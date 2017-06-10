ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Australia, Highlights: Match called off, England win by 40 runs on DLS

Match called off. England win by 40 runs on Duckworth-Lewis method
Preview: Australia remain confident of beating England in their make-or-break Champions Trophy clash at Edgbaston on Saturday, even if defeating the English weather has so far proved beyond them.
Steven Smith's side endured the frustration of having Monday's clash with Bangladesh abandoned due to rain, just days after their opening Group A fixture against New Zealand was also washed out.
On both occasions, it has been Australia who were batting in the early stages of their innings when bad weather ended play.
What made the Bangladesh washout at the Oval especially tough to take was that Australia had reached 83 for one in pursuit of 183 to win and required only four more overs to be bowled to ensure they would take maximum points via the Duckworth-Lewis rule used in rain-affected matches.
With two points from their two matches, Australia now have to beat England to be certain of a place in the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world's top eight one-day intentional teams.
"I think it makes the equation pretty simple for us," said Smith, whose side suffered an Edgbaston defeat by England during the last Champions Trophy four years ago.
"We have to beat England and then I think we're through. I haven't really read into anything else that's happened."
Smith's powerful top order have spent precious little time in the middle this tournament but the skipper said: "You know, most of the guys have been playing a lot of cricket, anyway, having been at the IPL (Indian Premier League) and things like that."
"I think once they get out in the middle, things will just click into place, and yeah, hopefully we can play well in Birmingham," added Smith of a line-up where the big-hitting Chris Lynn, fresh from his IPL exploits, could be recalled.
Australia's pacemen, led by Mitchell Starc, have started to find their form and they would love nothing more than a go at the old enemy this weekend.
England, by contrast, have managed to dodge the bad weather sufficiently to beat both Bangladesh and New Zealand in convincing fashion to book their semi-final spot regardless of Saturday's outcome.
But captain Eoin Morgan wants no let-up against World Cup champions Australia as England go in search of their first major International Cricket Council 50-over title.
"I think if we're truly going to be contenders for this tournament, we need to beat the best teams — and Australia are one of the best teams," he said.
"They always are going into a white-ball tournament. They seem to produce limited-overs cricketers at will," added the ex-Ireland batsman.
"So to go into a game like that with no other attitude than winning is very important to us."
Jun, 10 2017 IST
Highlights
Ben Stokes adjudged the Man of the Match for his sparkling century.
Match officially called off. England win by 40 runs through the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. Australia are out. Bangladesh join England in the semi-finals from Group A.
OUT! What a start for Australia. Starc traps Roy LBW as the opener looked to defend it. But he gets rapped on the pads and the umpire raises his finer. Roy reviews it immediately, without even consulting his partner, but the replays show that he was out. Joe Root is the new man in. England 4/1 in the first over.
Roy lbw b Starc 4(2)
England XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
Both teams are unchanged.
England captain Eoin Morgan wins the toss and elects to bowl.
Stokes: It is going along nicely (for me). The training is a lot more consistent. Hopefully I can keep it going forward. We just wanted to get on with the game. When you have a guy striking as well as Morgan is you can take your time to get set. (There was) not a lot of swing, only sideways movement. You get yourself exposed to big game moments in front of 30-40 thousand people in India (IPL) which is similar to what we get out here. The body feels in good nick, haven't had many problems with the knee. Touchwood.
Ben Stokes adjudged the Man of the Match for his sparkling century.
Most consecutive matches without a win in ICC Champions Trophy:
9 - Zimbabwe
7 - Bangladesh
6 - Pakistan/ AUSTRALIA*
Australia:
In ICC CT 2013: Lost, N/R, Lost
In ICC CT 2017: N/R, N/R, Lost
This is the first time Bangladesh will play in any tournament's semi-final.
23:09 (IST)
Match officially called off. England win by 40 runs through the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. Australia are out. Bangladesh join England in the semi-finals from Group A.
Match now called off.
Looks like this will be it for the match, still raining fairly heavily and the cut off time is 7:14pm – so if they’re not back on and playing in just under 45 minutes then that’s it for the game. Seems very unlikely that any more play will happen.
23:04 (IST)
Update: It is raining pretty hard. It is dull and grey and gloomy. Australia have been really hurt by rain in this tournament.
23:00 (IST)
Ben Stokes becomes the fourth England batsman to score a century in ICC Champions Trophy. The other three are Marcus Trescothick (2), Andrew Flintoff and Joe Root.
Ben Stokes becomes the fifth batsman to score a century batting at No.5 in ICC Champions Trophy. The other batsmen are Jacques Kallis, Chris Cairns, Andrew Flintoff and Shakib Al Hasan.
There are about half an hour before we start losing overs. The weather looks very, very gloomy. The covers are firmly in place. England will win if the match doesn't start again and Bangladesh will move into the semis at the cost of the world champions.
After 40.2 overs,England 240/4 ( Ben Stokes 102 , Jos Buttler (W) 29)
Zampa to Stokes. Short and wide and cracked off the back foot for a boundary. And that's 100 for Stokes. What an innings, what a player! That's his third ODI century and the first in Champions Trophy. No sooner Stokes gets to the hundred, the rain comes down again. England though won't be worried. They are 36 runs ahead at this stage as the players walk off again.
After 40 overs,England 236/4 ( Ben Stokes 98 , Jos Buttler (W) 29)
Hazlewood replaces Cummins. Three runs from the first four balls. Stokes in touching distance of a century. England need just 42 runs in the last 10 overs.
After 39 overs,England 233/4 ( Ben Stokes 96 , Jos Buttler (W) 28)
Zampa continues. One run from the first four balls and then Buttler gets stuck into Zampa. Towering six over long on. Seven runs from that over.
After 38 overs,England 226/4 ( Ben Stokes 95 , Jos Buttler (W) 22)
Cummins comes to bowl. Bowls fast and keeps the batsmen under check. The crowd is getting some chants going. Looks like we are in one of those Premier League football matches. Three runs from that over.
After 37 overs,England 223/4 ( Ben Stokes 93 , Jos Buttler (W) 21)
Zampa to Stokes. The second delivery is punched off the back foot to the cover boundary. Four and with that Stokes saunters into the nineties. Buttler goes airborne on the fifth ball. Chance at long on. But the ball drops just inches short and hits the fielder and trickles away to the boundary. Nothing is going Australia's way.
After 36 overs,England 214/4 ( Ben Stokes 88 , Jos Buttler (W) 17)
Starc to Buttler. The batsman cuts and Maxwell has a chance at backward point. But he makes an absolute mess of it. Seemed to have lost sight of the ball and was nowhere even close to catching it. That would go down as a huge blooper, almost a comical one. Some drizzle again, meanwhile. Six runs from that over. Starc completes his quota of overs. Started well with the wicket of Roy in the first over of the innings, but then was taken for some runs. His figures in the end -- 10-0-52-1.
After 35 overs,England 208/4 ( Ben Stokes 87 , Jos Buttler (W) 12)
Zampa continues. Four runs from the first three balls. Buttler has looked very calm and composed since coming out and England are doing it without taking too many risks. Five runs from that over.
After 34 overs,England 203/4 ( Ben Stokes 86 , Jos Buttler (W) 8)
Starc continues. Buttler gets a four off the first ball through a drive through sweeper cover. 200 up for England. One wicket won't be enough for Australiua now. They need two-three quickly. This match is England's to lose now. Seven runs from that over.
After 33 overs,England 196/4 ( Ben Stokes 85, Jos Buttler 2)
Zampa comes in to bowl. He had given Australia a crucial breakthrough in the last over with a tremendous piece of fielding. Can he do so with the ball now? Buttler is just getting his eye in. Only one run from that over.
After 32 overs,England 195/4 ( Ben Stokes 85, Jos Buttler 1)
Starc in for his eight over. Bowls to Morgan. Stokes chips the fifth ball towards mid on. But the ball falls tantalisingly short. But wait! There is a huge mix-up nbetween Morgan and Stokes. The England batsmen were ball-watching. Morgan runs towards the striker's end, but Zampa comes up with a direct hit. Morgan out. He was looking set for a hundred and he would have deserved one. So unlucky! That is the inspiration that Australia would have needed. Can they claw back in to the match still? Jos Buttler meanwhile is the new batsman.
Silly mix up there from England and Morgan has to go. A run out looked like the only way Australia were going to break up that partnership and they’ll be delighted to see England’s captain making his way back to the shed. Only mild relief for the Australians though, in comes Jos Buttler, scorer of England’s three fastest ODI hundreds.
21:53 (IST)
OUT! Morgan falls to a terrible mix-up with Stokes. A direct hit from Zampa brings an end to Morgan's brilliant innings. England 194/4 in the 32nd over.
Eoin Morgan run out (Zampa) 87(81)
Stokes and Morgan have consistently come at the Australian bowlers and been aggressive. They haven't allowed them to settle and the Aussies have had no answers. They've generally stuck to the same plans with no result. Distinct lack of cross seam, slower balls, and other variations from the seamers so far and on a true surface the batsmen have been allowed to recover the situation and then get on top too easily. Cummins in particular has had a shocker.
After 31 overs,England 193/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 86 , Ben Stokes 85)
Cummins replaces Hazlewood. Starts with a horrible delivery. Low, wide full toss and even an amateur batsman would have helped himself to a boundary. There was no chance that a batsman of the calibre of Stokes would have missed out. And he doesn't. A play and miss on the fifth ball. Six runs from that over.
After 30 overs,England 187/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 85 , Ben Stokes 80)
Starc replaces Cummins. Smith is juggling his quicks but not being able to separate Morgan and Stokes. A brace off the second ball for Stokes and that is the 150-run stand between the two off 143 balls. Three runs from that over. England just need 91 runs to win now with plenty of balls to spare.
This is absolutely brutal from Morgan and Stokes now. England’s skipper launches Hazlewood into the stands for an absolute monster of a six. The pair bring up their 150 partnership and England are cruising at the moment.
After 29 overs,England 184/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 85 , Ben Stokes 77)
Hazlewood continues. Stokes comes down the track and cracks a cut off the second ball, but Henriques pulls off a brilliant stop at cover. The fifth ball is dropped short and Morgan gives the charge, makes room and creams it over midwicket. That went 91 metres back. England are toying with the Australian bowling now.
After 28 overs,England 177/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 79 , Ben Stokes 76)
Cummins continues. The first ball is fast and Stokes gets an under edge onto the ground. The fourth ball is on a length and wide and Morgan cuts hard and beats the diving fielder at backward point. Take four. England are doing it with consummate ease now. Cuts the last ball too. Starc fields pretty clumsily at third man. But saves the boundary and that is important at the end of the day. Seven runs from that over.
After 27 overs,England 170/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 73 , Ben Stokes 75)
Hazlewood into the attack now. Stokes gives him some respect. Takes a single off the last ball and that's all that England take in that over.
After 26 overs,England 169/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 73 , Ben Stokes 74)
Cummins into the attack. Stokes plays the second ball away for with his wrists. Bisects mid off and mid wicket and collects a boundary. Great timing on it. Six runs from that over.
After 25 overs,England 163/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 72 , Ben Stokes 69)
Zampa continues. The second ball is called wide. The fourth ball is flighted and Stokes goes airborne. Hits it ferociously towards long on. 'Catch, catch' is the call from the Australians, but it was hit so hard and travelled so fast that even a fielder of the calibre of Warner at long on had no chance. The ball sails over his head for a six. Two singles off the next three balls. 11 ruuns from that over. At halfway stage, England firm favourites. Bangladesh could not be happier at the moment.
Australia need to find a wicket from somewhere before England run away with this match and end the Aussies tournament. Starc still seems to be searching for rhythm and Cummins has again been poor with his line and length. Feel like Smith took too long to turn to Zampa but the leggie might still be Australia's best weapon.
After 24 overs,England 152/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 70 , Ben Stokes 61)
Maxwell continues after drinks. Two runs off the first five balls. Morgan cuts but fails to beat backward point. But gets stuck into Maxwell on the last ball. Pulls the ball 84 metres away. Six. Imperious! Australia under the pump.
After 23 overs,England 144/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 63 , Ben Stokes 60)
Zampa continues. Morgan reverse sweeps. Beats third man. Four. Some sloppy fielding by Zampa then. Doesn't bend down to stop the single off Morgan. Six runs from that over. And thatv is drinks.
100 partnership up for this pair, from only 93 balls. It has been a superb passage of play for England, and with a boisterous crowd behind the home team, Australia are starting to look a bit ragged. Having led the way early on, Morgan now looks happy to play second fiddle to Stokes in this partnership.
After 22 overs,England 138/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 58 , Ben Stokes 59)
