I-League 2017: Leaders East Bengal aim to continue winning streak against Mumbai FC

Kolkata: Buoyed by first four consecutive wins since November 2012, East Bengal will aim to continue the streak against Mumbai FC in an I-League football match at the Salt Lake stadium on Wednesday.

Top of the table on better goal difference over arch-rivals Mohun Bagan with one point from five matches, they pumped in five goals against bottom placed Minerva Punjab FC in their last game.

Against Mumbai, the Kolkata giants don't have a good record and have won four times, two less than their counterparts in their 16 meetings so far. Six matches have ended in a draw.

Haitian striker Wedson Anselme notched up a hat-trick against Minerva, keeping East Bengal in fine fettle after a run of four wins on the spin since drawing with Aizawl FC at home in their league opener.

They will be boosted by the return of Indian international centre back Arnab Mondal who was out of action after picking up an injury during his Indian Super League commitments for Atletico de Kolkata (ATK).

"Arnab trained this morning. I would like to think he could be involved in the squad tomorrow," coach Trevor James Morgan said on Tuesday.

Trinidad and Tobago forward Willis Plaza said his aim is to win the league.

"I am not hundred percent satisfied with my performance. It will get better. My target is to win the I-League and score a lot of goals," said the 29-year old who has impressed with his nippy footwork.

Morgan said the team can do better and there is no way they can be satisfied with what they are doing.

"We can all do better. We can never be satisfied with what we are doing. Our strongest point is that we are a team and play as a team," the Briton said.

Mumbai FC, on their part, will look to get back to winning ways after three consecutive defeats. They are currently placed sixth in the points table.