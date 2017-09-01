I-League: Chennai City FC sign French forward Junior Joachim, Kyrgyzstan striker Ildar Amirov

Chennai: I-League team Chennai City Football Club has signed French forward Junior Joachim and Kyrgyzstan striker Ildar Amirov for the 2017-18 season.

Before coming to Chennai, Joachim played for English club Kidderminster Harriers. He spent most of his playing days in France including a long spell with Nancy, a press release said.

The Frenchman also played for English League side Carlisle United.

He offers attacking options to the Chennai City team along with Amirov, who has been part of the Kyrgyzstan national team for more than 10 years.

Amirov had a recent stint with East Bengal, which the club felt could help during the I-League.

Chennai City FC had earlier in August announced the signing of two foreign players.They were midfielder Baafi Jackson from Ghana and Nigeria forward Michael Lucky Kelechukwu, on a one-year contract.