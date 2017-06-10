ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Australia, Live cricket score and updates: Warner, Finch make steady start

After 6 overs,Australia 31/0 ( David Warner 16 , Aaron Finch 14)
Preview: Australia remain confident of beating England in their make-or-break Champions Trophy clash at Edgbaston on Saturday, even if defeating the English weather has so far proved beyond them.
Steven Smith's side endured the frustration of having Monday's clash with Bangladesh abandoned due to rain, just days after their opening Group A fixture against New Zealand was also washed out.
On both occasions, it has been Australia who were batting in the early stages of their innings when bad weather ended play.
What made the Bangladesh washout at the Oval especially tough to take was that Australia had reached 83 for one in pursuit of 183 to win and required only four more overs to be bowled to ensure they would take maximum points via the Duckworth-Lewis rule used in rain-affected matches.
With two points from their two matches, Australia now have to beat England to be certain of a place in the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world's top eight one-day intentional teams.
"I think it makes the equation pretty simple for us," said Smith, whose side suffered an Edgbaston defeat by England during the last Champions Trophy four years ago.
"We have to beat England and then I think we're through. I haven't really read into anything else that's happened."
Smith's powerful top order have spent precious little time in the middle this tournament but the skipper said: "You know, most of the guys have been playing a lot of cricket, anyway, having been at the IPL (Indian Premier League) and things like that."
"I think once they get out in the middle, things will just click into place, and yeah, hopefully we can play well in Birmingham," added Smith of a line-up where the big-hitting Chris Lynn, fresh from his IPL exploits, could be recalled.
Australia's pacemen, led by Mitchell Starc, have started to find their form and they would love nothing more than a go at the old enemy this weekend.
England, by contrast, have managed to dodge the bad weather sufficiently to beat both Bangladesh and New Zealand in convincing fashion to book their semi-final spot regardless of Saturday's outcome.
But captain Eoin Morgan wants no let-up against World Cup champions Australia as England go in search of their first major International Cricket Council 50-over title.
"I think if we're truly going to be contenders for this tournament, we need to beat the best teams — and Australia are one of the best teams," he said.
"They always are going into a white-ball tournament. They seem to produce limited-overs cricketers at will," added the ex-Ireland batsman.
"So to go into a game like that with no other attitude than winning is very important to us."
Highlights
England XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
Both teams are unchanged.
England captain Eoin Morgan wins the toss and elects to bowl.
OUT! Warner caught behind. A Jaffa from Wood. A big breakthrough for England. Australia 40/1 in the 8th over
Warner c Buttler b Mark Wood 21(25)
After 7 overs,Australia 39/0 ( David Warner 21 , Aaron Finch 16)
Ball carries on. Comes in for his fourth over. Starts with a length delivery. No run. The fifth ball has Warner punching one to cover. Uppish, but falls just short of the fielder. The last ball is pulled to the cow corner fence. Warner's fourth boundary. Eight runs from that over.
After 6 overs,Australia 31/0 ( David Warner 16 , Aaron Finch 14)
Wood continues. Finch tries to pull the first ball. Doesn't get the timing. The ball doesn't travel a long distance, therefore. Warner gets the third boundary of his innings with a glance to fine leg. And then gets beaten by a fine delivery that was pitched a up and slanted away. A quick single off the last ball. Six runs taken off that Wood over.
After 5 overs,Australia 25/0 ( David Warner 11 , Aaron Finch 13)
Ball to bowl the fifth over. Sprays one down the leg side. Wide called. The third ball of the over is pitched short and it sits up nicely for Warner as he pulls it with authority over the in-field and to the midwicket fence. Four. The fifth ball climbs on Warner, who gets an inside edge and scampers for a single. Good understanding between the Australian openers this.
Warner and Finch have already shown they will be very quick to pounce on anything short. Both of them are very strong on the short ball, and on a flat surface both these batsmen will look to cash in on anything that allows them time and the room to free their arms.
15:17 (IST)
After 4 overs,Australia 17/0 ( David Warner 6 , Aaron Finch 11)
Wood in for his second over and gets hammered first ball. Could not have been more emphatic from Warner. The ball is just short of a length and Warner creams it over mid wicket. Warner pulls again. This time a single to long leg. The southpaw is looking in good touch. Cramped for room on the last delivery as Wood has Warner hopping. Six runs from that over.
After 3 overs,Australia 11/0 ( David Warner 1 , Aaron Finch 10)
Ball continues. Finch at last gets some bat on ball. A shortish delivery and he pulls it down the ground through mid on for the first boundary of the over. Finch goes after Ball again. Looks to have got a thick inside edge and the ball runs away to the squaqre leg fence. Not where he wanted the ball to go, but Australia not complaining. The second four of the innings. Ten runs from that over.
After 2 overs,Australia 1/0 ( David Warner 0 , Aaron Finch 1)
Wood bowls the second over. Finch goes after a widish delivery. Play and a miss. Flirting with danger. The second ball is also a play and a miss from Finch. Looked like the ball had a magnet that was attracting Finch towards it. Finch leaves one alone and then gets beaten again. Nervy start by the Australians this. The fifth ball finally produces a run as Finch pushes one to extra cover. And that's all Australia could get in the over.
After 1 overs,Australia 0/0 ( David Warner 0 , Aaron Finch 0)
Ball to Warner. Beats the Australian southpaw with an absolute beauty on the third delivery. A seam up delivery that pitched on a length and just shaped a tad away to beat the outside edge of Warner's bat. Warner leaves the next ball alone which is a bit short of a length. A maiden to start with.
Aaron Finch in ODIs:
ICC CT 13- CWC 15: Innings - 40, Average - 40.55
Post CWC 15: Innings - 30, Average - 30.34
And we are underway. David Warner and Aaron Finch start off proceedings with the bat. Jake Ball bowls the first over.
The teams are walking out to the field to some fanfare and we are in all readiness for the national anthems.
England's stellar batting record...
The equation is simple for Australia, they must win or their tournament is over. Always a big game when they take on England so it should be a good clash. England are in good form and are probably favourites but Australia would have gained confidence from their performance against Bangladesh before the rain came. It's a good surface so Australia will look to put on a big total batting first to give their bowlers a chance. They've gone in unchanged, another sign of their growing confidence.
Adil Rashid the key player for the hosts...
14:42 (IST)
Today's match is a virtual quarter-final for Australia. Their record in knockout matches in ICC ODI tournaments is 17-7. Will they win against England today who are already through to the semi-final?
England XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
Both teams are unchanged.
England captain Eoin Morgan wins the toss and elects to bowl.
Pitch report: It is a fresh, unused pitch. The grass has been cut down and it is hard. Spinners would get some purchase. The overcast conditions the captain winning the toss will want to bowl first.
Having already qualified, England appear in a relaxed mood as they arrive. But they won't be willing to do arch-rivals Australia any favour
Australia arriving at Edgbaston for their must-win match against England today
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of ICC Champions Trophy Group A encounter between England and Australia at Edgbaston on Saturday. It will be the last match of Group A with Bangladesh and New Zealand having played their quota of matches already.
England come into this much awaited clash with an advantage over their traditional rivals, having already made it to the semi-finals, beating Bangladesh and New Zealand in its previous matches. The hosts have a very long and powerful batting line-up and it could come into play again in the game against Australia. England's bowling, however, even with the plethora of options at their disposal, has been their weaker suit so far. That being said, there is no doubt that Eoin Morgan's men would love to knock out Australia by winning this game.
Australia have been the team worst hit by the English weather at this time of the year. Coming into their last Group stage game, their batsmen haven't been able to play a full-fledged ODI innings of fifty overs due to the rain interventions in previous encounters. The lack of time in the middle could be a problem for Australia when they face England. Australia would seriously hope for a rain-free game and would like to have the chance to decide their destiny, with a win ensuring their progress to the next stage.
So stay tuned for Live scores and updates of ICC Champions Trophy Group A clash between England and Australia at Edgbaston on Saturday.