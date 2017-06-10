ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Australia, Live cricket score and updates: Rain halts play

After 4 overs,England 24/2 ( Joe Root 6 , Eoin Morgan (C) 14)
Preview: Australia remain confident of beating England in their make-or-break Champions Trophy clash at Edgbaston on Saturday, even if defeating the English weather has so far proved beyond them.
Steven Smith's side endured the frustration of having Monday's clash with Bangladesh abandoned due to rain, just days after their opening Group A fixture against New Zealand was also washed out.
On both occasions, it has been Australia who were batting in the early stages of their innings when bad weather ended play.
What made the Bangladesh washout at the Oval especially tough to take was that Australia had reached 83 for one in pursuit of 183 to win and required only four more overs to be bowled to ensure they would take maximum points via the Duckworth-Lewis rule used in rain-affected matches.
With two points from their two matches, Australia now have to beat England to be certain of a place in the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world's top eight one-day intentional teams.
"I think it makes the equation pretty simple for us," said Smith, whose side suffered an Edgbaston defeat by England during the last Champions Trophy four years ago.
"We have to beat England and then I think we're through. I haven't really read into anything else that's happened."
Smith's powerful top order have spent precious little time in the middle this tournament but the skipper said: "You know, most of the guys have been playing a lot of cricket, anyway, having been at the IPL (Indian Premier League) and things like that."
"I think once they get out in the middle, things will just click into place, and yeah, hopefully we can play well in Birmingham," added Smith of a line-up where the big-hitting Chris Lynn, fresh from his IPL exploits, could be recalled.
Australia's pacemen, led by Mitchell Starc, have started to find their form and they would love nothing more than a go at the old enemy this weekend.
England, by contrast, have managed to dodge the bad weather sufficiently to beat both Bangladesh and New Zealand in convincing fashion to book their semi-final spot regardless of Saturday's outcome.
But captain Eoin Morgan wants no let-up against World Cup champions Australia as England go in search of their first major International Cricket Council 50-over title.
"I think if we're truly going to be contenders for this tournament, we need to beat the best teams — and Australia are one of the best teams," he said.
"They always are going into a white-ball tournament. They seem to produce limited-overs cricketers at will," added the ex-Ireland batsman.
"So to go into a game like that with no other attitude than winning is very important to us."
OUT! What a start for Australia. Starc traps Roy LBW as the opener looked to defend it. But he gets rapped on the pads and the umpire raises his finer. Roy reviews it immediately, without even consulting his partner, but the replays show that he was out. Joe Root is the new man in. England 4/1 in the first over.
Roy lbw b Starc 4(2)
England XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
Both teams are unchanged.
England captain Eoin Morgan wins the toss and elects to bowl.
The rain dance performed by Bangladesh supporters has been effective and the downpour has come at the wrong time for Australia. Hazlewood and Starc were on fire early, really putting the pressure on England and extracting some movement out of the surface. Momentum was with the Australians and suddenly 278 is looking a long way away for England, especially with Joe Root now back in the sheds as well. Smith and co will be desperate to get back out there and steamroll through the rest of the English batting line-up.
The D/L par scores for England at the end of the 20th over which is a minimum requirement for a result are 112/3, 133/4, 159/5, 187/6, 217/7, 244/8 and 263/9.
Oh dear! Some bad news. It is drizzling and it is heavy. The players have to walk off. Australian captain Steve Smith looks utterly disappointed as he trudges off. The covers are on.
If the match is called off, Australia will be knocked out of the tournament. So there will be some eyes nervously looking at the sky at the moment. Remember Australia's first two matches were also washed out.
After 6 overs,England 35/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 14 , Ben Stokes 0)
Hazlewood to Root. Some misfielding from the Australians. Two runs. Root beaten all ends up on the next ball. Back of a length delivery that held its line. Root was commited to the shot and missed it completely. A bit of an appeal on the next ball. But on the fourth ball, Australia do get a wicket. Root gets an outside edge. The ball was pitched on a length and just shaped away. Wade does no mistake behind the stumps. This has been a see-saw battle so far. The moment a team looks to be getting on top, the other team comes back with a strong reply. Ben Stokes is the new man in and immediately there is a huge shout for LBW against him. Not out given. Looked to have pitched outside leg. Australia think about reviewing but thinks better off it in the end. No run from the last ball of the over. Four runs off the 6th over of the England innings.
OUT! Root dismissed now. Edges a length delivery from Hazlewood that just shaped away. England 35/3 in the 6th over.
Root c Wade b Hazlewood 15(14)
After 5 overs,England 31/2 ( Joe Root 13 , Eoin Morgan (C) 14)
Starc to Root. Edged, but the ball falls short of the slips. What is worse for Australia, the ball finds the smallest of gaps in the slip cordon and runs away to the fence. A flurry of boundaries in the last few overs. To the credit of Root tbhough, he had played the ball with soft hands. Root square drives and gets three runs. Seven runs from that over.
After 4 overs,England 24/2 ( Joe Root 6 , Eoin Morgan (C) 14)
Hazlewood continues. Morgan shimmies down the wicket and hits him through wide long off. Four! The next ball is cut in front of square. Another four. Hazlewood comes round the wicket. Morgan middles it again, but can't beat cover. But does get his third boundary of the over off the next ball as he plays a fine on-drive. The last ball of the over is short and Morgan pulls. The ball flies off his bat behind the stumps, but wicketkeeper Wade can't hold on. England counter-attacking now after the early setback. And it all makes for a great contest. Bangladesh, on their part, would be glued to the TV sets.
Four runs scored by England openers today is the lowest aggregate for them in a home innings since they made zero against India at Lord's on September 08, 2007.
After 3 overs,England 10/2 ( Joe Root 6 , Eoin Morgan (C) 0)
Starc continues. Bowling full and tries to entice Root into a drive with fielders waiting behind the stumps for any edge. Root doesn't take the bait. Instead brings out a fine square drive on the fifty ball for a boundary. Four runs from that over.
After 2 overs,England 6/2 ( Joe Root 2 , Eoin Morgan (C) 0)
Hazlewood into the attack. Root gets a leading edge and it just evades the cover fielder. A single taken. The next ball produces another wicket as Alex Hales edges one to slip. Australia may not have got a sizeable total, but they have come out all guns blazing with the ball. The ball pitched on a length and just moved away. No footwork from Hales. Eoin Morgan is the new man at the crease. A run and a wicket from that over .
Perfect start for Australia! Starc and Hazlewood look up for the fight and they've got the ball to talk just enough on this pitch. They needed early wickets and the movement with the new ball from Starc and Hazlewood has exposed the techniques of Roy and Hales - two very destructive batsmen. Australia have to keep pressing as it's England's two best batsmen at the crease now.
Did you know?
Joe Root's batting average of 17.66 against Australia in ODIs is his lowest against a Test playing nation.
OUT! Hales edges to Finch at first slip off Hazlewood. Disastrous start by England. They are 6/2 in the 2nd over.
Hales c Finch b Hazlewood 0(4)
Jason Roy has scored only 64 runs in his last eight ODI innings at an average of 8.00, and he disappoints yet again in this innings. His average now reads 7.55 in nine innings.
19:10 (IST)
After 1 overs,England 5/1 ( Alex Hales 0 , Joe Root 1)
FOUR! Roy starts with a boundary to mid off. Starc steams in and gets his man. Trapped LBW! Root gets off the mark with a single. Hales fails to score a run off his first three balls.
OUT! What a start for Australia. Starc traps Roy LBW as the opener looked to defend it. But he gets rapped on the pads and the umpire raises his finer. Roy reviews it immediately, without even consulting his partner, but the replays show that he was out. Joe Root is the new man in. England 4/1 in the first over.
Roy lbw b Starc 4(2)
Back for the chase. Aussie players are on the field. Hales and Roy to open. Starc to bowl 1st over
The highest target successfully chased by England in ODIs
In ICC events: 306 v Bangladesh at The Oval in 2017
Against Australia: 300 at Leeds in 2015
At Birmingham: 260 v Australia in 2004
Two bowlers taking 4-for for a team in an ICC Champions Trophy match:
Australia v United Stats of America, Southampton, 2004
India v Pakistan, Birmingham, 2004
England v Australia, Birmingham, 2017*
After 50 overs,Australia 277/9 ( Travis Head 71 , Josh Hazlewood 1)
Stokes to bowl the last over. Head swings and sends the ball sailing over deep midwicket and just clears Jason Roy at the fence. Australia are getting some handy runs in the last two overs. Head totally mistimes a slower one outside off stump on the next ball, but Plunkett spurns the catch at long off. It's the second catch dropped by him in this innings. The next ball is edged past the keeper for a boundary. Some shots in anger off the next few balls, but there is only that much that Australia can score now. Australia end on 277/9. A fine innings by Head, who took his side to a respectable total. Below par, you would feel.
After 49 overs,Australia 265/9 ( Travis Head 59 , Josh Hazlewood 1)
Ball comes into bowl. A slowe delivery ahs Head edging but the ball falls just short of a diving fielder at third man. Head swings and gets a good connection then. Fielders are interested at the midwicket fence... but Head has got enough bat on that. That is the first six of the Australian innings and it comes as late as the 49th over. Just goes to show how hard it has been for Ausytralia so far. Seven runs off that over.
After 48 overs,Australia 258/9 ( Travis Head 52 , Josh Hazlewood 1)
Stokes comes in to bowl. Starts off with a wide. But a tidy over otherwise. Four runs from that over. It looks like Australia will end up with a score way underpar.
After 47 overs,Australia 255/9 ( Travis Head 50 , Josh Hazlewood 0)
Wood contnues and Head gets to his fifty with a single off the first ball. In all the glare of wickets tumbling, you would have missed that Head was nearing his fifty. Adam Zampa is the new batsman. Wood to Zampa. An atempted yorker goes wrong and ends up as a full toss. But Zampa misses it totally and the stumps are knocked back. Australia lose their ninth and are in shambles. Josh Hazlewood is the last man in.
18:23 (IST)
Phenomenal ten overs from Mark Wood as well, he finishes with 4/33 – Australia in real trouble now, they’re nine down with three overs still to bowl for England. Wood bowled 40 dot balls in his ten overs which shows just how well he bowled.
18:23 (IST)
OUT! Zampa misses a full toss and is bowled. Australia 254/9 in the 47th over.
Zampa b Mark Wood 0(3)
Best bowling figures for England in ICC Champions Trophy:
4/33 - MARK WOOD v Australia,Birmingham,2017
4/37 - Ronnie Irani v Zimbabwe,Colombo (RPS),2002
Most 4-fors in ODIs post ICC CWC 15:
6 - ADIL RASHID*
6 - Chris Woakes
5 - Rashid Khan
That’s a terrific spell from Adil Rashid, he finishes his ten overs with 4/41, Australia looked fairly clueless against him at times. That could very well be a match-winning contribution from the leg spinner. Australia in danger of not batting out all their overs now.
Did you know?
Adil Rashid has now taken 66 wickets in ODIs post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 which is the most by any bowler.
After 46 overs,Australia 253/8 ( Travis Head 49 , )
Rashid in for his last over. Good variations in that over. And another wicket! Cummins gets a leading edge for an easy caught and bowled. Rashid was expected to be the key bowler for England and he has lived up to the billing. Finishes with superb figures of 10-1-41-4.
OUT! Cummins departs caught and bowled to Rashid. Another soft dismissals. Australia 253/8 after 46 overs.
Pat Cummins c and b Adil Rashid 4(7)
After 45 overs,Australia 249/7 ( Travis Head 48 , Pat Cummins 1)
Wood bowls the 45th over. Only four runs from that over. A great follow up over after Rashid gave those crucial breaqkthroughs.
After 44 overs,Australia 245/7 ( Travis Head 46 , )
Rashid continues. He is gives his team a huge boost in that over. Wade tries a sweep, gets a top edge and the ball balloons up for an easy catch for Rashid to take off his own bowling. Then new man Mitchell Starc gets a top edge and the ball pops up and goes behind the stumps where Root completes the formalities. Pat Cummins comes in to bat. Australia look to have been stymied with Maxwell, Wade and Starc falling in quick succession.
Once again Australia lose wickets just as they built a good partnership. Now Head only has the tail for company, and they now look a long way away from scoring 320. Maxwell was unable to cash in on the life that Plunkett gave him and losing Wade and Starc in quick succession has Australia in grave danger of being bowled out.
18:09 (IST)
Are the wheels going to come off for Australia here at the end? Wade goes very cheaply now and England are into the bowlers. Adil Rashid strikes again for England. The decision to leave him out of the first game appears 'curiouser and curiouser'.
18:08 (IST)
OUT! Another one goes down. Mitchell Starc departs, caught off a top edge behind the stumps. Australia 245/7 in the 44th over.
Starc c Root b Adil Rashid 0(3)
18:06 (IST)
OUT! Wade tries to sweep Rashid, but the ball pops up for an easy caught band bowled. Australia 245/6 in the 44th over.
Wade c and b Adil Rashid 2(3)
After 43 overs,Australia 242/5 ( Travis Head 43 , Matthew Wade (W) 2)
Wood replaces Ball. The first ball is short of a length and Maxi flat bats it with all his might. It straight goes to Plunkett at cover, who spurns a sitter. Chance for a run out at the non-striker's end as Plunkett effects a direct hit. But Head is safely home. The third ball is banged in short and is cracked by Maxwell to deep midwicket. Roy takes a fine acrobatic catch at the fence. Was out of balance after catching the ball, but threw the ball back as he crossed the ropes and jumped back to claim the catch. We have seen such catches being taken so often in the IPL and these catches don't make your jaws drop anymore. A great effort nevertheless. But did Roy's foot touch the ropes. The umpires go upstairs. The soft signal is out and the third umpire confirms it after many a replay. Matthew Wade comes into bat.
What a catch that is from Jason Roy! Glenn Maxwell absolutely larruped that ball square of the wicket and it looked to be heading over the boundary, but Roy intercepted it and then realising he couldn’t hold the catch without stepping over the boundary, threw it up for himself to catch for a second time. Bit of a delay as the third umpire checks it’s ok, but Maxwell has to go. Superb fielding. Huge scalp for England as well, Maxwell could have been lethal in the final overs.
OUT! Maxwell hammers one to midwicket, but Jason Roy takes an acrobatic catch. Australia 239/5 in the 43rd over
Maxwell c Roy b Mark Wood 20(31)