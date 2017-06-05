ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Australia vs Bangladesh, Live cricket score and updates: Tamim, Sarkar open for Tigers

Preview: Australia will look to improve their performance from the opening match when they take on Bangladesh in a must-win Group A contest at The Oval on Monday.
Australia earned a single point from the first match of their campaign against New Zealand which had to be abandoned due to rain.
But the men from Down Under will aim to improve their batting performance. The Australian batting had seemed a bit shaky in their first match, losing three wickets in nine overs.
Moises Henriques may be given another go at number four but Australia captain Steve Smith may also fancy playing the big-hitting Chris Lynn at the same spot.
The Australians may also to play Adam Zampa in the must-win clash.
The match is expected to be pretty lopsided with Bangladesh having lost 18 of the previous 19 meetings between the two nations since 1990.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, were let down by poor bowling in the tournament opener against hosts England altough the batsmen were in good form.
Bangladesh were defeated by eight wickets despite posting a decent total of 305 runs.
They fell 20-30 runs short against England and will hope to carry their batting momentum against Australia.
The team from the sub-continent looked a bowler short in their line-up against England and may bring pacer Taskin Ahmed into the playing XI.
Bangladesh must win this clash otherwise they will be the first side to be eliminated from the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.
Squads:
Australia: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(wk), Adam Zampa.
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Sunzamul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Jun 05, 2017 06:00 pm | Updated Date: Jun 05, 2017 06:00 pm
Highlights
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
TOSS: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat.
18:18 (IST)
After 4 overs,Bangladesh 14/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 7 , Soumya Sarkar 3)
Hazlewood keeping it tight but Tamim finally breaks the shackles on the third ball. He comes down the ground to a back of a length delivery and slap-bats him through mid off for a boundary and almost as if to please the commentators or allow them to use a cliched phrase, takes a single off the next ball. Sarkar defends the fifth ball. Hazlewood ends the over with a short ball around leg, Sarkar pulls it behind square for a brace.
18:18 (IST)
Bangladesh's average opening partnership run-rate of 5.08 post ICC Cricket World 2015 in ODIs before today is the second lowest for any team. It's important for both Bangladeshi openers to score runs at a decent pace today.
18:14 (IST)
After 3 overs,Bangladesh 6/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 2 , Soumya Sarkar 0)
Starc seems to be in his elements. He is bowling with vigour and Tamim is not able to comprehend the Australian pacer. He's angling it away or in, bouncing him or keeping it full. In the process, Tamim has failed to score a single run off the over. Top stuff from Mitch Starc.
18:11 (IST)
Josh Hazlewood's figures of 6/52 in Australia's last match against New Zealand were the second best by a bowler in an ICC Champions Trophy match. Will he repeat his performance today?
18:10 (IST)
After 2 overs,Bangladesh 6/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 2 , Soumya Sarkar 0)
Hazlewood to bowl from the other end. First up he angles in a length ball which nips back in, Tamim is rapped on the pads and Australia go up. The umpire is unmoved, perhaps height was the issue. He beats the southpaw on the second delivery. Tamim rotates the strike on the third ball and Sarkar ends it by playing out three dots.
18:06 (IST)
Mitchell Starc has taken 46 wickets from 25 ODIs post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 which is the third most by any pace bowler. He has to take wickets as early as he can to give Australia a good start.
18:06 (IST)
After 1 overs,Bangladesh 5/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 1 , Soumya Sarkar 0)
The crowd starts cheering as Starc steams in to bowl the first delivery which is on a length and swinging away, left alone by Tamim. Hint of swing again after Iqbal lets it through on the second ball. FOUR LEG BYES! Starc errs in line and strays it around leg, Tamim looks to tickle it but it hits his pads and races away to the fine leg fence. First runs off the bat, Tamim guides the fourth ball to third man for a single. Swing and a miss! Sarkar looks to drive one without any conviction and the ball whizzes past his inside edge. Ball six: Starc bowls a yorker and Sarkar misses it.
18:00 (IST)
Steven Smith gives his prep talk before they disperse to take their positions. Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar saunter out in the middle. Mitchell Starc takes the first new ball. Time to roll...
17:54 (IST)
Time for the national anthems.
17:48 (IST)
Most ODIs for Bangladesh:
175 - Mashrafe Mortaza*
175 - Shakib Al Hasan*
175 - Mohammad Ashraful
174 - Mushfiqur Rahim
171 - Tamim Iqbal
17:44 (IST)
Australia started slowly against New Zealand and were lucky to escape defeat thanks to rain. Hopefully the rain will stay away at The Oval and we'll see a full game. Zampa comes in for the Aussies, a good call I think. Hastings makes way, perhaps a bit unfortunate but Smith has opted to stick with Cummins and his raw pace. This is a must win game for Australia, and they'll be expected to firstly restrict Bangladesh and then chase the score down. That said, Bangladesh are no easy beats and the Aussies will have to be much better than they were in their first game!
17:42 (IST)
Crucial fixture for both teams, especially for Bangladesh following the defeat against England. This will be the first day-night fixture in this Champions Trophy.
However, it looks like the weather gods are not with us. It has been an overcast day in London so far and the forecast for the evening is not looking good. The met department has predicted light to medium rain (possibly a match ending one), starting from 5 PM till midnight. So, there is a very little chance of getting a result from this fixture, unless Bangladesh get all-out quickly and allow Australia to chase down the total before 5-5.30 PM.
Interesting decision by Bangladesh to bat first after winning the toss. May be a dry Oval wicket has influenced this decision. Thankfully, they have included Mehedi in the team. His off-spin can be handy here.
17:39 (IST)
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain
17:39 (IST)
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
17:38 (IST)
Australia captain, Steven Smith: We would had a bat as well. A bit overcast and it would be nice if we can get the ball swinging which it hasn't so far. A used wicket this so we thought it should take some spin. Hence Zampa comes in for Hastings. We usually play well in these high pressure games. Every game is a must win game for us from now and we should go well.
17:37 (IST)
Bangladesh captain, Mashrafe Mortaza: We would like to bat first. It looks like a good wicket to bat on and should slow up a bit later on so a pretty straightforward decision to bat first. One change - Mehedi Hasan comes in. We have an exciting spinner coming in and hopefully he'd do the job for us. We are looking to bat first and then defend the total. The Australia (in Cardiff where Bangladesh defeated Australia) match was a long time ago but we'll look to take confidence from that.
17:32 (IST)
TOSS: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat.
17:11 (IST)
16:56 (IST)
Bangladesh will want their talisman to be among the runs against Australia
16:53 (IST)
Wonder what could happen if these three played together in the same team....
16:26 (IST)
Could Australia's second match also be affected by rain?
16:16 (IST)
Interestingly, Bangladesh have not faced Australia since 2011.
16:12 (IST)
Ahead of today's clash, Australia skipper Steve Smith admitted his team have no margin for error in the tournament thanks to the washout against New Zealand.
"It's obviously not ideal for both sides to have a washout. So for us now it's just about making sure that we're playing each game like a final and winning the next two. It's a pretty quick tournament. So you can't really afford a washout or a loss. You've got to turn it around quickly now and control what you can control," Smith said.
16:03 (IST)
Australia fans, you may want to look away now.
15:47 (IST)
Here's a video illustrating why Bangladesh need to be wary of David Warner:
15:44 (IST)
Did you know?
Australia and Bangladesh's only previous meeting at the Champions Trophy came in 2002, when Australia won by nine wickets!
15:42 (IST)
Could this man take the field tonight?
15:22 (IST)
On the other hand, Australia had to split points against neighbours New Zealand in their opening encounter after a washout.
15:19 (IST)
Having lost their opener against England by 8 wickets, Bangladesh are in a must-win clash tonight. Can they hold their own against the mighty Australians?
13:48 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group A encounter between Australia and Bangladesh at The Oval.
Australia will hope for a much improved performance from their bowlers as they face Bangladesh in a Group A clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval on Monday.Both teams come into the game after listless performance in their previous encounters. While Australian bowlers were taken to task by the New Zealand batsmen, England's batting fire-power ensured that Bangladesh's total of 305 was not enough.
Bangladesh's batsmen made an impressive start to their campaign against England and Australia would be wary of taking the Tigers lightly. With the Champions Trophy now moving towards the business end, both teams would be desperate to get the all important two points.
Stay tuned for live scores and further updates on the clash between Australia and Bangladesh.