I-League 2017-18: Shillong Lajong sign six foreign players to fill international quota

Shillong Lajong Football Club on Monday announced the signings of six foreign players for the I-League 2017-18 season.

The new signings are centre forward Abdoulaye Koffi of Ivory Coast, centre back Laurence Doe of Liberia, defensive midfielder Daniel Odafin of Nigeria, Swedish-Gambian striker Saihou Jagne, attacking midfielder Aiman Salah Al-Hagri of Yemen and central defender Oh Juho of the Republic of Korea.

After acquiring the signatures of these foreign players, Lajong has completed their international signings formalities for the upcoming season.

All six players are expected to strengthen the Lajong squad as they bring with them years of experience playing in top professional leagues.

For the new I-league season, the number of foreign players allowed to be fielded by each team in the starting XI has been increased to five from four, and teams can register up to six foreigners.