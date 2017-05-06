I-League 2017: Aizawl FC congratulated by Fifa chief Gianni Infantino for fairytale title victory

New Delhi: Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) president Gianni Infantino has congratulated Aizawl FC for winning the I-League title.

In a letter to All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel, Infantino said, "It gives me great pleasure to send my warmest congratulations to Aizawl FC for their first ever league title."

"This title is the result of the determination of everyone involved and my congratulations go to the players, the coach, the administration, the entire technical and medical staff as well as the fans for this great achievement," Infantino wrote.

"On behalf of the entire football community, I would like to thank Aizawl FC and your association for helping to spread the positive message of football," he added.

Aizawl FC, a hitherto little-known club from a remote corner of the country with a shoe-string budget, were crowned I-League champions on 30 April in one of the most remarkable achievements in Indian football history.

Aizawl FC are slated to take on Chennai City FC in the second match of the Federation Cup 2017 on Sunday.