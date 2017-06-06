ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Australia vs Bangladesh, Live cricket score and updates: Rain strikes again, covers back on

Latest update: Head's job is to curb the run flow and his first over goes according to the plan. He concedes only two runs off it.
Preview: Australia will look to improve their performance from the opening match when they take on Bangladesh in a must-win Group A contest at The Oval on Monday.
Australia earned a single point from the first match of their campaign against New Zealand which had to be abandoned due to rain.
But the men from Down Under will aim to improve their batting performance. The Australian batting had seemed a bit shaky in their first match, losing three wickets in nine overs.
Moises Henriques may be given another go at number four but Australia captain Steve Smith may also fancy playing the big-hitting Chris Lynn at the same spot.
The Australians may also to play Adam Zampa in the must-win clash.
The match is expected to be pretty lopsided with Bangladesh having lost 18 of the previous 19 meetings between the two nations since 1990.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, were let down by poor bowling in the tournament opener against hosts England altough the batsmen were in good form.
Bangladesh were defeated by eight wickets despite posting a decent total of 305 runs.
They fell 20-30 runs short against England and will hope to carry their batting momentum against Australia.
The team from the sub-continent looked a bowler short in their line-up against England and may bring pacer Taskin Ahmed into the playing XI.
Bangladesh must win this clash otherwise they will be the first side to be eliminated from the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.
Squads:
Australia: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(wk), Adam Zampa.
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Sunzamul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam.
Published Date: Jun 06, 2017 12:54 am | Updated Date: Jun 06, 2017 12:55 am
Jun, 06 2017 IST
Highlights
OUT! The slingy action of Rubel breaks the opening partnership. He angles it on a length and swings it back in, Finch is squared up and gets pinged on the pads. Ruberl goes up and the umpire raises the finger. Steven Smith is the new man in.
BANGLADESH ALL OUT FOR 182! A brutal spell of fast bowling from Mitchell Starc ends Bangladesh's innings. He bowls yet another yorker and Mehedi Hasan finds it too difficult to jam it out.
OUT! Starc yorks Rubel and the No 10 misses it. His yorker was on mark and disturbs the bails. He falls for zero.
OUT! Zampa now has two wickets in two overs. Mahmudullah looks to punch one through covers but inside edges it onto the stumps. Zampa is pleased!
OUT! Zampa comes back into attack and strikes straightaway. Sabbir comes down the track and drives it straight into the hands to Smith at covers.
OUT! Head tosses it around off, Shakib comes down the track to work it around but plays the wrong line and gets struck on the pads. Even before the umpire could his raise his finger properly, Shakib reviewed it. A problem surfaced when the replays were flashed on the screens. The southpaw had so much down the ground that he went out of the frame and it was difficult to determine whether he edged it or not through hotspot. So the third umpire moved to ball tracking which suggested that Shakib was out. Sabbir Rahman is the new man in.
50-run stand comes up between Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan in the 28th over.
FIFTY for Tamim! He gets there off 69 balls. Sensible innings so far. What a tournament he is having. A century in the practice game against New Zealand, then a century against England in the opener and he's continued the momentum against Australia.
OUT! Bangladesh's struggle continues. Moises bowls it full and straight and Rahim fails to clip it. The ball raps him on the back pad and up goes the finger. Oh, replays suggest that there was a faint inside edge, wonder why Rahim didn't review it. Shakib Al Hasan arrives at the centre.
OUT! What a soft dismissal! Cummins bowls a back of a length delivery around off and Kayes drives it straight to Finch at cover point. He departs for a 16-ball 6 run knock. Mushfiqur Rahim saunters out at the centre.
OUT! The sustained pressure gives the breakthrough for Australia. Hazlewood angles in a length delivery which is swinging away and Sarkar looks to push it without any feet movement and edges it to Wade, who dives to his left to grab the opportunity. Imrul Kayes is the new man in.
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
TOSS: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat.
00:56 (IST)
How frustrating has this Champions Trophy 2017 has been so far in terms of the rain breaks?
00:55 (IST)
Bad news folks, the covers are coming back on.
00:39 (IST)
The umpires are waiting for another 10 minutes before deciding the time for restarting the game.
00:36 (IST)
Can you do it more quickly, please?
00:31 (IST)
The covers are coming off and the umpires are having an inspection as I type this.
00:29 (IST)
00:07 (IST)
00:07 (IST)
00:05 (IST)
Live pictures are on and they show that the rain has subsided and the ground staff are working hard to restart the game.
23:48 (IST)
To bowl the remaining four overs, the play has to start by 21.59 local time. We can not have anymore play after 22.15 local time.
23:43 (IST)
23:38 (IST)
23:27 (IST)
23:24 (IST)
23:23 (IST)
The rain will be frustrating for Australia, they are cruising towards this target. All they need is another four overs of play and it's game over as they are well ahead of the DLS target. Warner and Smith are looking solid and untroubled which bodes well for the rest of the tournament.
23:18 (IST)
Least innings to 4000 runs in ODIs:
81 - Hashim Amla
88 - Vivian Richards
93 - Virat Kohli, DAVID WARNER*
96 - Gordon Greenidge, Kane Williamson
100 - Brian Lara
23:15 (IST)
It has started raining. Players are walking off. Four more overs required to constitute a game.
23:12 (IST)
After 15 overs,Australia 82/1 ( David Warner 39 , Steven Smith (C) 22)
The umbrellas are up in the stands as Australia take two singles off the 15th over.
23:10 (IST)
After 14 overs,Australia 80/1 ( David Warner 38 , Steven Smith (C) 21)
Bangladesh need a wicket but Mortaza fails to get one in his 5th over. 5 runs off the over.
23:05 (IST)
After 13 overs,Australia 75/1 ( David Warner 35 , Steven Smith (C) 19)
Australia cruising along. They are scoring runs at ease. Three couples and a couple of singles off this over.
22:59 (IST)
Australia ticking along nicely without much fuss and no real alarm. The bowling has been okay without being too threatening and Warner and Smith look settled and are picking off the runs without getting out of third gear. Amazing ability that Smith has to score freely and rotate the strike from ball one. His strike rate is over 100 without even trying. The key is Smith is always busy and positive at the crease and the Australian captain once again looks in imperious form.
22:57 (IST)
After 12 overs,Australia 67/1 ( David Warner 30 , Steven Smith (C) 16)
Mortaza's 4th over: 2, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1.
22:57 (IST)
After 11 overs,Australia 61/1 ( David Warner 28 , Steven Smith (C) 12)
Mehedi Hasan comes into the attack. And Australia milk singles off his first over.
22:48 (IST)
After 10 overs,Australia 57/1 ( David Warner 26 , Steven Smith (C) 10)
Another decent over for Bangladesh. Three singles and three dots off it.
22:46 (IST)
After 9 overs,Australia 54/1 ( David Warner 24 , Steven Smith (C) 9)
The Fizz continues. FOUR! Smith drives it uppishly through covers and gets a boundary. He plays a similar shot, but he does so lazily, and gets a brace.
22:43 (IST)
Good signs for the Australians with Warner in particular looking fluent and in good touch. The left hander looked to be hitting the ball well against New Zealand before a bit of a brain fade led to his dismissal. Finch looked a bit out of form and a bit scratchy in the first match, and was just starting to look better today before being dismissed LBW yet again. It'll be interesting to see if Smith and Lehmann are tempted to bring Chris Lynn into the side to open after his success in that role during the IPL.
22:41 (IST)
Finally something to cheer for Bangladesh supporters. The strike keeps Bangladesh interested but Australians are way ahead in the game. The clouds are hovering over the field but there is no rain yet. Remember, if Bangladesh lose this, they will have no chance to qualify for the semis. Their pace trio have bowled in the right areas so far but they have too little to defend.
22:41 (IST)
After 8 overs,Australia 48/1 ( David Warner 24 , Steven Smith (C) 3)
A slightly expensive yet successful over for Bangladesh. 8 runs and wicket off it.
22:37 (IST)
OUT! The slingy action of Rubel breaks the opening partnership. He angles it on a length and swings it back in, Finch is squared up and gets pinged on the pads. Ruberl goes up and the umpire raises the finger. Steven Smith is the new man in.
22:31 (IST)
After 7 overs,Australia 40/0 ( David Warner 23 , Aaron Finch 15)
Warner just nudges the ball one towards mid-wicket and hurries his partner into a single. Mustafizur bowls the cutters and beats the batsman twice. Finch this time pushes the off cutter to covers for a single. Warner gets on his toes and tucks the fifth ball to mid-wicket. Single taken. Finch watchfully blocks the last ball.
22:28 (IST)
After 6 overs,Australia 37/0 ( David Warner 21 , Aaron Finch 14)
Finch bunts it towards mid on and runs across for a single. FOUR! Warner whips it behind square. Australia keep the scoreboard ticking with three successive singles. Mortaza errs in line and bowls it down the leg side. Finch pushes the last ball to the off side.
22:26 (IST)
After 5 overs,Australia 28/0 ( David Warner 15 , Aaron Finch 12)
Finch takes a single on the second ball to wide mid on. FOUR! Warner looks to pull the Fizz but inside edges it away to the fine leg fence. The ball four and five are dots. Warner guides the last ball past the diving point fielder for a couple.
22:19 (IST)
After 4 overs,Australia 21/0 ( David Warner 9 , Aaron Finch 11)
Warner once again gets off the strike on first ball. Mortaza strays the second ball on the pads and Finch tickles it fine. Two dot balls follow. Finch nudges the fifth ball through square leg for another brace. Finch looks to drive ball six but inside edges it onto the thigh pad and the ball falls on the pitch. The running between these two is such that they steal quick single.
22:18 (IST)
Finch and Warner have started positively, as expected. With weather around you'd expect Australia will want to chase this as quickly as possible, and that will suit the natural games of Finch and Warner. There doesn't appear to be much swing out there which will make life easier for the two hard hitting openers.
22:15 (IST)
The lowest total defended by Bangladesh outside their home is 185 which they defended against Scotland at Edinburgh in 1999.
22:14 (IST)
After 3 overs,Australia 13/0 ( David Warner 8 , Aaron Finch 4)
Warner takes a legbye off the first ball. Finch leaves the second ball and then cuts through point for a boundary. The over ends with three dot balls.
22:12 (IST)
After 2 overs,Australia 8/0 ( David Warner 8 , Aaron Finch 0)
Mortaza bowls a fine first over. He concedes a run off his first over and then bowls five dots on the trot.
22:07 (IST)
After 1 overs,Australia 7/0 ( David Warner 7 , Aaron Finch 0)
The Fizz beats Warner on the outside edge first up and then bowls him three consecutive dots. Ball four: Warner flicks it through midwicket. However, the slow outfield allows the fielder to stop the ball just inches ahead of the ropes. But the batsmen anyway ran for four. Warner finishes the over with three runs.
22:00 (IST)
Welcome back for the chase. The players are back on the field. David Warner and Aaron Finch are back on. Mustafizur Rahman to take the first new ball.
21:57 (IST)
The covers are coming off. Play to restart at 1730 local time and 2200 IST.
21:44 (IST)
This is how the Oval looks currently.
21:39 (IST)
It is raining and the covers are on.
21:34 (IST)
Worst 4-wicket collapses in ICC Champions Trophy:
1/4 - Bangladesh v Australia, Kennington Oval, 2017* (181/6 to 182/10)
2/4 - India v South Africa, Nairobi, 2000 (293/2 to 295/6)
21:23 (IST)
One of Bangladesh's worst ODI batting performances in recent years. Tamim scored 95 out of Bangladesh 182. This shows the dominance of Australian bowlers on the rest of the batting line-up. Apart from the Tamim-Shakib partnership, there was no resistance from the Bangladesh batting whatsoever.
However, the cloud cover is building gradually and we need at least 20 overs in the second half for a result. Australia would like to chase this down as early as they can. Bangladesh, on the other hand will look towards the weather gods for one point from this game.
21:21 (IST)
Australia will be very pleased with that bowling and fielding performance, polar opposite from the New Zealand match. Today they were disciplined with their lines and lengths and very clinical in their approach. Starc does what he does best and wraps up the tail with searing full deliveries to finish with four wickets, but the most pleasing thing will be all the bowlers contributing and Cummins finding some rhythm and form after a poor showing in the first game. As long as the rain stays away Australia should chase this total comfortably.
21:12 (IST)
BANGLADESH ALL OUT FOR 182! A brutal spell of fast bowling from Mitchell Starc ends Bangladesh's innings. He bowls yet another yorker and Mehedi Hasan finds it too difficult to jam it out.
21:10 (IST)
After 43 overs,Bangladesh 181/9 ( Mehedi Hasan 14 , Mustafizur Rahman 0)
Cummins has bowled a maiden in the 44th over.
21:09 (IST)
Most runs in two back-to-back knocks in ICC Champions Trophy:
258 - Sourav Ganguly
241 - Shane Watson
234 - Chris Gayle
232 - Herschelle Gibbs
223 - TAMIM IQBAL*
21:08 (IST)
Australia now quickly wrapping up the Bangladesh innings with Starc doing what he does best - bowling full, fast and straight. So far the Aussies have been very clinical and they'll be hoping the rain doesn't play spoil sport. If it does, it would be ironic after it saved them in the last match.
21:08 (IST)
Tamim Iqbal has scored 223 from his first two matches in ICC Champions Trophy which is the most by any player. The next best is Shikhar Dhawan with 216 runs.