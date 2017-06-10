ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Australia, Live cricket score and updates: Stokes, Morgan bring up 100-run stand

After 26 overs,England 169/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 73 , Ben Stokes 74)
Preview: Australia remain confident of beating England in their make-or-break Champions Trophy clash at Edgbaston on Saturday, even if defeating the English weather has so far proved beyond them.
Steven Smith's side endured the frustration of having Monday's clash with Bangladesh abandoned due to rain, just days after their opening Group A fixture against New Zealand was also washed out.
On both occasions, it has been Australia who were batting in the early stages of their innings when bad weather ended play.
What made the Bangladesh washout at the Oval especially tough to take was that Australia had reached 83 for one in pursuit of 183 to win and required only four more overs to be bowled to ensure they would take maximum points via the Duckworth-Lewis rule used in rain-affected matches.
With two points from their two matches, Australia now have to beat England to be certain of a place in the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world's top eight one-day intentional teams.
"I think it makes the equation pretty simple for us," said Smith, whose side suffered an Edgbaston defeat by England during the last Champions Trophy four years ago.
"We have to beat England and then I think we're through. I haven't really read into anything else that's happened."
Smith's powerful top order have spent precious little time in the middle this tournament but the skipper said: "You know, most of the guys have been playing a lot of cricket, anyway, having been at the IPL (Indian Premier League) and things like that."
"I think once they get out in the middle, things will just click into place, and yeah, hopefully we can play well in Birmingham," added Smith of a line-up where the big-hitting Chris Lynn, fresh from his IPL exploits, could be recalled.
Australia's pacemen, led by Mitchell Starc, have started to find their form and they would love nothing more than a go at the old enemy this weekend.
England, by contrast, have managed to dodge the bad weather sufficiently to beat both Bangladesh and New Zealand in convincing fashion to book their semi-final spot regardless of Saturday's outcome.
But captain Eoin Morgan wants no let-up against World Cup champions Australia as England go in search of their first major International Cricket Council 50-over title.
"I think if we're truly going to be contenders for this tournament, we need to beat the best teams — and Australia are one of the best teams," he said.
"They always are going into a white-ball tournament. They seem to produce limited-overs cricketers at will," added the ex-Ireland batsman.
"So to go into a game like that with no other attitude than winning is very important to us."
Published Date: Jun 10, 2017 09:28 pm | Updated Date: Jun 10, 2017 09:28 pm
Jun, 10 2017 IST
Highlights
OUT! What a start for Australia. Starc traps Roy LBW as the opener looked to defend it. But he gets rapped on the pads and the umpire raises his finer. Roy reviews it immediately, without even consulting his partner, but the replays show that he was out. Joe Root is the new man in. England 4/1 in the first over.
Roy lbw b Starc 4(2)
England XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
Both teams are unchanged.
England captain Eoin Morgan wins the toss and elects to bowl.
21:32 (IST)
After 27 overs,England 170/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 73 , Ben Stokes 75)
Hazlewood into the attack now. Stokes gives him some respect. Takes a single off the last ball and that's all that England take in that over.
21:28 (IST)
Cummins into the attack. Stokes plays the second ball away for with his wrists. Bisects mid off and mid wicket and collects a boundary. Great timing on it. Six runs from that over.
21:26 (IST)
21:25 (IST)
After 25 overs,England 163/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 72 , Ben Stokes 69)
Zampa continues. The second ball is called wide. The fourth ball is flighted and Stokes goes airborne. Hits it ferociously towards long on. 'Catch, catch' is the call from the Australians, but it was hit so hard and travelled so fast that even a fielder of the calibre of Warner at long on had no chance. The ball sails over his head for a six. Two singles off the next three balls. 11 ruuns from that over. At halfway stage, England firm favourites. Bangladesh could not be happier at the moment.
21:23 (IST)
Australia need to find a wicket from somewhere before England run away with this match and end the Aussies tournament. Starc still seems to be searching for rhythm and Cummins has again been poor with his line and length. Feel like Smith took too long to turn to Zampa but the leggie might still be Australia's best weapon.
21:21 (IST)
After 24 overs,England 152/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 70 , Ben Stokes 61)
Maxwell continues after drinks. Two runs off the first five balls. Morgan cuts but fails to beat backward point. But gets stuck into Maxwell on the last ball. Pulls the ball 84 metres away. Six. Imperious! Australia under the pump.
21:16 (IST)
After 23 overs,England 144/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 63 , Ben Stokes 60)
Zampa continues. Morgan reverse sweeps. Beats third man. Four. Some sloppy fielding by Zampa then. Doesn't bend down to stop the single off Morgan. Six runs from that over. And thatv is drinks.
21:15 (IST)
100 partnership up for this pair, from only 93 balls. It has been a superb passage of play for England, and with a boisterous crowd behind the home team, Australia are starting to look a bit ragged. Having led the way early on, Morgan now looks happy to play second fiddle to Stokes in this partnership.
21:15 (IST)
21:13 (IST)
After 22 overs,England 138/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 58 , Ben Stokes 59)
Maxwell into the attack now. Bowls a delivery way short first up and Morgan deposits him over the ropes at cow corner. Six! That is the hundred run stand between thses two players. And that is all that England would score in that over. England well on course for a victory now.
21:13 (IST)
21:11 (IST)
After 21 overs,England 132/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 52 , Ben Stokes 59)
Zampa to Stokes. Two runs off the first three balls. The fourth ball is short of a length and is hammered through extra cover by Stokes for a boundary. Six runs from that over.
21:09 (IST)
After 20 overs,England 126/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 51 , Ben Stokes 54)
Starc continues. Morgan drives the second ball of the over uppishly, but it is just inches away from the cover fielder. Nothing is going in favour of the Aussies. They however need a wicket round about now. A tidy over though. Only two runs from that.
21:07 (IST)
Most fifty-plus scores for England in ODIs:
39 - EOIN MORGAN*
39 - Ian Bell
34 - Kevin Pietersen
21:06 (IST)
After 19 overs,England 124/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 50 , Ben Stokes 53)
Zampa finally gets a bowl. Morgan gets to his half century with a push to long on. That is his 34th ODI fifty. He was stuck in the 40s for sometiome as he saw Stokes race to a fifty. But what an innings it has been for the England captain. A tidy first over from the leg spinner Zampa. Three runs from that.
21:03 (IST)
Eoin Morgan has now scored 14 fifty-plus scores against Australia in ODIs which is the most by any England player. The previous record was held by Graham Gooch who scored 13 fifty-plus scores against Australia in ODIs.
21:02 (IST)
21:01 (IST)
21:01 (IST)
21:00 (IST)
After 18 overs,England 121/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 48 , Ben Stokes 52)
Starc brought back into the attack. Comes in place of Head. One run from the first three balls. The fourth ball floats in and Stokes plays a forceful shot down the ground. No run. The next ball is short and cracked over backward square leg for six. And that's fifty for Stokes. His 10th in ODIs. England now have three sixes already, while Australia had to wait till the 49th over to get one. Where is Adam Zampa though? Seven runs from that over.
20:55 (IST)
After 17 overs,England 114/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 47 , Ben Stokes 46)
Henriques into the attack now. Beats Stokes with a back of a length delivery first up. A meaty blow from Stokes on the fifth ball. Full and in the slot for him and Stokes hits through the line. Stood tall and goes over mid on for a boundary. Six runs from that over.
20:54 (IST)
20:53 (IST)
This has been superb from this pair since the rain delay. They resumed on 35/3, 49 runs behind the Duckworth Lewis Stern par score, they are now six runs ahead of it. Important with more rain predicted to arrive and a hell of a turnaround from Morgan and Stokes.
20:52 (IST)
After 16 overs,England 108/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 47 , Ben Stokes 40)
Head continues. Four singles in that over. The England batsmen just milked the bowling there without being hassled. Both batsmen near their fifties now. What a partnership it has been!
20:50 (IST)
After 15 overs,England 104/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 45 , Ben Stokes 38)
Cummins continues. A cracker of a cut on the first ball from Morgan. Deserved a boundary. But Finch is back sweeping. Only a run. The nextv ball travels to the fence though. Cut fiercely by Stokes. Gets a full toss on off stump then and Stokes collects an easy boundary at midwicket. Smith looks distraught. And again. The third boundary of the over, this time through extra cover. Big over. 13 runs conceded by Australia.
20:46 (IST)
After 14 overs,England 91/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 44 , Ben Stokes 26)
Travis Head comes into the attack in place of Hazlewood with his off-breaks. Bowls a full toss on Stokes's pads and the batsman whips it behind square for a boundary. A tidy over otherwise. Five runs from that over.
20:44 (IST)
After 13 overs,England 86/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 43 , Ben Stokes 22)
Cummins to Morgan. Cut away to third man for a single. A magnificent straight drive then from Stokes. You can watch that all day long! Looked like just a forward defence, but the races away to the fence. Steve Smith looks frustrated. The next ball is also driven again by Stokes and Starc misfields at mid off. Two bonus runs for England. Fifty run stand up between Morgan and Stokes. Nine runs from that over.
20:38 (IST)
Since the resumption of play Australia have been too short in length, particularly to Morgan. In general they've lacked the control they had before the rain came and England are now motoring along. Still, Australia will be confident knowing if they can get Morgan out then momentum will swing once again.
20:37 (IST)
After 12 overs,England 77/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 41 , Ben Stokes 15)
Hazlewood in for his sixth over. The third ball is short and Morgan pulls dismissively. Six over fine leg. Are the Australians stretching Hazlewood a bit too much? Eight runs from that over.
20:34 (IST)
Important rebuilding work being done now by Morgan and Stokes. England’s captain the chief aggressor at the moment, hitting the first six of the innings. It took Australia 49 overs to clear the ropes, England managed it after 58 balls. Now Stokes looks to be getting in on the action as well, taking Cummins to the boundary twice in two balls.
20:33 (IST)
After 11 overs,England 69/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 34 , Ben Stokes 14)
Cummins in for his second over. Stokes turns away one off his pads for two and then on-drives a length delivery for four. Textbook batting. Cummins bangs one short, aiming at Stokes's head, but the big Englishman pulls, gets a top edge and the ball flies to the fine leg fence. Consecutive boundaries. Eleven runs from that over.
20:30 (IST)
After 10 overs,England 58/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 34 , Ben Stokes 3)
Hazlewood continues. A slip in place and a man for the drive for Stokes. Stokes gets a single off the third ball. Hazlewood to Morgan. The ball is short and slapped in front of square on the leg side. The ball sails over the ropes. The England captain has been brilliant so far. Seven runs from that over. That's the end of the first power play and the match is in the balance.
20:25 (IST)
After 9 overs,England 51/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 28 , Ben Stokes 2)
Bowling change. Pat Cummins into the attack in place of Starc. The first ball is full and Morgan plays a good-looking drive to mid off. No run, but Morgan is looking in fine touch. The fourth ball is a fast bouncer. Morgan ducks safely underneath it. Cummins has a slip for Morgan. Starts with a maiden.
20:22 (IST)
After 8 overs,England 51/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 28 , Ben Stokes 2)
Hazlewood continues. Morgan goes after the bowling again. The England captain is playing a beauty. Hazlewood pitchs it full and outside off and Morgan drives through cover-point for a boundary. Stokes gets a couple of the fourth ball as he hits it down the ground. Seven runs from that over.
20:17 (IST)
After 7 overs,England 44/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 23 , Ben Stokes 0)
We are in all readiness for play to resume. The sun is beating down and Mitchell Starc steams in with two slips in place. But is greeted by two fantastic drives for four off the first two balls by Eoin Morgan. Juicy, pitched up deliveries get the treatment they deserves. That is being imperious. Starc comes back with a short ball that climbs steeply on Morgan. A swing and a miss on the next ball. Nine runs from that over.
20:03 (IST)
The covers are being removed as the weather has become just a bit bright at Edgbaston. Great news for Australia and they are already on the field, waiting for the England batsmen to walk in.
19:58 (IST)
The rain dance performed by Bangladesh supporters has been effective and the downpour has come at the wrong time for Australia. Hazlewood and Starc were on fire early, really putting the pressure on England and extracting some movement out of the surface. Momentum was with the Australians and suddenly 278 is looking a long way away for England, especially with Joe Root now back in the sheds as well. Smith and co will be desperate to get back out there and steamroll through the rest of the English batting line-up.
19:56 (IST)
19:45 (IST)
19:45 (IST)
19:44 (IST)
The D/L par scores for England at the end of the 20th over which is a minimum requirement for a result are 112/3, 133/4, 159/5, 187/6, 217/7, 244/8 and 263/9.
19:42 (IST)
Oh dear! Some bad news. It is drizzling and it is heavy. The players have to walk off. Australian captain Steve Smith looks utterly disappointed as he trudges off. The covers are on.
If the match is called off, Australia will be knocked out of the tournament. So there will be some eyes nervously looking at the sky at the moment. Remember Australia's first two matches were also washed out.
19:40 (IST)
After 6 overs,England 35/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 14 , Ben Stokes 0)
Hazlewood to Root. Some misfielding from the Australians. Two runs. Root beaten all ends up on the next ball. Back of a length delivery that held its line. Root was commited to the shot and missed it completely. A bit of an appeal on the next ball. But on the fourth ball, Australia do get a wicket. Root gets an outside edge. The ball was pitched on a length and just shaped away. Wade does no mistake behind the stumps. This has been a see-saw battle so far. The moment a team looks to be getting on top, the other team comes back with a strong reply. Ben Stokes is the new man in and immediately there is a huge shout for LBW against him. Not out given. Looked to have pitched outside leg. Australia think about reviewing but thinks better off it in the end. No run from the last ball of the over. Four runs off the 6th over of the England innings.
19:34 (IST)
19:32 (IST)
OUT! Root dismissed now. Edges a length delivery from Hazlewood that just shaped away. England 35/3 in the 6th over.
Root c Wade b Hazlewood 15(14)
19:30 (IST)
After 5 overs,England 31/2 ( Joe Root 13 , Eoin Morgan (C) 14)
Starc to Root. Edged, but the ball falls short of the slips. What is worse for Australia, the ball finds the smallest of gaps in the slip cordon and runs away to the fence. A flurry of boundaries in the last few overs. To the credit of Root tbhough, he had played the ball with soft hands. Root square drives and gets three runs. Seven runs from that over.
19:27 (IST)
After 4 overs,England 24/2 ( Joe Root 6 , Eoin Morgan (C) 14)
Hazlewood continues. Morgan shimmies down the wicket and hits him through wide long off. Four! The next ball is cut in front of square. Another four. Hazlewood comes round the wicket. Morgan middles it again, but can't beat cover. But does get his third boundary of the over off the next ball as he plays a fine on-drive. The last ball of the over is short and Morgan pulls. The ball flies off his bat behind the stumps, but wicketkeeper Wade can't hold on. England counter-attacking now after the early setback. And it all makes for a great contest. Bangladesh, on their part, would be glued to the TV sets.
19:22 (IST)
Four runs scored by England openers today is the lowest aggregate for them in a home innings since they made zero against India at Lord's on September 08, 2007.
19:22 (IST)
After 3 overs,England 10/2 ( Joe Root 6 , Eoin Morgan (C) 0)
Starc continues. Bowling full and tries to entice Root into a drive with fielders waiting behind the stumps for any edge. Root doesn't take the bait. Instead brings out a fine square drive on the fifty ball for a boundary. Four runs from that over.
19:19 (IST)
After 2 overs,England 6/2 ( Joe Root 2 , Eoin Morgan (C) 0)
Hazlewood into the attack. Root gets a leading edge and it just evades the cover fielder. A single taken. The next ball produces another wicket as Alex Hales edges one to slip. Australia may not have got a sizeable total, but they have come out all guns blazing with the ball. The ball pitched on a length and just moved away. No footwork from Hales. Eoin Morgan is the new man at the crease. A run and a wicket from that over .