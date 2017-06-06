You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs New Zealand, Live cricket score and updates: Guptill, Williamson complete 50-stand

ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs New Zealand, Live cricket score and updates: Guptill, Williamson complete 50-stand


Jun, 06 2017 IST

ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs New Zealand, Live cricket score and updates: Guptill, Williamson complete 50-stand

  • This was the fourth time Martin Guptill was dismissed by Ben Stokes in ODIs. Martin Guptill's average against Ben Stokes is now 7.25 in ODIs. 

  • Ross Taylor is the only player to score 1000-plus runs in England-New Zealand ODIs. He has scored 1038 runs from 29 innings at an average of 43.25 against England in ODIs before today. 

  • 20:51 (IST)

    OUCH! Williamson cops a nasty blow on his left temple while looking to dive a short ball from Plunkett. As he is tended to by the physio, the umpire decides to call for drinks. 

  • 20:48 (IST)

    After 14 overs,New Zealand 63/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 29 , Ross Taylor 0)

    Stokes into his second over. Guptill pulls a loose delivery from Stokes towards the cow-corner boundary to get the fourth boundary of his innings. Stokes however, proves just how useful he is, as Guptill gets a leading edge while looking for a cover drive. Ross Taylor joins Williamson at the centre right now. 

  • Guptill's dismissal is a major blow for New Zealand. After seeing off the risky phase, now was the time to buckle down and build a long partnership. For the second game running, Guptill has looked in decent touch but then given his wicket away. He did not attack the full delivery with conviction and slight movement ensured the outside edge flew straight to Joe Root. Now, Ross Taylor and Williamson will need to ensure further wickets are not lost. Meanwhile, the required rate is inching towards seven.
     
     

  • Crucial strike that for England as New Zealand were just looking like they might start to exert a bit of pressure. Up steps Stokes though and the Kiwis have lost their second wicket, Guptill making his way back to the shed. Slip in place for new man Ross Taylor.
     
     

  • 20:42 (IST)

    OUT! Morgan had entrusted Stokes with the task of getting the breakthrough, and he does exactly that as Guptill edges to the slips to depart for 27. New Zealand 63/2

    Guptill c Root b Stokes 27(33)

  • 20:41 (IST)

    After 13 overs,New Zealand 58/1 ( Martin Guptill 23 , Kane Williamson (C) 28)

    Williamson deals in doubles in the first three deliveries of the over, bringing up the 50-partnership along the way. Four byes conceded by Plunkett in the fifth ball, with a vicious bouncer going waste as Buttler the glovesman fails to stop the ball from travelling over his head. 11 off the over. 

  • 20:38 (IST)

    After 12 overs,New Zealand 47/1 ( Martin Guptill 23 , Kane Williamson (C) 21)

    Now England captain Morgan turns to Stokes in a bid to break the budding second-wicket stand. Concedes just three runs off it. Both Guptill and Williamson are in the 20s at the moment, and are building their innings at a decent pace. 

  • 20:35 (IST)

    After 11 overs,New Zealand 44/1 ( Martin Guptill 22 , Kane Williamson (C) 19)

    Plunkett introduced into the attack in the 11th over of the innings, and gives away just four runs off it. Meanwhile, the partnership between Guptill and Williamson has blossomed quite well, and the two have a crucial job at hand if they are to keep the Black Caps in the chase. 

  • The first Powerplay brought just 40 runs but more importantly for New Zealand, it is only a wicket down. The danger in the first six overs was overwhelming at times as Jake Ball and Mark Wood threatened to run through the Kiwis batting lineup. But two mature heads in Guptill and Williamson saw the difficult phase off. Now, the past few overs suggest that run making has begun in earnest.
     
     

  • Interesting first 10 overs, New Zealand 10 runs behind where England were and they have lost Ronchi, but they will perhaps feel fortunate not to have lost any more batsmen given how well England started. The hosts could do with another scalp otherwise they will start to feel like they haven’t made the most of their original early dominance. Fascinating start though.
     
     

  • 20:27 (IST)

    After 10 overs,New Zealand 40/1 ( Martin Guptill 19 , Kane Williamson (C) 18)

    Williamson chips the fourth ball of the 10th over towards mid-on, with the ball airborne for sometime, though landing safely beyond the fielder's reach. Good comeback by Wood in this over, with just one run coming off it. New Zealand's run-rate has improved marginally in the last couple of overs. 

  • 20:24 (IST)

    After 9 overs,New Zealand 39/1 ( Martin Guptill 18 , Kane Williamson (C) 18)

    FOUR! Guptill slashes the first ball of the ninth over towards the off-side, with the boundaries starting to come along New Zealand's way more often now. Williamson times his push down the ground to perfection, with Moeen losing the chase against the ball towards the long-on boundary rope. Nine off the over. 

  • 20:22 (IST)

    After 8 overs,New Zealand 30/1 ( Martin Guptill 13 , Kane Williamson (C) 14)

    The eighth over sees Williamson take on Wood to help himself to his first boundary. Flicks a length delivery towards the leg side, with the ball being too wide for the fielder at midwicket to catch. Wood, though, looked disappointed. 

  • 20:16 (IST)

    After 7 overs,New Zealand 22/1 ( Martin Guptill 12 , Kane Williamson (C) 7)

    Finally a boundary in the New Zealand innings, and a welcome one for the Black Caps, as Guptill pushes a length delivery down the ground with an on-drive and beats the mid-on fielder to get things going. Guptill helps himself to another, this time with a slash wide of the backward point fielder. Ball responds with a peach of a delivery that goes through Guptill's defence, but travels over the stumps. 10 off the over. Some relief for Guptill and Williamson. 

  • 20:13 (IST)

    After 6 overs,New Zealand 12/1 ( Martin Guptill 3 , Kane Williamson (C) 6)

    Wood continues to maintain the stranglehold on the Black Caps, giving away just two singles off this over. Both Williamson and Guptill are having a hard time collecting runs at the moment, with the Black Caps progressing at a mere two runs per over. They will need to find the boundaries soon in order to let off some steam. 

  • 20:09 (IST)

    After 5 overs,New Zealand 10/1 ( Martin Guptill 2 , Kane Williamson (C) 5)

    Williamson drives the third ball down the ground, with the ball landing anxiously close to Moeen at mid-on. Ball has to pull out of his run-up in the fourth delivery after strong wind blows the bails off. Just two runs off the over, including a leg-bye. 

  • New Zealand has scored more than 300 only once while batting second since the 2015 World Cup. It happened when these two sides met in the summer of that year as the Kiwis chased 303 down in Southampton. That series is remembered for producing a record number of runs for a five-match contest and NZ will have to summon some of the spirit which characterised that successful chase today.
     
     

  • 20:04 (IST)

    After 4 overs,New Zealand 8/1 ( Martin Guptill 2 , Kane Williamson (C) 4)

    Williamson punches the second ball of Wood's second over towards the off-side, getting enough time to come back for a third run. Outside edge off Guptill's bat carries through the vacant third slip to allow him a single. Four runs off this over. 

  • 20:01 (IST)

    After 3 overs,New Zealand 4/1 ( Martin Guptill 1 , Kane Williamson (C) 1)

    Another tight over by Ball, sticking to short of good length for the most part in this over while giving away just one run off it. Nightmarish start this for the Black Caps. 

  • Perfect start for England and their new new ball man Jake Ball, Luke Ronchi goes for a duck and the hosts get the breakthrough at almost the earliest moment possible. Key man Kane Williamson in now though for the Black Caps.
     

  • 19:57 (IST)

    After 2 overs,New Zealand 3/1 ( Martin Guptill 1 , Kane Williamson (C) 1)

    Mark Wood bowls from the other end. Challenges the batsmen straightaway with a testing line outside off that travels dangerously close to the batsmen's outside edge. Just two runs off this over. 

  • 19:57 (IST)

    The early wicket has got the England players excited. Can they make a couple of more inroads?

  • With the threat of rain hanging over this match, this is a significant blow for New Zealand. Luke Ronchi would have been expected to get his side off to a flier but an uncertain defence has left him with a first-ball duck. Over to Kane Williamson now. Good thing he has Martin Guptill for company. The opening batsman has a love affair in England in ODI cricket, averaging nearly 60 in 13 matches. However, his two appearances in Cardiff produced only 34 runs. He and his side cannot afford another failure today.
     
     

  • 19:53 (IST)

    After 1 overs,New Zealand 1/1 ( Martin Guptill 0 , Kane Williamson (C) 0)

    Ball bowls the first over of the New Zealand innings, and puts his side in the driver's seat by removing Ronchi for a golden duck with a delivery that nips back into the batsman. Skipper Kane Williamson walks out to bat with a sense of purpose on mind. 

  • 19:49 (IST)

    OUT! Ronchi departs early, as Jake Ball gets one to nip back into the batsman, beat his inside-edge, and knock his middle-stump over! Having got a blazing half-century in the previous game, Ronchi will be disappointed to fail in this innings. NZ 1/1

    Ronchi b Ball 0(1)

  • Martin Guptill's batting average of 70.55 against England in ODIs is the second best among all the batsmen with a cut-off of 250 runs. 

  • 19:46 (IST)

    The rain has stopped and players are on the field. Ronchi, Guptill to open. Ball to begin the proceedings for England. 

  • 19:31 (IST)

    New Zealand's chase has been delayed due to rain. Stay tuned for further updates.

  • This will not trouble the Kiwis immediately but they took four hours to finish their bowling today. If the ICC is going to take a consistent stand, Kane Williamson might be suspended for the next two games like Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga. It could turn out to be a massive blow for New Zealand, going forward.
     
     

  • The highest target successfully chased by New Zealand in ICC ODI tournaments is 298 which they chased against South Africa at Auckland in ICC Cricket World Cup 2015. They are chasing 311 runs today. 
     
     

  • 19:05 (IST)

  • So, New Zealand conceded 89 runs in the final powerplay. A bit more than they would have liked but the leak was compensated by an insistence on taking wickets. So, England was bowled out three balls before its innings would have ended. 311 will not unduly worry the Kiwis but they may not have to chase that many if rain intervenes in the second half of this match. Overall, a decent effort by New Zealand in conditions that were not entirely helpful. Although Corey Anderson and Adam Milne picked up more wickets, it was the control of Tim Southee which stood out. He understood the demands of these conditions and produced a performance which did not let England touch stratospheric heights.
     
     

  • Most wickets in England-New Zealand ODIs:
     
    34 - Richard Hadlee 
    33 - TIM SOUTHEE*
    33 - James Anderson 
     
     

  • Fascinating first half of this ODI, England threatened at times to post a really mammoth total, but New Zealand regularly picked up wickets to keep pegging them back. However just as the Black Caps looked like they might polish England off for a below par total, Buttler stepped up to take England past 300 and leave this match intriguingly poised.

  • 19:01 (IST)

    After 49.3 overs,England 310/10 ( Jos Buttler (W) 61 , )

    Superb final over by Southee, polishing the tail off while preventing Buttler from causing any further damage after allowing them to cross the 300-run mark. Gets rid of Wood and Ball off successive deliveries as England fold up for 310 with three balls to spare. 

  • 18:59 (IST)

    OUT! Southee gets two-in-two, cramping last batsman Jake Ball for room, with the latter lobbing the ball over to square-leg, where Boult takes a fine catch. Buttler remains stranded on 61 at one end. England bowled out for 310! 

    Ball c Boult b Southee 0(1)

  • 18:57 (IST)

    OUT! Golden duck for Mark Wood as he gets a leading edge straight into Taylor's hands at cover while attempting to pull a back-of-length delivery from Southee. England 310/9

    Wood c Taylor b Southee 0(1)

  • 18:56 (IST)

    After 49 overs,England 309/8 ( Jos Buttler (W) 60 , )

    Southee to bowl the penultimate over of the innings. Plunkett connects well in his pull in the first ball fo the over, comfortably clearing the long-leg boundary. He's not mug with the bat, and he is proving exactly that with his cameo. The six also brings up the team 300, decent progress for the side after the number of wickets that they had lost in the middle stages. Two wides, as well as some excellent running to grab doubles off the next three deliveries only makes the situation better for the hosts. Plunkett departs in the last ball of the over after miscuing his pull, off a slower ball, to get caught by Southee near long-on. 15 and a wicket in the penultimate over. 

  • 18:54 (IST)

    OUT! The Buttler-Plunkett partnership falls short of the 50-run mark by just one run with the later miscuing in the last ball of the 49th over to get caught by Southee near long-on. Good work by Southee, who was staring at the sun while positioning himself for the catch, and ended up collecting it cleanly. England 309/8

    Plunkett c Southee b Milne 15(10)

  • This is the 23rd 300-plus score for England post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 which is the most times among all the teams. 
     
     

  • 18:50 (IST)

    After 48 overs,England 294/7 ( Jos Buttler (W) 53 , Liam Plunkett 9)

    Boult finishes his quota with a tight over, giving away just three singles off it while keeping the batsmen guessing with variations in length in this over. The danger for them right now is Buttler, who is well-settled right now having brought up his half-century, and will look to guide England past 320. 

  • 18:49 (IST)

    After 47 overs,England 291/7 ( Jos Buttler (W) 52 , Liam Plunkett 7)

    Mile into his ninth over (interesting rotation of bowlers by Williamson). Plunkett pulls the first ball towards fine-leg, with the ball landing well short of the fielder. Buttler is pinged on the ribs in the following delivery after missing a back-of-length delivery from Milne. Buttler brings up his half-century in just 41 deliveries by smacking the last ball of the over towards the long-off boundary. 

  • Jos Buttler starting to find his form here now, playing the most extraordinary ramp shot for six directly behind him. That practically flew into the River Taff behind the ground, only the camera gantry stopped it. England need Plunkett to stick around to support Buttler and a big total looks back within their grasp.
     
     

  • 18:46 (IST)

    FIFTY for Jos Buttler! Having struggled for a bit early in this innings, Buttler has caught up with a flurry of boundaries, and gets to the milestone in the 41st delivery that he faces with a flat-batted pull over the long-off boundary! 

  • 18:42 (IST)

    After 46 overs,England 278/7 ( Jos Buttler (W) 46 , Liam Plunkett 1)

    Boult brought back into the attack with five overs left in the innings. Buttler guides the second ball towards the off-side to collect a couple of runs, keeping the scoreboard ticking. SIX! Incredible strike by Buttler! Scoops a short ball from Boult over the keeper's head, with the ball landing alongside the cameraperson well beyond the sightscreen. Didn't we witness a few of those shots in the recent IPL as well, in which Buttler was playing his services for Mumbai Indians? 10 off the over.

  • So, the first half of the final powerplay is done and England has scored 47 runs for two wickets. New Zealand will be pleased by its success in pegging the host back with wickets but the runs keep on coming. A chase of over 300 looks likely now and it is up to the main pacers to ensure the target does not go beyond 310.
     
     

  • 18:38 (IST)

    After 45 overs,England 268/7 ( Jos Buttler (W) 36 , Liam Plunkett 1)

    Southee into his ninth over. The Kiwis opt to use the first of their two reviews in this over in the second ball of the over. Turns out to be a waste of a review as ball was nowhere near Buttler's bat while the latter tried to pull a short delivery. Buttler smacks the fifth ball towards the midwicket boundary, and beats the fielder in the deep to get his second boundary. Eight off the over, including a wide. 

  • 18:33 (IST)

    After 44 overs,England 260/7 ( Jos Buttler (W) 30 , )
     
    Santner into his eighth over. Deft touch by Rashid in the third delivery to guide a back-of-length delivery towards the third man fence, with the ball beating Neil Broom to the boundary rope. Rashid further boosts the run-rate by collecting three off the next delivery, pushing this one towards sweeper cover. Santner removes Rashid in the end by trapping him with plumb lbw in the last ball of the over. 10 runs and a wicket off that one. 

Load More

Latest update: 40th over — Boult bowls the last over of the second powerplay, and concedes just four singles off it to keep things tight. England have lost a plenty of wickets in this powerplay, and need some serious powerhitting at the moment in order to get England to a competitive total. 

Preview: New Zealand will look to revive their Champions Trophy campaign by beating England in Cardiff on Tuesday after a frustrating start to the one-day international tournament.

Kane Williamson, the New Zealand captain, lived up to his billing as one of the world's best batsmen with a superb hundred in their Group A opener against Australia at Edgbaston on Friday.

England captain Eoin Morgan and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

England captain Eoin Morgan and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

A late collapse meant New Zealand's total of 291 was less than it might have been but, even so, Australia had slumped to 53 for three before rain ended the match before the 20 overs required in the second innings to constitute a result had been bowled.

The upshot was that Australia and New Zealand received just a point apiece, while England took two after defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets in their opener at the Oval.

Tuesday's match is now all the more important to New Zealand's bid to get out of the four-strong group and reach the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world's top eight ODI teams.

But New Zealand opener Martin Guptill said the side would draw strength from their showing against Australia — the team that beat them in the 2015 World Cup final.

"Absolutely," Guptill told reporters in Cardiff on Monday.

"We did some very good things in that last game, and it was unfortunate the rain came when it did."

New Zealand's aggressive approach to white-ball cricket has had a huge influence on England.

Guptill was involved when New Zealand hammered England by eight wickets in a World Cup group match two years ago.

But he said Eoin Morgan's men were now a much improved one-day outfit.

"It's very much a new-look England side over the last couple of years, and it's worked very well for them," said Guptill.

"We play our way, and they play their way, which is a similar brand, and it works for both teams."

'Master-class'

Heavy rain in Cardiff on Monday left New Zealand contemplating the prospect of another washout but Guptill said: "We can't control the weather. We've just got to deal with it."

He added: "We can't let that dictate the way we play. We still have to go out and do our things to be aggressive and take it to the opposition. If we take a step back, then we've already lost the game before stepping out there."

Tuesday's match features two of cricket's brightest batting talents in Williamson and England's Joe Root.

Just as Williamson made a hundred against Australia, so too did Root against Bangladesh.

"They can both be destructive without hitting those massively big shots — they kill teams softly," said Guptill. "They know the game inside and out, and their own games.

"They know where there are areas to hit, where they can to certain bowlers. So it's a master-class when they get going.

"If either one gets in, you know it could be a long day for whoever is in the field."

Tuesday's fixture takes place amid heightened concerns over security following recent terror attacks in Manchester and London.

But Guptill said the Blackcaps were reassured by the International Cricket Council's arrangements to protect teams.

"The ICC have assured us that our safety is their number one priority, and they keep giving us updates daily about what's happening and what their plans are for us," Guptill explained.

"So we feel very safe at the moment. On behalf of the Black Caps, I'd like to let people know our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families through this tough time."

With inputs from AFP

For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here


Published Date: Jun 06, 2017 08:38 pm | Updated Date: Jun 06, 2017 08:39 pm

FP SportsJun, 06 2017 20:39:03 IST

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 7PAK Vs SA
2Jun 8IND Vs SL
3Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
4Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
5Jun 11IND Vs SA
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores