IBSF World Billiards Championship: Pankaj Advani confirms medal for India in long-up format after reaching semis

Doha: Recently-crowned 17-time world champion Pankaj Advani overcame Singapore's Peter Gilchrist in the quarterfinals of the long-up format of the IBSF World Billiards Championship 2017 in Doha on Tuesday.

Advani secured the semi-final berth and a medal for India with the help of a 391 break, highest of the tournament so far, to beat Gilchrist 1000-791.

The Indian ace's opponent in tomorrow's semis, Englishman Mike Russell, wrapped up proceedings in his Last-8 contest rapidly, overpowering his Myanmar opponent Aung Htay 1000-175.

Russell too had a big break of 344 to reach the required 1000-mark and advance to the next round.

In the other quarterfinals, Sourav Kothari battles it out with England's Robert Hall while Dhruv Sitwala takes on Nay Thway Oo of Myanmar. The winner of these two matches go against each other in the second semifinal match on Wednesday.