southee b Milne 15(10)
FIFTY for Jos Buttler! Having struggled for a bit early in this innings, Buttler has caught up with a flurry of boundaries, and gets to the milestone in the 41st delivery that he faces with a flat-batted pull over the long-off boundary!
OUT! Santner traps Rashid lbw in the last ball of the 44th over, with the ball skidding on after pitching along the off-stump. Rashid goes for the review. the first of the innings, and three reds in the review mean he is on his way back after a 12-run cameo from 10 balls. England 260/7
Rashid lbw Santner 12(10)
OUT! Brilliant catch by Boult at backward square-leg, following a pull by Moeen Ali off Anderson. Boult timed his agile dive to the left to perfection. Third wicket for Anderson, who has had a positive outing with the ball so far. England 230/6
Moeen c Boult b Anderson 12(11)
OUT! Stokes tried a fancy ramp shot off a short ball from Boult, but ends up offering Milne a simple catch at third man! Misses his half-century by just two runs. Massive wicket for New Zealand this! England 210/5
Stokes c Milne b Boult 48(53)
BOWLED EM! Root was started to get frustrated by the drought of boundaries as well as strike, and ends up dragging a back-of-length delivery from Anderson onto his stumps. ENG 188/4
Root b Anderson 64(65)
22nd ODI half-century it is for the young and fabulous Joe Root. This has been a quality innings from him so far, having hit three fours and two sixes in the 52 deliveries he has faced so far, and he will hope to go the distance today in order to get the tournament hosts to a challenging total.
OUT! Anderson gets rid of the dangerous Eoin Morgan with a slow, wide delivery. Morgan comes down the track and looks to whack it towards the off-side, but ends up getting a faint nick to get caught behind. ENG 134/3
Morgan c Ronchi b Anderson 13(12)
OUT! After getting hit for a four and a six off Root and Hales respectively, Milne has the last laugh as he foxes the latter with a leg-cutter that Hales gets an inside-edge onto his stumps off. ENG 118/2
Hales b Milne 56(62)
FIFTY for Alex Hales! He gets there with a single in the 21st over! Has been a consistent recent run for him, with this being his fifth half-century in eight games, as well as his 10th overall in ODIs. Takes 60 balls to get to the mark.
OUT! Roy shuffled far to his right, and is once again dismissed for a low score, as a full delivery from Milne rattles his leg-stump. He has been having a bad recent run, and his lates outing only makes it worse. England 37/1
Roy b Milne 13(23)
England XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
20:57 (IST)
This was the fourth time Martin Guptill was dismissed by Ben Stokes in ODIs. Martin Guptill's average against Ben Stokes is now 7.25 in ODIs.
20:52 (IST)
20:51 (IST)
OUCH! Williamson cops a nasty blow on his left temple while looking to dive a short ball from Plunkett. As he is tended to by the physio, the umpire decides to call for drinks.
20:48 (IST)
After 14 overs,New Zealand 63/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 29 , Ross Taylor 0)
Stokes into his second over. Guptill pulls a loose delivery from Stokes towards the cow-corner boundary to get the fourth boundary of his innings. Stokes however, proves just how useful he is, as Guptill gets a leading edge while looking for a cover drive. Ross Taylor joins Williamson at the centre right now.
20:47 (IST)
20:45 (IST)
20:42 (IST)
OUT! Morgan had entrusted Stokes with the task of getting the breakthrough, and he does exactly that as Guptill edges to the slips to depart for 27. New Zealand 63/2
Guptill c Root b Stokes 27(33)
20:41 (IST)
After 13 overs,New Zealand 58/1 ( Martin Guptill 23 , Kane Williamson (C) 28)
Williamson deals in doubles in the first three deliveries of the over, bringing up the 50-partnership along the way. Four byes conceded by Plunkett in the fifth ball, with a vicious bouncer going waste as Buttler the glovesman fails to stop the ball from travelling over his head. 11 off the over.
20:38 (IST)
After 12 overs,New Zealand 47/1 ( Martin Guptill 23 , Kane Williamson (C) 21)
Now England captain Morgan turns to Stokes in a bid to break the budding second-wicket stand. Concedes just three runs off it. Both Guptill and Williamson are in the 20s at the moment, and are building their innings at a decent pace.
20:35 (IST)
After 11 overs,New Zealand 44/1 ( Martin Guptill 22 , Kane Williamson (C) 19)
Plunkett introduced into the attack in the 11th over of the innings, and gives away just four runs off it. Meanwhile, the partnership between Guptill and Williamson has blossomed quite well, and the two have a crucial job at hand if they are to keep the Black Caps in the chase.
20:32 (IST)
20:31 (IST)
20:27 (IST)
After 10 overs,New Zealand 40/1 ( Martin Guptill 19 , Kane Williamson (C) 18)
Williamson chips the fourth ball of the 10th over towards mid-on, with the ball airborne for sometime, though landing safely beyond the fielder's reach. Good comeback by Wood in this over, with just one run coming off it. New Zealand's run-rate has improved marginally in the last couple of overs.
20:24 (IST)
After 9 overs,New Zealand 39/1 ( Martin Guptill 18 , Kane Williamson (C) 18)
FOUR! Guptill slashes the first ball of the ninth over towards the off-side, with the boundaries starting to come along New Zealand's way more often now. Williamson times his push down the ground to perfection, with Moeen losing the chase against the ball towards the long-on boundary rope. Nine off the over.
20:22 (IST)
After 8 overs,New Zealand 30/1 ( Martin Guptill 13 , Kane Williamson (C) 14)
The eighth over sees Williamson take on Wood to help himself to his first boundary. Flicks a length delivery towards the leg side, with the ball being too wide for the fielder at midwicket to catch. Wood, though, looked disappointed.
20:16 (IST)
After 7 overs,New Zealand 22/1 ( Martin Guptill 12 , Kane Williamson (C) 7)
Finally a boundary in the New Zealand innings, and a welcome one for the Black Caps, as Guptill pushes a length delivery down the ground with an on-drive and beats the mid-on fielder to get things going. Guptill helps himself to another, this time with a slash wide of the backward point fielder. Ball responds with a peach of a delivery that goes through Guptill's defence, but travels over the stumps. 10 off the over. Some relief for Guptill and Williamson.
20:13 (IST)
After 6 overs,New Zealand 12/1 ( Martin Guptill 3 , Kane Williamson (C) 6)
Wood continues to maintain the stranglehold on the Black Caps, giving away just two singles off this over. Both Williamson and Guptill are having a hard time collecting runs at the moment, with the Black Caps progressing at a mere two runs per over. They will need to find the boundaries soon in order to let off some steam.
20:09 (IST)
After 5 overs,New Zealand 10/1 ( Martin Guptill 2 , Kane Williamson (C) 5)
Williamson drives the third ball down the ground, with the ball landing anxiously close to Moeen at mid-on. Ball has to pull out of his run-up in the fourth delivery after strong wind blows the bails off. Just two runs off the over, including a leg-bye.
20:04 (IST)
20:04 (IST)
After 4 overs,New Zealand 8/1 ( Martin Guptill 2 , Kane Williamson (C) 4)
Williamson punches the second ball of Wood's second over towards the off-side, getting enough time to come back for a third run. Outside edge off Guptill's bat carries through the vacant third slip to allow him a single. Four runs off this over.
20:01 (IST)
After 3 overs,New Zealand 4/1 ( Martin Guptill 1 , Kane Williamson (C) 1)
Another tight over by Ball, sticking to short of good length for the most part in this over while giving away just one run off it. Nightmarish start this for the Black Caps.
19:58 (IST)
Perfect start for England and their new new ball man Jake Ball, Luke Ronchi goes for a duck and the hosts get the breakthrough at almost the earliest moment possible. Key man Kane Williamson in now though for the Black Caps.
19:57 (IST)
After 2 overs,New Zealand 3/1 ( Martin Guptill 1 , Kane Williamson (C) 1)
Mark Wood bowls from the other end. Challenges the batsmen straightaway with a testing line outside off that travels dangerously close to the batsmen's outside edge. Just two runs off this over.
19:57 (IST)
The early wicket has got the England players excited. Can they make a couple of more inroads?
19:55 (IST)
19:53 (IST)
After 1 overs,New Zealand 1/1 ( Martin Guptill 0 , Kane Williamson (C) 0)
Ball bowls the first over of the New Zealand innings, and puts his side in the driver's seat by removing Ronchi for a golden duck with a delivery that nips back into the batsman. Skipper Kane Williamson walks out to bat with a sense of purpose on mind.
19:49 (IST)
OUT! Ronchi departs early, as Jake Ball gets one to nip back into the batsman, beat his inside-edge, and knock his middle-stump over! Having got a blazing half-century in the previous game, Ronchi will be disappointed to fail in this innings. NZ 1/1
Ronchi b Ball 0(1)
19:48 (IST)
19:46 (IST)
The rain has stopped and players are on the field. Ronchi, Guptill to open. Ball to begin the proceedings for England.
19:31 (IST)
New Zealand's chase has been delayed due to rain. Stay tuned for further updates.
19:10 (IST)
19:06 (IST)
19:05 (IST)
19:04 (IST)
19:02 (IST)
19:02 (IST)
Fascinating first half of this ODI, England threatened at times to post a really mammoth total, but New Zealand regularly picked up wickets to keep pegging them back. However just as the Black Caps looked like they might polish England off for a below par total, Buttler stepped up to take England past 300 and leave this match intriguingly poised.
19:01 (IST)
After 49.3 overs,England 310/10 ( Jos Buttler (W) 61 , )
Superb final over by Southee, polishing the tail off while preventing Buttler from causing any further damage after allowing them to cross the 300-run mark. Gets rid of Wood and Ball off successive deliveries as England fold up for 310 with three balls to spare.
18:59 (IST)
OUT! Southee gets two-in-two, cramping last batsman Jake Ball for room, with the latter lobbing the ball over to square-leg, where Boult takes a fine catch. Buttler remains stranded on 61 at one end. England bowled out for 310!
Ball c Boult b Southee 0(1)
18:57 (IST)
OUT! Golden duck for Mark Wood as he gets a leading edge straight into Taylor's hands at cover while attempting to pull a back-of-length delivery from Southee. England 310/9
Wood c Taylor b Southee 0(1)
18:56 (IST)
After 49 overs,England 309/8 ( Jos Buttler (W) 60 , )
Southee to bowl the penultimate over of the innings. Plunkett connects well in his pull in the first ball fo the over, comfortably clearing the long-leg boundary. He's not mug with the bat, and he is proving exactly that with his cameo. The six also brings up the team 300, decent progress for the side after the number of wickets that they had lost in the middle stages. Two wides, as well as some excellent running to grab doubles off the next three deliveries only makes the situation better for the hosts. Plunkett departs in the last ball of the over after miscuing his pull, off a slower ball, to get caught by Southee near long-on. 15 and a wicket in the penultimate over.
18:54 (IST)
OUT! The Buttler-Plunkett partnership falls short of the 50-run mark by just one run with the later miscuing in the last ball of the 49th over to get caught by Southee near long-on. Good work by Southee, who was staring at the sun while positioning himself for the catch, and ended up collecting it cleanly. England 309/8
Plunkett c Southee b Milne 15(10)
18:51 (IST)
18:50 (IST)
After 48 overs,England 294/7 ( Jos Buttler (W) 53 , Liam Plunkett 9)
Boult finishes his quota with a tight over, giving away just three singles off it while keeping the batsmen guessing with variations in length in this over. The danger for them right now is Buttler, who is well-settled right now having brought up his half-century, and will look to guide England past 320.
18:49 (IST)
After 47 overs,England 291/7 ( Jos Buttler (W) 52 , Liam Plunkett 7)
Mile into his ninth over (interesting rotation of bowlers by Williamson). Plunkett pulls the first ball towards fine-leg, with the ball landing well short of the fielder. Buttler is pinged on the ribs in the following delivery after missing a back-of-length delivery from Milne. Buttler brings up his half-century in just 41 deliveries by smacking the last ball of the over towards the long-off boundary.
18:49 (IST)
18:46 (IST)
FIFTY for Jos Buttler! Having struggled for a bit early in this innings, Buttler has caught up with a flurry of boundaries, and gets to the milestone in the 41st delivery that he faces with a flat-batted pull over the long-off boundary!
18:42 (IST)
After 46 overs,England 278/7 ( Jos Buttler (W) 46 , Liam Plunkett 1)
Boult brought back into the attack with five overs left in the innings. Buttler guides the second ball towards the off-side to collect a couple of runs, keeping the scoreboard ticking. SIX! Incredible strike by Buttler! Scoops a short ball from Boult over the keeper's head, with the ball landing alongside the cameraperson well beyond the sightscreen. Didn't we witness a few of those shots in the recent IPL as well, in which Buttler was playing his services for Mumbai Indians? 10 off the over.
18:39 (IST)
18:38 (IST)
After 45 overs,England 268/7 ( Jos Buttler (W) 36 , Liam Plunkett 1)
Southee into his ninth over. The Kiwis opt to use the first of their two reviews in this over in the second ball of the over. Turns out to be a waste of a review as ball was nowhere near Buttler's bat while the latter tried to pull a short delivery. Buttler smacks the fifth ball towards the midwicket boundary, and beats the fielder in the deep to get his second boundary. Eight off the over, including a wide.
18:33 (IST)
After 44 overs,England 260/7 ( Jos Buttler (W) 30 , )
Santner into his eighth over. Deft touch by Rashid in the third delivery to guide a back-of-length delivery towards the third man fence, with the ball beating Neil Broom to the boundary rope. Rashid further boosts the run-rate by collecting three off the next delivery, pushing this one towards sweeper cover. Santner removes Rashid in the end by trapping him with plumb lbw in the last ball of the over. 10 runs and a wicket off that one.