Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United - Premier League | Reuters

LONDON Manchester United officially released Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Friday, with the injured Swedish striker's name appearing on a list published by the Premier League.

The 35-year-old joined United on a year-long contract before the 2016-17 campaign and was vital to their League Cup and Europa League triumphs, scoring 28 goals in 46 appearances before sustaining a season-ending knee injury in April.

Ibrahimovic was the only player on United's release list. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...)

