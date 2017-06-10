ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Australia, Live cricket score and updates: Aussies in complete tatters

After 48 overs,Australia 258/9 ( Travis Head 52 , Josh Hazlewood 1)
Preview: Australia remain confident of beating England in their make-or-break Champions Trophy clash at Edgbaston on Saturday, even if defeating the English weather has so far proved beyond them.
Steven Smith's side endured the frustration of having Monday's clash with Bangladesh abandoned due to rain, just days after their opening Group A fixture against New Zealand was also washed out.
On both occasions, it has been Australia who were batting in the early stages of their innings when bad weather ended play.
What made the Bangladesh washout at the Oval especially tough to take was that Australia had reached 83 for one in pursuit of 183 to win and required only four more overs to be bowled to ensure they would take maximum points via the Duckworth-Lewis rule used in rain-affected matches.
With two points from their two matches, Australia now have to beat England to be certain of a place in the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world's top eight one-day intentional teams.
"I think it makes the equation pretty simple for us," said Smith, whose side suffered an Edgbaston defeat by England during the last Champions Trophy four years ago.
"We have to beat England and then I think we're through. I haven't really read into anything else that's happened."
Smith's powerful top order have spent precious little time in the middle this tournament but the skipper said: "You know, most of the guys have been playing a lot of cricket, anyway, having been at the IPL (Indian Premier League) and things like that."
"I think once they get out in the middle, things will just click into place, and yeah, hopefully we can play well in Birmingham," added Smith of a line-up where the big-hitting Chris Lynn, fresh from his IPL exploits, could be recalled.
Australia's pacemen, led by Mitchell Starc, have started to find their form and they would love nothing more than a go at the old enemy this weekend.
England, by contrast, have managed to dodge the bad weather sufficiently to beat both Bangladesh and New Zealand in convincing fashion to book their semi-final spot regardless of Saturday's outcome.
But captain Eoin Morgan wants no let-up against World Cup champions Australia as England go in search of their first major International Cricket Council 50-over title.
"I think if we're truly going to be contenders for this tournament, we need to beat the best teams — and Australia are one of the best teams," he said.
"They always are going into a white-ball tournament. They seem to produce limited-overs cricketers at will," added the ex-Ireland batsman.
"So to go into a game like that with no other attitude than winning is very important to us."
With inputs from AFP
Published Date: Jun 10, 2017 06:19 pm | Updated Date: Jun 10, 2017 06:27 pm
Jun, 10 2017 IST
England XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
Both teams are unchanged.
England captain Eoin Morgan wins the toss and elects to bowl.
18:34 (IST)
The highest target successfully chased by England in ODIs
In ICC events: 306 v Bangladesh at The Oval in 2017
Against Australia: 300 at Leeds in 2015
At Birmingham: 260 v Australia in 2004
18:34 (IST)
Two bowlers taking 4-for for a team in an ICC Champions Trophy match:
Australia v United Stats of America, Southampton, 2004
India v Pakistan, Birmingham, 2004
England v Australia, Birmingham, 2017*
18:31 (IST)
After 49 overs,Australia 265/9 ( Travis Head 59 , Josh Hazlewood 1)
Ball comes into bowl. A slowe delivery ahs Head edging but the ball falls just short of a diving fielder at third man. Head swings and gets a good connection then. Fielders are interested at the midwicket fence... but Head has got enough bat on that. That is the first six of the Australian innings and it comes as late as the 49th over. Just goes to show how hard it has been for Ausytralia so far. Seven runs off that over.
18:27 (IST)
After 48 overs,Australia 258/9 ( Travis Head 52 , Josh Hazlewood 1)
Stokes comes in to bowl. Starts off with a wide. But a tidy over otherwise. Four runs from that over. It looks like Australia will end up with a score way underpar.
18:23 (IST)
After 47 overs,Australia 255/9 ( Travis Head 50 , Josh Hazlewood 0)
Wood contnues and Head gets to his fifty with a single off the first ball. In all the glare of wickets tumbling, you would have missed that Head was nearing his fifty. Adam Zampa is the new batsman. Wood to Zampa. An atempted yorker goes wrong and ends up as a full toss. But Zampa misses it totally and the stumps are knocked back. Australia lose their ninth and are in shambles. Josh Hazlewood is the last man in.
18:23 (IST)
Phenomenal ten overs from Mark Wood as well, he finishes with 4/33 – Australia in real trouble now, they’re nine down with three overs still to bowl for England. Wood bowled 40 dot balls in his ten overs which shows just how well he bowled.
18:23 (IST)
OUT! Zampa misses a full toss and is bowled. Australia 254/9 in the 47th over.
Zampa b Mark Wood 0(3)
18:23 (IST)
Best bowling figures for England in ICC Champions Trophy:
4/33 - MARK WOOD v Australia,Birmingham,2017
4/37 - Ronnie Irani v Zimbabwe,Colombo (RPS),2002
18:22 (IST)
Most 4-fors in ODIs post ICC CWC 15:
6 - ADIL RASHID*
6 - Chris Woakes
5 - Rashid Khan
18:20 (IST)
That’s a terrific spell from Adil Rashid, he finishes his ten overs with 4/41, Australia looked fairly clueless against him at times. That could very well be a match-winning contribution from the leg spinner. Australia in danger of not batting out all their overs now.
18:20 (IST)
Did you know?
Adil Rashid has now taken 66 wickets in ODIs post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 which is the most by any bowler.
18:18 (IST)
After 46 overs,Australia 253/8 ( Travis Head 49 , )
Rashid in for his last over. Good variations in that over. And another wicket! Cummins gets a leading edge for an easy caught and bowled. Rashid was expected to be the key bowler for England and he has lived up to the billing. Finishes with superb figures of 10-1-41-4.
18:16 (IST)
OUT! Cummins departs caught and bowled to Rashid. Another soft dismissals. Australia 253/8 after 46 overs.
Pat Cummins c and b Adil Rashid 4(7)
18:14 (IST)
After 45 overs,Australia 249/7 ( Travis Head 48 , Pat Cummins 1)
Wood bowls the 45th over. Only four runs from that over. A great follow up over after Rashid gave those crucial breaqkthroughs.
18:13 (IST)
After 44 overs,Australia 245/7 ( Travis Head 46 , )
Rashid continues. He is gives his team a huge boost in that over. Wade tries a sweep, gets a top edge and the ball balloons up for an easy catch for Rashid to take off his own bowling. Then new man Mitchell Starc gets a top edge and the ball pops up and goes behind the stumps where Root completes the formalities. Pat Cummins comes in to bat. Australia look to have been stymied with Maxwell, Wade and Starc falling in quick succession.
18:11 (IST)
18:11 (IST)
18:10 (IST)
Once again Australia lose wickets just as they built a good partnership. Now Head only has the tail for company, and they now look a long way away from scoring 320. Maxwell was unable to cash in on the life that Plunkett gave him and losing Wade and Starc in quick succession has Australia in grave danger of being bowled out.
18:09 (IST)
Are the wheels going to come off for Australia here at the end? Wade goes very cheaply now and England are into the bowlers. Adil Rashid strikes again for England. The decision to leave him out of the first game appears 'curiouser and curiouser'.
18:08 (IST)
OUT! Another one goes down. Mitchell Starc departs, caught off a top edge behind the stumps. Australia 245/7 in the 44th over.
Starc c Root b Adil Rashid 0(3)
18:06 (IST)
OUT! Wade tries to sweep Rashid, but the ball pops up for an easy caught band bowled. Australia 245/6 in the 44th over.
Wade c and b Adil Rashid 2(3)
18:04 (IST)
After 43 overs,Australia 242/5 ( Travis Head 43 , Matthew Wade (W) 2)
Wood replaces Ball. The first ball is short of a length and Maxi flat bats it with all his might. It straight goes to Plunkett at cover, who spurns a sitter. Chance for a run out at the non-striker's end as Plunkett effects a direct hit. But Head is safely home. The third ball is banged in short and is cracked by Maxwell to deep midwicket. Roy takes a fine acrobatic catch at the fence. Was out of balance after catching the ball, but threw the ball back as he crossed the ropes and jumped back to claim the catch. We have seen such catches being taken so often in the IPL and these catches don't make your jaws drop anymore. A great effort nevertheless. But did Roy's foot touch the ropes. The umpires go upstairs. The soft signal is out and the third umpire confirms it after many a replay. Matthew Wade comes into bat.
18:02 (IST)
18:00 (IST)
What a catch that is from Jason Roy! Glenn Maxwell absolutely larruped that ball square of the wicket and it looked to be heading over the boundary, but Roy intercepted it and then realising he couldn’t hold the catch without stepping over the boundary, threw it up for himself to catch for a second time. Bit of a delay as the third umpire checks it’s ok, but Maxwell has to go. Superb fielding. Huge scalp for England as well, Maxwell could have been lethal in the final overs.
17:59 (IST)
OUT! Maxwell hammers one to midwicket, but Jason Roy takes an acrobatic catch. Australia 239/5 in the 43rd over
Maxwell c Roy b Mark Wood 20(31)
17:54 (IST)
After 42 overs,Australia 239/4 ( Travis Head 42 , Glenn Maxwell 20)
Rashid replaces Ali. The first ball is a full toss. Head will be cursing himself for missing out as he plays it to Morgan at cover. There comes the googly again. Head misses. A single off the fourth ball brings Maxwell on strike against the leg-spinner. Will Maxi go on the attack. Not yet, though. Eight runs off that over.
17:51 (IST)
After 41 overs,Australia 231/4 ( Travis Head 35 , Glenn Maxwell 19)
Ball to Head. Cramps the batsman for room with the second ball. But Head plays a pull/ short-arm jab to split the fielders at deep mid wicket and deep backward square leg. The next ball has him playing a double-handed backhand. EWould have worked well at the Frenchb Open. Works well here too. Consecutive boundary. A single off the last ball. Eleven runs from that over.
17:48 (IST)
After 40 overs,Australia 220/4 ( Travis Head 26 , Glenn Maxwell 18)
Ali to Maxwell. Maxi is trying to force the issue. Goes hard at the ball, gets a bottom edge to backward point. Gets a four through cover. Moves outside leg and looks to smash one on the off side. Doesn't get the connection he would have hoped for. England keep on frustrating Australia. Nine runs from that over. Australia have an okayish score at the end of 40 overs. they have to get at least 320 to be competitive against this stron England batting line-up.
17:46 (IST)
Maxwell has started slowly but these last ten overs are set up perfectly for the Big Show to deliver something special. Australia will still be aiming for over 300, if not 320 despite the untimely dismissals of Henriques and Smith. Both Head and Maxwell are now set at the crease and are capable of scoring rapidly at the back end of the innings.
17:42 (IST)
After 39 overs,Australia 211/4 ( Travis Head 25 , Glenn Maxwell 11)
Ball to Head. The batsmen change ends with a single. Maxi throws the kitchen sink at the next delivery of the over. No connection. Ones and twos in that over. Something got to give, you fell. The lights, meanwhile, have come on at Edgbaston as natural light fades.
17:39 (IST)
After 38 overs,Australia 205/4 ( Travis Head 22 , Glenn Maxwell 9)
Ali continues. Maxwell tries to go through mid off, but Alex Hales pulls off a smart stop to keep Maxwell grounded. Maxi tries the reverse sweep then. He is starting to look edgy. It hasn't been easy going for him in this innings so far. He releases bit of a pressure as he hammers a short and wide delivery from Ali to the cover fence. Eight runs from that over.
17:36 (IST)
After 37 overs,Australia 197/4 ( Travis Head 20 , Glenn Maxwell 3)
Ball comes back into the attack. Maxwell rapped on the pads on the first ball. He looked to have been cramped for room. The height was an issue though. No appeal. Single taken. The next ball is sent hurtling towards the midwicket fence by Head, but good fielding at the boundary. Five runs from that over.
17:35 (IST)
17:32 (IST)
After 36 overs,Australia 192/4 ( Travis Head 17 , Glenn Maxwell 2)
Ali to Maxwell. A leg bye off the first ball. Head cuts the fourth ball in the air. 'Catch' is the call. Backward point would be interested... The ball falls short. Three runs from that over.
17:29 (IST)
After 35 overs,Australia 189/4 ( Travis Head 16 , Glenn Maxwell 1)
Wood to Head. A run off the third ball with punch to mid off. Australia are not being allowed to get away. England are choking the runs with some pretty disciplined bowling. The last ball squares up Head, who gets an outside edge, but the ball flies tantalisingly close to the out-stretched arm of the diving Joe Root at slip. The ball runs away to the boundary at third man. Six runs from that over.
17:24 (IST)
17:23 (IST)
17:23 (IST)
After 34 overs,Australia 183/4 ( Travis Head 11 , Glenn Maxwell 0)
Ali continues. Only a single of the first four balls and then one drifting down leg. Wide called. Bowling pretty full and straight. Only two runs from that over. Maxwell can't get off the mark. Seven deliveries gone. That doesn't happen too often when Maxi is at the crease. Great going by England. And the umpire signals for drinks.
17:22 (IST)
Soft dismissal from the captain and suddenly Australia don't look on for such a big total. Real test for Head, Maxwell and Wade now. Both Smith and Finch are guilty of throwing away good starts on a good batting wicket and now the challenge of posting a good score is left to three men who hasn't faced a ball all tournament until today. On a positive note if Maxwell can bat smart (big if) there is enough time left for him to really take the game away from England.
17:19 (IST)
After 33 overs,Australia 181/4 ( Travis Head 10 , Glenn Maxwell 0)
Wood comes back into the attack. And does his team a massive favour by getting rid of the Australian captain just when he was looking dangerous. The big-hitting Glenn Maxwell comes into the crease at the fall of that wicket. But can't get Wood away for five deliveries. A wicket-maiden. Priceless from England's perspective.
17:19 (IST)
17:16 (IST)
That’s a huge wicket for England. Mark Wood the man to make the difference once again for England, he strikes with the first ball of his second spell to remove Australia’s captain. That was a fairly tame end for Smith and England will certainly now fancy their chances of preventing Australia from putting a big total on the board.
17:16 (IST)
OUT! Smith drives a fullish delivery from Wood but hits it straight to Plunkett at mid on. A soft dismissal, but a big blow for the Men in Yellow. Australia 181/4 in the 33rd over.
Smith c Plunkett b Mark Wood 56(77)
17:15 (IST)
If Australia win this match and get through to the semi final it's hard to see them persisting with Henriques at number four. He had the perfect opportunity to build an innings and play a knock of substance but threw it away with a soft dismissal. An ODI top score of 18 does not bode well for a number four.
17:14 (IST)
This was just the second fifty-plus score for Steve Smith in ODIs in England from 14 innings. These numbers are poor for a consistent player like Steve Smith. He has a chance today to convert this knock into a big one.
17:14 (IST)
After 32 overs,Australia 181/3 ( Steven Smith (C) 56 , Travis Head 10)
Moeen Ali comes into the attack with his right-arm off breaks. Nothing out of the ordinary in that over. Quietely played away by the Australians. Three runs from that over.
17:12 (IST)
After 31 overs,Australia 178/3 ( Steven Smith (C) 54 , Travis Head 9)
Plunkett continues and Smith gets to his 17th ODI fifty with a fantastic off drive. What a timing. For sometime the fielder seemed to have it covered, but the ball kept going away from him. That is the third fifty for the Australian captain against England. He takes a run off ythe last ball. Six runs from that over.
17:09 (IST)
After 30 overs,Australia 172/3 ( Steven Smith (C) 49 , Travis Head 8)
Rashid in for his seventh over. Smith finds the fielder at point with a cut off the fourth ball. Pretty tidy stuff otherwise from Rashid. Only two runs from that over.