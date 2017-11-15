IBSF World Billiards Championship: India's Pankaj Advani ends up with bronze medal after loss to Mike Russell

Doha: India's 17-time world champion Pankaj Advani settled for bronze in the long-up format of the IBSF World Billiards Championship after losing to English opponent Mike Russell in the semifinals in Doha.

Russell reached the desired 1250 mark ahead of Advani.

After a strong start by Advani, Russell rose to the occasion and fired in breaks of 551, highest of the tournament so far, along with a 447 to race to the final where he awaits the winner of Myanmar's Nay Thway Oo and England's Robert Hall.

Earlier in the quarterfinals, both Indians, Dhruv Sitwala and Sourav Kothari, crashed out of the tournament, leaving Advani as the sole medal winner in this format of the Championship.

After a memorable outing in the World Billiards with a gold and bronze, Advani now has a day to switch from the 3-ball game to snooker for the World Snooker Championship commencing on Thursday.

Result: Mike Russell defeated Pankaj Advani: 1251-620.