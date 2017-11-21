I-League: East Bengal may have to forfeit opening game due to scheduling issues with ISL club ATK

Kolkata: City football giants East Bengal may have to forfeit three points in their first I-League home game against reigning champions Aizawl FC after issues regarding playing at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan surfaced.

According to a club statement on Monday, government regulations do not permit two matches to be held in 48 hours' time at the same venue.

The Indian Super League (ISL) franchise ATK take on FC Pune City on 26 November and in two days' time, East Bengal play Aizawl in their league opener.

"We requested the I-League committee to let us play at Barasat or shift the match by one day. But they mailed back saying nothing is possible now and the time also cannot be changed," the statement read.

"They also informed us that points could be docked if we do not play," the statement added.

The club has sent the I-League mail to the Sports Department of West Bengal, asking them to review their decision of not allowing them to play at 48 hours' notice.