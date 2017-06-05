ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Australia vs Bangladesh, Live cricket score and updates: Tigers bowled out for 182

Latest update: Head's job is to curb the run flow and his first over goes according to the plan. He concedes only two runs off it.
Preview: Australia will look to improve their performance from the opening match when they take on Bangladesh in a must-win Group A contest at The Oval on Monday.
Australia earned a single point from the first match of their campaign against New Zealand which had to be abandoned due to rain.
But the men from Down Under will aim to improve their batting performance. The Australian batting had seemed a bit shaky in their first match, losing three wickets in nine overs.
Moises Henriques may be given another go at number four but Australia captain Steve Smith may also fancy playing the big-hitting Chris Lynn at the same spot.
The Australians may also to play Adam Zampa in the must-win clash.
The match is expected to be pretty lopsided with Bangladesh having lost 18 of the previous 19 meetings between the two nations since 1990.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, were let down by poor bowling in the tournament opener against hosts England altough the batsmen were in good form.
Bangladesh were defeated by eight wickets despite posting a decent total of 305 runs.
They fell 20-30 runs short against England and will hope to carry their batting momentum against Australia.
The team from the sub-continent looked a bowler short in their line-up against England and may bring pacer Taskin Ahmed into the playing XI.
Bangladesh must win this clash otherwise they will be the first side to be eliminated from the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.
Squads:
Australia: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(wk), Adam Zampa.
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Sunzamul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam.
Highlights
BANGLADESH ALL OUT FOR 182! A brutal spell of fast bowling from Mitchell Starc ends Bangladesh's innings. He bowls yet another yorker and Mehedi Hasan finds it too difficult to jam it out.
OUT! Starc yorks Rubel and the No 10 misses it. His yorker was on mark and disturbs the bails. He falls for zero.
OUT! Zampa now has two wickets in two overs. Mahmudullah looks to punch one through covers but inside edges it onto the stumps. Zampa is pleased!
OUT! Zampa comes back into attack and strikes straightaway. Sabbir comes down the track and drives it straight into the hands to Smith at covers.
OUT! Head tosses it around off, Shakib comes down the track to work it around but plays the wrong line and gets struck on the pads. Even before the umpire could his raise his finger properly, Shakib reviewed it. A problem surfaced when the replays were flashed on the screens. The southpaw had so much down the ground that he went out of the frame and it was difficult to determine whether he edged it or not through hotspot. So the third umpire moved to ball tracking which suggested that Shakib was out. Sabbir Rahman is the new man in.
50-run stand comes up between Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan in the 28th over.
FIFTY for Tamim! He gets there off 69 balls. Sensible innings so far. What a tournament he is having. A century in the practice game against New Zealand, then a century against England in the opener and he's continued the momentum against Australia.
OUT! Bangladesh's struggle continues. Moises bowls it full and straight and Rahim fails to clip it. The ball raps him on the back pad and up goes the finger. Oh, replays suggest that there was a faint inside edge, wonder why Rahim didn't review it. Shakib Al Hasan arrives at the centre.
OUT! What a soft dismissal! Cummins bowls a back of a length delivery around off and Kayes drives it straight to Finch at cover point. He departs for a 16-ball 6 run knock. Mushfiqur Rahim saunters out at the centre.
OUT! The sustained pressure gives the breakthrough for Australia. Hazlewood angles in a length delivery which is swinging away and Sarkar looks to push it without any feet movement and edges it to Wade, who dives to his left to grab the opportunity. Imrul Kayes is the new man in.
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
TOSS: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat.
21:44 (IST)
This is how the Oval looks currently.
21:39 (IST)
It is raining and the covers are on.
21:34 (IST)
Worst 4-wicket collapses in ICC Champions Trophy:
1/4 - Bangladesh v Australia, Kennington Oval, 2017* (181/6 to 182/10)
2/4 - India v South Africa, Nairobi, 2000 (293/2 to 295/6)
21:23 (IST)
One of Bangladesh's worst ODI batting performances in recent years. Tamim scored 95 out of Bangladesh 182. This shows the dominance of Australian bowlers on the rest of the batting line-up. Apart from the Tamim-Shakib partnership, there was no resistance from the Bangladesh batting whatsoever.
However, the cloud cover is building gradually and we need at least 20 overs in the second half for a result. Australia would like to chase this down as early as they can. Bangladesh, on the other hand will look towards the weather gods for one point from this game.
21:21 (IST)
Australia will be very pleased with that bowling and fielding performance, polar opposite from the New Zealand match. Today they were disciplined with their lines and lengths and very clinical in their approach. Starc does what he does best and wraps up the tail with searing full deliveries to finish with four wickets, but the most pleasing thing will be all the bowlers contributing and Cummins finding some rhythm and form after a poor showing in the first game. As long as the rain stays away Australia should chase this total comfortably.
21:12 (IST)
BANGLADESH ALL OUT FOR 182! A brutal spell of fast bowling from Mitchell Starc ends Bangladesh's innings. He bowls yet another yorker and Mehedi Hasan finds it too difficult to jam it out.
21:10 (IST)
After 43 overs,Bangladesh 181/9 ( Mehedi Hasan 14 , Mustafizur Rahman 0)
Cummins has bowled a maiden in the 44th over.
21:09 (IST)
Most runs in two back-to-back knocks in ICC Champions Trophy:
258 - Sourav Ganguly
241 - Shane Watson
234 - Chris Gayle
232 - Herschelle Gibbs
223 - TAMIM IQBAL*
21:08 (IST)
Australia now quickly wrapping up the Bangladesh innings with Starc doing what he does best - bowling full, fast and straight. So far the Aussies have been very clinical and they'll be hoping the rain doesn't play spoil sport. If it does, it would be ironic after it saved them in the last match.
21:08 (IST)
Tamim Iqbal has scored 223 from his first two matches in ICC Champions Trophy which is the most by any player. The next best is Shikhar Dhawan with 216 runs.
21:07 (IST)
After 43 overs,Bangladesh 181/9 ( Mehedi Hasan 14 , Mustafizur Rahman 0)
This over has induced some life into this match. What a splendid over. He bowled yorkers, missed the mark a couple of times, hit the bull's eye twice too. Three-wicket maiden for Starc.
21:03 (IST)
OUT! Starc yorks Rubel and the No 10 misses it. His yorker was on mark and disturbs the bails. He falls for zero.
21:01 (IST)
OUT! Mortaza out for a silver duck. Starc's yorker proves to be too good for the Bangladesh captain. He fails to put bat to ball.
21:00 (IST)
OUT! Tamim out for 95. Tamim top edges his flick as he closes his bat face early. And Hazlewood at long leg comes in to pouch it easily.
21:00 (IST)
After 42 overs,Bangladesh 181/6 ( Tamim Iqbal 95 , Mehedi Hasan 14)
Zampa's 4th over gave Bangladesh only four runs. The Tigers need to up the ante now.
20:58 (IST)
After 41 overs,Bangladesh 177/6 ( Tamim Iqbal 94 , Mehedi Hasan 11)
Bangladesh's failure to get the big hits going continues. They take three singles, a brace off it. Overall six runs came off the over as Starc bowled a wide.
20:53 (IST)
After 40 overs,Bangladesh 171/6 ( Tamim Iqbal 91 , Mehedi Hasan 9)
Hazlewood finishes his quota of overs. His figures are 10-0-40-1. A good performance to follow up after his six-wicket haul against New Zealand. 6 runs off his final over.
20:47 (IST)
After 39 overs,Bangladesh 165/6 ( Tamim Iqbal 87 , Mehedi Hasan 7)
Another six run over. His first two balls are stump to stump and Mehedi fails to score off it. However, the youngster bunts the third ball to long on for a single. Tamim returns the favour on the next ball. FOUR! A half tracker from Zampa and Mehedi pulls it to fine leg. The leggie ends the over with a dot.
20:45 (IST)
From 122 for 3 to Bangladesh are suddenly tottering at 153 for 6. At one end Tamim is all set for his second ton in the tournament, but apart from Shakib, he has hardly got any support from the other end. You have to question the shot selections of Sabbir and Mahmudullah against Zampa. However, Mehedi is no mug with bat. In the recent ODI series against in Sri Lanka, he scored a fighting half-century at SSC. Mortaza can hung around as well.
Bangladesh should aim to bat their 50 overs from here and Tamim is the key now. However, as we speak, it has started drizzling. Umbrellas are out in the stands.
20:42 (IST)
After 38 overs,Bangladesh 159/6 ( Tamim Iqbal 86 , Mehedi Hasan 2)
Hazlewood comes back and sustains the pressure. Four singles and a couple off his 9th over.
20:40 (IST)
After 37 overs,Bangladesh 153/6 ( Tamim Iqbal 82 , )
Zampa continues to impress in his second over. A wicket and three runs off it.
20:40 (IST)
Zampa into the attack late but has already grabbed a couple of wickets. Shows the value of having a good spinner in your side and this will be great for the young leggie's confidence. Zampa does have good control and variation, and today he's managed to extract some turn from this used surface as well. Good bowler, shocking hair though.
20:38 (IST)
OUT! Zampa now has two wickets in two overs. Mahmudullah looks to punch one through covers but inside edges it onto the stumps. Zampa is pleased!
20:35 (IST)
After 36 overs,Bangladesh 150/5 ( Tamim Iqbal 80 , Mahmudullah 7)
Maxwell comes into the attack. The first three ball go for singles before Mahmudullah comes down the track to tonk one over long on for a huge six. Nine runs off the over.
20:31 (IST)
After 35 overs,Bangladesh 141/5 ( Tamim Iqbal 78 , Mahmudullah 0)
Zampa, Australia's inclusion today, comes into the attack in the 35th over and bowls a wicket-maiden.
20:27 (IST)
OUT! Zampa comes back into attack and strikes straightaway. Sabbir comes down the track and drives it straight into the hands to Smith at covers.
20:23 (IST)
After 34 overs,Bangladesh 141/4 ( Tamim Iqbal 78 , Sabbir Rahman 8)
A decent over for Australia. Bangladesh rotate the strike five times and drinks are on the field.
20:20 (IST)
After 33 overs,Bangladesh 136/4 ( Tamim Iqbal 76 , Sabbir Rahman 5)
FOUR! Pat bowls it short on the second ball, Tamim swivels across and pulls it behind square. The third ball is a dot followed by two singles to fine leg and point respectively. Tamim plays and misses on the last ball.
20:20 (IST)
Cummins has looked a different bowler to the one from the New Zealand match. Really repaying the faith shown in him by Smith and the match committee. His lines have been much better, much less of the short wide rubbish. He's looked threatening when he's been full and straight, and his short stuff has been well directed at the body of the batsmen, really hustling them for pace. As always his pace has been good, but more importantly it's the improvement in control that's made the difference.
20:14 (IST)
After 32 overs,Bangladesh 130/4 ( Tamim Iqbal 71 , Sabbir Rahman 4)
We are into the 32nd over and there are no hints of Adam Zampa. Josh Hazlewood comes into the attack. Rahman and Tamim showing no urgency, 3 runs off the over.
20:11 (IST)
After 31 overs,Bangladesh 127/4 ( Tamim Iqbal 70 , Sabbir Rahman 3)
Pat Cummins' 6th over: 1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0.
20:07 (IST)
After 30 overs,Bangladesh 124/4 ( Tamim Iqbal 68 , Sabbir Rahman 2)
After going for two sixes off his first two balls, Head comes back and gets rid of Shakib Al Hasan. An expensive over, 15 off it, but Smith won't mind that as Head ended the partnership.
20:06 (IST)
It's taken until Head's eighth over for Bangladesh to go after him, but then he manages to claim the big wicket of Tamim. Smith will be thrilled with his part time off-spinner's contribution today. Going at only four and over and now getting a wicket he has exceeded expectations and might well finish his quota now.
20:05 (IST)
OUT! Head tosses it around off, Shakib comes down the track to work it around but plays the wrong line and gets struck on the pads. Even before the umpire could his raise his finger properly, Shakib reviewed it. A problem surfaced when the replays were flashed on the screens. The southpaw had so much down the ground that he went out of the frame and it was difficult to determine whether he edged it or not through hotspot. So the third umpire moved to ball tracking which suggested that Shakib was out. Sabbir Rahman is the new man in.
20:02 (IST)
Finally a steady phase of play for Bangladesh. Tamim is playing yet another important knock for his country. His record in England just keeps getting better and better. The kind of position Bangladesh are in and with Sabbir and Mahmudullah still to come, they can target 270 from here. But one of Tamim and Shakib should look to stay till the end and looks like Tamim is playing that role.
20:00 (IST)
After 29 overs,Bangladesh 109/3 ( Tamim Iqbal 55 , Shakib Al Hasan 29)
Smith constantly making bowling changes; Pat Cummins comes back for a spell. Decent over from the Australian pacer. His over started with a dot before Bangladesh pinched three successive singles. Shakib however defended his last two balls.
19:57 (IST)
After 28 overs,Bangladesh 106/3 ( Tamim Iqbal 53 , Shakib Al Hasan 28)
Meanwhile, how has Head managed to bowl 7 overs has absolutely baffled me? Bangladesh should've been more attacking against him and Zampa has not even come into the attack yet. 4 come off the 28th over.
19:54 (IST)
50-run stand comes up between Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan in the 28th over.
19:54 (IST)
After 27 overs,Bangladesh 102/3 ( Tamim Iqbal 51 , Shakib Al Hasan 26)
Since that 16-run Moises over, Bangladesh have looked to score that boundary per over. Shakib scores one off the first ball of Starc's over but the pacer does well to concede only three runs off the next five balls.
19:52 (IST)
While Australia have done well to keep a lid on Bangladesh's scoring this is the dangerous partnership. Tamim and Shakib are Bangladesh's best batsmen and as long as this partnership builds the Australians won't feel comfortable. Both are capable of taking the scoring rate up a gear or two - probably why Starc has come back into the attack to try and break the partnership. With two left handers at the crease, Smith is still holding Zampa back.
19:50 (IST)
After 26 overs,Bangladesh 95/3 ( Tamim Iqbal 51 , Shakib Al Hasan 19)
A quality over from Head. He doesn't give Tamim the scoring opportunities. Only 1 run comes off it.
19:46 (IST)
After 25 overs,Bangladesh 94/3 ( Tamim Iqbal 51 , Shakib Al Hasan 18)
Change of ends from Starc. Shakib carefully defends the first two balls. He pinches a single off the third ball. Now Tamim takes a run off the fifth to covers after playing a dot on the fourth ball. Shakib decides to rotate the strike on the last ball.
19:44 (IST)
Tamim Iqbal becomes the first Bangladeshi batsman to score two fifty-plus scores in two consecutive innings in ICC Champions Trophy.
19:43 (IST)
After 24 overs,Bangladesh 91/3 ( Tamim Iqbal 50 , Shakib Al Hasan 16)
Sensible from Bangladesh after a big over. 3 singles off the Head over. This partnership is crucial now. Tamim his reached his fifty and would look to convert it into a big one again but needs the support of the middle and lower-middle order.
19:42 (IST)
FIFTY for Tamim! He gets there off 69 balls. Sensible innings so far. What a tournament he is having. A century in the practice game against New Zealand, then a century against England in the opener and he's continued the momentum against Australia.
19:40 (IST)
After 23 overs,Bangladesh 88/3 ( Tamim Iqbal 49 , Shakib Al Hasan 14)
Tamim cutting loose now. He shuffled across, off the first ball but was forced to defend. He then charged down the track and lofted hte next one over long off for a six. The next one was smacked over mid-wicket. He sensibly takes a single off the next ball and then whips the final ball wide of short fine leg to make it 16 off the over. Bangladesh needed this desperately.
19:37 (IST)
After 22 overs,Bangladesh 72/3 ( Tamim Iqbal 34 , Shakib Al Hasan 13)
Starc comes back in the 22nd over. His first five balls: 0, 0, 0, 1, 0. The last ball was short and wide and Shakib cut it towards Maxwell at backward point but the fielder puts it down. The batsmen take a brace.
19:31 (IST)
After 21 overs,Bangladesh 69/3 ( Tamim Iqbal 33 , Shakib Al Hasan 11)
Moises starts with three dots before Bangladesh take a single, brace and a run off the last three deliveries.
19:29 (IST)
Bangladesh are losing the plot here. They are already three down and we are in the 17th over. In fact, they are not even scoring quickly. They need some positive energy in the middle and Shakib can be the man. Looks like he has come out with a positive mindset, a boundary (Bangladesh's first boundary after 11 overs) in his second ball is a reflection of that. Tamim and Shakib are two of Bangladesh's most successful batsmen of all time and today they need to bail the team out from this hole.
19:29 (IST)
Interesting that Smith has turned to Head before Zampa, and even brought on Henriques before his lead spinner. Perhaps the thinking is while they have the clamps on Bangladesh it's not a bad idea to get some overs out of his part timers to make up the fifth bowlers quota. No doubt Smith is a fan of Head's offspinner, hardly turns to Maxwell these days.