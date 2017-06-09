ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Angelo Mathews hopes win over India brought smiles to flood-hit Sri Lanka

London: Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews hopes that the victory against India in the Champions Trophy may just bring back smiles in the faces of the Sri Lankans after the tragic times in recent past where hundreds of people lost their lives due to a devastating flood.

"It was very pleasing for us to give them a win because we had some terrible times in the recent past, especially with losing a lot of lives due to floods and we are very grateful that we could give them (Sri Lankan people) a (reason to) smile," said Mathews at the post-match conference on Thursday.

Mathews was happy that Sri Lanka's traditional Papare band (people come with a drum and trumpet) was present in full force at the Oval on Thursday.

"That's our trademark, Papare. They come all over wherever we play. The Sri Lankan people like to have fun."

Mathews termed the ambience to be as if they were playing a World Cup final.

"It was like playing a World Cup final. It was so noisy and a great atmosphere. We all know that Indian fans travel, and they are right behind their team. I must thank all the Sri Lankan supporters who came out here. Even though it was in little numbers, it was a fantastic support for us. We really thank all of them," said Mathews, who returned to the Sri Lankan team after missing out on the first match due to a recurring calf injury.

