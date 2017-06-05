ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Australia vs Bangladesh, Live cricket score and updates: Tamim, Shakib 50-run stand

Latest update: Head's job is to curb the run flow and his first over goes according to the plan. He concedes only two runs off it.
Preview: Australia will look to improve their performance from the opening match when they take on Bangladesh in a must-win Group A contest at The Oval on Monday.
Australia earned a single point from the first match of their campaign against New Zealand which had to be abandoned due to rain.
But the men from Down Under will aim to improve their batting performance. The Australian batting had seemed a bit shaky in their first match, losing three wickets in nine overs.
Moises Henriques may be given another go at number four but Australia captain Steve Smith may also fancy playing the big-hitting Chris Lynn at the same spot.
The Australians may also to play Adam Zampa in the must-win clash.
The match is expected to be pretty lopsided with Bangladesh having lost 18 of the previous 19 meetings between the two nations since 1990.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, were let down by poor bowling in the tournament opener against hosts England altough the batsmen were in good form.
Bangladesh were defeated by eight wickets despite posting a decent total of 305 runs.
They fell 20-30 runs short against England and will hope to carry their batting momentum against Australia.
The team from the sub-continent looked a bowler short in their line-up against England and may bring pacer Taskin Ahmed into the playing XI.
Bangladesh must win this clash otherwise they will be the first side to be eliminated from the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.
Squads:
Australia: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(wk), Adam Zampa.
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Sunzamul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Jun 05, 2017 07:54 pm | Updated Date: Jun 05, 2017 07:55 pm
Jun, 05 2017 IST
Highlights
50-run stand comes up between Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan in the 28th over.
FIFTY for Tamim! He gets there off 69 balls. Sensible innings so far. What a tournament he is having. A century in the practice game against New Zealand, then a century against England in the opener and he's continued the momentum against Australia.
OUT! Bangladesh's struggle continues. Moises bowls it full and straight and Rahim fails to clip it. The ball raps him on the back pad and up goes the finger. Oh, replays suggest that there was a faint inside edge, wonder why Rahim didn't review it. Shakib Al Hasan arrives at the centre.
OUT! What a soft dismissal! Cummins bowls a back of a length delivery around off and Kayes drives it straight to Finch at cover point. He departs for a 16-ball 6 run knock. Mushfiqur Rahim saunters out at the centre.
OUT! The sustained pressure gives the breakthrough for Australia. Hazlewood angles in a length delivery which is swinging away and Sarkar looks to push it without any feet movement and edges it to Wade, who dives to his left to grab the opportunity. Imrul Kayes is the new man in.
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
TOSS: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat.
20:02 (IST)
Finally a steady phase of play for Bangladesh. Tamim is playing yet another important knock for his country. His record in England just keeps getting better and better. The kind of position Bangladesh are in and with Sabbir and Mahmudullah still to come, they can target 270 from here. But one of Tamim and Shakib should look to stay till the end and looks like Tamim is playing that role.
20:00 (IST)
After 29 overs,Bangladesh 109/3 ( Tamim Iqbal 55 , Shakib Al Hasan 29)
Smith constantly making bowling changes; Pat Cummins comes back for a spell. Decent over from the Australian pacer. His over started with a dot before Bangladesh pinched three successive singles. Shakib however defended his last two balls.
19:57 (IST)
After 28 overs,Bangladesh 106/3 ( Tamim Iqbal 53 , Shakib Al Hasan 28)
Meanwhile, how has Head managed to bowl 7 overs has absolutely baffled me? Bangladesh should've been more attacking against him and Zampa has not even come into the attack yet. 4 come off the 28th over.
19:54 (IST)
50-run stand comes up between Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan in the 28th over.
19:54 (IST)
After 27 overs,Bangladesh 102/3 ( Tamim Iqbal 51 , Shakib Al Hasan 26)
Since that 16-run Moises over, Bangladesh have looked to score that boundary per over. Shakib scores one off the first ball of Starc's over but the pacer does well to concede only three runs off the next five balls.
19:52 (IST)
While Australia have done well to keep a lid on Bangladesh's scoring this is the dangerous partnership. Tamim and Shakib are Bangladesh's best batsmen and as long as this partnership builds the Australians won't feel comfortable. Both are capable of taking the scoring rate up a gear or two - probably why Starc has come back into the attack to try and break the partnership. With two left handers at the crease, Smith is still holding Zampa back.
19:50 (IST)
After 26 overs,Bangladesh 95/3 ( Tamim Iqbal 51 , Shakib Al Hasan 19)
A quality over from Head. He doesn't give Tamim the scoring opportunities. Only 1 run comes off it.
19:46 (IST)
After 25 overs,Bangladesh 94/3 ( Tamim Iqbal 51 , Shakib Al Hasan 18)
Change of ends from Starc. Shakib carefully defends the first two balls. He pinches a single off the third ball. Now Tamim takes a run off the fifth to covers after playing a dot on the fourth ball. Shakib decides to rotate the strike on the last ball.
19:44 (IST)
Tamim Iqbal becomes the first Bangladeshi batsman to score two fifty-plus scores in two consecutive innings in ICC Champions Trophy.
19:43 (IST)
After 24 overs,Bangladesh 91/3 ( Tamim Iqbal 50 , Shakib Al Hasan 16)
Sensible from Bangladesh after a big over. 3 singles off the Head over. This partnership is crucial now. Tamim his reached his fifty and would look to convert it into a big one again but needs the support of the middle and lower-middle order.
19:42 (IST)
FIFTY for Tamim! He gets there off 69 balls. Sensible innings so far. What a tournament he is having. A century in the practice game against New Zealand, then a century against England in the opener and he's continued the momentum against Australia.
19:40 (IST)
After 23 overs,Bangladesh 88/3 ( Tamim Iqbal 49 , Shakib Al Hasan 14)
Tamim cutting loose now. He shuffled across, off the first ball but was forced to defend. He then charged down the track and lofted hte next one over long off for a six. The next one was smacked over mid-wicket. He sensibly takes a single off the next ball and then whips the final ball wide of short fine leg to make it 16 off the over. Bangladesh needed this desperately.
19:37 (IST)
After 22 overs,Bangladesh 72/3 ( Tamim Iqbal 34 , Shakib Al Hasan 13)
Starc comes back in the 22nd over. His first five balls: 0, 0, 0, 1, 0. The last ball was short and wide and Shakib cut it towards Maxwell at backward point but the fielder puts it down. The batsmen take a brace.
19:31 (IST)
After 21 overs,Bangladesh 69/3 ( Tamim Iqbal 33 , Shakib Al Hasan 11)
Moises starts with three dots before Bangladesh take a single, brace and a run off the last three deliveries.
19:29 (IST)
Bangladesh are losing the plot here. They are already three down and we are in the 17th over. In fact, they are not even scoring quickly. They need some positive energy in the middle and Shakib can be the man. Looks like he has come out with a positive mindset, a boundary (Bangladesh's first boundary after 11 overs) in his second ball is a reflection of that. Tamim and Shakib are two of Bangladesh's most successful batsmen of all time and today they need to bail the team out from this hole.
19:29 (IST)
Interesting that Smith has turned to Head before Zampa, and even brought on Henriques before his lead spinner. Perhaps the thinking is while they have the clamps on Bangladesh it's not a bad idea to get some overs out of his part timers to make up the fifth bowlers quota. No doubt Smith is a fan of Head's offspinner, hardly turns to Maxwell these days.
19:27 (IST)
After 20 overs,Bangladesh 65/3 ( Tamim Iqbal 30 , Shakib Al Hasan 10)
Head keeps things tight for another over. Three dots and three singles off it.
19:25 (IST)
After 19 overs,Bangladesh 62/3 ( Tamim Iqbal 29 , Shakib Al Hasan 8)
The pair of Moises and Head are bowling frugal overs. Their plan seems clear, keep wickets for the hand. But this is not smart cricket, 3 runs off this over.
19:20 (IST)
After 18 overs,Bangladesh 59/3 ( Tamim Iqbal 29 , Shakib Al Hasan 5)
Head and his economical overs continue. His third over: 1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0.
19:19 (IST)
After 17 overs,Bangladesh 57/3 ( Tamim Iqbal 28 , Shakib Al Hasan 4)
Shakib hardly takes any time to get off the mark. He cuts a short ball through backward square for a boundary. A wicket and four runs off the over.
19:15 (IST)
OUT! Bangladesh's struggle continues. Moises bowls it full and straight and Rahim fails to clip it. The ball raps him on the back pad and up goes the finger. Oh, replays suggest that there was a faint inside edge, wonder why Rahim didn't review it. Shakib Al Hasan arrives at the centre.
19:10 (IST)
After 16 overs,Bangladesh 53/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 28 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 9)
Another quiet over from Australia. These overs will come back to haunt Bangladesh later. Anyways, its time for drinks.
19:08 (IST)
After 15 overs,Bangladesh 50/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 28 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 6)
Henriques is introduced into the attack and Bangladesh manage to milk only three singles off the 15th over.
19:05 (IST)
After 14 overs,Bangladesh 47/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 27 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 4)
Head's job is to curb the run flow and his first over goes according to the plan. He concedes only two runs off it.
19:03 (IST)
Time for spin: Travis Head comes into the attack.
19:03 (IST)
After 13 overs,Bangladesh 45/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 26 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 3)
Cummins finds the right line and length in his first four balls, swaying a little in his fourth ball, Umpire calls it a wide. Iqbal under edges the fifth ball to third man to get off strike. Final ball is played towards mid on for run by Rahim.
18:58 (IST)
Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal's average partnership runs per dismissal of 39.61 in ODIs is the highest among all the Bangladeshi pairs who have atleast added 1000 runs.
18:58 (IST)
After 12 overs,Bangladesh 43/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 25 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 3)
Hazlewood into his 6th over now, bowls two good length deliveries not giving away anything. Rahim nudges to point for a single. Tamim gets a single off the fourth ball. Rahim top-edges a bouncer, which surprises him, but falls just short of the fine leg, gets to the other end. Tamim keeps the strike, by taking the fourth single of the over.
18:52 (IST)
After 11 overs,Bangladesh 39/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 23 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 1)
The wicket results in a tight over for Australia. Both Tamim and Rahim decide to play out the over. The two runs that came off it were through a wide and a single.
18:51 (IST)
Mushfiqur Rahim's batting average of 47.52 in ODIs post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 is the second best among all the wicket-keepers with a cut-off of 200 runs.
18:47 (IST)
OUT! What a soft dismissal! Cummins bowls a back of a length delivery around off and Kayes drives it straight to Finch at cover point. He departs for a 16-ball 6 run knock. Mushfiqur Rahim saunters out at the centre.
18:45 (IST)
Hazlewood continues the short ball treatment. On the third ball, Tamim looks to pull one but top edges it in the air. Wade rushes ahead to catch but the ball falls in front of him. Only two runs come off the over.
18:45 (IST)
Much better length from the Aussie quicks today. Banging the ball into that hard length - just short of a good length, and not allowing the Bangladesh batsmen any width or room to free their arms. They've done really well to keep the batsmen under wraps so far, slow start from Bangladesh.
18:41 (IST)
After 9 overs,Bangladesh 35/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 22 , Imrul Kayes 5)
Cummins to bowl his second over. He hits the deck hard and Kayes doesn't score a single run off the first two deliveries. His third ball is around the hips and Kayes looks to tuck it away. But the ball hits his thigh pad and goes fine. A leg bye is taken. Tamim instantly pinches a run off the fourth ball to mid-wicket. Jaffa! Pat bangs it short and Kayes sways out of it very late. The last ball is a dot, a drive to mid on.
18:41 (IST)
Bangladesh openers tried to play cautiously but lost Soumya in the process. Centurion from the previous game, Tamim, is once again looking good here. He is taking his time. Bangladesh know weather is going to interrupt later in the game, but they can not afford to go for a blazing start, because of the conditions and the quality of Australian bowling attack. A tricky situation for the Tigers.
18:36 (IST)
After 8 overs,Bangladesh 33/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 21 , Imrul Kayes 5)
Another frugal over from Hazlewood. Bangladesh take 2 singles and a brace off it.
18:33 (IST)
After 7 overs,Bangladesh 29/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 20 , Imrul Kayes 2)
Cummins bowls on the leg for the first four deliveries and Bangladesh get five runs off them. Cummins bowls the last two deliveries around the off stump as Kayes defends them easily.
18:29 (IST)
First bowling change: Pat Cummins, who had a forgettable outing against New Zealand, comes into the attack in the 7th over.
18:28 (IST)
After 6 overs,Bangladesh 24/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 16 , Imrul Kayes 1)
Australia's bowling has been much more accurate than their opening match against New Zealand and it was just a matter of time before Bangladesh lost their first wicket. Kayes gets off the mark on the fourth ball. Jeez, Tamim, on ball six, miscues his pull but fortunately for him the ball falls in no man's land.
18:25 (IST)
OUT! The sustained pressure gives the breakthrough for Australia. Hazlewood angles in a length delivery which is swinging away and Sarkar looks to push it without any feet movement and edges it to Wade, who dives to his left to grab the opportunity. Imrul Kayes is the new man in.
18:23 (IST)
After 5 overs,Bangladesh 22/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 15 , Soumya Sarkar 3)
FOUR! Tamim pierces the gap between mid on and mid-wicket with a flick and the ball rolls away for a boundary despite a chase by Pat Cummins. Slowly, but steadily, Bangladesh are trying to put the pressure back on Australia. After three consecutive dots, Smith moves the second slip to mid-wicket and Tamim responds by slapping the sixth ball, which was short and wide, over point for another boundary.
18:20 (IST)
Better start from Starc and Hazlewood today, they've kept their length nice and full searching for swing. Doesn't appear to be much movement in the air despite the overhead conditions but Hazlewood has got a couple to jag off the seam while Starc hasn't been afraid to try and rough up the Bangladesh batsmen. Australia will look to be aggressive and really push hard for early wickets with attacking lines and length.
18:18 (IST)
After 4 overs,Bangladesh 14/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 7 , Soumya Sarkar 3)
Hazlewood keeping it tight but Tamim finally breaks the shackles on the third ball. He comes down the ground to a back of a length delivery and slap-bats him through mid off for a boundary and almost as if to please the commentators or allow them to use a cliched phrase, takes a single off the next ball. Sarkar defends the fifth ball. Hazlewood ends the over with a short ball around leg, Sarkar pulls it behind square for a brace.
18:18 (IST)
Bangladesh's average opening partnership run-rate of 5.08 post ICC Cricket World 2015 in ODIs before today is the second lowest for any team. It's important for both Bangladeshi openers to score runs at a decent pace today.
18:14 (IST)
After 3 overs,Bangladesh 6/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 2 , Soumya Sarkar 0)
Starc seems to be in his elements. He is bowling with vigour and Tamim is not able to comprehend the Australian pacer. He's angling it away or in, bouncing him or keeping it full. In the process, Tamim has failed to score a single run off the over. Top stuff from Mitch Starc.
18:11 (IST)
Josh Hazlewood's figures of 6/52 in Australia's last match against New Zealand were the second best by a bowler in an ICC Champions Trophy match. Will he repeat his performance today?
18:10 (IST)
After 2 overs,Bangladesh 6/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 2 , Soumya Sarkar 0)
Hazlewood to bowl from the other end. First up he angles in a length ball which nips back in, Tamim is rapped on the pads and Australia go up. The umpire is unmoved, perhaps height was the issue. He beats the southpaw on the second delivery. Tamim rotates the strike on the third ball and Sarkar ends it by playing out three dots.
18:06 (IST)
Mitchell Starc has taken 46 wickets from 25 ODIs post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 which is the third most by any pace bowler. He has to take wickets as early as he can to give Australia a good start.
18:06 (IST)
After 1 overs,Bangladesh 5/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 1 , Soumya Sarkar 0)
The crowd starts cheering as Starc steams in to bowl the first delivery which is on a length and swinging away, left alone by Tamim. Hint of swing again after Iqbal lets it through on the second ball. FOUR LEG BYES! Starc errs in line and strays it around leg, Tamim looks to tickle it but it hits his pads and races away to the fine leg fence. First runs off the bat, Tamim guides the fourth ball to third man for a single. Swing and a miss! Sarkar looks to drive one without any conviction and the ball whizzes past his inside edge. Ball six: Starc bowls a yorker and Sarkar misses it.
18:00 (IST)
Steven Smith gives his prep talk before they disperse to take their positions. Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar saunter out in the middle. Mitchell Starc takes the first new ball. Time to roll...