ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Australia, Live cricket score and updates: Rashid removes Henriques

Preview: Australia remain confident of beating England in their make-or-break Champions Trophy clash at Edgbaston on Saturday, even if defeating the English weather has so far proved beyond them.
Steven Smith's side endured the frustration of having Monday's clash with Bangladesh abandoned due to rain, just days after their opening Group A fixture against New Zealand was also washed out.
On both occasions, it has been Australia who were batting in the early stages of their innings when bad weather ended play.
What made the Bangladesh washout at the Oval especially tough to take was that Australia had reached 83 for one in pursuit of 183 to win and required only four more overs to be bowled to ensure they would take maximum points via the Duckworth-Lewis rule used in rain-affected matches.
With two points from their two matches, Australia now have to beat England to be certain of a place in the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world's top eight one-day intentional teams.
"I think it makes the equation pretty simple for us," said Smith, whose side suffered an Edgbaston defeat by England during the last Champions Trophy four years ago.
"We have to beat England and then I think we're through. I haven't really read into anything else that's happened."
Smith's powerful top order have spent precious little time in the middle this tournament but the skipper said: "You know, most of the guys have been playing a lot of cricket, anyway, having been at the IPL (Indian Premier League) and things like that."
"I think once they get out in the middle, things will just click into place, and yeah, hopefully we can play well in Birmingham," added Smith of a line-up where the big-hitting Chris Lynn, fresh from his IPL exploits, could be recalled.
Australia's pacemen, led by Mitchell Starc, have started to find their form and they would love nothing more than a go at the old enemy this weekend.
England, by contrast, have managed to dodge the bad weather sufficiently to beat both Bangladesh and New Zealand in convincing fashion to book their semi-final spot regardless of Saturday's outcome.
But captain Eoin Morgan wants no let-up against World Cup champions Australia as England go in search of their first major International Cricket Council 50-over title.
"I think if we're truly going to be contenders for this tournament, we need to beat the best teams — and Australia are one of the best teams," he said.
"They always are going into a white-ball tournament. They seem to produce limited-overs cricketers at will," added the ex-Ireland batsman.
"So to go into a game like that with no other attitude than winning is very important to us."
Jun, 10 2017 IST
Highlights
England XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
Both teams are unchanged.
England captain Eoin Morgan wins the toss and elects to bowl.
17:03 (IST)
England strike again, Moises Henriques certainly looks like he’s batting several places too high in the order for Australia. The home side have got so much better at picking up wickets in the middle overs, and with Rashid and Plunkett bowling in tandem, Australia are looking slightly under pressure. A lot relying on Steve Smith now.
17:03 (IST)
After 28 overs,Australia 163/3 ( Steven Smith (C) 47 , Travis Head 1)
Rashid continues. Henriques prised out with a clever ploy. Invited the batsman to go over the top with well tossed up delivery and Henriques fell for it. Henriques ends up giving a catch to mid on. Travis Head comes in to bat. Rashid's googlies are doing the trick here. Three runs and a wicket from that over.
17:03 (IST)
Moises Henriques' ODI career:
12, 6, 2, 3, 9*, 4, 6, 4, 18, 17 (Today)*
Average - 9.00, Strike rate - 68.06
These numbers suggest that why he has not been able to cement his place in Australia's ODI side till day.
16:57 (IST)
OUT! Henriques tries to spank a full delivery from Rashid over the top. Doesn't get the elevation and offers the simplest of chances to Plunkett at mid on. Australia 161/3 in the 28th over.
Henriques c Plunkett b Adil Rashid 17(19)
16:56 (IST)
After 27 overs,Australia 160/2 ( Steven Smith (C) 45 , Moises Henriques 17)
Plunkett comes back into the attack. Three runs off the first four balls. The fourth ball brings out a terrific drive from Henriques through widish mid off. Take four. Seven runs from that over.
16:55 (IST)
16:53 (IST)
After 26 overs,Australia 153/2 ( Steven Smith (C) 43 , Moises Henriques 12)
Rashid to Henriques. Starts with a googly. The batsman was in some degree of bother there. The Australian batsmen don't take too many risks off that over. What they have done well so far is to not give Rashid a wicket. And for all the skill and guile, Rashid is still going at a bit over four runs from that over. Nothing extraordinary, those figures. Six runs from that over.
16:50 (IST)
After 25 overs,Australia 147/2 ( Steven Smith (C) 41 , Moises Henriques 8)
Stokes continues. Henriques finally gets going, and in style. A length delivery is driven forcefully to the cover boundary. And Henriques goes after Stokes again. A short-pitched ball and Henriques brings out the pull. Consecutive fours. Smith gets an inside edge onto his pads on the last ball. Eleven runs off that over.
16:47 (IST)
After 24 overs,Australia 136/2 ( Steven Smith (C) 40 , Moises Henriques 0)
Rashid continues and Henriques can't get him away. Good tasty length from the leggie. Ends with a googly. A maiden. The second of the innings.
16:45 (IST)
That’s an excellent catch by Morgan, with the ball swirling in the air and three fielders converging on it, it looked like England might make a meal of it, but the captain kept his cool and the dangerous looking Finch has to go back to the pavilion. England might fancy their chances of rattling out a couple more Australian batsmen here, their middle order is not the most secure looking.
16:45 (IST)
After 23 overs,Australia 136/2 ( Steven Smith (C) 40 , Moises Henriques 0)
Stokes to Smith. The Australian skipper swivels and pulls for a single. Finch cracks the next delivery through mid off for a boundary. The ball was pitched up and in the slot for Finch. The big Australian opener doesn't stay long thereafter though. Mistimes a full Stokes cutter totally and skies it. For sometime the ball looked to fall away from Morgan at cover. But the England captain settled underneeath and catches it to the relief of the England fans. That's Stokes's 50th ODI wicket. A good hand by Finch nevertheless. Moises Henriques the new man in.
16:45 (IST)
Australia's middle order might lack stability but it is packed with a lot of power. The kind of line-up that could do a lot of damage with the good platform they have today. Perfect opportunity for Henriques to cement the number four spot and silence his critics, he still has plenty of time to build his innings and help take Australia to 340 plus.
16:42 (IST)
England all-rounders to score 1000-plus runs and take atleast 50 wickets in ODIs:
Ian Botham
Paul Collingwood
Andrew Flintoff
Ben Stokes*
16:40 (IST)
OUT! Finch skies one and Morgan hovers underneath it and pouches it. Australia 136/2 in the 23rd over
Finch c Eoin Morgan b Stokes 68(64)
16:36 (IST)
After 22 overs,Australia 128/1 ( Aaron Finch 63 , Steven Smith (C) 38)
Rashid to Smith. A big shout for LBW on the third ball. Bowled from front of the arm and slides on to rap Finch on the pad. Looks to be missing leg though. Not out given. Follows it up with a flipper. Fantastic variation this from Rashid. Seven runs from that over.
16:33 (IST)
After 21 overs,Australia 121/1 ( Aaron Finch 58 , Steven Smith (C) 36)
Stokes has a change of ends. Hit for a boundary on the third ball. A low and wide full toss and Smith accepts the gift with glee as he guides it to the backward point fence. Stokes will have to re-bowl the last ball as the umpire calls it a wide. Seven runs off that over.
16:30 (IST)
After 20 overs,Australia 114/1 ( Aaron Finch 57 , Steven Smith (C) 31)
Rashid to bowl his second over. A big appeal for LBW off the fourth ball. Finch was well forward and may have got an inside edge. Not out given. Was close though. Replays later suggests the impact was in line and only an inside edge could have saved the batsman. Rashid using the wrong 'un to good effect. The next ball is almost a grubber. It hardly bounces and hits Finch on the pad. But the impact was outside leg as the batsman had moved away from the stumps. Rashid bowls three googlies on the trot. Fine bowling by the leggie this. Three runs from the 20th over.
16:25 (IST)
After 19 overs,Australia 111/1 ( Aaron Finch 55 , Steven Smith (C) 30)
Plunkett continues and the first ball is way above the waist. Did that slip out of the hand? 'No ball' called as it should have been. The batsmen take two. Free hit for Australia. Smith on strike. What will Plunkett come up with now? He goes short and Smith pulls it to fine leg for a single. The free hit doesn't hurt England. The fourth ball is full and driven down the ground by Smith. No chance for the fielder at mid on and what he can only do is to retrieve the ball from the boundary. 13 runs from that over. The Australian batsmen milking the bowling well.
16:19 (IST)
After 18 overs,Australia 98/1 ( Aaron Finch 51 , Steven Smith (C) 22)
Rashid to Smith. Starts with fullish deliveries. The third ball is driven by the Australian captain. Ball does well at the long on fence to save a run. Rashid us getting the ball drifting into the right hander. Five runs from that over.
16:17 (IST)
Steve Smith v Adil Rashid in ODIs:
Runs - 33
Balls - 36
Dismissals - 3
Average - 11.00
It will be an interesting battle to watch today.
16:16 (IST)
Aaron Finch's fifty-plus scores in ODIs: 23
Against England - 6 (16 innings)
Against India - 6 (13 innings)
Against South Africa - 6 (15 innings)
Against rest - 5 (34 innings)
16:16 (IST)
We will have some leg spin now as Adil Rashid is brought into the attack. He has fine record. Finch's record against leg-spinners not too good. An interesting battle on the cards.
16:16 (IST)
Smith just easing himself into the innings while Finch is looking in ominous form. His feet are moving and his timing looks much better than in the first two matches. He's been dismissive of anything short and has ran hard between the wickets as well. Australia will be pleased with their current position and on a good batting track they'll be aiming for well in excess of 300.
16:13 (IST)
After 17 overs,Australia 93/1 ( Aaron Finch 50 , Steven Smith (C) 18)
Plunkett in for his fourth over. Finch gets a single off the third ball and gets to his fifty. That is the 16th ODI fifty for the Australian batsman. A fine innings and a necessary one, especially considering the stakes on this match and given that Warner was dismissed early. Three runs from that over and drinks called for.
16:07 (IST)
After 16 overs,Australia 90/1 ( Aaron Finch 49 , Steven Smith (C) 16)
Stokes continues. Cross-seam delivery pitched short first up and Finch swivels and pulls through backward of square for a boundary. The next ball is short and wide and cracked through point for another boundary. Smith makes it three boundaries in the over, but it is a streaky one. A full delivcery that draws Smith into the drive. Just inches away from the wicketkeeper. The last ball kicked up from a length and had Finch surprised. Best over for Australia. 14 runs off that over.
16:02 (IST)
After 15 overs,Australia 76/1 ( Aaron Finch 40 , Steven Smith (C) 11)
Plunkett in for his third over. Pretty disciplined bowling this from England, giving Australia nothing away. Bowls largely stump-to-stump. Only one run from that over.
16:01 (IST)
15:59 (IST)
After 14 overs,Australia 75/1 ( Aaron Finch 39 , Steven Smith (C) 11)
Stokes continues. One run from the first three balls. The fifth ball is pitched short and Smith pulls to deep midwicket, but checks his shot. Single. Finch gets another single off the last ball. Another three-run over by Stokes.
15:54 (IST)
After 13 overs,Australia 72/1 ( Aaron Finch 37 , Steven Smith (C) 10)
Plunkett continues. Bit of a yes-no situation on the third ball. Smith was in bit of a trouble at the non-striker's end. A back end throw from Stokes at mid on. No harm done to Australia though. Plunkett sprays one down the leg side. Wide called. A tidy over. Plunkett makes amends for a costly first over. Two runs conceded.
15:50 (IST)
After 12 overs,Australia 70/1 ( Aaron Finch 37 , Steven Smith (C) 10)
Ben Stokes replaces Wood. Starts short of a length, then experiments with the ball pitched up and then bangs one short again. Good variation from the English all-rounder. Stokes, Indian fans would remember, was in terrific form both with the ball and bat for Rising Pune Supergiant in the recently-concluded IPL and is a huge player for England. A tidy first over. Goes for a mere three runs.
15:47 (IST)
After 11 overs,Australia 67/1 ( Aaron Finch 35 , Steven Smith (C) 9)
Liam Plunkett comes in to bowl in place of Ball. The first bowling change for England. And he is immediately greeted with a spectacular straight drive from Finch. The shot of the day so far. The fourth ball is driven again. Through mid on and beats the fielder. Spectacular again. Textbook stuff fro Finch this! A run off the next two balls. Eleven runs off that over.
15:45 (IST)
Honours fairly even after the first ten overs, Australia looked in danger of pulling away at one point, but the wicket of Warner has pegged them back a little. England though will be very keen to strike again and get into Australia’s slightly shaky looking middle and lower order.
15:45 (IST)
Despite losing Warner the Australians will be pleased with their start. Finch is looking in better touch and their run rate is good. As always Smith is the key player as the real class batsman in the side but England have been on the receiving end of Finch in the past and they'll be wary of how quickly he can take the game away from them.
15:45 (IST)
15:44 (IST)
15:44 (IST)
After 10 overs,Australia 56/1 ( Aaron Finch 25 , Steven Smith (C) 8)
Wood continues. The English opening bowlers are having a longish spell. The first ball keeps a bit low. Finch leaves the next ball. Smith and Finch watchful in that over. Only a single coming. After 10 overs, Australia going steady.
15:40 (IST)
After 9 overs,Australia 55/1 ( David Warner 24 , Steve Smith 8)
Ball in for his fifth over. Finch punches one through point for a three and then Smith gets into the act. A sublime drive through extra cover. Four! Another drive to follow. Straight past the bowler, with four written all over it. The fielder gets just a finger to it and saves two crucial runs. Smith looking in fine touch straightaway. Ten runs from that over
15:38 (IST)
15:38 (IST)
How crucial is Mark Wood to England’s fortunes? Things were looking a bit ominous for England with Warner and Finch just starting to tee off, but the Durham fast bowler strikes and now things are decidedly looking up for the hosts. Huge queues to get in to the ground mean that it’s not quite full yet, but an atmosphere is building quite nicely.
15:37 (IST)
David Warner in ODI cricket:
Career average: 44.72
Average against England: 38.84
Average in England: 31.00
He failed to score big yet another time in ODIs in England.
15:37 (IST)
After 8 overs,Australia 45/1 ( David Warner 21 , Steve Smith 1)
Wood continues. A huge wicket for the hosts off the second ball of the over. Warner prised out by a beauty. A seam up delivery that pitched on and around off, kicked up from a length and slanted away. Warner did not cover his off stump and got a healthy edge. Steve Smith is the new man in. Huge responsibility on the Australian skipper and talisman now. Gets beaten on the first ball he faces, with a ball that moves away. Finch gets a boundary off the last ball, as he turns one off his pads to the fine leg fence. Six runs and a wicket from that over.
15:31 (IST)
OUT! Warner caught behind. A Jaffa from Wood. A big breakthrough for England. Australia 40/1 in the 8th over
Warner c Buttler b Mark Wood 21(25)
15:29 (IST)
After 7 overs,Australia 39/0 ( David Warner 21 , Aaron Finch 16)
Ball carries on. Comes in for his fourth over. Starts with a length delivery. No run. The fifth ball has Warner punching one to cover. Uppish, but falls just short of the fielder. The last ball is pulled to the cow corner fence. Warner's fourth boundary. Eight runs from that over.
15:26 (IST)
After 6 overs,Australia 31/0 ( David Warner 16 , Aaron Finch 14)
Wood continues. Finch tries to pull the first ball. Doesn't get the timing. The ball doesn't travel a long distance, therefore. Warner gets the third boundary of his innings with a glance to fine leg. And then gets beaten by a fine delivery that was pitched a up and slanted away. A quick single off the last ball. Six runs taken off that Wood over.
15:24 (IST)
15:21 (IST)
After 5 overs,Australia 25/0 ( David Warner 11 , Aaron Finch 13)
Ball to bowl the fifth over. Sprays one down the leg side. Wide called. The third ball of the over is pitched short and it sits up nicely for Warner as he pulls it with authority over the in-field and to the midwicket fence. Four. The fifth ball climbs on Warner, who gets an inside edge and scampers for a single. Good understanding between the Australian openers this.
15:20 (IST)
Warner and Finch have already shown they will be very quick to pounce on anything short. Both of them are very strong on the short ball, and on a flat surface both these batsmen will look to cash in on anything that allows them time and the room to free their arms.
15:17 (IST)
After 4 overs,Australia 17/0 ( David Warner 6 , Aaron Finch 11)
Wood in for his second over and gets hammered first ball. Could not have been more emphatic from Warner. The ball is just short of a length and Warner creams it over mid wicket. Warner pulls again. This time a single to long leg. The southpaw is looking in good touch. Cramped for room on the last delivery as Wood has Warner hopping. Six runs from that over.
15:14 (IST)
After 3 overs,Australia 11/0 ( David Warner 1 , Aaron Finch 10)
Ball continues. Finch at last gets some bat on ball. A shortish delivery and he pulls it down the ground through mid on for the first boundary of the over. Finch goes after Ball again. Looks to have got a thick inside edge and the ball runs away to the squaqre leg fence. Not where he wanted the ball to go, but Australia not complaining. The second four of the innings. Ten runs from that over.
15:10 (IST)
After 2 overs,Australia 1/0 ( David Warner 0 , Aaron Finch 1)
Wood bowls the second over. Finch goes after a widish delivery. Play and a miss. Flirting with danger. The second ball is also a play and a miss from Finch. Looked like the ball had a magnet that was attracting Finch towards it. Finch leaves one alone and then gets beaten again. Nervy start by the Australians this. The fifth ball finally produces a run as Finch pushes one to extra cover. And that's all Australia could get in the over.