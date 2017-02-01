I-League 2017: Minerva Punjab FC aim to overcome past results ahead of Churchill Brothers clash

Ludhiana: Debutants Minerva Punjab FC would look to put up a strong show when they take on Churchill Brothers in their I-League match at the Guru Nanak Stadium on Wednesday.

Churchill have come here after their morale-boosting 2-1 win over defending champions Bengaluru FC while Minerva had faced a 0-5 thrashing at the hands of East Bengal in their previous match at home.

Minerva coach Surinder Singh said his side would look to improve after their last defeat at home.

"We're prepared now for our next challenge and we like to bring the team up with confidence. The boys need confidence and once we have won three points, our morale will rise up." he said.

Asked if the home side would prefer to attack, Surinder said, "We'll definitely attack, but once we lose possession, we have to defend no matter what."

Churchill coach Alfred Fernandes rued the tight schedule.

"We have to get through this phase. We're part of I-League before. We're used to travelling around but we only have little time to practice, which is tough on the players.

"The schedule is such that there can be no complaints because it's the same for all times," he added.

On the confidence his boys have got after defeating Bengaluru FC, he said, "When we go out on the field, it's always 3 points in mind. Sometimes strategies fail, sometimes it works. I was the first to congratulate Bengaluru FC for their AFC campaign. It was a fabulous achievement for Indian football.