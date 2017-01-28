I-League 2017: Churchill Brothers come from behind to stun 10-man Bengaluru FC

Vasco: Churchill Brothers scored their maiden win of the season when they came back from behind to haunt 10-man Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the fifth round of the Hero I-League match on Friday.

After Anthony Wolfe (33rd) cancelled Sunil Chhetri 22nd minute goal, Chesterpoul Lyngdoh scored the winner in the 54th minute to give Churchill Brothers their first win at Tilak Stadium. They have moved to seventh place with four points from five matches.

The defending champions suffered their second straight defeat remained at fourth place with 9 points. Bengaluru made three changes from the team which lost against East Bengal, bringing in Nishu Kumar, Alwyn George and Roby Norales in place of Lalmangaisanga Ralte, Lenny Rodrigues and Udanata Singh.

While the home team made two changes, bringing in Surchandra Singh and Surahuddin Mollick in place of Brandon Fernandes and Seriton Fernandes.

Bengaluru, who were looking to get back to winning ways after losing to East Bengal, controlled the midfield with Sunil Chhetri and Alwyn George combining well but could not get past the rival defence who kept them at bay until defender Fulganco Cardozo committed a foul on Roby Norales inside the box to concede a penalty.

Sunil Chhetri converted the penalty to put Bengaluru in the lead in the 22nd minute.

Bengaluru defender John Johnson hesitated to intercept a long ball from Chesterpaul and Anthony Wolfe placed the ball to the far post past onrushing keeper Amrinder Singh in the 33rd minute.

Churchill Brothers, who were looking for their first win after drawing against DSK Shivajians, came back strongly in the second half as they showed a lot of urgency in their attack and Anthony Wolfe scored the first goal set up Chesterpoul Lyngdoh inside the box with a through ball. The latter controlled the ball and before Johnson could get back to him he placed the ball into the net past keeper Amrinder Singh to his left.

Bengaluru coach Alberto Rocha made two quick changes midway in the second half in search of the equaliser as they kept on the pressure and nearly scored but keeper Priyant Kumar Singh was alert, making an excellent save punching the ball over the bar off in the 72nd minute off Vineeth shot.

The scene shifted at the other end and Amrinder Singh had to make a save off Talgat shot.

Bengaluru FC's attempt to draw the match received a severe blow when they were reduced to ten men in the last 20 minutes when defender John Johnson got a red card for a dangerous foul on Richard Costa and the home did well to keep the citadel intact to score their first win at home.