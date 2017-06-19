India vs Pakistan: A tale of two similar matches with different results at Edgbaston and The Oval

How could a team that postponed a series against Zimbabwe to not risk their spot in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy not only clinch a title but win it in a resounding fashion? It is a question that no cricket expert - not even the Pakistan team - would manage to answer. Yes, the team had a process but how did they stick to it despite all their flaws is inexplicable.

It took Pakistan a humiliating loss, ceaseless criticism, a 'special team meeting', slight luck, a captain's innings and flawless cricket to absolutely hammer India in a high-pressure match, a scenario where a composed Indian team was supposed to prevail. In many ways than one, Pakistan will feel happy that India outclassed them in their opener of the Champions Trophy. The 'aberration' in the group stage led to this triumphant run. Virat Kohli's men activated the transformation of the invisible creatures, that this team was, to the monsters, that Pakistan would eventually become, only to face their robustness in the final.

***

We had all seen this before. The team eleven and the decision after the toss didn't make any sense. Though the hype and predicted result remained the same, there was something in the air at The Oval that hinted it was not going to be the same as early as it could. There were misfields, unforgivable errors, phases that must have made fans pull their hair out. Pressure got the better of the team that usually deals with it like most teenagers do with their exams: don't care about the moment too much and the tension won't affect you. Two similar games, indistinguishable results, same pattern of winning: Pakistan was the sufferer at Edgbaston and India at The Oval.

***

Why no Junaid Khan? Wow, Mohammad Amir, what an outstanding over to begin with. Why start with Imad Wasim? Oh god, someone explain me the defensive lines. Thank god, Sarfraz realised Pakistan need wickets. Welcome, Hasan Ali. Wahab Riaz is not a strike bowler, his record since the 2015 World Cup has been shambolic. Let's not discuss that Shane Watson spell, please. If there was a machine that could calculate the number of abuses Watson must have received on that awful afternoon in Pakistan, it would've exploded, sooner rather than later, due to the heavy and uncontrollable engagements. A wicket off a full toss to break the opening stand!!!! There we go, how long can one keep Pakistan and dropped catches different? 72 in the final four overs? The match is done and dusted. 320 is out of Pakistan's reach. We all know how that ended.

***

Excluding the matches against Zimbabwe, India had lost nine of their last 15 games while chasing coming into this all-important clash against the arch-rivals. So when Kohli opted to bowl after the coin fell in his favour in the final, it felt like India is playing to Pakistan's strength rather than their own. In hindsight, it is easy to point out the frailties of a team. But it was surprising that India didn't make any changes to the bowling line-up considering that the Indian bowlers struggled to provide breakthroughs in the middle overs. The game against Bangladesh too was drifting away until part-timer Kedar Jadhav's friendly offies did some damage and brought his team back into the game.

The start to the match was just as same as India's innings in the previous encounter in this tourney between these two nations. Then Amir probed with Rohit Sharma with some lovely out-swingers to bowl a maiden. On Sunday, Bhuvneshwar Kumar forced Azhar Ali to play out the first over.

Fakhar Zaman was the talk of the town. His explosive batting had given his side a new dimension and allowed Azhar to continue his anchor role freely. To counter this, India's think-tank came up with an excellent plan: cramp him for room and frustrate. The hard work paved in a wicket too but Jasprit Bumrah's no-ball spoiled it all. The first few overs were as nervy as it could get for the Pakistan openers. There were outside edges, inside edges onto the pads, risky singles, missed opportunities. On any other day, they would've lost two wickets, bare minimum, but luck seemed to favour the 'cornered tigers' and they made full use of it.

Azhar played the aggressor's role as the Indian bowlers kept bowling the middle and leg stump line to his partner. This change of plans from Pakistan resulted in Ravichandran Ashwin coming into the attack the earliest he had in the tournament, the 8th over. The need of the hour was a wicket but the 30-year old kept on bowling defensive lines.

The partnership between Fakhar and Azhar kept flourishing but the Indian spinners simply didn't. "Nahi, nahi Jaa," shouted MS Dhoni from behind the stumps when Ravindra Jadeja bowled a short and wide delivery to Azhar when there was no deep fielder. The 32-year old cut it behind point to fetch a boundary. It wasn't the first time that the left-arm spinner did that and it certainly wasn't going to be Dhoni's last cry of the day.

When an opening seemed out of India's reach, Yuvraj Singh scored a direct hit and the umpires decided to take it upstairs. After seeing the replays, it seemed like destiny had decided to pause the match and laugh at India's situation, because Fakhar was so well in. However the next ball peak Pakistan struck, the southpaw was left ball watching and Azhar had to depart. It was not for the first time in India's campaign that a run out, a blunder from the opposition had helped the team break a frustrating stand.

Fakhar's attitude after the wicket didn't change though. He kept tonking the bowlers and Kohli kept on persisting with Ashwin. Probably with the thought that the only bowler who could end the southpaw's high risk innings was his skillful and intelligent offie. Before the tournament began, Ashwin had said that he had developed new skills to take wickets on placid wickets. But all the leg breaks, googlies, flippers he had promised to deliver were blocked by his defensive mindset. In the final, there was nothing masterly about Ashwin. Out of the 45 runs that Fakhar scored against Ashwin, 11 were through the off side and 34 came on the on side. His lines were no different against the right-handers, only six runs were scored on the off side, to the 15 on the other side of the ground, by Azhar and Babar Azam.

However, India's problem with the spinners doesn't pertain to this match. Before the 2015 World Cup, Ashwin averaged 31.93 at a strike rate of 39.4 in ODIs. Post it, he concedes 47.30 runs and bowls 50.6 balls before scalping a wicket. Jadeja's strike rate and average of 60.4 and 55.14 since 2015 is the second worst for any bowler who has bowled 1000 balls.

***

A 350-plus score was on the cards but Bhuvneshwar's outstanding spell ensured that it doesn't happen. Although amassing 338 in a major final, after being asked to bat, was no mean feat and the defending champions had a task on their hand.

That job was put beyond India in the first 9 overs itself as a withering spell of fast bowling from Amir saw the back of the cream of India's batting. The middle order too faltered in pressure just like Pakistan had against them in their group encounter. And as if it was on the cards, the only batsmen who showed intent for both teams on 4 June and 18 June - Shoaib Malik and Hardik Pandya - were both run out.

***

Pakistan's early wake up call resulted in an ODI title after 25 long years. They learned from their mistakes, defeated South Africa, the No 1 ODI side, stuttered a bit against Sri Lanka before regaining balance to oust England, the tournament favourites . The eye opener they handed their neighbours fourteen days later proved too costly for India, but Kohli and Co could take it as a precedent and make some drastic changes to the India's spin bowling line-up. The start of which has already been witnessed with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav's call up for the West Indies tour.

Just like Pakistan, if things work out and the necessary changes are made, India may feel happy that the Champions Trophy final turned out the way it did when they return to England a couple of years later for the 2019 World Cup.

With inputs from Umang Pabari.

